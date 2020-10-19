Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by The Club: 1. Mary Jo Dowling (28) 40 pts. 2. Carmel Mannix (41) 38 pts (B9). 3. Cait O’Leary (29) 38 pts.
Fixture: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Saturday 24th, Sunday 25th or Tuesday 27th. Play either day and arrange own playing partners. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Una Moroney (25) 26 pts. 2. Carmel Daly (37) 25 pts.
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford
Sunday 18th October 2020
Sponsored by: Club
1st John A Casey (19) 41 pts
2nd Patrick Devane (14) 40 pts
3rd Ger O Sullivan (17) 40 pts
F9 Dan Brosnan (15) 22pts
B9 Niall O Driscoll (16) 22pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Paul Browne 24pts.
Inter Kenmare FC Golf Classic.
1st. John Maye, Conor Maye, Darren Maye and Jack Maye. 102pts.
2nd. David kerins, PatO’Dwyer, Eugene O’Sullivan and Sean Finn – 100pts.
3rd. John Duggan, Philip Duggan, Charlie Vaughan and Robijn Clifford – 99pts.
Best Non GUI team – Brian Sullivan Casey, dermot Sullivan Casey, John O’Connor and Mortimer O’Shea – 89pts.
Ladies nearest the pin – Angela Brosnan
Ladies longest drive – Elaine Daly.
Gents nearest the pin – David Kerins.
Gents longest drive – Gearoid O’Brien
Congratulations to Kevin Lynch who got a hole in one on the par three Hole 14th.
Russian Stableford.
1st. John Sweeney and John Barry – 87pts.
2nd. Paul Brown and Noel Downing – 78pts (OCB)
3rd. Donal Herlihy and Tim Twomey – 78pts. (OCB)
Ladies Results.
Winner Wednesday 14th Oct
Colette Bradshaw (12) 35pts.
Xmas Hamper Sunday 18th October
Winner Kim Kennedy (12) 35pts.
Runner Up Grainne Crowley (30) 35pts.
Best Gross Noreen Crowley (16) 20 gross.
3rd Suzanne Doran (24) 35pts.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the 2nd Round of the Christmas Hampers Competition. The Top 10 is
1 Cahill, Jonathan 37
Flaherty, James 37
3 Dineen, Bernard 35
4 O’Connor, Paul 30
5 Dillane, Mark 29
6 Reidy, Kyle 27
Roche, Patrick 27
8 Dineen, John 26
McGrath, Jamsey 26
O’Halloran, Enda 26
Full scores are available on masterscoreboard.
It was also the 2nd round of the Autumn League
1st Team C 229
2nd Team H 224
3rd Team L 220
4th Team B 215
5th Team J 212
6th Team M 210
7th Team G 209
8th Team D 207
9th Team E 206
10th Team K 205
11th Team F 199
12th Team A 198
13th Team I 188
Full scores are available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/AutumnLeague2020.php
Next Sunday is the 3rd Rd of both the Christmas Hampers and the Autumn League.
Ross
On Oct 17th & 18th we held a Single Stableford Competition and the winners were :-
1… Johnny Brosnan (13) 41
2… Gianfranco Ghidini (13) 39
3… Mike Brosnan (6) 39
4…. Darren Gaffey (15) 39.
