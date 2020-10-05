Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Saturday Sponsored by Fexco:1. Kathleen Cronin (20) 32 pts (B9). 2. Mary Conway (28) 32 pts (B9). 3. Eleanor McCarthy (22) 32 pts.
Fixture: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Sat 10th, Sunday 11th or Tuesday 13th. Play either day and arrange own playing partners. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford 29/9/2020: 1. Erina MacSweeney (35) 21 pts. 2. Betty Griffin (32) 20 pts (CB). 3. Anne Myers Foley (35) 20 pts.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Dave O’Dwyer 24pts.
Friday Mixed Open.
1st. Charlie Vaughan (12) 42pts.
2nd. Henk Bons (7) 37pts.
Autumn League.
1st. Aidan Chinoy (9) 42pts.
2nd. Charlie Vaughan (11) 42pts.
3rd. David Harrington (21) 40pts.
Ladies Results.
Saturday/Sunday 3-4th Oct.
18 hole S/F
Winner Elaine Daly(29) 37 pts.
Killarney
Killarney Golf Academy, Getgolfing.ie Mark Heinemann PGA Sponsored Stableford Competition on Killeen, Sunday 4th October
1st Jane Dwyer (22) 36pts
2nd Corrina Griffin (2) 34 pts
BG Mairead Martin (+2) 35pts
3rd Cara Fuller (37) 31 pts (B9)
4th Emma Vinarcik (29) 31 pts.
Css 34 pts
Next week’s comp is kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring on Mahony’s Point V Par
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 28th September – Sunday 4th October 2020
Men’s Competitions:
Murphy New Homes – Sunday 27th October 2020 – Old Course CSS 72
1st Edmond Healy (4) 44pts
2nd Michael K Barrett (10) 39pts (B.9 – 22pts)
3rd Eamon Walsh (14) 39pts (B.6- 14pts)
Gross: James O’Callaghan (2) 36pts
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Michael Dee (8) 37pts (Back 9 -23pts)
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): John Guiney (14) 36pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Padraig O Donnell (21) 39pts
Back 9: Kevin W Barry 22pts
Parent/Grandparent and Child – Saturday 26th October 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Billy Kelliher(24)/ Brian Kelliher (15) 47pts
2nd John Beary(12) and Philip Beary (14) 43pts
3rd Donal Gorman(11) and Don Gorman (21) 42pts
Fixtures:
Newcastle West Exchange Day– Sunday the 11th October 2020
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday “PLAY IN PINK” 18 Holes Fourball Better Ball Competition – Tuesday 29th September 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Lorraine Canty (14) & Marie Benn (25) 45 pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (20) & Catherine Morrissey (28) 43 pts (b9-24)
3rd Judy McMahon (25) & Patricia Barrett (32) 43 pts (b9-21)
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition – Sunday 11th October 2020 – Old Course
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 13th October 2020 – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s – Thursday 1st October 2020 – Cashen Course
Fixtures:
Thursday 8th October 2020 – Senior Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 2nd October 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Horgan Lady Capt (20) 21pts
2nd Marie Benn (28) 16pts (bk 6-11)
3rd Marjorie Morkan (22) 16pts (bk 6-10)
See portal for exact Handicap changes/revisions
Revision Down
Player Previous Playing New Playing
Mary Horgan 20 19
Revisions Up
Player Previous Playing New Playing
Lucy McAuliffe 32 33
Fixtures:
Friday 9th October 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Láthair Spóirt an Daingin
Green Tees:
1. Eddie Brazil (19) 35pts
2. Ryan Begley (20) 32pts
3. Thomas Ashe (5) 29pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Dick Brennan (24) 30pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Orla Barry (23) 41pts
2. Áine Barry (20) 40pts
3. Majella Murphy (19) 40pts
9 Hole Comp. Gerlinde Floegel (36) 12pts