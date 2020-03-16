Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Men’s Competition Update
In light of the current serious threat to public health from COVID 19 virus,
A decision has been taken by Captain Harry O’ Neill and the Men’s committee,
to cancel all men’s competitions until further notice.
In these difficult and challenging times we hope that all our member’s and families
will be safe and well for the foreseeable future.
Results
Men’s Club Competition
Choir Fundraiser – Team of 4
Date: Saturday 14th March
& Sunday 15th March
Course: Killeen
Sponsor : Choir Fundraiser
Format :Team of 4
** 2 scores to count 1st – 17th **
** 4 scores to count on 18th **
1st. Niall O’ Mara (6), Michael O’ Doherty (15),
Liam Murphy (15), Sean D Moynihan (6). – 78 pts
2nd. Donal Dennehy (12), Cathal White (12),
Ger Hogan (5) , Derek O’ Keefe (9). – 73 pts
3rd. Jason McCarthy (9) , John Herlihy (6),
Joe Hartnett (12), John Brosnan (5). – 72 pts (Back 9)
Ladies results Sunday 15th March
The following are the results from the ladies stableford competition played on Mahony’s Point Sunday 15th March sponsored by Safeguard Security
1st Alicia Burke (6) 41pts
2nd Noreen O’Callaghan (14)39 pts
3rd Breeda Duggan (26)39pts
4th Julie Leonard (22) 37pts
5th Ailish Mulcahy (8) 37pts
42played
Due to the efforts to spot the spread of
Covid-19 there will not be any more ladies competitions until further notice. Members are encouraged to play the 12 hole reentry and to play their Spring League matches.
Ross
Results ;-
On March 15th we held a 12 hole single stableford competition.
The winners were:-
1…Ken Grieve 27 pts
2…Alius Brazietis. 26pts
3..Tomas Kelliher 24 pts.
4…Rolanadas Bendikas 24pts
5…John Cushkelly 24 pts
6…Sean Walsh 23pts
Castleisland
18 hole single stableford 15/03/2020
1st Sean Broderick 40pts
2nd Denis O’Sullivan 38pts
3rd Declan Raggett 37pts
Next weeks competition
18 Hole Singles. Green tees GOY.
Beaufort
(Gent’s Branch)
14th/15th March – Round 3 Spring League (11 hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.
1st Sean Coffey (30) 26 pts
2nd Michael Barry (10) 25 pts
3rd Denis P Galvin (8) 23 pts
Fixtures
22nd March – President’s and Captains Drive in – Meet at clubhouse at 10am (Confirmation later in the week if this is going ahead).
28th/29th March Round 4 Spring League – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.
Ballybunion
Monday 9th – Sunday 15th March 2020
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Competition Sponsored by Allied Irish Bank – Sunday 15th March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st John Quirke (14) 41pts
2nd Brendan Lynch (20) 39pts B9 20pts
3rd Brendan Slattery (15) 39pts
Gross: Conor Kilroy (4) 34pts
4th Thomas Healy (24) 38pts
5th Maurice O’Connell (17) 37pts
Seniors: Brendan Daly (10) 35pts
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): John Carroll (10) 36pts
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Brian Horgan (14) 36pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): John Nolan (18) 34pts
Back 9: Sean Corcoran (12) 19pts
Fixtures:
Eamon Allen Singles Sponsored by Brendan Keane/Equal Heat – Sunday 22nd March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Singles – Saturday 21st March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 24th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 19th March 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 20th March 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 15th March 2020
Sponsored by: AIB Bank
1st Ger McSweeney (12) 39 pts
2nd Stephen Murphy (12) 38 pts
3rd Daniel O’Mahony (15) 36 pts
F9 Craig Murphy (11) 20 pts
B9 Austin Murphy (20) 20 pts