Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by The Club: 1. Mary Jo Dowling (28) 40 pts. 2. Carmel Mannix (41) 38 pts (B9). 3. Cait O’Leary (29) 38 pts.

Fixture: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Saturday 24th, Sunday 25th or Tuesday 27th. Play either day and arrange own playing partners. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Una Moroney (25) 26 pts. 2. Carmel Daly (37) 25 pts.

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford

Sunday 18th October 2020

Sponsored by: Club

1st John A Casey (19) 41 pts

2nd Patrick Devane (14) 40 pts

3rd Ger O Sullivan (17) 40 pts

F9 Dan Brosnan (15) 22pts

B9 Niall O Driscoll (16) 22pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Browne 24pts.

Inter Kenmare FC Golf Classic.

1st. John Maye, Conor Maye, Darren Maye and Jack Maye. 102pts.

2nd. David kerins, PatO’Dwyer, Eugene O’Sullivan and Sean Finn – 100pts.

3rd. John Duggan, Philip Duggan, Charlie Vaughan and Robijn Clifford – 99pts.

Best Non GUI team – Brian Sullivan Casey, dermot Sullivan Casey, John O’Connor and Mortimer O’Shea – 89pts.

Ladies nearest the pin – Angela Brosnan

Ladies longest drive – Elaine Daly.

Gents nearest the pin – David Kerins.

Gents longest drive – Gearoid O’Brien

Congratulations to Kevin Lynch who got a hole in one on the par three Hole 14th.

Russian Stableford.

1st. John Sweeney and John Barry – 87pts.

2nd. Paul Brown and Noel Downing – 78pts (OCB)

3rd. Donal Herlihy and Tim Twomey – 78pts. (OCB)

Ladies Results.

Winner Wednesday 14th Oct

Colette Bradshaw (12) 35pts.

Xmas Hamper Sunday 18th October

Winner Kim Kennedy (12) 35pts.

Runner Up Grainne Crowley (30) 35pts.

Best Gross Noreen Crowley (16) 20 gross.

3rd Suzanne Doran (24) 35pts.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the 2nd Round of the Christmas Hampers Competition. The Top 10 is

1 Cahill, Jonathan 37

Flaherty, James 37

3 Dineen, Bernard 35

4 O’Connor, Paul 30

5 Dillane, Mark 29

6 Reidy, Kyle 27

Roche, Patrick 27

8 Dineen, John 26

McGrath, Jamsey 26

O’Halloran, Enda 26

It was also the 2nd round of the Autumn League

1st Team C 229

2nd Team H 224

3rd Team L 220

4th Team B 215

5th Team J 212

6th Team M 210

7th Team G 209

8th Team D 207

9th Team E 206

10th Team K 205

11th Team F 199

12th Team A 198

13th Team I 188

Next Sunday is the 3rd Rd of both the Christmas Hampers and the Autumn League.

Ross

On Oct 17th & 18th we held a Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-

1… Johnny Brosnan (13) 41

2… Gianfranco Ghidini (13) 39

3… Mike Brosnan (6) 39

4…. Darren Gaffey (15) 39.

5…. John Cushkelly (13) 39

6…. Oliver Butler (17) 38

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mr John Sexton Presidents Prize 2020 – Saturday and Sunday 3rd and 4th October 2020 – Old Course

1st John Carroll (8) 41pts

2nd Senan Carroll (0) 40pts

3rd Barry O’Mahony (18) 39pts

Gross Gary Scanlon 32

4th Maurice McEllistrem (13) 38pts (B9 -21pts)

5th Patrick O’Brien (12) 38pts (B9-19pts)

6th John J. Galvin (13) 37pts

7th Donal Liston (7) 36pts (B6- 15pts)

8th Padraig Brosnan (18) 36pts (B 6-14pts)

9th Joseph O’Connor (12) 36pts

Day One

1st. Brendan McKeon (12) 35pts (B9-19 Back 6-14pts)

2nd Paudie O’Connor (5) 35pts (B9-19pts B6-12pts)

3rd Paul Murphy (9) 35pts (B9-18pts)

Day Two

1st Shane O’ Connor (11) 31pts

2nd Kieran O’Connell (18) 27pts

3rd James Quirke (10) 26pts

Past Captains/Presidents

Brendan Daly (9) 32pts

Senior

Des O’Donnell (7) 32pts

Guest

Brian Nolan(14) 36pts

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – Sunday 11th October 2020 – Old Course 73

1st Catherine Morrissey (31) 38 pts (B9-18)

