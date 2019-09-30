Kerry Golf News & Results

The Munster final of the Fred Daly Plate has been re-fixed for Saturday next, October 5th.

Ballybunion are to take on Ballyneety in Newcastle West at 2.

Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Results:

Winners of the Club Sponsored Stableford Singles on the 28th and 29th September 2019 are as follows:

1st Place – Donal Murphy (15) 43 Points, 2nd Place – Tom Murphy (13) 40 Points, 3rd Place – Gerry Flemming (10) 37 Points (CB)

Fixtures:

Next Sunday 6th October is President Rick Sheey’s Prize. There may be a few tee times remaining. So please call the Proshop if you are not on the timesheet.

Ladies Results: Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s week-end away to the Ring of Kerry: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty’s the Gap: 1. Jennifer Pigott (17) 28 pts. 2. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 23 pts.. 3. Mary Conway (28) 22 pts. Front 9: Maura Kennedy, Vice Captain (38) 12 pts. Back 9: Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 14 pts. Longest Drive: Emma Daly. Nearest the Pin: Ann Walker.

12 Hole re-entry Stableford month of September sponsored by Hon. Treasurer Anne Myers Foley: 1. Rita Kelleher (33) 29 pts. 2. Anne Myers Foley (35) 22 pts. 3. Betty Griffin (30) 21 pts. (B6).

FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Sat 5th or Tues 8th October. Arrange own time & Partners.

12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Susan Darby is now in progress for month of October. President’s Prize to Ladies & Men is Sun 6th October. Wishing President Rick Sheehy the Best of Luck for his Prize Day.

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Last weekends competition was an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Flahives Bar Ballyheigue

1st Denis O’Regan (13) 40 pts

2nd Niall O’Hanlon, Niall (17) 37 pts

3rd Earl Mc Mahon (9) 36 pts

4th Liam McCarthy (11) 36 pts

CSS Sat 34pts

CSS Sun 36pts

Next weekends competition is the Master Classic for the Top 30 in the Golfer of The Year after last Sundays competition. The cut off for 30th place was 58pts. For those who didn’t qualify there will be a 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheets for both competitions available online.

Congrats to Kyle Reidy who won the Risk/Reward competition is with 46pts.

Kenmare

Men’s Results

18 Hole Stableford.

GOTY – Sponsor Audi Cork.

1st. Charlie Vaughan (15) 41pts.

2nd. Gavin O’Shea (11) 39pts.

3rd. Paudie Kelleher (20) 38Pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Timmy O’Sullivan 21pts.

Congratulations to Kenmare Men’s West Cork Shield team on their great semi-final win in Lee Valley Golf Club.

Ladies Results

Open Day

25th. September

Sponsor: Neidin Hats

1st. Kay Cremin, Esther Ward and Marie Gleeson. 74 points (OCB) Castleisland

2nd. Colette Bradshaw, Marie Kissane and Joanne Bhamvra 74 points Kenmare

3rd. Bernie O’Connor, Eilish O’Connor and Mary Moran 71pts Kenturk

Congratulations to Angela Brosnan, Vee Blennerhassett and Nora May Harrington on winning Kit McCarthy Trophy (sponsor Sheila & Donal Mc Carthy) Scramble with 63.7.

Sunday 6th October Exchange day in Beaufort. Please put your names down on our brs.

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 3018

Today’s competition was very kindly sponsored by Liebherr. Played on Mahony’s Point and Format was V Par

1st and BG Kelly Brotherton (0) 7 up

2nd Mary Chute (23) 4 up

3rd Lisa Kerfoot ( 13) 3 up

4th Peg Wickham ( 38) 3 up

5th Catriona O’Leary ( 28) 2up

6th Sheila Crowley ( 21) 2 up

Next Sunday’s competition is stableford on Killeen sponsored by Christy’s gift shop.

The Ladies AGM takes place at KGFC clubhouse on Tuesday October 22nd at 7.30pm

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 27th and Sunday 29th September, Men’s Captain’s Prize to the Ladies, 18 Hole Stroke/Master Classic Final/ Monthly Medal, Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane/McGuirk’s

.

1st Mary T Real (8)68 Net, 2nd Edel Randles (20)72 Net, 3rd Karen Tess (16)73 Net.

Master Classic Winner: Mary T Real.

Scratch Score Friday 71. Sunday 69.

Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 25th September 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Kathleen Hennessy(20)15pts.

Men’s Club: Lady Captain’s Prize to Men, Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th September, 18 Hole V Par,

Kindly Sponsored by: 1st Prize: Brian Tess, 2nd Prize: Landers Outdoor World, 3rd Prize: Ladies Club.

