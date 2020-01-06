Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Singles.
1st. John Barry (14) 38pts.
2nd. Dave Burke (10) 37pts.
3rd. James Murphy (9) 36pts.
Ladies Results.
Sun. Jan. 5th.
Grannies V Non-Grannies.
And once again this year the Grannies take the title.
Next Week’s Fixture.
15 Hole Stableford.
Ross
On Jan 5th we held an open non qualifying stableford competition .
The winners were:-
1….Donal Doherty (18) 35 pts.
2… Ger Murphy (19) 35 pts
Tralee
Sunday 5th January
3 person scramble
1st. Joe Rogers (14) Donagh Shanahan (16) Breda Shanahan (40) 38 Pts
2nd .Anthony O Connor (16) Wayne Guthrie (11) Eoghan Galvin (17) 37 Pts
3rd. Maurice G O Connor (7) Maurice M O Connor (9) Max Benner (5) 37 Pts
4rd Barry Moynihan (8) Ann Moran (28) Padraig Moynihan (9) 36 Pts
Number Played : 38 Teams
Fixtures January
Sat 11th Casual Golf
Sun 12th Champagne Drive am am 4 person Team 2 to Count (14 Holes )
Sat 18th Casual Golf
Sun 19th 3 Person Waltz (14 Holes )
Sat 25th Casual Golf
Sun 26th Captains Drive (Format TBC )
Dooks
Results – Club Singles 14th & 15th Dec
Winner: Bernard Collins(17) 35pts
2nd : John Noonan(13) 30pts
Club Singles Jan 4th & 5th 2020
1st Damien Murphy (13) 29 Pts
2nd Patrick Griffin (16) 28 Pts
3rd Jason Hunter (15) 27 Pts
Gross Terence Houlihan (6) 25 Pts
O 65 Donal O Sullivan (22) 27 Pts
Next Weekend Jan 11 and 12 – Club Singles – Holes To Be Decided
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
Green Tees:
1. Griagóir Ó Conchúir (25) 39pts
2. Aidan O’Connor (8) 38pts
3. Damian Wallace (5) 37pts
Yellow Tees
1. John Curran (28) 35pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.
1. Helena Uí Churráin (23) 23pts
2. Orla Barry (12) 21pts
3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (13) 20pts
4. Cathy O’Boyle (12) 19pts
5. Sheila O’Reilly (15) 19pts
Castleisland
Results single stableford 18 hole 05/01/2020
1st Kevin McNamara 44pts
2nd Tone Brosnan 40pts
3rd Jonathan Kelliher 40pts
Next week 12/01/2020
Captains drive 12 hole scramble @10am… best of luck to Brendan and Marian for 2020