Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Results Sunday 8th March club sponsored 12 hole competition on Killeen.
1st Maureen Creedon 24 pts (back 9)
2nd Ciara O’Mahony 24pts
3rd Amy Arthur 22 pts
Next Sunday 15th competition is stroke on Mahonys Point sponsored by Safeguard Security
Ross
On March 8th we held a two man 12 hole scramble .
The winners were:-
1…Jonathan Casey & Donie Broderick
2…Sean Walsh & Niall O’Connell.
3..Mike & Leo Casey.
4…Michael J O’Connor & Alius Brazietis.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole GOTY
1st. John Sweeney (8) 36pts.
2nd. Robin Clifford (17) 33pts.
3rd. Paul O’Connor (10) 32 pts.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Michael Murphy 23pts.
Ladies Results.
15 Hole Stableford sponsored by Angela Cronin
Winner Delia Long (23) 26 points
Second Colette Bradshaw (14) 25 points.
Waterville
Results: 7th & 8th March 2020
Competition: 3 person stableford – 1 score to count
Sponsor. Club
Winner Craig Murphy
Mike Murphy
Noel O’Sullivan 40pts
Second Michael McSweeney
Ger McGillicuddy
Ger McSweeney 38pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Heaphy’s – Sunday 8th March 2020 – Cashen Course
Leading Qualifier Mike Jones (19) 37 pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Competition Sponsored by Allied Irish Bank – Sunday 15th March 2020 – Old Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 3rd March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Lorraine Canty (16) 28 pts
2nd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 27 pts
Ladies Competition – Saturday 7th March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Mags O’Sullivan (17) 27 pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Fourball 14 holes Stableford – Saturday 14th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 17th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 5th March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Michael K. Barret (11) 37-1 36pts
2nd Michael P. O’Farrell (22) 34+1 35pts
3rd James O’Driscoll (18) 35-1 34pts
4th Pat McLoughlin (15) 31+1 32pts B5-12
5th Jerry Sexton (21) 32pts B5-8
6th Tom Scanlon (18) 30+1 31pts B5-10
7th Brendan Slattery (15) 31-1 30pts B5-13
8th Noel Nash (16) 30pts B5-9 B3-7
9th Sean Corcoran (12) 31-1 30pts B5-9 B3-5
10th Michael Barrett (18) 30-1 29pts B5-13
Gross John A Culhane 26pts B5-12
V Michael Fogarty (15) 30-1 29pts B3-7 B1-3
S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (17) 31-2 29pts Fro -20
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th March 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 6th March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Peg O’Malley (30) 19pts
2nd Toni Quilter (16) 18pts (Bk 6)
3rd Mary Whelan (31) 18pts
Fixtures:
Friday 13th March 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Ladies Club
Cahillane Butchers – 16 Holes – Sunday 8th March 2020
1st – Kathy Shaw (28) = 32 pts
2nd – Rosemary Browne (32) = 29 pts
3rd – Catherine Spain (21) = 28 pts
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 40pts
2. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (8) 36pts
Yellow Tees
1. Denis Power (21) 38pts
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (27) 26pts
2. Nora Joyce (17) 24pts
3. Tara Uí Chualáin (18) 24pts
Sraith an Earraigh- Sponsored by Tigh Uí Mhurchú, Ballyferriter
Team:
1. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (18), Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (24), Patsy Uí Shíthigh (37) 144pts
2. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) Bernie Firtéar (31) 142pts
Individual:
Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) 91pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole scramble and the winners were John White and Jerry Kelliher with 31 nett.
Next Sunday is the Captains Drive in at 11am. The Drive in will be followed by a mixed scramble. Please have you name in for the draw for the scramble by 10.30am.
The Spring League will begin on Sunday March 22nd. Teams of 5 players will be selected by way of a draw. Players will be seeded as per their handicap for the draw.
There will be 5 Single Stableford qualifying rounds, from March 22nd to April 19th, with the top 3 scores from 5 counting each Sunday. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 26th. Scores will be reset for the final and the format will be the same as the qualifying rounds except that 4 out of the 5 scores will count for the final.
You can enter your name for the Spring League on masterscoreboard. The draw for teams will take place on March 18th. Anyone who does not want to play in the Spring League can still play in the Single Stableford competition each Sunday.
The Spring League is kindly sponsored by Timothy Kenny.
Tralee
Men’s Results
Castle Bar Spring League Cup Semi Finalists
Mike Leahy v Derek O Brien
Brendan Fitzgerald v John Casey
Castle Bar Spring League Plate Semi Finalists
Colm Sheehy v David Fitzgerald
Domo Lyne v Richard Barrett
Fixtures
Sat March 14th Spring League Semi Finals
Sun March 15th Spring League Finals & Club Singles
Tue March 17th McCarthy Insurance Am Am
Sat March 21st Casual Golf
Sun March 22nd Scotch Mixed Foursomes Any Combination (Seamus Weldon)
Sat March 28th Casual Golf
Sun March 29th Master Classic 1 (TLI Group)
Sat April 4th Casual Golf
Sun April 5th Master Classic 2 (Calibration Services)
Bank Holiday Mon 13th April Mark Williams Am Am time sheet opened
The deadline for the preliminary round of the Volvo Foursomes is the 31st March please organise matches ASAP
Ladies Results:
Sunday 8th Garveys spring league Round 3
Results:
1st Mary Savage (12) 29pts (30pts-1DH)
2nd Niamh Galvin (34) 27pts
3rd Norah Quinlan (19) 27pts
31 entries, 4 non-returns
Teams forward to the semi-finals:
Garveys Supervalu – Spring League 2020
Team Total
A Ber Walsh Mary O Donnell Sheila O Sullivan 125
vs
J Gorretti O Connor Angela Deenihan Rhona Johnston 116
D Fionnuala Mann Karen Gearon Geraldine Sheehy 117
vs
L Norah Quinlan Siobhan Stack Anne Rafferty 114
Semi-final of the Garveys Spring league to be played by 21st March and final to be played by the 4th April
Notes:
As the re-entry competitions are now finished – all competitions must be played within the allocated competition times.
Fixtures:
Wed 11th March 16 Holes Singles Stableford
Sun 15th March – 16 Holes Club Singles Stableford
Tue 17th Mar – St. Patricks Day Open AmAm golf classic – timesheet now open
Senior Men’s Results
Results for Wednesday March 4th
1st Matt Corridan (19) 20½ pts
2nd Sean Corcoran (12) 20½ pts
3rd Michael O’Neill (24) 20pts
4th Philip O’Sullivan (9) 20pts
5th Billy Daly (21) 20pts
58 played
Beaufort
(Gent’s Branch)
8th March – Round 2 Spring League (9 Hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers
1st Sean Coffey (30) 18 pts
2nd Paul Fahy (12) 18 pts
3rd Timothy O’Carroll (23) 17 pts
Fixtures
14th/15th March – Round 3 Spring League (Number of holes to be decided) – yellow tees Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.
22nd March – President’s and Captains Drive In – Meet at clubhouse at 10am.
3rd April – Club Table Quiz Fundraiser – 7pm Clubhouse (Teams of 4 – Entry €10 per person)