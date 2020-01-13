Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Stableford.
1st. Sean Twomey (14) 35Pts.
2nd. David O’Dwyer (16) 35Pts.
3rd. Padraig O’Shea (11) 34Pts.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Dave O’Dwyer 20pts.
Ladies Results.
12 Hole competition
Sponsor Leonie Lyons.
Winner Kim Kennedy (12) 28points
2nd. Clara Brosnan (14) 26 points.
Castleisland
Captains drive in results 12/01/2020
1st Ann Stuart , Pat King & Bernard Cronin. Runners Up : Donal de Barra, Tim Geaney & Jessie Dore .
Next week competition
Scotch foursomes 19/01/2020
Waterville
Results: Sunday 12th January 2020
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Che Flaherty (6)
40pts
2nd Abe Huggard (5)
40pts
3rd
David Daly (7) 38pts
Tralee
Sun 12th Champagne Drive Am Am
Results
1st. Willie Goulding (10) Joe McCarthy (17) Tom G O Mahony (17) Kieran O Callaghan (19) 81 Pts
2nd Alan Kelly (7) Gene Kelly (20) Eamonn Fitzgerald (16) John P Enright (22) 81 Pts
3rd. Ger Power (12) Michael G Sheehy (10) Jayne Power (34) Grainne Sheehy (33) 80 Pts
4rd Diarmuid McElligott (18) Patrick C Lynch (15) Liam Hussey (14) Gerard Hussey (10) 79 Pts
Number Played : 32 Teams
Fixtures January
Sat 18th Casual Golf
Sun 19th 3 Person Waltz (14 Holes )
Sat 25th Casual Golf
Sun 26th Captains Drive ( Three Competitions Front seven , Back nine, and Par three Course 12 holes)
Fixtures February
Sat 1th Feb Casual Golf
Sun 2nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles
Sat 8th Feb Casual Golf
Sun 9nd Feb 14 Hole Club Singles
Dooks
Mens Club
Club Singles Jan 4th & 5th 2020
1st Damien Murphy(13) 29pts
2nd Patrick Griffin (16) 28 Pts
3rd Patrick O Neill(15) 27pts
Gross Terence Houlihan (6) 25 Pts
O 65 Donal O Sullivan (22) 27 Pts
Club Singles 11th & 12th January
Winner Gerard Lane(26) 34pts C/B
2nd Michael Johnston(11) 34pts
3rd Paul Griffin(7) 33pts
Best Gross Seamus Curran(5) 30pts
Over 65s Thomas Pickersgill(25) 28pts
Next Weekend 18th 19th January – Club Singles
Ladies Club Results
12 Hole Sweep 12th January 2020
1st – Tracy Eakin / Catherine Doyle / Mary Curran 38.4
2nd – Angela Lyons / Joan Harmon / Renee Clifford 45.3
3rd – Catherine Spain / Margaret Lucey / Annagret Holtkott 45.7
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Fourball Spring League Round 2 Ssored byAGC – Sunday 12th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Kevin W Barry 9) & Thomas Healy (22) 47pts
2nd Senan Carroll (0) & Paul Roche (9) 46pts
3rd Tim Sheehan (20) & Patrick Shanahan (22) 46pts
4th Vincent Moloney (11) & Liam Carmody (6) 46pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Singles Stableford Spring League Round 3 Sponsored by AGC – Sunday 19th January 2020 – Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 21st January 2020 – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Front 9 – Thursday 9th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st Michael Barrett
2nd John Kinsella
3rd Pat McLoughlin
4th Pat Costello
Senior Men’s Competition Back 9 – Thursday 9th January 2020 – Cashen Course
1st John Maguire
2nd John Shier
3rd Brendan Daly
4th Frank Dore
Fixtures:
Thursday 16th January 2020 – Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 17th January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Killarney
Mens’ Club
Results of the Mens’ Club sponsored Team of Four event on Mahony’s Point on Sunday 12th of January.
1st Eugene McSweeny, Joe Scanlan, Donald McSweeney, Ian Millis (98 pts).
2nd Sean Kelliher, Padraig Sweeney, Eugene O’Sullivan, Sean Devane (96 pts).
3rd John Twomey, John Murphy, Colum Fraser, Conor Twomey (96 pts).
4th Gavin Doherty, Shane O’Sullivan, Daniel Kelly, Mark Brett (95 pts).
Next Sunday, the 19th, sees the Mens’ Club sponsored Scotch Foursomes take place on Killeen.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Des Ball (18) 42pts
2. Daniel Flannery (10) 41pts
3. Thomas Ashe (5) 39pts
Yellow Tees
1. Seán Ruiséal (23) 38pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (13) 21pts
2. Sheila O’Reilly (15) 20pts