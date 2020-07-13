Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Friday July 10th the Ladies Club held a very successful 10 hole mixed scramble .
1st -: Lady Captain Mary Gorman,Timmy Kelly, Andy Cole, Mike O’Leary.
2nd:- M J Casey, Darren Gaffey,Donal Doherty, Una O’Sullivan.
3rd:- Captain Seamus McCarthy, Rolandas Bendikas, Noreen O’Mahony, Maurice Coffey.
Kenmare
Mens Results.
Mon. to Wed. Open Whites Re-enter
1st. Bosco MacGearailt (18) 44pts.
2nd. Charlie Vaughan (13) 43pts.
3rd. Mark Granville (13) 40pts.
Friday’s Open Mulcahy Sponsored Blues Comp.
1st. Conor Maye (15) 41pts.
2nd. Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (22) 41pts.
3rd. Paul O’Connor (10) 39pts.
Thursday Morning Autumn gold winner – Mike Hoad 21pts.
Thursday evening Bottle Comp Winner – Bosco Macgearailt 21pts.
GOTY – 18 Hole Stableford.
1st. Gavin O’Shea (10) 41pts.
2nd. Dave Burke (10) 41pts.
3rd. John Duggan (5) 40pts.
Ladies Results.
Sunday 12th. July Rene Keating Cup
Winner -Suzanne Doran (27) 42 pts.
2nd. Grainne Crowley(29) 37pts.
Best Gross Colette Bradshaw(14) 22 gross pts.
3rd. Stephanie Gaine (27) 36pts.
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 12th July 2020
Sponsored by: Club
1st Che Flaherty (5) 39 pts
2nd Kyle Casey (20) 39 pts
3rd Ger O’Connell (11) 37 pts
F9 Keith Moran (8) 20 pts
B9 Alan O’Shea (10) 18 pts
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 6th – Sunday 12th July 2020
Men’s Competitions:
Baily’s Solicitors Men’s Singles – Saturday 5th July 2020 – Old Course
1st Kevin Barry (10) 31pts
2nd Cillian Beasley (6) 30pts Back 9: 15pts
3rd James Sheehy (11) 30pts Back 9: 14pts Back 6: 10pts Back 3: 6pts
4th Des O’Donnell (7) 30pts Back 9: 14pts Back 6: 10pts Back 3: 5pts
5th Philip Beary (14) 29pts
Gross: Edward Stack 28pts
Seniors: Pat Mulvihill (14) 24pts
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Paul Enright (9) 29pts
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 27pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Gerard Enright (19) 28pts
Back 9: John J Galvin (13) 14pts
Fixtures:
Deloitte Stroke Competition– Sunday 19th July 2020 – Old Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Saturday Voucher Competition – Saturday 4th July 2020 – Old Course C.S.S. (75)
1st Catriona Corrigan (12) 37 pts
2nd Lorraine Canty (16) 35 pts
3rd Betty Doolan (23) (on back 9) 34 pts
4th Olga Kiely (21) 34 pts
5th Martina McAuliffe (11) 34 pts
9 HOLE COMPETITION RESULTS
1st Catherine Morrissey (19) 17 pts
Saturday Voucher Competition – Sunday 12th July 2020 – Old Course C S S 74 – 36pts
1st Geraldine Williams (14) 39 pts (bk 9/20)
2nd Louise Griffin (16) 39 pts (bk 9/19)
3rd Eileen Kenny Ryan (11) 37 pts (bk 6/13)
4th Eithne O’Halloran (19) 37 pts (bk 6/12)
5th Martha Woulfe (35) 37 pts (bk 6/11)
See Portal for individual Handicap changes/revisions.
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition – Saturday 18th July 2020 – Old Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 21st July 2020 – Old Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 16th July 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 9th July 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Margorie Morkan(23) 18 pts (bk 6)
2nd Martha Woulfe (35) 18 pts
3rd Marie Benn (27) 17 pts
See Portal for individual Handicap changes/revisions
Fixtures:
Thursday 16th July 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
On July 11/12 we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford which was kindly sponsored by Sponsored by Ed Harty, Crown Paints Tralee.
1st Padraig Casey (28) 51 pts
2nd Jerry Kelleher (25) 43 pts
3rd Pat Dillane (9) 43 pts
4th Donal O’Driscoll (24) 43 pts
5th Danny Casey (13) Danny 42 pts
Sat CSS 38pts Sun CSS 37pts
Next weekend’s competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay Competition.
Beaufort
(LADIES BRANCH)
4th/.5th July – Round 1 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Killarney Park Hotel
1st Sally Cooper (20) 74 Nett
2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 78 Nett
3rd Grainne McShortall (26) 81 Nett
Fixtures
19th/20th July – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year (Stroke) – Sponsored by Royal Hotel, Killarney
3rd August – Club Open Fundraiser (Ladies or Gents) – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney
(GENTS BRANCH)
3rd July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Martin Hewitt (22) 40pts
4th/5th July – Stableford Sponsored by The Golf Doc
Overall Winner – Martin Hewitt (20) 42 pts
Division 1 Winner: Tone Brosnan (8) 40 pts
Division 2 Winner: Daniel Hayes (17) 38 pts
Division 3 Winner: Sean J Coffey (30) 40 pts
10th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Roy O’Meara (17) 41 pts
Fixtures
17th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
19th July – Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Top Part Autos
3rd August – Club Fundraiser (Gents/Ladies) – Single Stableford – Sponsored by The Great Southern Hotel, Killarney
Dooks
Mens Club – Dooks Golf Club Results – 4th & 5th July 2020
1st – Jesse McCromack (7) = 34 pts
2nd – John O’Shea (10) = 33 pts
3rd – Conall Kelly (12) = 31 pts c/b
4th – Keith Curtin (6) = 31pts c/b
Best Gross – John McCarthy (5) = 24 gross
Ladies Club – Sunday 5th July Return to Golf Event
1st – Bridget Cahillane (27) / Anne Griffin (29) / Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 33 pts
2nd – Aileen Curtayne (22) / Miriam De Vere White (18) / Margaret Lucey (23) = 31 pts
3rd – Mary Hackett (19) / Mary Keane (19) / Eileen ogie OSullivan (9) = 31 pts
Ladies Team of 3 – 18 Holes – 12th July
1st – Eileen Ogie O’Sullivan (9) / Mary Keane (19) / Kay Woods (21) = 55 pts
2nd – Bridget Cahillane (27) / Anne Griffin (29) / Marie OSullivan (36) = 54 pts
3rd – Miriam De Vere White (18) / Aileen Curtayne (22) / Deirdre Galvin (23) = 54 pts