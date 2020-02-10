Kerry Golf News & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Open Singles.
1st. Shane Dalton (19) 33pts.
2nd. John Duggan (6) 33pts. (OCB)

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Sean Crowley 23pts.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Mens Singles Stableford Spring League Round 7 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 16th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 4th February 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Clare A Hurley (28) 31

2nd Janice O’Connell (10) 29 (back 9)

3rd Patricia Boyle (29) 29

4th Mary Sheehy (2) 28

Fixtures:
Ladies Spring League Week 2 Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar Listowel – Saturday 15th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 18th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men – Thursday 6th February 2020 – Cashen Course
1st. John Fox (17) 31+2 33pts.
2nd.Joe McCarthy (18) 34-2 32pts.
3rd. Michael Joyce (25) 29+2 31pts. B5-11.
4th. Frank Whelan (21) 25+6 31pts. B5-2.
5th. Brendan Lynch (20) 31-2 29pts. B5-11. B3-7.
6th. James O’Driscoll (18) 31-2 29pts. B5-11. B3-6.
7th. Pat Costello (24) 30-1 29pts. B3-5. B1-2.
8th. Jerry O’Connor (22) 28+1 29pts. B3-5 B1-1.
9th. Pat Mulvihill (14) 32-3 29pts. B5-9. B3-6.
10th. Sean Corcoran (12) 28+1 29pts. B5-9. B3-4.
Gross. John A. Culhane (14) 22pts.
V. Michael Fogarty (15) 27+1 28pts. B5-8.
S.V. Dan F. O’Brien (12) 29-1 28pts. B5-13.

Fixtures:

Thursday 13th February 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 31st January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Loyola O’Sullivan (32) 20 pts

2nd Marie Benn (27) 17 pts

3rd Lucy McAuliffe (32) 23 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 14th February 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

All competitions were cancelled this weekend due to inclement weather conditions

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Padraic Ó Sé (7) 35pts
2. Thomas Hoare (13) 35pts
3. Thomas Ashe (5) 34pts

Yellow Tees
1. Seán Ruiséal (23) 34pts

Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (13) 21pts
2. Ann Moore (7) 19pts

13 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (20) 25pts
2. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) 25pts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR