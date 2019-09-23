Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER very kindly sponsored by O Donoghue Ring hotels
1st/Bg: Kelly Brotherton (0) 41 pts
2nd: Geraldine Tarrant ( 27) 37 pts ( B9)
3rd: Muireann O Farrell ( 19) 37 pts
4th: Sharon Ormonde ( 15) 35 pts ( B9)
Congratulations to all the winners !
CSS: 37 pts
Next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by Liebherr. V Par. Mahony’s Pt. Timesheet is now open.
RESULTS MUCKROSS HOUSE MIXED 21st September 2019
1st: Annette Mc Neice, Conor Mc Neice 43 pts
2nd: Jane Dwyer, Dermot Roche 40 pts
BG: Eimear O Donnell, Larry O Donnell, 28 gross pts
3rd: Lorna O Leary, Andrew Garnett 39 pts
4th: Susan Tong, John Hickey 38 pts ( back 3)
Congratulations to all the winners !
RESULTS LADY CAPTAIN MARY CHARITY DAY 18th September 2019
1st: Noreen O Callaghan, Kathleen Brosnan, Peggy O Donoghue, Grace Dennehy 88 pts
2nd: Anne Duggan, Brenda O Riain, Marian Reidy, Janet Sharkey, 87 pts ( B9)
3rd: Margaret O Donoghue, Sinead Lynch, Kathleen Wall, Anne Stuart 87 pts
4th : Ann Ladd, Monica McCormack, Geraldine Tarrant, Amy Barrett 85 pts
5th: Sheila Crowley, Katie O Connell, Eileen Whelan, Marion Cahillane 84 pts
6th: Mary Geaney, Sighle Hennigan, Gemma Butler, Mary Purcell 83 pts
All proceeds from the day are going to “Comfort for Chemo” Kerry.
Sincerest thanks to all for your generosity and support which made this a hugely successful event.
Killorglin
(Men’s Section)
Results:
Winners of Stableford Singles Sponsored by Marie & Bernard Diggin on the 21st & 22nd September 2019 were as follows:
1st Place – Jer Joy (11) 42 Points, 2nd Place – Gerard (Rocky) O’Sullivan(21) 39 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Vincent O’Sullivan (14) 39 Points, Gross: John Mc Carthy(4) 78 Strokes.
Fixtures:
Next Saturday and Sunday 28th and 29th September is a Stableford Singles Sponsored by the Club.
President Rick Sheehy’s Day is on the Sunday 6th October. Timesheet in the shop.
Ladies Results:. 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant: 1. Kathleen Cronin (21/9) 15 pts. (B6). 2. Coral Kiely (33/16) 15 pts. 3. Anne Myers Foley (35/16) 14 pts. Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 17/9/2019: 1. Rita Kelleher (33) 29-2=27pts. 2. Susan Darby (33) 19 pts (B3). 3. Mary Conway (28) 19 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Pat O’Neill, Style Suite, Killarney can be played Sat 28th, Sun 29th or Tues 1st October. Arrange own time & Partners.
Waterville
Results-Sunday 22nd September 2019
Competition-Singles Stroke
Sponsored by: Sive Mineral Waters
1st Finbar McGillicuddy (14) 66 nett
2nd David Daly (7) 68 nett
3rd Thomas Curran (17) 69 nett
F9 Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 34.5 nett
B9 Vincent Devlin (9) 33.5 nett
Ross
Results
On Sept 21st our President Ivo O’Sullivan held his President’s Prize with a stableford competition.
The winners were –
1…..Tim Sheehan (12) 38
2…. Tadhg McCarthy (24) 38.
3…. Sean Walsh (12) 36
4…. Maurice Coffey (27) 36
5…. Johnny Brosnan (13) 34
6…. Donnagh Moynihan (8) 33
FN….Alius Brazietas
BN …Aidan McGaley
Past Presidents Prize…. Jim Fleming
Presidents Prize to the Ladies ….. Winner ….Mary Moynihan.
