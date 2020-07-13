Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Friday July 10th the Ladies Club held a very successful 10 hole mixed scramble .

1st -: Lady Captain Mary Gorman,Timmy Kelly, Andy Cole, Mike O’Leary.

2nd:- M J Casey, Darren Gaffey,Donal Doherty, Una O’Sullivan.

3rd:- Captain Seamus McCarthy, Rolandas Bendikas, Noreen O’Mahony, Maurice Coffey.

Kenmare

Mens Results.

Mon. to Wed. Open Whites Re-enter

1st. Bosco MacGearailt (18) 44pts.

2nd. Charlie Vaughan (13) 43pts.

3rd. Mark Granville (13) 40pts.

Friday’s Open Mulcahy Sponsored Blues Comp.

1st. Conor Maye (15) 41pts.

2nd. Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (22) 41pts.

3rd. Paul O’Connor (10) 39pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn gold winner – Mike Hoad 21pts.

Thursday evening Bottle Comp Winner – Bosco Macgearailt 21pts.

GOTY – 18 Hole Stableford.

1st. Gavin O’Shea (10) 41pts.

2nd. Dave Burke (10) 41pts.

3rd. John Duggan (5) 40pts.

Ladies Results.

Sunday 12th. July Rene Keating Cup

Winner -Suzanne Doran (27) 42 pts.

2nd. Grainne Crowley(29) 37pts.

Best Gross Colette Bradshaw(14) 22 gross pts.

3rd. Stephanie Gaine (27) 36pts.

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 12th July 2020

Sponsored by: Club

1st Che Flaherty (5) 39 pts

2nd Kyle Casey (20) 39 pts

3rd Ger O’Connell (11) 37 pts

F9 Keith Moran (8) 20 pts

B9 Alan O’Shea (10) 18 pts

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 6th – Sunday 12th July 2020

Men’s Competitions:

Baily’s Solicitors Men’s Singles – Saturday 5th July 2020 – Old Course

1st Kevin Barry (10) 31pts

2nd Cillian Beasley (6) 30pts Back 9: 15pts

3rd James Sheehy (11) 30pts Back 9: 14pts Back 6: 10pts Back 3: 6pts

4th Des O’Donnell (7) 30pts Back 9: 14pts Back 6: 10pts Back 3: 5pts

5th Philip Beary (14) 29pts

Gross: Edward Stack 28pts

Seniors: Pat Mulvihill (14) 24pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Paul Enright (9) 29pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 27pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Gerard Enright (19) 28pts

Back 9: John J Galvin (13) 14pts

Fixtures:

Deloitte Stroke Competition– Sunday 19th July 2020 – Old Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Saturday Voucher Competition – Saturday 4th July 2020 – Old Course C.S.S. (75)

1st Catriona Corrigan (12) 37 pts

2nd Lorraine Canty (16) 35 pts

3rd Betty Doolan (23) (on back 9) 34 pts

4th Olga Kiely (21) 34 pts

5th Martina McAuliffe (11) 34 pts

9 HOLE COMPETITION RESULTS

1st Catherine Morrissey (19) 17 pts

Saturday Voucher Competition – Sunday 12th July 2020 – Old Course C S S 74 – 36pts

1st Geraldine Williams (14) 39 pts (bk 9/20)

2nd Louise Griffin (16) 39 pts (bk 9/19)

3rd Eileen Kenny Ryan (11) 37 pts (bk 6/13)

4th Eithne O’Halloran (19) 37 pts (bk 6/12)

5th Martha Woulfe (35) 37 pts (bk 6/11)

See Portal for individual Handicap changes/revisions.

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition – Saturday 18th July 2020 – Old Course.

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 21st July 2020 – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 16th July 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 9th July 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Margorie Morkan(23) 18 pts (bk 6)

2nd Martha Woulfe (35) 18 pts

3rd Marie Benn (27) 17 pts

See Portal for individual Handicap changes/revisions

Fixtures:

Thursday 16th July 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

On July 11/12 we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford which was kindly sponsored by Sponsored by Ed Harty, Crown Paints Tralee.

1st Padraig Casey (28) 51 pts

2nd Jerry Kelleher (25) 43 pts

3rd Pat Dillane (9) 43 pts

4th Donal O’Driscoll (24) 43 pts

5th Danny Casey (13) Danny 42 pts

Sat CSS 38pts Sun CSS 37pts

Next weekend’s competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay Competition.

Beaufort

(LADIES BRANCH)

4th/.5th July – Round 1 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Killarney Park Hotel

1st Sally Cooper (20) 74 Nett

2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 78 Nett

3rd Grainne McShortall (26) 81 Nett

Fixtures

19th/20th July – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year (Stroke) – Sponsored by Royal Hotel, Killarney

3rd August – Club Open Fundraiser (Ladies or Gents) – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney

(GENTS BRANCH)

3rd July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Martin Hewitt (22) 40pts

4th/5th July – Stableford Sponsored by The Golf Doc

Overall Winner – Martin Hewitt (20) 42 pts

Division 1 Winner: Tone Brosnan (8) 40 pts

Division 2 Winner: Daniel Hayes (17) 38 pts

Division 3 Winner: Sean J Coffey (30) 40 pts

10th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Roy O’Meara (17) 41 pts

Fixtures

17th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

19th July – Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Top Part Autos

3rd August – Club Fundraiser (Gents/Ladies) – Single Stableford – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney

Dooks

Mens Club – Dooks Golf Club Results – 4th & 5th July 2020

1st – Jesse McCromack (7) = 34 pts

2nd – John O’Shea (10) = 33 pts

3rd – Conall Kelly (12) = 31 pts c/b

4th – Keith Curtin (6) = 31pts c/b

Best Gross – John McCarthy (5) = 24 gross

Ladies Club – Sunday 5th July Return to Golf Event

1st – Bridget Cahillane (27) / Anne Griffin (29) / Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 33 pts

2nd – Aileen Curtayne (22) / Miriam De Vere White (18) / Margaret Lucey (23) = 31 pts

3rd – Mary Hackett (19) / Mary Keane (19) / Eileen ogie OSullivan (9) = 31 pts

Ladies Team of 3 – 18 Holes – 12th July

1st – Eileen Ogie O’Sullivan (9) / Mary Keane (19) / Kay Woods (21) = 55 pts

2nd – Bridget Cahillane (27) / Anne Griffin (29) / Marie OSullivan (36) = 54 pts

3rd – Miriam De Vere White (18) / Aileen Curtayne (22) / Deirdre Galvin (23) = 54 pts