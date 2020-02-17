Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
1st. Henk Bons (7) 32pts.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – John Sheppard 22pts.
Ballybunion
Monday 10th – Sunday 16th February 2020
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Men’s Scotch Foursomes Spring League Round 8 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 23rd February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Spring League Week 3 Timesheet Matchplay Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar Listowel – Saturday 22nd February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 26th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 13th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Daly (10) 32-2 30pts B5-13
2nd Sean Walsh (20) 31-1 30pts B1-0 Fr-21
3rd Rory Flannery (16) 30pts B5-10 B3-6 B1-0
4th Vincent O’Kelly (17) 29pts B5-12
5th Michael Jones (19) 29pts B5-11
6th Brendan Slattery (15) 27+1 28pts
7th Leo Allman (21) 28-1 27pts B5-10
8th Tim O’Malley (14) 26+1 27pts B5-9
9th Pat Cummins (23) 22+5 27pts B5-4
10th Owen O’Shaughnessy (12) 23+3 26pts B5-9
Gross Seamus Hanley 20pts
V Haulie Costello (12) 27-1 26pts B5-8
S.V. Noel Morkan (21) 28-3 25pts B5-9
Fixtures:
Thursday 20th February 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 21st February 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
All competitions were cancelled this weekend due to inclement weather conditions