Kenmare
Men’s Results
GOTY 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Audi Cork
1st. Flor O Donoghue (10) 41pts
2nd. Mark O Donovan (8) 40 pts
3rd. Colm Breen (20) 39 pts
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Ted Woods 21 pts
Ladies Results
18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Rosemary Boyton
1st. Chris O Siochriu (18) 34 pts
2nd. Rosemary Boyton (34) 33 pts (OCB)
3rd. Delia Long (23) 33 pts
Ladies Golfer of the Year Winner- Clara Brosnan
Sun 29th September
Kit McCarthy Trophy Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd September, 18 Hole V Par, Kindly Sponsored by : Mary T Real. 1st Joan Cantillon (22)2 down, 2nd Mary T Real(08)2 down, 3rd Carmel Kearney(06)6down.Scratch Score 69
Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 18th September 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Helen Harty (23)17pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September, Vice Captain’s Plate, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Men’s Club,
1st John Dillane(16)36pts, 2nd Aidan Smith(13)36pts, 3rd Jim Madden(08)36pts. Front 9 Tommy King(19)18pts, Back 9 Sean Leen(15)19pts. Scratch Score 69
Seniors: Thursday 19th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Brian Tess(12)25pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 27th and Sunday 29th Men’s Captain’s Prize to the Ladies 18 Hole Stroke / Master Classic Final/ Monthly Medal. Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane / McGuirk’s Draw at 9:30 on Friday. Sunday Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 25th September, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th September 18 Hole V Par, Kindly Sponsored by the Men’s Club. Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 26th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
Last weekends competition was an 18 V Par competition.
1st Michael Mulcahy (17) 4 up
2nd Earl Mc Mahon (10)4 up
3rd Kyle Reidy (19) 4 up
4th Mark Condon (10) 3 up
CSS Sat 2Up
CSS Sun 2UP
Next weekends competition is 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Congrats to Mark Condon who is the 2019 Golf of the Year with 2 competitions to go. The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 183
2 McCarthy, Liam 119
3 Gilbride, Noel 118
4 O’Connor, Terry 112
5 O’Regan, Denis 103
6 Maunsell, John 101
7 Hayes, Tommy 97
8 Kingston, Liam 88
9 Reidy, Kyle 86
10 O’Hanlon, Niall 85
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after this Sunday will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th. The cut off for 30th place at present is 54pts.
The leader, with 1 round left to go, in the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 46pts.
Congrats to Captain Denis O’Regan who won the Singles matchplay yesterday defeating his vice captain Padraig Casey 1up. This competition is kindly sponsored by Dermot Dowling
Ladies Club
results Of Lady President Jane prize to Ladies.
1st Norah Quinlan (19) 35 Pts
2nd Mary Dowling (29) 33 Pts
3rd Ann Leahy (19) 32 Pts
Past President LC Kathleen Harty 32 Pts
Nine 9 Eileen Cantillon 12 Pts
Dooks
Mens Club
GALLAGHER JOINERY & KITCHEN FOURBALL 21ST/22ND SEPTEMBER 2019
Winners Patrick Griffin (14) & Patrick Riordan (12) 44 Pts
2nd Ronan Burke (13)
&
Damien O’Sullivan (5) 43 Pts
3rd Derek George (12)
&
Geoffrey Mahony (8) 42 Pts
NEXT WEEKEND 29TH SEPTEMBER 2019 – MackNeill Tarmacadam Ltd. Tralee Exchange Singles GOY
Ladies Club
Grove Lodge – 22nd September 2019 CSS:74
1st – Catriona Daly (24) = 38 pts
2nd – Shivaun Shanahan (25) = 36 pts
3rd – Eileen ogie OSullivan (9) = 34 pts
Cat A – Maura Prendiville (20) = 29 pts
Cat B – Brenda Brick (29) = 34 pts
Cat C – Niamh Glavin (34) = 32 pts
Ballybunion
Monday 16th – Friday 22nd September 2019
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Competition Sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 22nd September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 74
1st James Kennelly (6) 39pts
2nd Edward Grimes (11) 36pts
3rd Alan Grimes (12) 35pts Back 9: 20pts
4th Kieran Lynch (12) 35pts Back 9: 18pts
5th Dot O Gorman (11) 35pts Back 9: 16pts
Gross Peter Sheehan 29pts
Seniors: Joseph Sheehan (10) 33pts Back 9: 17pts
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Greg O Connor (9) 34pts
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Giles O Grady (12) 34pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Liam Weir (22) 35pts
Back 9: Michael O Riordan (16) 20pts Back 6: 15pts
Fixtures:
