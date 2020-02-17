Kerry Golf News & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kenmare

Men’s Results.
1st. Henk Bons (7) 32pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – John Sheppard 22pts.

Ballybunion
Monday 10th – Sunday 16th February 2020

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:
Men’s Scotch Foursomes Spring League Round 8 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 23rd February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:
Ladies Spring League Week 3 Timesheet Matchplay Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar Listowel – Saturday 22nd February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 26th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 13th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Daly (10) 32-2 30pts B5-13

2nd Sean Walsh (20) 31-1 30pts B1-0 Fr-21

3rd Rory Flannery (16) 30pts B5-10 B3-6 B1-0

4th Vincent O’Kelly (17) 29pts B5-12

5th Michael Jones (19) 29pts B5-11

6th Brendan Slattery (15) 27+1 28pts

7th Leo Allman (21) 28-1 27pts B5-10

8th Tim O’Malley (14) 26+1 27pts B5-9

9th Pat Cummins (23) 22+5 27pts B5-4

10th Owen O’Shaughnessy (12) 23+3 26pts B5-9

Gross Seamus Hanley 20pts

V Haulie Costello (12) 27-1 26pts B5-8

S.V. Noel Morkan (21) 28-3 25pts B5-9

Fixtures:

Thursday 20th February 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 21st February 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

All competitions were cancelled this weekend due to inclement weather conditions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR