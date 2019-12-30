Kerry Golf News & Results

WATERVILLE
The Winners Cup
Results: 28th December 2019
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. The Lobster Bar
1st Ger O’Neill (2) 41pts
2nd Shane Lowney (10) 37pts
3rd Michael McSweeney (13) 36pts
Results-Sun 29th December 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Corcorans Furniture
1st Michael Donnelly (16) 35 pts
2nd Gerald O’Connell (11) 34 pts
3rd Paul Sheehan (6) 34 pts
Front 9 Humphery Shanahan (20) 18 pts
Back 9 Dan Brosnan (16) 18 pts
KILLARNEY GOLF AND FISHING CLUB
Men’s Club Competition Results
Arbutus Cup
Date: Thursday 26th December
Course: Mahony’s Point
Sponsor : Killarney Printing
Format : Single Stableford
1. Derek O’ keeffe 42 pts (10)
2. Conn O’ Connor 40 pts (07)
3. Michael Maher 39 pts (04)
4. James Lynch 38 pts (13)
5. Seamus Doheny 38 pts (17)
CAT 1. Shane O’ Sullivan 36 pts (06)
CAT 2. Peter O’Brien 38 pts (09)
CAT 3 . Ivan Tangney 37 pts (15)
CAT 4. Larry O’ Donnell 37 pts (20)
CSS 37 pts Stableford
Eclectic Competition
2019 Gents for Mahonys Point
Rounds Gross H’cap Net
CAT 1. Michael Maher 10 58 0 58
CAT 2 Ian Cronin 12 58 0 58
CAT 3. Andy Goulding 12 67 0 67
CAT 4. Padraig Cronin 10 75 0 75
Eclectic Competition
2019 Gents for Killeen
Rounds Gross H’cap Nett
CAT 1. Shane Horgan 09 59 0 59
CAT 2 Ian Cronin 10 62 0 62
CAT 3. Andy Goulding 09 63 0 63
CAT 4. Padraig Cronin 07 76 0 76
CEANN SIBÉAL/DINGLE LINKS
Captain’s Dive In (Cora McCarthy & Jimmy O’Connor)
9 Hole Scramble- Sponsored by Padraig Foley, Solicitors
Front Nine Winners:
1. Aidan O’Connor (8) Charlie Barry (24) Teresa Irwin (32) 27.6net
2. J P Leahy (8) Janet Sharkey (19) Danny Brockie (26) 27.7 net
Back Nine Winners:
1. Daniel Flannery (10) John Curran (28) 30.3net
2. Cormac Flannery (1) Deaglán Ó Bric (22) Bernir Firtéar (31) 30.6net
Next Sunday: Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
KILLORGLIN
Results of 14 Hole Turkey on 22 Dec 2019 are as follows:
1st – Aidan Spillane (9) 31 Points
2nd – Mike Ashe (12) 30 Points
Results of 14 Hole Turkey on 29 Dec 2019 are as follows:
1st Gerry Sheehan (29) 32 Points
2nd Pa Callaghan (12) 31 Points
Fixtures:
Next week is another 14 hole club sponsored Competition.
KMGC Management Committee AGM will take place on Friday 31st January 2020 at 8.00pm in the Clubhouse.
CASTLEISLAND
Results single stableford 18 hole 29/12/19
1st Liam Martin 42pts
2nd Karl Harnett 41pts
3rd Donal DeBarra 40pts
Next week 05/01/20
18 hole single stableford
TRALEE
Friday 27th December – Sean Walsh Am Am
1st Willie Goulding (10) Joe McCarthy (17) Tom G O Mahony (17) Michael J Keane (8) 86 Pts
2nd Tomas Dowling (12) Mike Galvin (16) Pat Prendeville (12) Isabel Mancera (28) 86 Pts
3rd Alan Kelly (7) Gene Kelly (20) J P Enright (22) Pat O Meara (26) 85 Pts
4th Richard Rafferty (6) Laura Rafferty (15) Anne Rafferty (42) Karen Rafferty (36) 84 Pts
Number of Teams 33
Fixtures:
Sat 4th – Casual Golf
Sun 5th – 3 Person Scramble
Sat 11th – Casual Golf
Sun 12th -Champagne Drive
Sat 18th Casual Golf
Sun 19th – 3 Person Waltz
Sat 20th – Casual Golf
Sun 26th Captains Drive In