Men’s Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Sunday 29th September – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 17th September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 74
1st Annemarie Sexton Handicap 23 34 pts
Baily’s Solicitors, Listowel and Tralee – Sunday 22nd September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 72
1st Sighle Henigan (18) 40 Pts
2nd Olga Kiely (21) 37 pts (Bk 9/ 18)
Best Gross Janice O Connell (11) 27 gross pts
3rd Josette O Donnell (16) 36 Pts (B6 10) 4th Bernie Moloney (20) 36 pts
5th Mags O Sullivan (16) 34 pts (B 9/17)
6th Marie Reen (22) 34 pts
Front 9: Marian Flannery (26) 23 pts
Back 9: Patricia Barrett (35) 18 pts (B6 11)
Seniors: Louise Griffin 33 pts
9 Hole Catherine Morrissey (40) 18 pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Winter League Day 2 Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 29th September – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 1st October 2019 – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 27th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
MC !4 Sponsored by PST
Results
1st Bernard Costello Jnr (12) 43 Pts
2nd Mark Leahy (4) 42 Pts
3rd Denis J Kelly (10) 42 Pts
4th Michael Davis O Donnell (17) 41 Pts
5th Wayne Guthtie (11) 39 Pts
Best Gross Eoghan O Donnell (0) 35 Pts
Division 1 Max Benner (5) 39 pts
Division 2 Mark Stephenson (11) 38 pts
Division 3 Des Fitzgerald (15) 39 pts
Division 4 Paddy O Donoghue (19) 39 pts
Cards 119
CSS 36 Pts
9 Hole
1. Ronan O Donovan (9) 17Pts
Fixtures:
Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange
Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey
Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
14th/15th September – V-Par – Sponsored by Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe
1st Mary Underwood 32) 2 Down
2nd Aideen Ryan (27) 2 Down
3rd Maeve Quirke (21) 3 Down
22nd September – President’s Prize to Ladies/Round 6 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by President Pat Quill and Ladies Branch
1st Grainne McShortall (29) 75 Nett
2nd Laura Furlong (18) 78 Nett
3rd Una Moroney (27) 78 Nett
Back 9: Joan O’Sullivan (21) 39.5 Nett
Front 9: Mary Underwood (31) 37.5 Nett
Nearest The Pin: Sally Cooper
Longest Drive: Laura Furlong
20th September – Open Friday Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Noreen Coffey (15) 33 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Irene McCarthy
(Gents Branch)
22nd September – President’s Prize – Sponsored by President Pat Quill/O’Carroll’s Senator Windows
1st James Jones (9) 41 pts
2nd Denis P Galvin (8) 37 pts
3rd Edwin Spence (12) 36 pts
4th Denis J O’Connor (14) 36 pts
5th Michael Barry (10) 36 pts
Past President: Johnny Doolan (21) 29 pts
Front 9 Padraid Coffey (13) 20 pts
Back 9 Brendan Kirby (20) 21 pts
Guest Prize: Aaron Quill (18) 32 pts
Nearest The Pin: Seamus O’Brien
Longest Drive: James Jones
17th September – Munster Seniors
Category A (0-15 Handicap)
Winner: John Keohan (10) 37 pts
Category B (16-20 Handicap)
Winner: John Lane (17) 37 pts
Category C (20+ Handicap)
Winner: Robert Gumbleton (24) 37 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th September – 18 Hole V-Par (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Peter Keane’s SuperValu
27th September – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Castleisland
Seniors Results 16/09/2019
1st Tommy Lundie 23 pts
2nd Jer Long 22 pts
3rd Ned Collins 22 pts
September Medal stroke play
1st S Crooks Net 67 .
2nd Denis O Sullivan Net 69
3rd Declan MURPHY Net 71 .
Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford-Ashe Cup- Sponsored by Muintir Ághas
1. David O’Connor (15) 40pts
2. Patrick O’Connor (9) 40pts
3. Niall Houlihan (14) 38pts
4. Kenny Murphy (10) 38pts
Exchange with Killarney GC- Singles S/Ford
1. Charlie Barry (29) 44pts
2. Brian O’Connell (18) 40pts
Gross. Damian Duffy (3) 74
3. Patrick O’Connor (8) 39pts
4. Tom Creed (24) 38pts
Front Nine. Sean O’Mahony (24) 22pts
Back Nine. Liam Ó hÓgáin (18) 21pts
Ladies.
Singles S/Ford- Sheila O’Gorman Memorial
1. Orla Barry (23) 36pts
2. Nora Joyce (23) 34pts
3. Nuala Lordan (34) 33pts
Front Nine. Áine Barry (21) 18pts
Back Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (23) 16pts
Singles Stroke- Medal –Sponsored by Óstán Cheann Sibéal
1. Eleanor Curran (12) 74net
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 75net
3. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (8) 77net
Exchange With Killarney / Singles S/Ford
1. Ann O’Higgins (20) 37pts
2. Margaret Power (32) 35pts
3. Julie Devine (28) 30pts