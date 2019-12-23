Kerry Golf News & Results

Castleisland
Results single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19
1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts
2nd Eddie Dore 39pts
3rd Liam Martin 39pts
Next week 29/12/19
18 hole single stableford
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
AGC Sponsored Christmas Hampers Men’s Waltz Shot Gun Start 11.30am – Sunday 8th December 2019 – Old Course
1st Sean C Kennelly (10) Paul Collins (12) Con Mulvihill (14)
Tommy Glesson (21) 94pts
2nd Philip Byrnes (11) John Kinsella (13) Dan Sheehan (16)
Gerry Kearney (19) 87pts
3rd Des O Donnell (7) John Beary (12) Brendan McKeon (13)
Mark O Brien (20) 86pts
Fixtures:
Captain & Lady Captains Drive in Shotgun – Sunday 29th December 2019 – Old Course and Cashen Course.
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Captain & Lady Captains Drive in Shotgun – Sunday 29th December 2019 – Old Course and Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 19th December 2019 – Old Course
1st John Cullhane (14) 37-2 35pts
2nd Michael P Donegan (17) 34-1 33pts B5-13
3rd P.J. Houlihan (14) 34-1 33pts B5-12
4th Gerard Burke (11) 33pts B5-11
5th Michael Barrett (18) 32-1 31pts B5-13
6th J.J. O’Keeffe (12) 29+2 31pts B5-11
7th Billy Farrell (14) 32-1 31pts B5-9
8th Tom M O’Connor (17) 27+4 31pts B5-7
9th John Quirke (14) 27+3 30pts B5-10
10th Haulie Costello (12) 32-2 30pts B5-10
Gross Frank Dore 27pts
V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 29pts
S.V. Donal Quaid (21) 29+1 30pts B5-9
Fixtures:
Thursday 9th January 2020 – Senior Men’s AGM & Dinner 2 Nines – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 20th December 2019 – Old Course
Fixtures:
Friday 10th January 2020 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford/ Christmas Hampers- Sponsored by Geaney & O’Neill Mowers
Green Tees:
1. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (8) 38pts
2. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (12) 37pts
3. Thomas Ashe (6) 37pts
Yellow Tees
1. Seán Ruiséal (25) 42pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford-Club Sponsored.
1. Elfriede McNamara (18) 23pts
2. Barbara Carroll (8) 20pts
9 Hole S/F Kris Kindle – Sponsored by Rosemary Harrington
1. Kate O’Connor (10) 18pts
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (14) 16pts
3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (11) 16pts
Waterville
Results-Sat 21st & Sun 22nd December 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Club Sponsored
1st Stephen Murphy (13) 42 pts
2nd Michael McSweeney (13) 40 pts
3rd Abe Huggard (5) 39 pts
Sat Humphery Shanahan (20) 38 pts
Sun Ger O’Driscoll (14) 33 pts