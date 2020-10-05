Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Saturday Sponsored by Fexco:1. Kathleen Cronin (20) 32 pts (B9). 2. Mary Conway (28) 32 pts (B9). 3. Eleanor McCarthy (22) 32 pts.

Fixture: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Sat 10th, Sunday 11th or Tuesday 13th. Play either day and arrange own playing partners. Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford 29/9/2020: 1. Erina MacSweeney (35) 21 pts. 2. Betty Griffin (32) 20 pts (CB). 3. Anne Myers Foley (35) 20 pts.

Kenmare





Men’s Results.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Dave O’Dwyer 24pts.

Friday Mixed Open.

1st. Charlie Vaughan (12) 42pts.

2nd. Henk Bons (7) 37pts.

Autumn League.

1st. Aidan Chinoy (9) 42pts.

2nd. Charlie Vaughan (11) 42pts.

3rd. David Harrington (21) 40pts.

Ladies Results.

Saturday/Sunday 3-4th Oct.

18 hole S/F

Winner Elaine Daly(29) 37 pts.

Killarney

Killarney Golf Academy, Getgolfing.ie Mark Heinemann PGA Sponsored Stableford Competition on Killeen, Sunday 4th October

1st Jane Dwyer (22) 36pts

2nd Corrina Griffin (2) 34 pts

BG Mairead Martin (+2) 35pts

3rd Cara Fuller (37) 31 pts (B9)

4th Emma Vinarcik (29) 31 pts.

Css 34 pts

Next week’s comp is kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring on Mahony’s Point V Par

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 28th September – Sunday 4th October 2020

Men’s Competitions:

Murphy New Homes – Sunday 27th October 2020 – Old Course CSS 72

1st Edmond Healy (4) 44pts

2nd Michael K Barrett (10) 39pts (B.9 – 22pts)

3rd Eamon Walsh (14) 39pts (B.6- 14pts)

Gross: James O’Callaghan (2) 36pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Michael Dee (8) 37pts (Back 9 -23pts)

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): John Guiney (14) 36pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Padraig O Donnell (21) 39pts

Back 9: Kevin W Barry 22pts

Parent/Grandparent and Child – Saturday 26th October 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Billy Kelliher(24)/ Brian Kelliher (15) 47pts

2nd John Beary(12) and Philip Beary (14) 43pts

3rd Donal Gorman(11) and Don Gorman (21) 42pts

Fixtures:

Newcastle West Exchange Day– Sunday the 11th October 2020

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday “PLAY IN PINK” 18 Holes Fourball Better Ball Competition – Tuesday 29th September 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty (14) & Marie Benn (25) 45 pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (20) & Catherine Morrissey (28) 43 pts (b9-24)

3rd Judy McMahon (25) & Patricia Barrett (32) 43 pts (b9-21)

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition – Sunday 11th October 2020 – Old Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 13th October 2020 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s – Thursday 1st October 2020 – Cashen Course

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th October 2020 – Senior Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 2nd October 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Horgan Lady Capt (20) 21pts

2nd Marie Benn (28) 16pts (bk 6-11)

3rd Marjorie Morkan (22) 16pts (bk 6-10)

See portal for exact Handicap changes/revisions

Revision Down

Player Previous Playing New Playing

Mary Horgan 20 19

Revisions Up

Player Previous Playing New Playing

Lucy McAuliffe 32 33

Fixtures:

Friday 9th October 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Láthair Spóirt an Daingin

Green Tees:

1. Eddie Brazil (19) 35pts

2. Ryan Begley (20) 32pts

3. Thomas Ashe (5) 29pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Dick Brennan (24) 30pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

1. Orla Barry (23) 41pts

2. Áine Barry (20) 40pts

3. Majella Murphy (19) 40pts

9 Hole Comp. Gerlinde Floegel (36) 12pts