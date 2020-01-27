Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Open Singles.

1st.. James Cremin (12) 39pts.

2nd. Tim Twomey (20) 37pts..

3rd. Chris Dale (12) 36pts.

Thursday morning Autumn Gold winner – Tim E O’Sullivan 21pts.

Ladies Results.

12 hole Stableford.

1st. Nora Mae Harrington (31) 23pts.

2nd. Celia Long (23) 22pts.

Castleisland

Results of 18 hole single stableford 26/01/2020

1st willie Galvin 43pts

2nd Declan Raggett 40pts

3rd Sean Hanafin 37pts

Next week 18 stableford 4 Clubs challenge

Castleisland Ladies

Florida scramble results

Winners: Mary o’ Sullivan, Mary Brosnan & Catherine McGroary

Ross

On Jan 26th we held a non qualifying single stableford competition .

The winner was :-

1… Oliver Butler (18) 42.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens Fourball Scramble Spring League Round 4 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 26th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Place

Tom O’Connor (6), Paul Roche (10), John Carroll (10), Keith Browne (16)

2nd Place

Barry Callaghan (3), Adrian Walsh (5), Noel Heaphy (18), Rory Meighan (15)

3rd Place

Jason Buckley (6), Jack Buckley (9), Philip Byrne (11), James Fogarty (20)

Fixtures:

Mens Singles Stableford Spring League Round 5 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 2nd February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Hole Scramble – Saturday 25th January 2020 – Cashen Course

Deirdre Dillane (11)

Maeve Barrett (14)

Janelle Griffin (31)

Anne Kureczko (35) 40.9

Fixtures:

Ladies 14 Hole Mixed Scramble Competition – Saturday 1st February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 4th February 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 30th January 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 24th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Whelan (31) 19pts (bk 6)

2nd Patricia Boyle (31) 19 pts (bk 6)

3rd Nola Adams (27) 19 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 31st January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Killarney

The following are the results for the club sponsored 11 hole 3 person scramble stroke Killeen on Sunday 26th January

1st Amy Arthur (6), Ciara O’Mahony (13), Cara Fuller (37) – 34.5 nett

2nd Margaret Campion (6), Maureen Creedon (13), Mai Bergin (31) – 37.8 nett

Fixtures: 2 February, 13 Hole Stableford Mahony’s Point

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Paul Duffy (14) 42pts

2. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 41pts

3. Liam Ó hÓgáin (19) 39pts

Yellow Tees

1. Brian McNamara (26) 37pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.

1. Bernie Firtear (16) 20pts

2. Cathy O’Boyle (12) 20pts

Dooks

MEN’S SPRING LEAGUE ROUND 1

143 Killorglin Town (Torlogh Byrnes, Tim Collins, Donal Woods, Seamus Curran, Peter Fleming, Eammon Foley)

137 Over Laune (Val Broderick, Lawrence Hogan, Paul Griffin, Mike Johnston, Gerard Lane, Jim Yeates)

137 Caragh Lake (John Hickie, James Long, Brendan Moriarty, Michael J O’Sullivan, Ciaran OHalloran, David O’Sullivan)

135 Dooks (Ger O’Connor, Ger P OConnor, John S O’Connor, Patrick G Riordan, Pat Riordan, Pat Nagle)

134 South Kerry (Vincent Devlin, Frank OConnor, Brendan O’Donoghue, Donal OSullivan, Jim Guirey, Michael Corkery)

134 Tralee (Keith O’Sullivan, Mce Barrett, Mike Cunnane, Robert Gunning, Tim Hartnett, Martin Hurley)

132 Keel (Ian Foley, Jason Foley, Kieran Foley, John Cahillane, Mark Kennedy, Oswald Luck)

128 Upper Laune (Geoffrey Mahony, Derek George, Conal Kelly, Gerard Curran, Pat Mahony, Aidan Gannon)

125 Away (John Collins, Martin Counihan, Ronan Burke, Bernard Collins, Christy O’Mahony, Mick Duffy)

122 Glenbeigh (William Daly, Dave Marmion, Philip McGillycuddy, Patrick ONeill, Robert Miller, John Cooper)

110 Cromane (Keith Curtin, Michael Moriarty, Daniel J O’Sullivan, Austin Shaughnessy, Michael Meade, Patrick O’Shea)

NEXT WEEKEND 1ST & 2ND FEBRUARY

Second round Spring League

Course in play as per notice board.

Ladies Club

12 Hole Champagne Scramble (Sweep) Sunday 26th January 2020

1st – Tracy Eakin / Catherine Doyle / Mary Curran = 36 pts

2nd – Bridget Cahillane / Anne Griffin / Cathy McKeefry = 35 pts

3rd – Caitriona Daly / Rosemary Browne / Elsie Stephens = 33 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole 2 Man Scramble.

1st Noel Gilbride & Terry O’Connor (6) 37 Nett

Next Sundays competition will be a 12 Hole Scramble. Timesheet available online.

The AGM of the Mens Club will take place on Jan 31st at 8pm in the clubhouse