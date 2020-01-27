Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Open Singles.
1st.. James Cremin (12) 39pts.
2nd. Tim Twomey (20) 37pts..
3rd. Chris Dale (12) 36pts.
Thursday morning Autumn Gold winner – Tim E O’Sullivan 21pts.
Ladies Results.
12 hole Stableford.
1st. Nora Mae Harrington (31) 23pts.
2nd. Celia Long (23) 22pts.
Castleisland
Results of 18 hole single stableford 26/01/2020
1st willie Galvin 43pts
2nd Declan Raggett 40pts
3rd Sean Hanafin 37pts
Next week 18 stableford 4 Clubs challenge
Castleisland Ladies
Florida scramble results
Winners: Mary o’ Sullivan, Mary Brosnan & Catherine McGroary
Ross
On Jan 26th we held a non qualifying single stableford competition .
The winner was :-
1… Oliver Butler (18) 42.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens Fourball Scramble Spring League Round 4 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 26th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Place
Tom O’Connor (6), Paul Roche (10), John Carroll (10), Keith Browne (16)
2nd Place
Barry Callaghan (3), Adrian Walsh (5), Noel Heaphy (18), Rory Meighan (15)
3rd Place
Jason Buckley (6), Jack Buckley (9), Philip Byrne (11), James Fogarty (20)
Fixtures:
Mens Singles Stableford Spring League Round 5 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 2nd February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Hole Scramble – Saturday 25th January 2020 – Cashen Course
Deirdre Dillane (11)
Maeve Barrett (14)
Janelle Griffin (31)
Anne Kureczko (35) 40.9
Fixtures:
Ladies 14 Hole Mixed Scramble Competition – Saturday 1st February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 4th February 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 30th January 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 24th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Whelan (31) 19pts (bk 6)
2nd Patricia Boyle (31) 19 pts (bk 6)
3rd Nola Adams (27) 19 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 31st January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Killarney
The following are the results for the club sponsored 11 hole 3 person scramble stroke Killeen on Sunday 26th January
1st Amy Arthur (6), Ciara O’Mahony (13), Cara Fuller (37) – 34.5 nett
2nd Margaret Campion (6), Maureen Creedon (13), Mai Bergin (31) – 37.8 nett
Fixtures: 2 February, 13 Hole Stableford Mahony’s Point
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Paul Duffy (14) 42pts
2. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 41pts
3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (19) 39pts
Yellow Tees
1. Brian McNamara (26) 37pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Bernie Firtear (16) 20pts
2. Cathy O’Boyle (12) 20pts
Dooks
MEN’S SPRING LEAGUE ROUND 1
143 Killorglin Town (Torlogh Byrnes, Tim Collins, Donal Woods, Seamus Curran, Peter Fleming, Eammon Foley)
137 Over Laune (Val Broderick, Lawrence Hogan, Paul Griffin, Mike Johnston, Gerard Lane, Jim Yeates)
137 Caragh Lake (John Hickie, James Long, Brendan Moriarty, Michael J O’Sullivan, Ciaran OHalloran, David O’Sullivan)
135 Dooks (Ger O’Connor, Ger P OConnor, John S O’Connor, Patrick G Riordan, Pat Riordan, Pat Nagle)
134 South Kerry (Vincent Devlin, Frank OConnor, Brendan O’Donoghue, Donal OSullivan, Jim Guirey, Michael Corkery)
134 Tralee (Keith O’Sullivan, Mce Barrett, Mike Cunnane, Robert Gunning, Tim Hartnett, Martin Hurley)
132 Keel (Ian Foley, Jason Foley, Kieran Foley, John Cahillane, Mark Kennedy, Oswald Luck)
128 Upper Laune (Geoffrey Mahony, Derek George, Conal Kelly, Gerard Curran, Pat Mahony, Aidan Gannon)
125 Away (John Collins, Martin Counihan, Ronan Burke, Bernard Collins, Christy O’Mahony, Mick Duffy)
122 Glenbeigh (William Daly, Dave Marmion, Philip McGillycuddy, Patrick ONeill, Robert Miller, John Cooper)
110 Cromane (Keith Curtin, Michael Moriarty, Daniel J O’Sullivan, Austin Shaughnessy, Michael Meade, Patrick O’Shea)
NEXT WEEKEND 1ST & 2ND FEBRUARY
Second round Spring League
Course in play as per notice board.
Ladies Club
12 Hole Champagne Scramble (Sweep) Sunday 26th January 2020
1st – Tracy Eakin / Catherine Doyle / Mary Curran = 36 pts
2nd – Bridget Cahillane / Anne Griffin / Cathy McKeefry = 35 pts
3rd – Caitriona Daly / Rosemary Browne / Elsie Stephens = 33 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole 2 Man Scramble.
1st Noel Gilbride & Terry O’Connor (6) 37 Nett
Next Sundays competition will be a 12 Hole Scramble. Timesheet available online.
The AGM of the Mens Club will take place on Jan 31st at 8pm in the clubhouse