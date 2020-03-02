Kerry Golf News & Results

Results ;-
On March 1st we held a 12 hole team stableford competition.
The winners were:-
1…Peter O’Brien, Leo Casey, Alius Brazietis.
2…John Cushkelly, Ginafranco Ghidini,Tomas Horan.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Brue House Sponsored Final Day.
1st. Michael O’Brien (19) 37pts.
2nd. Sean Twomey (14) 35pts.
3rd. James Murphy (9) 35 pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner of Joe Mulqueens Waterford Crystal is Patrick O’Sullivan Lissecklearig. – 22pts.

Ladies Results.

12 Hole Stableford.
Winner Grainne Crowley (29) with 24 pts.

Waterville

Results: Sunday 1st March 2020
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club

1st Vincent Devlin (9)
34pts
2nd Pat Everett (16)
34pts
3rd
Jimmy Sugrue (11) 34pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Stableford Spring League Final Round Sponsored by ACG – Sunday 1st March 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Kevin Barry (10) 33pts
2nd Shane O’Connor (12) 24pts
3rd Sean O’Keeffe (12) 23pts
Fixtures:
Members Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Heaphy’s – Sunday 8th March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:
Ladies Saturday 14 holes Singles Stableford– Saturday 7th March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 10th March 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 27th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Anthon Casey (15) 35+1 36pts

2nd John Shier (18) 31+2 33pts

3rd Vincent O’Kelly (17) 33-1 32pts

4th Michael Queally (19) 33-2 31pts B5-15

5th Martin Lucey (15) 32-1 31pts B5-7

6th Donal Keane (24) 29+2 31pts B5-6

7th John Quirke (14) 31-1 30pts B5-13

8th Haulie Costello (12) 31-1 30pts B5-9

9th Michael Barrett (18) 30-1 29pts B5-12

10th Tim O’Malley (14) 30-1 29pts B5-11

Gross Des O’Donnell 27pts

V Joe Costello (21) 26pts B5-9

S.V. Brendan Brosnan (22) 28+1 29pts B5-7

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th March 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 6th March 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Damian Duffy (3) 39pts
2. Niall Houlihan (14) 38pts

Yellow Tees
1. Eddy Leahy (18) 33pts

Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (37) 30pts
2. Orla Barry (23) 28pts

Dooks

Ladies Club
11 Hole Competition (sweep) – 1st March 2020

1st – Kathryn Shaw (28) = 27 pts
2nd – Rosie Lane (12) = 23 pts
3rd – Dolores Johnston (27) = 23 pts

