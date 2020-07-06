Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 5th July 2020
Sponsored by: Club
1st Jack O’Shea (16) 37 pts
2nd Ger O’Driscoll (14) 37 pts
3rd Steven Curran (17) 35 pts
F9 Pat Everett (16) 19 pts
B9 Thomas Curran (14) 21 pts
Kenmare
Ladies Results.
Wednesday 1st July 2 person Champagne Scramble
1st Suzanne Doran(27) Mary O’Sullivan(38) (51Points)
2nd Danielle Froment(13) Cindy Freeman (34) (44points)
Sunday 5th July
Sponsor Mary R. O Sullivan.
Cat 1. Deirdre Rowe(16) 32 points OCB.
Cat 2. Margaret Hanley (19) 32 points.OCB
Cat 3. Elaine Daly(30) 34points
Next Sunday Rene Keating Cup 18 hole S/F
Men’s Results.
Mon to Wed. Whites open Comp.
1st. Paul O’Sullivan (16) 44 pts
2nd. Gavin O’Shea (10) 42 pts.
3rd. Mark O’Donovan (8) 41 pts.
Friday Open Blues Comp.
1st. Paul Brown (22) 41pts.
2nd. Sean Finn (19) 38pts.
3rd Bosco MacGearailt (18) 38pts.
18 hole Blue Stableford.
1st. Pearse O’Shea (13) 41pts.
2nd. Kevin Lynch (9) 40pts.
3rd. Daragh O’Siochru (8) 39pts.
Ballyheigue Castle
On the 4/5th we held and 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition 1st Gerry Behan (17) 41 pts 2nd Denis Moriarty (20) 40 pts 3rd Jerry Kelleher (27) 39 pts 4th Jimmy Sullivan (15) 37 pts 5th Denis O’Regan (12) 37 pts CSS 35pts Both Days.
Next weekend’s competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Draws for our teams in 2020 Cups and Shields have been published.
Pierce Purcell Home to Castlegregory
Jimmy Breun Away to Castlegregory
Junior Cup Away to Ballybunion
All matches to be played over a single leg on a Home/Away basis with 3 matches at Home and 2 Away up to and not including quarter final stage.
Matches cannot begin until July 20th.