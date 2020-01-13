Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Stableford.

1st. Sean Twomey (14) 35Pts.

2nd. David O’Dwyer (16) 35Pts.

3rd. Padraig O’Shea (11) 34Pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Dave O’Dwyer 20pts.

Ladies Results.

12 Hole competition

Sponsor Leonie Lyons.

Winner Kim Kennedy (12) 28points

2nd. Clara Brosnan (14) 26 points.

Castleisland

Captains drive in results 12/01/2020

1st Ann Stuart , Pat King & Bernard Cronin. Runners Up : Donal de Barra, Tim Geaney & Jessie Dore .

Next week competition

Scotch foursomes 19/01/2020

Waterville

Results: Sunday 12th January 2020

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Club

1st Che Flaherty (6)

40pts

2nd Abe Huggard (5)

40pts

3rd

David Daly (7) 38pts

Tralee

Sun 12th Champagne Drive Am Am

Results

1st. Willie Goulding (10) Joe McCarthy (17) Tom G O Mahony (17) Kieran O Callaghan (19) 81 Pts

2nd Alan Kelly (7) Gene Kelly (20) Eamonn Fitzgerald (16) John P Enright (22) 81 Pts

3rd. Ger Power (12) Michael G Sheehy (10) Jayne Power (34) Grainne Sheehy (33) 80 Pts

4rd Diarmuid McElligott (18) Patrick C Lynch (15) Liam Hussey (14) Gerard Hussey (10) 79 Pts

Number Played : 32 Teams

Fixtures January

Sat 18th Casual Golf

Sun 19th 3 Person Waltz (14 Holes )

Sat 25th Casual Golf

Sun 26th Captains Drive ( Three Competitions Front seven , Back nine, and Par three Course 12 holes)

Fixtures February

Sat 1th Feb Casual Golf

Sun 2nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles

Sat 8th Feb Casual Golf

Sun 9nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles

Dooks

Mens Club

Club Singles Jan 4th & 5th 2020

1st Damien Murphy(13) 29pts

2nd Patrick Griffin (16) 28 Pts

3rd Patrick O Neill(15) 27pts

Gross Terence Houlihan (6) 25 Pts

O 65 Donal O Sullivan (22) 27 Pts

Club Singles 11th & 12th January

Winner Gerard Lane(26) 34pts C/B

2nd Michael Johnston(11) 34pts

3rd Paul Griffin(7) 33pts

Best Gross Seamus Curran(5) 30pts

Over 65s Thomas Pickersgill(25) 28pts

Next Weekend 18th 19th January – Club Singles

Ladies Club Results

12 Hole Sweep 12th January 2020

1st – Tracy Eakin / Catherine Doyle / Mary Curran 38.4

2nd – Angela Lyons / Joan Harmon / Renee Clifford 45.3

3rd – Catherine Spain / Margaret Lucey / Annagret Holtkott 45.7

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Fourball Spring League Round 2 Ssored byAGC – Sunday 12th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Kevin W Barry 9) & Thomas Healy (22) 47pts

2nd Senan Carroll (0) & Paul Roche (9) 46pts

3rd Tim Sheehan (20) & Patrick Shanahan (22) 46pts

4th Vincent Moloney (11) & Liam Carmody (6) 46pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Singles Stableford Spring League Round 3 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 19th January 2020 – Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 21st January 2020 – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Front 9 – Thursday 9th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st Michael Barrett

2nd John Kinsella

3rd Pat McLoughlin

4th Pat Costello

Senior Men’s Competition Back 9 – Thursday 9th January 2020 – Cashen Course

1st John Maguire

2nd John Shier

3rd Brendan Daly

4th Frank Dore

Fixtures:

Thursday 16th January 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 17th January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Killarney

Mens’ Club

Results of the Mens’ Club sponsored Team of Four event on Mahony’s Point on Sunday 12th of January.

1st Eugene McSweeny, Joe Scanlan, Donald McSweeney, Ian Millis (98 pts).

2nd Sean Kelliher, Padraig Sweeney, Eugene O’Sullivan, Sean Devane (96 pts).

3rd John Twomey, John Murphy, Colum Fraser, Conor Twomey (96 pts).

4th Gavin Doherty, Shane O’Sullivan, Daniel Kelly, Mark Brett (95 pts).

Next Sunday, the 19th, sees the Mens’ Club sponsored Scotch Foursomes take place on Killeen.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Des Ball (18) 42pts

2. Daniel Flannery (10) 41pts

3. Thomas Ashe (5) 39pts

Yellow Tees

1. Seán Ruiséal (23) 38pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.

1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (13) 21pts

2. Sheila O’Reilly (15) 20pts