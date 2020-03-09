Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Results Sunday 8th March club sponsored 12 hole competition on Killeen.

1st Maureen Creedon 24 pts (back 9)

2nd Ciara O’Mahony 24pts

3rd Amy Arthur 22 pts

Next Sunday 15th competition is stroke on Mahonys Point sponsored by Safeguard Security

Ross

On March 8th we held a two man 12 hole scramble .

The winners were:-

1…Jonathan Casey & Donie Broderick

2…Sean Walsh & Niall O’Connell.

3..Mike & Leo Casey.

4…Michael J O’Connor & Alius Brazietis.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole GOTY

1st. John Sweeney (8) 36pts.

2nd. Robin Clifford (17) 33pts.

3rd. Paul O’Connor (10) 32 pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Michael Murphy 23pts.

Ladies Results.

15 Hole Stableford sponsored by Angela Cronin

Winner Delia Long (23) 26 points

Second Colette Bradshaw (14) 25 points.

Waterville

Results: 7th & 8th March 2020

Competition: 3 person stableford – 1 score to count

Sponsor. Club

Winner Craig Murphy

Mike Murphy

Noel O’Sullivan 40pts

Second Michael McSweeney

Ger McGillicuddy

Ger McSweeney 38pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Heaphy’s – Sunday 8th March 2020 – Cashen Course

Leading Qualifier Mike Jones (19) 37 pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Competition Sponsored by Allied Irish Bank – Sunday 15th March 2020 – Old Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 3rd March 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Lorraine Canty (16) 28 pts

2nd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 27 pts

Ladies Competition – Saturday 7th March 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 27 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Fourball 14 holes Stableford – Saturday 14th March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 17th March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men – Thursday 5th March 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Michael K. Barret (11) 37-1 36pts

2nd Michael P. O’Farrell (22) 34+1 35pts

3rd James O’Driscoll (18) 35-1 34pts

4th Pat McLoughlin (15) 31+1 32pts B5-12

5th Jerry Sexton (21) 32pts B5-8

6th Tom Scanlon (18) 30+1 31pts B5-10

7th Brendan Slattery (15) 31-1 30pts B5-13

8th Noel Nash (16) 30pts B5-9 B3-7

9th Sean Corcoran (12) 31-1 30pts B5-9 B3-5

10th Michael Barrett (18) 30-1 29pts B5-13

Gross John A Culhane 26pts B5-12

V Michael Fogarty (15) 30-1 29pts B3-7 B1-3

S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (17) 31-2 29pts Fro -20

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th March 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 6th March 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Peg O’Malley (30) 19pts

2nd Toni Quilter (16) 18pts (Bk 6)

3rd Mary Whelan (31) 18pts

Fixtures:

Friday 13th March 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Ladies Club

Cahillane Butchers – 16 Holes – Sunday 8th March 2020

1st – Kathy Shaw (28) = 32 pts

2nd – Rosemary Browne (32) = 29 pts

3rd – Catherine Spain (21) = 28 pts

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 40pts

2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (8) 36pts

Yellow Tees

1. Denis Power (21) 38pts

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.

1. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (27) 26pts

2. Nora Joyce (17) 24pts

3. Tara Uí Chualáin (18) 24pts

Sraith an Earraigh- Sponsored by Tigh Uí Mhurchú, Ballyferriter

Team:

1. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (18), Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (24), Patsy Uí Shíthigh (37) 144pts

2. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) Bernie Firtéar (31) 142pts

Individual:

Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) 91pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole scramble and the winners were John White and Jerry Kelliher with 31 nett.

Next Sunday is the Captains Drive in at 11am. The Drive in will be followed by a mixed scramble. Please have you name in for the draw for the scramble by 10.30am.

The Spring League will begin on Sunday March 22nd. Teams of 5 players will be selected by way of a draw. Players will be seeded as per their handicap for the draw.

There will be 5 Single Stableford qualifying rounds, from March 22nd to April 19th, with the top 3 scores from 5 counting each Sunday. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 26th. Scores will be reset for the final and the format will be the same as the qualifying rounds except that 4 out of the 5 scores will count for the final.

You can enter your name for the Spring League on masterscoreboard. The draw for teams will take place on March 18th. Anyone who does not want to play in the Spring League can still play in the Single Stableford competition each Sunday.

The Spring League is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.

Tralee

Men’s Results

Castle Bar Spring League Cup Semi Finalists

Mike Leahy v Derek O Brien

Brendan Fitzgerald v John Casey

Castle Bar Spring League Plate Semi Finalists

Colm Sheehy v David Fitzgerald

Domo Lyne v Richard Barrett

Fixtures

Sat March 14th Spring League Semi Finals

Sun March 15th Spring League Finals & Club Singles

Tue March 17th McCarthy Insurance Am Am

Sat March 21st Casual Golf

Sun March 22nd Scotch Mixed Foursomes Any Combination (Seamus Weldon)

Sat March 28th Casual Golf

Sun March 29th Master Classic 1 (TLI Group)

Sat April 4th Casual Golf

Sun April 5th Master Classic 2 (Calibration Services)

Bank Holiday Mon 13th April Mark Williams Am Am time sheet opened

The deadline for the preliminary round of the Volvo Foursomes is the 31st March please organise matches ASAP

Ladies Results:

Sunday 8th Garveys spring league Round 3

Results:

1st Mary Savage (12) 29pts (30pts-1DH)

2nd Niamh Galvin (34) 27pts

3rd Norah Quinlan (19) 27pts

31 entries, 4 non-returns

Teams forward to the semi-finals:

Garveys Supervalu – Spring League 2020

Team Total

A Ber Walsh Mary O Donnell Sheila O Sullivan 125

vs

J Gorretti O Connor Angela Deenihan Rhona Johnston 116

D Fionnuala Mann Karen Gearon Geraldine Sheehy 117

vs

L Norah Quinlan Siobhan Stack Anne Rafferty 114

Semi-final of the Garveys Spring league to be played by 21st March and final to be played by the 4th April

Notes:

As the re-entry competitions are now finished – all competitions must be played within the allocated competition times.

Fixtures:

Wed 11th March 16 Holes Singles Stableford

Sun 15th March – 16 Holes Club Singles Stableford

Tue 17th Mar – St. Patricks Day Open AmAm golf classic – timesheet now open

Senior Men’s Results

Results for Wednesday March 4th

1st Matt Corridan (19) 20½ pts

2nd Sean Corcoran (12) 20½ pts

3rd Michael O’Neill (24) 20pts

4th Philip O’Sullivan (9) 20pts

5th Billy Daly (21) 20pts

58 played

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

8th March – Round 2 Spring League (9 Hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

1st Sean Coffey (30) 18 pts

2nd Paul Fahy (12) 18 pts

3rd Timothy O’Carroll (23) 17 pts

Fixtures

14th/15th March – Round 3 Spring League (Number of holes to be decided) – yellow tees Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

22nd March – President’s and Captains Drive In – Meet at clubhouse at 10am.

3rd April – Club Table Quiz Fundraiser – 7pm Clubhouse (Teams of 4 – Entry €10 per person)