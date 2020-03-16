Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Men’s Competition Update

In light of the current serious threat to public health from COVID 19 virus,

A decision has been taken by Captain Harry O’ Neill and the Men’s committee,

to cancel all men’s competitions until further notice.

In these difficult and challenging times we hope that all our member’s and families

will be safe and well for the foreseeable future.

===========================================

Results

Men’s Club Competition

Choir Fundraiser – Team of 4

Results

Date: Saturday 14th March

& Sunday 15th March

Course: Killeen

Sponsor : Choir Fundraiser

Format :Team of 4

** 2 scores to count 1st – 17th **

** 4 scores to count on 18th **

1st. Niall O’ Mara (6), Michael O’ Doherty (15),

Liam Murphy (15), Sean D Moynihan (6). – 78 pts

2nd. Donal Dennehy (12), Cathal White (12),

Ger Hogan (5) , Derek O’ Keefe (9). – 73 pts

3rd. Jason McCarthy (9) , John Herlihy (6),

Joe Hartnett (12), John Brosnan (5). – 72 pts (Back 9)

Ladies results Sunday 15th March

The following are the results from the ladies stableford competition played on Mahony’s Point Sunday 15th March sponsored by Safeguard Security

1st Alicia Burke (6) 41pts

2nd Noreen O’Callaghan (14)39 pts

3rd Breeda Duggan (26)39pts

4th Julie Leonard (22) 37pts

5th Ailish Mulcahy (8) 37pts

42played

Due to the efforts to spot the spread of

Covid-19 there will not be any more ladies competitions until further notice. Members are encouraged to play the 12 hole reentry and to play their Spring League matches.

Ross

Results ;-

On March 15th we held a 12 hole single stableford competition.

The winners were:-

1…Ken Grieve 27 pts

2…Alius Brazietis. 26pts

3..Tomas Kelliher 24 pts.

4…Rolanadas Bendikas 24pts

5…John Cushkelly 24 pts

6…Sean Walsh 23pts

Castleisland

18 hole single stableford 15/03/2020

1st Sean Broderick 40pts

2nd Denis O’Sullivan 38pts

3rd Declan Raggett 37pts

Next weeks competition

18 Hole Singles. Green tees GOY.

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

14th/15th March – Round 3 Spring League (11 hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

1st Sean Coffey (30) 26 pts

2nd Michael Barry (10) 25 pts

3rd Denis P Galvin (8) 23 pts

Fixtures

22nd March – President’s and Captains Drive in – Meet at clubhouse at 10am (Confirmation later in the week if this is going ahead).

28th/29th March Round 4 Spring League – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

Ballybunion

Monday 9th – Sunday 15th March 2020

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Competition Sponsored by Allied Irish Bank – Sunday 15th March 2020 – Cashen Course

1st John Quirke (14) 41pts

2nd Brendan Lynch (20) 39pts B9 20pts

3rd Brendan Slattery (15) 39pts

Gross: Conor Kilroy (4) 34pts

4th Thomas Healy (24) 38pts

5th Maurice O’Connell (17) 37pts

Seniors: Brendan Daly (10) 35pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): John Carroll (10) 36pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Brian Horgan (14) 36pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): John Nolan (18) 34pts

Back 9: Sean Corcoran (12) 19pts

Fixtures:

Eamon Allen Singles Sponsored by Brendan Keane/Equal Heat – Sunday 22nd March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Ladies Singles – Saturday 21st March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 24th March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th March 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 20th March 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 15th March 2020

Sponsored by: AIB Bank

1st Ger McSweeney (12) 39 pts

2nd Stephen Murphy (12) 38 pts

3rd Daniel O’Mahony (15) 36 pts

F9 Craig Murphy (11) 20 pts

B9 Austin Murphy (20) 20 pts