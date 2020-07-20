Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Monday to Wednesday Open White’s Re-Entry

1st. Robin Clifford (15) 45pts.

2nd. Mark O’Donovan (8) 44pts.

3rd. Dan Lucey (11) 43pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearaig) 23pts.

Thursday Evening Bottle Comp Winner – Thomas O’Sullivan 20pts.

Friday Open Mixed Competition.

1st. Conor Maye (15) 40pts.

2nd. Aidan Chinoy (11) 39pts.

3rd. Noel Downing (20) 39pts.

Brosnan Scramble.

1st. Overall – Mark O’Donovan (7) Flor O’Donoghue (10) and Denis Murphy (20)

57.3 Nett.

Best Men’s – Paul O’Connor (7) Daragh O’Siochru (7) and John O’Connor (23)

57.3 nett.

Best Ladies – Kim Kennedy (12) Noramae Harrington (31) and Angela K Brosnan (9) 60.8 Nett.

Best Mixed – Clara Brosnan (9) John Duggan (6) and James Murphy (8)

59.1 Nett.

Ladies Results

Wednesday 15th July 18 hole S/F

Winner – Joanne Bhamvra(25) 38points.

Sunday 26th – Captain James Murphy’s prize to Ladies

Ross

Results:-

On July 18th & 19th we held a non-qualifying 18 hole single stableford competition and the results will be issued in due course.

On July 11th & 12th we also held an 18 hole single stableford competition and the result was :-

1…Timmy Kelly (18) 42 .

2…Johnny Brosnan (14) 40

3…Virginijus Joniakaitis (14) 40

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Jim O’Flynn Sponsored Medal One – Saturday 11th July 2020 – Old Course SS: 71

1st Edward Stack (0) 67

2nd Giles O’Grady (12) 69

3rd Brendan Gildea (6) 70

Gross: Senan Carroll (0) 73

Senior: Eamon O’Connor (9) 76

Cat 1(up to 10 H’Cap): Brian Sheehy (7) 70

Cat 2(11 to 16 H’Cap): Maurice McEllistrim (13) 71

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Con A O’Flynn (19) 75

Back 9: Shane O’Connor (11) 1

Pat Lynch Mens Singles – Sunday 12th July 2020 – Old Course SS: 71

1st Liam Carmody (7) 42pts (Back 9 20pts)

2nd Jason Buckey (5) 42pts Back 9: 19pts

3rd John Joy (17) 41pts

4th Kevin Enright (18) 40pts

5th Aidan O’Carroll (3) 39pts

Gross Edward Stack (-1) 39pts

Seniors Sean C Kennelly (10) 24pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Cillian Beazley (6) 38pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): J.P Hickey (11) 39pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Padraig Brosnan (19) 37pts

Back 9: Michael K Barrett (11) 22pts

Fixtures:

Medal II Sponsored by Mickey Joe’s – Saturday 25th July 2020 – Old Course

Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Sunday 26th July 2020 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Friday Mix – Friday 10th July 2020 – Old Course

1st Frank Dore (8), Liam Sheehy (14),

Thomas Hogan (15), Susan Gilmore Kettler (8)

43.5

2nd Oral Quilty (14), Pat McLoughlin (15), Conor Quilty (6), John Roe (24) 44.1

3rd Katherine Tangney (29), Michael Tangney (17), Michael O’Connor (18), Mary O’Connor (29) 46.7

Ladies Competition – Sunday 12th July 2020 – Old Course C.S.S. N/A

1st Norma Browne (35) 16pts

Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 14th July 2020 – Old Course C.S.S 75 – 33pts

1st Toni Quilter (16) 36 pts

2nd Bernie Daly (26) 35 pts

3rd Helen McSweeney (33) 33 pts (16/17)

4th Janice O’Connell (11) 33 pts (19/14)

Saturday Competition – Saturday 18th July 2020 – Old Course C.S.S N/A

1st Ellen Healy (38) 16 pts

Saturday Competition – Saturday 18th July 2020 – Old Course C.S.S 76 (R/O)

1st Margaret McAuliffe (4) 39 pts

2nd Patricia Gleeson (25) 36 pts

3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler (8) 34 pts

4th Ann O’Connor (10) 33 pts

5th Mags O’Sullivan (16) 32 pts (bk 9/17. bk6/14)

Friday Mix – Friday 17th July 2020 – Old Course

1st

Anne Marie Healy (23), William O’Sullivan (14), Tommy Healy (24), Edmond Healy (5) 41.4 (7under)

2nd Tim Fenn (10), Loreta Fenn (21) Killiney GC, Billy McSweeney (15), Michael Jones (19)

41.6(7 under)

3rd Tess Noonan (33), John Quirke (14), Brendan M Keane (12), Margaret Scanlan (34) 41.7(4 under)

KINDLY SPONSORED BY CAHILL’S SUPER VALU BALLYBUNION

Fixtures:

Friday Mix – Friday 24th July 2020 – Old Course

Ladies Competition – Sunday 26th July 2020 – Cashen Course

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 28th July 2020 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Competition – Thursday 16th July 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Leo Allman (21) 33-1 32pts

2nd Frank Dore (9) 29+1 30pts B5-12

3rd Eddie Moylan (16) 29+1 30pts B5-9

4th Millie Costello (18) 30-1 29pts

5th Dermot Walsh (15) 26+2 28pts B5-10 B3-7

6th Jerry McAuliffe(21) 29-1 28pts B5-10 B3-5

7th Sean Stack (23) 25+3 28pts B5-8

8th Tim Nolan (20) 25+3 28pts B5-6

9th Rory Flannery (16) 28-1 27pts B5-13 B3-9

10th Tom Scanlon (18) 28-1 27pts B5-13 B3-7

Gross Brendan Daly 22pts

V. Haulie Costello (12) 28-1 27pts B5-10

S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (20) 28-1 27pts B5-7

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd July 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 16th July 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Margorie Morkan (23) 18 pts (bk 6-12

2nd NolaAdams (27) 18 pts (bk 6 – 11)

3rd Eithne O’Keeffe (33) 17 pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd July 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue

On July 18/19th we had an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay.

1st Terry O’Connor (11) 71 Nett

2nd John Joe O’Connor (18) 71 Nett

3rd Earl Mc Mahon (9) 71 Nett

4th Declan Condon (12) 71 Nett

5th Jonathan Cahill (17) 71 Nett

CSS 73 Nett Both Days

Next weekend’s competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay Competition.

Results of 9 Hole Scramble on Friday evening

1st Jack Dempsey Martin young maurice Egan Brendan Kenny

2nd John Bourke Kyle Reidy Mary O’Halloran Ger Fitzgibbon

Our Junior Cup team will play Ballybunion on Saturday at 1pm. 2 of the 5 games will be on in Ballyheigue. Our Pierce Purcell team will play Castlegregory next Sunday at 4pm. 3 of the 5 games will be on in Ballyheigue.

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

13th July – Munster Seniors

Division 1 – Winner: Patsy Pigott (14) 41 pts

Division 2 – John Joe Lane (20) 36 pts

Division 3 – Aidan Martin (22) 33 pts

11th/12th July – Round 1 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Overall Winner: Mark O’Mahony (16) 40 pts

Winner Division 1: Tone Brosnan (7) 36 pts

Winner Division 2: Richard Healy (18) 39 pts

Winner: Division 3 – Flor O’Sullivan (22) 37 pts

17th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Colin Fenlon (10) 39 pts

Fixtures

25th/26th July 0- Round 2 Golfer Of The Year – 18 Hole Stableford White Tees – Sponsored by Kismet Weddings.

31st July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

3rd August – Club Fundraiser (Gents/Ladies) – Single Stableford – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney

Killarney

Results from Sunday 19th July VPAR on Killeen sponsored by Heineken

1. Carmel Fitzgerald (21) 6 UP

2. Mary A Cronin (18) 5 UP

BG Corrina Griffin (3) 1UP

3. Elizabeth Kelleher (16) 3 UP (B3)

4. Alicia Burke (10) 3 UP (B9)

5. Marie Geaney (21) 3UP (B9)

6. Annette McNeice (25) 3 UP

7. June O’Brien (17) 2 UP (B9)

8. Breda Duggan (26) 2 UP (B9)

CSS: 73

Next week: Maureen O’Shea Memorial, stroke on O’Mahony’s Point.