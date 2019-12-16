Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Results-Sat 14th & Sun 15th December 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Hogs Head Golf Club

1st Connor Maher (10) 39 pts

2nd Michael McSweeney (13) 37 pts

3rd Che Flaherty (6) 37 pts

Sat Gerald O’Connell (11) 31 pts

Sun Aidan MacAuliffe (12) 34 pts

Sponsors Prize Aidan O’Connell (18) 31pts

Guest Prize Jim Guirey (16) Dooks 34pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 hole Singles.

1st. James Murphy (9) 34pts.

2nd. John Barry (14) 33pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan 22pts.

Ladies Results.

12 Hole Stableford. – Sponsor Randles Butcher’s

1st. Joanne Bhamvra (25) 22points.

Ross

Results:-

On December 15th we held our Christmas 12 hole Mixed Scramble and End of Year Prizegiving & Party, which was very well supported and very enjoyable.

The scramble winners were

1… Maurice Coffey, Ken Grieve, Seamus McCarthy.

2…Tony Lenihan, John Ivory. Donie Broderick.

3…Michael J Casey, Bridie Doyle,Michael O’Leary.

The prizes for the Christmas Hampers, Keanes Jewellers Medal Competition and the Golfer of the Year were presented.

Christmas Hampers winner ….Jim Morris.

Keanes Jewellers Medal Competition winner …..Tony Lenihan.

Golfer of the Year ………. John Cushkelly.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Captain & Lady Captains Drive in Shotgun – Sunday 29th December 2019 – Old Course and Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Captain & Lady Captains Drive in Shotgun – Sunday 29th December 2019 – Old Course and Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th December 2019 – Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 20th December 2019 – Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Dooks

Mens Club Club Singles 14th & 15th Dec

Winner: Bernard Collins(17) 35pts

2nd – John Noonan(13) 30pts

Next weekend 21st & 22nd Dec – Club Singles, white markers, stableford 13 holes to be decided.