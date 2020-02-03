Kerry Golf News & Results

Castleisland

Ladies competition

3 Person Waltz 12 Hole

Winners: Marie B O’Connor, Mary Walsh, Sheelagh Brosnan.

Next weekends competition is:

Florida Scramble 12 Hole

Results of 18 hole single stableford 4 club challenge 02/02/2020

1st Paul Kelliher 43pts

2nd Declan Raggett 36pts

Next weeks competition 09/02/2020

3 man waltz

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

2019 ILGU Bronze Winner – Grainne McShortall

2019 ILGU Silver Spoon Winner – Grainne McShortall

Fixtures

Reminder that 9 hole re-entry Spring League – Sponsored by Ladies Branch – continues to the end of March

(Gent’s Branch)

1st/2nd February – Round 1 Spring League (14 hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

1st Pat Quill (18) 30 pts

2nd Denis P Galvin (8) 26 pts

3rd Niall Greaney (10) 25 pts

Fixtures

8th/9th February – Round 2 Spring League (14 Hole Stableford – yellow tees) – Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

Ross

On Feb 2nd our Captain Seamus McCarthy, Lady Captain Mary Gorman and President Ivo O’Sullivan held their Drive-ins and this will be followed by a mixed scramble sponsored by Fexco .

The winners were:-

1… Michael O’Connor, Lady Captain Mary Gorman,Timmy Kelly, Mike McCarthy.

2…Virginius Joniakitis, Michael J Casey,Mary Moynihan,Susan Shorten.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Kenmare Brew House Sponsored Competition

15 Hole Stableford

1st. Padraig O’Shea (11) 40pts.

2nd. Michael O’Brien (19) 37pts

3rd. John Duggan (6) 36pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold winner – Bertie McSwiney 19pts.

Ladies Results.

Sunday 2nd Feb. 12 hole S/F

1st. Clara Brosnan (14) 24 pts.

2nd. Noreen Maye (31) 23 pts. OCB

3rd. Nora May Harrington (30) 23 pts.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens Singles Stableford League Round 5 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 2nd February 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Shane O’Connor (12) 39pts (B6 14)

2ndEamon Fitzmaurice (18) 39pts (B6 11pts)

3rd James Fogarty (20) 36pts

4th John Carroll (10) 35pts

Gross Brian Lenihan (2) 31pts

Senior Pat Costello (24) 33pts

Fixtures:

Mens Scotch Foursome Spring League Round 6 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 9th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 28th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Annemarie Healy (23) 26 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Spring League Week 1 Timesheet Matchplay Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar Listowel – Saturday 8th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 11th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s – Thursday 30th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Pat Mulvihill (14) 31pts B5-12

2nd Maurice O’Connell (17) 32-1 31pts B5-10

3rd John Maguire (19) 29+1 30pts

4th Donal Quaid (21) 29-1 28pts B5-12

5th Pat Costello (24) 28pts B5-11

6th Leo Allman (21) 27+1 28pts B5-10 B3-7

7th Michael Barrett (18) 29-1 28pts B5-10 B3-6

8th Joe Costello (21) 28pts B5-10 B3-5

9th Joe J. O’Connor (21) 30-3 27pts B5-12 B3-8

10th Sean Walsh (20) 28-1 27pts B5-9

Gross Michael K Barrett 22pts

V. Jerry McAuliffe(21) 25-1 24pts B5-8 B3-5

S.V. Oliver Kearns (22) 24+3 27pts B5-5

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th February 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 7th February 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Men’s Results:

1st Daniel O’ Loughlin (10) 26 Pts

2nd Gerard Power (12) 26 Pts

3rd Jim O Connor (18) 24 Pts

4th Gerard Hussey (10) 24 Pts

Number Played: 46

Men’s Fixtures:

Sat 08th Feb – Casual Golf

Sun 09th Feb – Singles (14 Hole)

Sat 15th Feb – Casual Golf

Sun 16th Feb – Volvo Scotch Foursomes Qualifying Round (BRS Opens Monday 3rd Feb)

Sat 22nd Feb – Spring League Qualifying Round (Team entry sheet on notice Board)

Sun 23rd Feb – Spring League Qualifying Round (Team entry sheet on Notice Board)

Sat 29th Feb – Spring League Rd 1

Sun 01st Mar – Spring League Rd 1

Sat 07th Mar – Spring League Rd 2

Sun 08th Mar – Spring League Rd 2

Sat 14th Mar – Spring League Semi Finals

Sun 15th Mar – Spring League Finals

Ladies Results

Sun 2nd Feb – Singles Stableford 14 Holes

1st Mary Savage(12) 28 points

2nd Jayne Power(34) 24 points

Ladies Fixtures:

Wed 5th Feb to Tues 11th Feb – Weekly 9 Hole Re-Entry Back Nine

Note: For the 9-Hole Re-entry competitions in February there will be an additional prize for handicaps of 36+

Sun 9th Feb – Singles Stableford 14 Holes

Sun 16th Feb – Garveys Supervalu Spring League Round 1

Seniors Men’s Results: Wednesday 29th January

1 Dermot Walsh (12) 20pts

2 Jack O Driscoll (14) 19pts

3 John O Connell (24) 19pts

4 Denis Reen (15) 18pts

5 Vincent O Mahony (24) 18pts

Dooks

Ladies Results

12 Hole Stableford (sweep) 2nd February 2020

1st – Bridget Cahillane (27) = 21 pts

2nd – Gretta Butler (24) = 21 pts

3rd – Mary Bowler (22) = 19 pts

Killarney

The following are the results from Sunday 2nd February 13 hole Stableford competition on Mahony’s

1st Breeda Neeson 29 (21) 26pts Back 6

2nd Gearldine Tarrant 22 (16) 26pts

3rd Grace Dennehy25 (18) 25PTS

Next Sunday Competition 11 hole scotch foursomes on Killeen