5…. John Cushkelly (13) 39
6…. Oliver Butler (17) 38
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mr John Sexton Presidents Prize 2020 – Saturday and Sunday 3rd and 4th October 2020 – Old Course
1st John Carroll (8) 41pts
2nd Senan Carroll (0) 40pts
3rd Barry O’Mahony (18) 39pts
Gross Gary Scanlon 32
4th Maurice McEllistrem (13) 38pts (B9 -21pts)
5th Patrick O’Brien (12) 38pts (B9-19pts)
6th John J. Galvin (13) 37pts
7th Donal Liston (7) 36pts (B6- 15pts)
8th Padraig Brosnan (18) 36pts (B 6-14pts)
9th Joseph O’Connor (12) 36pts
Day One
1st. Brendan McKeon (12) 35pts (B9-19 Back 6-14pts)
2nd Paudie O’Connor (5) 35pts (B9-19pts B6-12pts)
3rd Paul Murphy (9) 35pts (B9-18pts)
Day Two
1st Shane O’ Connor (11) 31pts
2nd Kieran O’Connell (18) 27pts
3rd James Quirke (10) 26pts
Past Captains/Presidents
Brendan Daly (9) 32pts
Senior
Des O’Donnell (7) 32pts
Guest
Brian Nolan(14) 36pts
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – Sunday 11th October 2020 – Old Course 73
1st Catherine Morrissey (31) 38 pts (B9-18)
2nd Maureen Culhane (23) 38 pts (B9 17)
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (15) 37 pts (B9 21)
4th Maeve Barrett (15) 37 pts (B9 19)
Nine Hole
1st Judy Carmody (38) 17 pts
See Portal for individual Handicap Changes/Revisions
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 13th October 2020 – Old Course 73
1st Marie Benn (28) 37pts
2nd Patricia Boyle (32) 35pts (bk9 – 19)
3rd Anne Marie Healy (22) 35pts (bk9 – 18)
4th Siobhan Walsh (24) 34pts (bk9 – 18)
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition – Saturday 18th October 2020 – Cashen Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 20th October 2020 – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 9th October 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (29) 17pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (17) 16pts (bk 6-13)
3rd Margarie Morkan (22) 16pts (bk 6-9)
See portal for exact Handicap changes/revisions
Revision Down
Player Previous Playing New Playing
Revisions Up
Player Previous Playing New Playing
Rose Molyneaux 32 33
Judy McMahon 28 29
Fixtures:
Friday 16th October 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
3 Person Team- Sponsored by B & T
1. Seán Roche (16) David Heaton (21) Paul McPlilemy (23) 86pts
2. Barra Ó Suilleabháin (12) Niall O’Connor (17) Ryan Begley (18) 84pts
3. Brian Scanlon (11) Alan Flannery (19) Andrew Flannery (28) 81pts
4. Tony Lawless (10) Ciarán Ó Coileáin (11) Seán Ó Coileáin (13) 81pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (21) 36pts
2. Tara Uí Chualáin (24) 36pts
3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 34pts
9 Hole Comp. Fiona Kirwan 15pts
Tralee
MC Final 18th h October
1st Robert Dinan (20) 43 pts
2ndDaniel O Loughlin (10) 40 pts
3rd Maurice G O Connor(6) 38 pts
Back 9 Rory Hill
Best Gross :David Fitzgerald (1) 37 pts
Club Singles: 18th October
1st Ciaran Crowley (6) 40 Pts
2nd Brian Moynihan (5) 38 Pts
3rd Sean Carmody (17) 37 Pts
4th John Reen Jnr (12) 37 Pts
Golfer of the Year Rory Hill
Eclectic 2020
Div 1 Joint Winners Rory Hill & Eoghan O Donnell
Div 2 James O Halloran
Div 3 Hugh O Callaghan
Div 4 William J Daly
Paddy Carey Scratch Match Play. Winner Fergal O Sullivan
Club Singles Winner. Anton O Callaghan
Club Four ball Winner. David Fitzgerald & Daniel O Loughlin
Fixtures
25TH October Club Four ball
26th October Semi-Open AM AM
Ladies results
Wednesday 14th October Singles
1st Michelle Moore (27) 42pts
2nd Mary Mullins (43) 38pts
3rd Karen Gearon (22) 36pts
Fixtures : Wednesday 21st October 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 25th October Fourball
Monday 26th October Am Am
Killarney
Results from Sunday 18th October, Stableford, Killeen GC, sponsored by Calor Gas
1st Corina Griffen + BG (2) 41pts (B9)
2nd Alicia Burke (8) 41 pts
3rd Grace Dennehy (26) 37pts (B9)
4th Tina O’Sullivan (18) 37pts
5th Noreen Coffey (15) 35pts (B9)
6th Mary A Cronin (17) 35pts (B9)
7th Breeda Duggan (26) 35pts (B9)
8th Mairead Courtney (20) 34pts
Next weeks competition is Stableford, Mahony’s Point GC, kindly sponsored by The Aghadoe Heights Hotel.
Results of the Killarney Golf Club Professional Mark Heinemann sponsored singles stableford competition, held on Mahonys Point on the 17th & 18th.
1st Jonathan Casey 46 pts (10)
2nd Anthony O’Carroll 44 pts (12)
3rd Larry O’Donnell 43 pts (19)
4th Tom Daly 42 pts (17)
5th Kieran Fleming 42 pts (12)
6th Matthew Leacy 41 pts (04)
7th Paul Corridan 41 pts (14)
Category 1 Ian Spillane BG 41 pts (01)
Category 2 Crohan Fitzgerald 40 pts (08)
Category 3 Denis O’Donovan 41 pts (15)
Category 4 Darragh Kivlehan 40 pts (23)
Also congratulations to all our hole in one golfers for 2020, each presented with a commemorative goblet . Pictured left to right in Peter McEnery, Aaron Coffey, Captain Harry O’Neill, Peter O’Brien, Brian Regan and Michael Maher