Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 5th July 2020

Sponsored by: Club

1st Jack O’Shea (16) 37 pts

2nd Ger O’Driscoll (14) 37 pts

3rd Steven Curran (17) 35 pts

F9 Pat Everett (16) 19 pts

B9 Thomas Curran (14) 21 pts

Kenmare

Ladies Results.

Wednesday 1st July 2 person Champagne Scramble

1st Suzanne Doran(27) Mary O’Sullivan(38) (51Points)

2nd Danielle Froment(13) Cindy Freeman (34) (44points)

Sunday 5th July

Sponsor Mary R. O Sullivan.

Cat 1. Deirdre Rowe(16) 32 points OCB.

Cat 2. Margaret Hanley (19) 32 points.OCB

Cat 3. Elaine Daly(30) 34points

Next Sunday Rene Keating Cup 18 hole S/F

Men’s Results.

Mon to Wed. Whites open Comp.

1st. Paul O’Sullivan (16) 44 pts

2nd. Gavin O’Shea (10) 42 pts.

3rd. Mark O’Donovan (8) 41 pts.

Friday Open Blues Comp.

1st. Paul Brown (22) 41pts.

2nd. Sean Finn (19) 38pts.

3rd Bosco MacGearailt (18) 38pts.

18 hole Blue Stableford.

1st. Pearse O’Shea (13) 41pts.

2nd. Kevin Lynch (9) 40pts.

3rd. Daragh O’Siochru (8) 39pts.

Ballyheigue Castle

On the 4/5th we held and 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition 1st Gerry Behan (17) 41 pts 2nd Denis Moriarty (20) 40 pts 3rd Jerry Kelleher (27) 39 pts 4th Jimmy Sullivan (15) 37 pts 5th Denis O’Regan (12) 37 pts CSS 35pts Both Days.

Next weekend’s competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Draws for our teams in 2020 Cups and Shields have been published.

Pierce Purcell Home to Castlegregory

Jimmy Breun Away to Castlegregory

Junior Cup Away to Ballybunion

All matches to be played over a single leg on a Home/Away basis with 3 matches at Home and 2 Away up to and not including quarter final stage.

Matches cannot begin until July 20th.