Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Results ;-
On March 1st we held a 12 hole team stableford competition.
The winners were:-
1…Peter O’Brien, Leo Casey, Alius Brazietis.
2…John Cushkelly, Ginafranco Ghidini,Tomas Horan.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Brue House Sponsored Final Day.
1st. Michael O’Brien (19) 37pts.
2nd. Sean Twomey (14) 35pts.
3rd. James Murphy (9) 35 pts.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner of Joe Mulqueens Waterford Crystal is Patrick O’Sullivan Lissecklearig. – 22pts.
Ladies Results.
12 Hole Stableford.
Winner Grainne Crowley (29) with 24 pts.
Waterville
Results: Sunday 1st March 2020
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Vincent Devlin (9)
34pts
2nd Pat Everett (16)
34pts
3rd
Jimmy Sugrue (11) 34pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Stableford Spring League Final Round Sponsored by ACG – Sunday 1st March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Kevin Barry (10) 33pts
2nd Shane O’Connor (12) 24pts
3rd Sean O’Keeffe (12) 23pts
Fixtures:
Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Heaphy’s – Sunday 8th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Saturday 14 holes Singles Stableford– Saturday 7th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 10th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 27th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Anthon Casey (15) 35+1 36pts
2nd John Shier (18) 31+2 33pts
3rd Vincent O’Kelly (17) 33-1 32pts
4th Michael Queally (19) 33-2 31pts B5-15
5th Martin Lucey (15) 32-1 31pts B5-7
6th Donal Keane (24) 29+2 31pts B5-6
7th John Quirke (14) 31-1 30pts B5-13
8th Haulie Costello (12) 31-1 30pts B5-9
9th Michael Barrett (18) 30-1 29pts B5-12
10th Tim O’Malley (14) 30-1 29pts B5-11
Gross Des O’Donnell 27pts
V Joe Costello (21) 26pts B5-9
S.V. Brendan Brosnan (22) 28+1 29pts B5-7
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th March 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 6th March 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Damian Duffy (3) 39pts
2. Niall Houlihan (14) 38pts
Yellow Tees
1. Eddy Leahy (18) 33pts
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (37) 30pts
2. Orla Barry (23) 28pts
Dooks
Ladies Club
11 Hole Competition (sweep) – 1st March 2020
1st – Kathryn Shaw (28) = 27 pts
2nd – Rosie Lane (12) = 23 pts
3rd – Dolores Johnston (27) = 23 pts