1st Tony Conroy(19)1up, 2nd Joe Mulcahy(10)1up, 3rd Billy Irwin(21)Tied. Front 9: William O’Connor(19)1up, Back 9: Alan O’Connor(16)Tied. Scratch Score 68.

Seniors: Thursday 26th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Conroy(17)21pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 4th and Sunday 6th October 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by McElligott’s Garage Tralee. Draw at 9:30 on Friday. Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 2nd October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Sunday 6th October Master Classic Final, Stableford. Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 3rd October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.

Saturday 5th October Kerryman’s Captains Challenge, 10am Shot Gun Start

Dooks

MacNeill Tarmac Tralee Exchange September 29th 2019

Winner Jimmy O’Neill (19) 38 Pts

2nd Robert Kennedy(9) 35 Pts C/B

3rd Shane Shanahan(12) 35 Pts C/B

4th Denis McGillycuddy(5) 35 Pts C/B

Gross Jack McGillycuddy (5) 33 Pts

5th Peter McLaughlin(10) 34 Pts

6th Micheal OShea(12) 33 Pts C/B

Over 65 Pat L O’Riordan (19) 30 Pts C/B

Front 9 Patie Casey (22) 19 Pts.

Back 9 Michael Flannery (12) 20 Pts

NEXT WEEKEND 5TH & 6TH OCTOBER 2019

Audiology Medical Services Singles

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

28th/29th September – V-Par – Sponsored by Peter Keane Supervalu

1st Mike G;eeson (14) 1 Up

2nd Michael Kissane (18) Level

3rd Michael Barry (10) 1 Down

27th September – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Barry Fitzgerald (19) 36 pts

Fixtures

6th October – Exchange Day with Kenmare – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Gent’s Branch

4th October (Weather Permitting) – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

(Ladies Branch)

28th/29th September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Irene McCarthy

1st Stephanie Lane (38) 31 pts

2nd Noeleen Mackessy (23) 22 pts

3rd Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (28) 21 pts

Fixtures

6th October – Exchange Day with Kenmare – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Ladies Branch

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Toz O’Mahony

Green Tees

1. Michael O’Connor (17) 40pts

2. Patrick Farrell (9) 36pts

3. Eddie Brazil (20) 36pts

Yellow Tees

1. Denis Power (21) 35pts

Ladies.

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Noreen Lucey

1. Geraldine Murphy (22) 38pts

2. Cora McCarthy (23) 32pts

3. Eleanor Curran (12) 31pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Newcastlewest Exchange Day – Sunday 8th October – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 24th September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73

1st LC Mgt. Mc Auliffe (30) 37 Pts

2nd. Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 34 Pts.

Sunday Voucher Competition– Sunday 29th September 2019 – Cashen Course R/O

1st Janice O Connell (11) 33 pts

2nd Marie Benn (28) 32 pts (back 3)

3rd Bernie Moloney (20) 32 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 6th October 2019 – Old Course

Ladies Newcastlewest Exchange Day – Tuesday 8th October 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 3rd October 2019 – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 4th October 2019 – Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Tralee

Men’s Results

MC15 Dooks Exchange – Club Sponsored Sunday 29th Sept.

1st Kieran Dinan Jnr (15) 42 Points

2ND Kieran Ruttledge (17) 41 Points

3rd Kevin Lucey (5) 41 Points

4th Pat Prendeville (14) 38 Points

5th Allan O’Connor (9) 37 Points

Best Gross Donie O’Keeffe (5) 35 Points

Division 1 Jonathan Goodall (3) 36 Points

Division 2 David Spring (10) 32 Points

Division 3 Niall Lucey (15) 37 Points

Division 4 Niall Enright (17) 35 Points

Cards 121

CSS 34 Pts

Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey

Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Ladies Results

Wednesday 18th September

AIB Ladies Singles Competition:

1st: Noran Shanahan (26) 40 points

2nd: Mary Underwood (32) 38 points

CSS 71 (37 Stableford Points)

21 Cards Processed

Sunday 22nd September

Ardfert Quarries Singles Competition:

1st: Noran Shanahan (25) 39 points

2nd: Norah Quinlan (19) 37 points

3rd: Mary Savage (13) 37 points

CSS 72 (36 Stableford Points)

28 Cards Processed

Wednesday 25th September

Ladies Club Singles:

1st: Mary Murphy (16) 34 points

2nd: Brid Halloran (17) 33 points

CSS 73 (35 Stableford Points)

17 Cards Processed

Fixtures

Wed 2nd October: Ladies Club Singles – Morning Tee times

Tralee Golf Club Past Captains – Afternoon

Sun 6th October: Der O’Sullivan Hamper