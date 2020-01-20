Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin
(Men’s Section)
Results:
1st to 5th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place – Gary Stynes (22) 36 Points, 2nd Place – Stephen Keating (15) 33 Points.
11th & 12th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place – Tommy Murphy (12) 36 Points, 2nd Place – Vincent Darby (12) 31 Points.
15th to 19th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place – Bernard Doyle (25) 32 Points, 2nd Place – Jim Mc Carthy (15) 31 Points (CB).
Fixtures 26th January 2020
Next Sunday 26th Jan 2020 is the Captain’s Drive-in.
Captain’s Donal and Maura are looking forward to seeing you all next Sunday at 10am in the Clubhouse followed by a scramble if the weather permits.
Ross
Gents Club
On Jan 19th we held a 12 hole sweep and we had a very large turnout for this in very good weather.
The winners were :-
1… Leo Casey .
2….Ken Grieve.
Other prizewinners were…..Donie Broderick Ger Murphy, Peter Wickham.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Singles.
1st. Colm Breen (20) 38pts.
2nd. Paudie Kelleher (20) 37pts.
3rd. David O’Dwyer (16) 35pts.
Ladies Results.
12 Hole S/F Mystery hole
Sponsor Laura Hatton.
1st. Noreen Crowley (16) 26pts.
2nd. Grainne Crowley (29) 24 pts.
3rd. Margaret Hanley (19) 23pts. (OCB).
Castleisland
Results of 12 hole single stableford 19/01/2020
1st Tone Brosnan 29pts
2nd Tim Geaney 25pts
3rd Willie O,Leary 24pts
Next week 18 stableford white tee
Ladies Champagne scramble winners
Francis Flynn, Annette Galvin & Carmel Mannix
Waterville
Results: Saturday & Sunday 18th & 19th
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Craig Murphy (12)
42pts
Sat 18th Fionan Clifford (12)
39pts
Sun 19th
Michael McSweeney (13) 38pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Fourball Scramble Spring League Round 4 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 26th January 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 28th January 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 23rd January 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 10th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Toni Quilter (16) 19 pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 16 pts
3rd Mary Whelan (31) 14 pts
Senior Ladies – Friday 17th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Nuala Lynch (32) 14 pts (on back 6)
2nd Lucy McAuliffe (32) 14pts
3rd Del O’Sullivan (29) 13 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 24th January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
All competitions were cancelled at the weekend due to frost
Fixtures :
Sat 25th Casual Golf
Sun 26th Captains Drive ( Three Competitions Front seven , Back nine, and Par three Course 12 holes)
Fixtures February
Sat 1th Feb Casual Golf
Sun 2nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles
Sat 8th Feb Casual Golf
Sun 9nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Tom Hoare (13) 38pts
2. Paul Duffy (14) 36pts
3. Des Ball (18) 35pts
Yellow Tees
1. Joe Curran (18) 39pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Geraldine Murphy (11) 22pts
2. Nora Joyce (12) 19pts
Dooks
Mens Club
Club Singles Jan 18th & 19th 2020
1st Bernard Collins (17) 31 Pts
2nd Ronan Burke (15) 28 Pts c/b
Next weekend is the 1st Round of the Spring League (play either Saturday or Sunday
For members not taking part in the Spring League a Club Singles Sweep will be organised over Saturday and Sunday. Course to be decided
Ladies Club
12 Hole Singles Stableford (sweep) 19th January 2020
1st – Margo Buckley (33) = 25 pts
2nd – Roisin Burke (28) = 23 pts
3rd – Kathryn Shaw (28) = 23 pts