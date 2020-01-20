Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Results:

1st to 5th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place – Gary Stynes (22) 36 Points, 2nd Place – Stephen Keating (15) 33 Points.

11th & 12th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place – Tommy Murphy (12) 36 Points, 2nd Place – Vincent Darby (12) 31 Points.

15th to 19th Jan 14 Hole Stableford: 1st Place – Bernard Doyle (25) 32 Points, 2nd Place – Jim Mc Carthy (15) 31 Points (CB).

Fixtures 26th January 2020

Next Sunday 26th Jan 2020 is the Captain’s Drive-in.

Captain’s Donal and Maura are looking forward to seeing you all next Sunday at 10am in the Clubhouse followed by a scramble if the weather permits.

Ross

Gents Club

On Jan 19th we held a 12 hole sweep and we had a very large turnout for this in very good weather.

The winners were :-

1… Leo Casey .

2….Ken Grieve.

Other prizewinners were…..Donie Broderick Ger Murphy, Peter Wickham.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Singles.

1st. Colm Breen (20) 38pts.

2nd. Paudie Kelleher (20) 37pts.

3rd. David O’Dwyer (16) 35pts.

Ladies Results.

12 Hole S/F Mystery hole

Sponsor Laura Hatton.

1st. Noreen Crowley (16) 26pts.

2nd. Grainne Crowley (29) 24 pts.

3rd. Margaret Hanley (19) 23pts. (OCB).

Castleisland

Results of 12 hole single stableford 19/01/2020

1st Tone Brosnan 29pts

2nd Tim Geaney 25pts

3rd Willie O,Leary 24pts

Next week 18 stableford white tee

Ladies Champagne scramble winners

Francis Flynn, Annette Galvin & Carmel Mannix

Waterville

Results: Saturday & Sunday 18th & 19th

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Club

1st Craig Murphy (12)

42pts

Sat 18th Fionan Clifford (12)

39pts

Sun 19th

Michael McSweeney (13) 38pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Fourball Scramble Spring League Round 4 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 26th January 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 28th January 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd January 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 10th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Toni Quilter (16) 19 pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 16 pts

3rd Mary Whelan (31) 14 pts

Senior Ladies – Friday 17th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Nuala Lynch (32) 14 pts (on back 6)

2nd Lucy McAuliffe (32) 14pts

3rd Del O’Sullivan (29) 13 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 24th January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

All competitions were cancelled at the weekend due to frost

Fixtures :

Sat 25th Casual Golf

Sun 26th Captains Drive ( Three Competitions Front seven , Back nine, and Par three Course 12 holes)

Fixtures February

Sat 1th Feb Casual Golf

Sun 2nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles

Sat 8th Feb Casual Golf

Sun 9nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Tom Hoare (13) 38pts

2. Paul Duffy (14) 36pts

3. Des Ball (18) 35pts

Yellow Tees

1. Joe Curran (18) 39pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.

1. Geraldine Murphy (11) 22pts

2. Nora Joyce (12) 19pts

Dooks

Mens Club

Club Singles Jan 18th & 19th 2020

1st Bernard Collins (17) 31 Pts

2nd Ronan Burke (15) 28 Pts c/b

Next weekend is the 1st Round of the Spring League (play either Saturday or Sunday

For members not taking part in the Spring League a Club Singles Sweep will be organised over Saturday and Sunday. Course to be decided

Ladies Club

12 Hole Singles Stableford (sweep) 19th January 2020

1st – Margo Buckley (33) = 25 pts

2nd – Roisin Burke (28) = 23 pts

3rd – Kathryn Shaw (28) = 23 pts