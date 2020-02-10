Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Open Singles.
1st. Shane Dalton (19) 33pts.
2nd. John Duggan (6) 33pts. (OCB)
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Sean Crowley 23pts.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Mens Singles Stableford Spring League Round 7 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 16th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 4th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Clare A Hurley (28) 31
2nd Janice O’Connell (10) 29 (back 9)
3rd Patricia Boyle (29) 29
4th Mary Sheehy (2) 28
Fixtures:
Ladies Spring League Week 2 Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar Listowel – Saturday 15th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 18th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men – Thursday 6th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st. John Fox (17) 31+2 33pts.
2nd.Joe McCarthy (18) 34-2 32pts.
3rd. Michael Joyce (25) 29+2 31pts. B5-11.
4th. Frank Whelan (21) 25+6 31pts. B5-2.
5th. Brendan Lynch (20) 31-2 29pts. B5-11. B3-7.
6th. James O’Driscoll (18) 31-2 29pts. B5-11. B3-6.
7th. Pat Costello (24) 30-1 29pts. B3-5. B1-2.
8th. Jerry O’Connor (22) 28+1 29pts. B3-5 B1-1.
9th. Pat Mulvihill (14) 32-3 29pts. B5-9. B3-6.
10th. Sean Corcoran (12) 28+1 29pts. B5-9. B3-4.
Gross. John A. Culhane (14) 22pts.
V. Michael Fogarty (15) 27+1 28pts. B5-8.
S.V. Dan F. O’Brien (12) 29-1 28pts. B5-13.
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th February 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 31st January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Loyola O’Sullivan (32) 20 pts
2nd Marie Benn (27) 17 pts
3rd Lucy McAuliffe (32) 23 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 14th February 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
All competitions were cancelled this weekend due to inclement weather conditions
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Padraic Ó Sé (7) 35pts
2. Thomas Hoare (13) 35pts
3. Thomas Ashe (5) 34pts
Yellow Tees
1. Seán Ruiséal (23) 34pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (13) 21pts
2. Ann Moore (7) 19pts
13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 25pts
2. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) 25pts