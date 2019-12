Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Due to poor weather there was no competition on on Dec 8th but on Dec 5th our Seniors did their Christmas and end of year business

The Ross Seniors:-

On December 5th the Seniors held their Christmas Hampers and end of year party.

The winners were

1… John Fleming.

2…Diarmuid O’Connor.

Golfer of the Year ….Tadhg McCarthy.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Christmas Hamper Sponsor Jimmy and Mary Duggan.

1st. Tim Twomey (20) 36pts.

2nd. Padraig O’Shea (11) 35pts.

3rd. John Duggan (6) 35pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Turkey Winner – Mike Murphy 16pts.

Waterville

Results-Sat 7th December 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Dermot Walsh Supervalu, Caherciveen

1st Abe Huggard (6) 41 pts

2nd Diarmuid Flahavan (15) 40 pts

3rd Stephen Murphy (13) 40 pts

Front 9 Dan Brosnan (16) 20 pts

Back 9 Ray Sheehan (13) 18 pts

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

7th December – 4th Turkey 14 Hole Competition – Sponsored by Gent’s Branch

Winner: Denis J O’Connor (11) 29 pts

Fixtures

15th December – Flock & Bottle Club Scramble (everyone bring a prize). Meet in clubhouse from 10am – Shotgun Start 11am. Presentation of outstanding prizes at 2pm.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Sunday 1st December 2019 – Old Course

1st Michael J McCarthy (16)

Paul Morkan (12)

James Fogarty (20)

Irene O Connor (29) 56 3/8

2nd Bernadette Burke (40)

Jerry Kiely (13)

Mike Purtill (24)

Barry Callaghan (3) 57

3rd Maureen Culhane (23)

Garry Kearney (19)

Eoin O Shaughnessy (12)

Eamon Walsh (14) 57.5

Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Sunday 1st December 2019 – Cashen Course

1st John Beary (12)

Sean C Kennelly (10)

Pasty Lydon (38)

Patrick Costello (24) 53.5

2nd Eileen Barrett (34)

Janice O Connell (11)

Richard O Reilly (16)

Jonathan Lehane (10) 54 3/8

3rd Michael Casey (12)

Alan Grimes (11)

AM Sexton (24)

Pat Twomey (18) 54 7/8

Fixtures:

Mens Turkey Singles – Sunday 15th December 2019 – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Ladies Tuesday Competition – Tuesday 17th December 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th December 2019 – Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 13th December 2019 – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course