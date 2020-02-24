Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Results: Sunday 23rd February 2020
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Vincent Devlin (9)
39pts
2nd Paul Sheehan (6)
39pts
3rd Eoin O’Sullivan (8) 39pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
1st. Michael O’Brien (19) 36pts.
2nd. Paul Walsh (20) 34pts. (OCB)
Thursday morning Autumn Gold winner – Ted Wood 19pts.
Ladies Results Sunday Feb. 23rd.
12 Hole Stableford.
Winner Grainne Crowley (29) 23 pts.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Scotch Foursomes Spring League Round 8 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 23rd February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Jody Fitzmaurice & Sean O’Keeffe 43pts
2nd Edward Costello & Miley Costello 43pts
3rd J P Hickey & Gary Kavanagh 42pts
4th Albert Barrett & Alan Grimes 41pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Singles Stableford Spring League Final Round Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 1st March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Spring League Week 4 Timesheet Matchplay Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar Listowel – Saturday 29th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 3rd March 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 20th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Paudie Kindlan (21) 15+4 19pts
2nd Declan Lovett (13) 15+2 17pts
3rd Maurice McAuliffe (16) 15+1 16pts B6-7
4th Brendan O’Neill (16) 11+5 16pts B6-4
5th Billy Farrell (14) 16-1 15pts B6-14
6th Leo Allman (21) 17-2 15pts B3-7 B1-3
7th Michael Fogarty (15) 16-1 15pts B6-12 B3-6
8th Sean Corcoran (12) 16-1 15pts B6-11
9th Michael K. Barrett (11) 14-1 13pts B3-7 B1-2
10th Martin Lucey (15) 16-3 13pts B6-10 B3-6
Gross Des O’Donnell 11pts
V Jerry McAuliffe (21) 12-1 11pts B6-9
S.V. Milie Costello (18) 11+1 12pts B6-9
Fixtures:
Thursday 27th February 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 28th February 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Padraic Ó Sé (7) 41pts
2. Steve Carroll (17) 39pts
Yellow Tees
1. John Curran (28) 45pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Nora Joyce (12) 21pts
2. Bernie Firtear (16) 19pts