Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Singles.

1st. John Barry (14) 38pts.

2nd. Dave Burke (10) 37pts.

3rd. James Murphy (9) 36pts.

Ladies Results.

Sun. Jan. 5th.

Grannies V Non-Grannies.

And once again this year the Grannies take the title.

Next Week’s Fixture.

15 Hole Stableford.

Ross

On Jan 5th we held an open non qualifying stableford competition .

The winners were:-

1….Donal Doherty (18) 35 pts.

2… Ger Murphy (19) 35 pts

Tralee

Sunday 5th January

3 person scramble

1st. Joe Rogers (14) Donagh Shanahan (16) Breda Shanahan (40) 38 Pts

2nd .Anthony O Connor (16) Wayne Guthrie (11) Eoghan Galvin (17) 37 Pts

3rd. Maurice G O Connor (7) Maurice M O Connor (9) Max Benner (5) 37 Pts

4rd Barry Moynihan (8) Ann Moran (28) Padraig Moynihan (9) 36 Pts

Number Played : 38 Teams

Fixtures January

Sat 11th Casual Golf

Sun 12th Champagne Drive am am 4 person Team 2 to Count (14 Holes )

Sat 18th Casual Golf

Sun 19th 3 Person Waltz (14 Holes )

Sat 25th Casual Golf

Sun 26th Captains Drive (Format TBC )

Dooks

Results – Club Singles 14th & 15th Dec

Winner: Bernard Collins(17) 35pts

2nd : John Noonan(13) 30pts

Club Singles Jan 4th & 5th 2020

1st Damien Murphy (13) 29 Pts

2nd Patrick Griffin (16) 28 Pts

3rd Jason Hunter (15) 27 Pts

Gross Terence Houlihan (6) 25 Pts

O 65 Donal O Sullivan (22) 27 Pts

Next Weekend Jan 11 and 12 – Club Singles – Holes To Be Decided

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

Green Tees:

1. Griagóir Ó Conchúir (25) 39pts

2. Aidan O’Connor (8) 38pts

3. Damian Wallace (5) 37pts

Yellow Tees

1. John Curran (28) 35pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored.

1. Helena Uí Churráin (23) 23pts

2. Orla Barry (12) 21pts

3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (13) 20pts

4. Cathy O’Boyle (12) 19pts

5. Sheila O’Reilly (15) 19pts

Castleisland

Results single stableford 18 hole 05/01/2020

1st Kevin McNamara 44pts

2nd Tone Brosnan 40pts

3rd Jonathan Kelliher 40pts

Next week 12/01/2020

Captains drive 12 hole scramble @10am… best of luck to Brendan and Marian for 2020