2nd Maureen Culhane (23) 38 pts (B9 17)

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (15) 37 pts (B9 21)

4th Maeve Barrett (15) 37 pts (B9 19)

Nine Hole

1st Judy Carmody (38) 17 pts

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 13th October 2020 – Old Course 73

1st Marie Benn (28) 37pts

2nd Patricia Boyle (32) 35pts (bk9 – 19)

3rd Anne Marie Healy (22) 35pts (bk9 – 18)

4th Siobhan Walsh (24) 34pts (bk9 – 18)

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition – Saturday 18th October 2020 – Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 20th October 2020 – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 9th October 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (29) 17pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (17) 16pts (bk 6-13)

3rd Margarie Morkan (22) 16pts (bk 6-9)

Revision Down

Player Previous Playing New Playing

Revisions Up

Player Previous Playing New Playing

Rose Molyneaux 32 33

Judy McMahon 28 29

Fixtures:

Friday 16th October 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

3 Person Team- Sponsored by B & T

1. Seán Roche (16) David Heaton (21) Paul McPlilemy (23) 86pts

2. Barra Ó Suilleabháin (12) Niall O’Connor (17) Ryan Begley (18) 84pts

3. Brian Scanlon (11) Alan Flannery (19) Andrew Flannery (28) 81pts

4. Tony Lawless (10) Ciarán Ó Coileáin (11) Seán Ó Coileáin (13) 81pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (21) 36pts

2. Tara Uí Chualáin (24) 36pts

3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 34pts

9 Hole Comp. Fiona Kirwan 15pts

Tralee

MC Final 18th h October

1st Robert Dinan (20) 43 pts

2ndDaniel O Loughlin (10) 40 pts

3rd Maurice G O Connor(6) 38 pts

Back 9 Rory Hill

Best Gross :David Fitzgerald (1) 37 pts

Club Singles: 18th October

1st Ciaran Crowley (6) 40 Pts

2nd Brian Moynihan (5) 38 Pts

3rd Sean Carmody (17) 37 Pts

4th John Reen Jnr (12) 37 Pts

Golfer of the Year Rory Hill

Eclectic 2020

Div 1 Joint Winners Rory Hill & Eoghan O Donnell

Div 2 James O Halloran

Div 3 Hugh O Callaghan

Div 4 William J Daly

Paddy Carey Scratch Match Play. Winner Fergal O Sullivan

Club Singles Winner. Anton O Callaghan

Club Four ball Winner. David Fitzgerald & Daniel O Loughlin

Fixtures

25TH October Club Four ball

26th October Semi-Open AM AM

Ladies results

Wednesday 14th October Singles

1st Michelle Moore (27) 42pts

2nd Mary Mullins (43) 38pts

3rd Karen Gearon (22) 36pts

Fixtures : Wednesday 21st October 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 25th October Fourball

Monday 26th October Am Am

Killarney

Results from Sunday 18th October, Stableford, Killeen GC, sponsored by Calor Gas

1st Corina Griffen + BG (2) 41pts (B9)

2nd Alicia Burke (8) 41 pts

3rd Grace Dennehy (26) 37pts (B9)

4th Tina O’Sullivan (18) 37pts

5th Noreen Coffey (15) 35pts (B9)

6th Mary A Cronin (17) 35pts (B9)

7th Breeda Duggan (26) 35pts (B9)

8th Mairead Courtney (20) 34pts

Next weeks competition is Stableford, Mahony’s Point GC, kindly sponsored by The Aghadoe Heights Hotel.

Results of the Killarney Golf Club Professional Mark Heinemann sponsored singles stableford competition, held on Mahonys Point on the 17th & 18th.

1st Jonathan Casey 46 pts (10)

2nd Anthony O’Carroll 44 pts (12)

3rd Larry O’Donnell 43 pts (19)

4th Tom Daly 42 pts (17)

5th Kieran Fleming 42 pts (12)

6th Matthew Leacy 41 pts (04)

7th Paul Corridan 41 pts (14)

Category 1 Ian Spillane BG 41 pts (01)

Category 2 Crohan Fitzgerald 40 pts (08)

Category 3 Denis O’Donovan 41 pts (15)

Category 4 Darragh Kivlehan 40 pts (23)

Also congratulations to all our hole in one golfers for 2020, each presented with a commemorative goblet . Pictured left to right in Peter McEnery, Aaron Coffey, Captain Harry O’Neill, Peter O’Brien, Brian Regan and Michael Maher