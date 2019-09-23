Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER very kindly sponsored by O Donoghue Ring hotels

1st/Bg: Kelly Brotherton (0) 41 pts

2nd: Geraldine Tarrant ( 27) 37 pts ( B9)

3rd: Muireann O Farrell ( 19) 37 pts

4th: Sharon Ormonde ( 15) 35 pts ( B9)

Congratulations to all the winners !

CSS: 37 pts

Next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by Liebherr. V Par. Mahony’s Pt. Timesheet is now open.

RESULTS MUCKROSS HOUSE MIXED 21st September 2019

1st: Annette Mc Neice, Conor Mc Neice 43 pts

2nd: Jane Dwyer, Dermot Roche 40 pts

BG: Eimear O Donnell, Larry O Donnell, 28 gross pts

3rd: Lorna O Leary, Andrew Garnett 39 pts

4th: Susan Tong, John Hickey 38 pts ( back 3)

Congratulations to all the winners !

RESULTS LADY CAPTAIN MARY CHARITY DAY 18th September 2019

1st: Noreen O Callaghan, Kathleen Brosnan, Peggy O Donoghue, Grace Dennehy 88 pts

2nd: Anne Duggan, Brenda O Riain, Marian Reidy, Janet Sharkey, 87 pts ( B9)

3rd: Margaret O Donoghue, Sinead Lynch, Kathleen Wall, Anne Stuart 87 pts

4th : Ann Ladd, Monica McCormack, Geraldine Tarrant, Amy Barrett 85 pts

5th: Sheila Crowley, Katie O Connell, Eileen Whelan, Marion Cahillane 84 pts

6th: Mary Geaney, Sighle Hennigan, Gemma Butler, Mary Purcell 83 pts

All proceeds from the day are going to “Comfort for Chemo” Kerry.

Sincerest thanks to all for your generosity and support which made this a hugely successful event.

Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Results:

Winners of Stableford Singles Sponsored by Marie & Bernard Diggin on the 21st & 22nd September 2019 were as follows:

1st Place – Jer Joy (11) 42 Points, 2nd Place – Gerard (Rocky) O’Sullivan(21) 39 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Vincent O’Sullivan (14) 39 Points, Gross: John Mc Carthy(4) 78 Strokes.

Fixtures:

Next Saturday and Sunday 28th and 29th September is a Stableford Singles Sponsored by the Club.

President Rick Sheehy’s Day is on the Sunday 6th October. Timesheet in the shop.

Ladies Results:. 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant: 1. Kathleen Cronin (21/9) 15 pts. (B6). 2. Coral Kiely (33/16) 15 pts. 3. Anne Myers Foley (35/16) 14 pts. Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 17/9/2019: 1. Rita Kelleher (33) 29-2=27pts. 2. Susan Darby (33) 19 pts (B3). 3. Mary Conway (28) 19 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Pat O’Neill, Style Suite, Killarney can be played Sat 28th, Sun 29th or Tues 1st October. Arrange own time & Partners.

Waterville

Results-Sunday 22nd September 2019

Competition-Singles Stroke

Sponsored by: Sive Mineral Waters

1st Finbar McGillicuddy (14) 66 nett

2nd David Daly (7) 68 nett

3rd Thomas Curran (17) 69 nett

F9 Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 34.5 nett

B9 Vincent Devlin (9) 33.5 nett

Ross

Results

On Sept 21st our President Ivo O’Sullivan held his President’s Prize with a stableford competition.

The winners were –

1…..Tim Sheehan (12) 38

2…. Tadhg McCarthy (24) 38.

3…. Sean Walsh (12) 36

4…. Maurice Coffey (27) 36

5…. Johnny Brosnan (13) 34

6…. Donnagh Moynihan (8) 33

FN….Alius Brazietas

BN …Aidan McGaley

Past Presidents Prize…. Jim Fleming

Presidents Prize to the Ladies ….. Winner ….Mary Moynihan.

Kenmare

Men’s Results

GOTY 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Audi Cork

1st. Flor O Donoghue (10) 41pts

2nd. Mark O Donovan (8) 40 pts

3rd. Colm Breen (20) 39 pts

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Ted Woods 21 pts

Ladies Results

18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Rosemary Boyton

1st. Chris O Siochriu (18) 34 pts

2nd. Rosemary Boyton (34) 33 pts (OCB)

3rd. Delia Long (23) 33 pts

Ladies Golfer of the Year Winner- Clara Brosnan

Sun 29th September

Kit McCarthy Trophy Sponsored by Donal & Sheila McCarthy

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd September, 18 Hole V Par, Kindly Sponsored by : Mary T Real. 1st Joan Cantillon (22)2 down, 2nd Mary T Real(08)2 down, 3rd Carmel Kearney(06)6down.Scratch Score 69

Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 18th September 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Helen Harty (23)17pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September, Vice Captain’s Plate, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Men’s Club,

1st John Dillane(16)36pts, 2nd Aidan Smith(13)36pts, 3rd Jim Madden(08)36pts. Front 9 Tommy King(19)18pts, Back 9 Sean Leen(15)19pts. Scratch Score 69

Seniors: Thursday 19th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Brian Tess(12)25pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 27th and Sunday 29th Men’s Captain’s Prize to the Ladies 18 Hole Stroke / Master Classic Final/ Monthly Medal. Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane / McGuirk’s Draw at 9:30 on Friday. Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 25th September, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th September 18 Hole V Par, Kindly Sponsored by the Men’s Club. Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 26th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Last weekends competition was an 18 V Par competition.

1st Michael Mulcahy (17) 4 up

2nd Earl Mc Mahon (10)4 up

3rd Kyle Reidy (19) 4 up

4th Mark Condon (10) 3 up

CSS Sat 2Up

CSS Sun 2UP

Next weekends competition is 18 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Congrats to Mark Condon who is the 2019 Golf of the Year with 2 competitions to go. The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 183

2 McCarthy, Liam 119

3 Gilbride, Noel 118

4 O’Connor, Terry 112

5 O’Regan, Denis 103

6 Maunsell, John 101

7 Hayes, Tommy 97

8 Kingston, Liam 88

9 Reidy, Kyle 86

10 O’Hanlon, Niall 85

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after this Sunday will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th. The cut off for 30th place at present is 54pts.

The leader, with 1 round left to go, in the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 46pts.

Congrats to Captain Denis O’Regan who won the Singles matchplay yesterday defeating his vice captain Padraig Casey 1up. This competition is kindly sponsored by Dermot Dowling

Ladies Club

results Of Lady President Jane prize to Ladies.

1st Norah Quinlan (19) 35 Pts

2nd Mary Dowling (29) 33 Pts

3rd Ann Leahy (19) 32 Pts

Past President LC Kathleen Harty 32 Pts

Nine 9 Eileen Cantillon 12 Pts

Dooks

Mens Club

GALLAGHER JOINERY & KITCHEN FOURBALL 21ST/22ND SEPTEMBER 2019

Winners Patrick Griffin (14) & Patrick Riordan (12) 44 Pts

2nd Ronan Burke (13)

&

Damien O’Sullivan (5) 43 Pts

3rd Derek George (12)

&

Geoffrey Mahony (8) 42 Pts

NEXT WEEKEND 29TH SEPTEMBER 2019 – MackNeill Tarmacadam Ltd. Tralee Exchange Singles GOY

Ladies Club

Grove Lodge – 22nd September 2019 CSS:74

1st – Catriona Daly (24) = 38 pts

2nd – Shivaun Shanahan (25) = 36 pts

3rd – Eileen ogie OSullivan (9) = 34 pts

Cat A – Maura Prendiville (20) = 29 pts

Cat B – Brenda Brick (29) = 34 pts

Cat C – Niamh Glavin (34) = 32 pts

Ballybunion

Monday 16th – Friday 22nd September 2019

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Competition Sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 22nd September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 74

1st James Kennelly (6) 39pts

2nd Edward Grimes (11) 36pts

3rd Alan Grimes (12) 35pts Back 9: 20pts

4th Kieran Lynch (12) 35pts Back 9: 18pts

5th Dot O Gorman (11) 35pts Back 9: 16pts

Gross Peter Sheehan 29pts

Seniors: Joseph Sheehan (10) 33pts Back 9: 17pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Greg O Connor (9) 34pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Giles O Grady (12) 34pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Liam Weir (22) 35pts

Back 9: Michael O Riordan (16) 20pts Back 6: 15pts

Fixtures:

Men’s Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Sunday 29th September – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 17th September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 74

1st Annemarie Sexton Handicap 23 34 pts

Baily’s Solicitors, Listowel and Tralee – Sunday 22nd September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 72

1st Sighle Henigan (18) 40 Pts

2nd Olga Kiely (21) 37 pts (Bk 9/ 18)

Best Gross Janice O Connell (11) 27 gross pts

3rd Josette O Donnell (16) 36 Pts (B6 10) 4th Bernie Moloney (20) 36 pts

5th Mags O Sullivan (16) 34 pts (B 9/17)

6th Marie Reen (22) 34 pts

Front 9: Marian Flannery (26) 23 pts

Back 9: Patricia Barrett (35) 18 pts (B6 11)

Seniors: Louise Griffin 33 pts

9 Hole Catherine Morrissey (40) 18 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Winter League Day 2 Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 29th September – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 1st October 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 27th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

MC !4 Sponsored by PST

Results

1st Bernard Costello Jnr (12) 43 Pts

2nd Mark Leahy (4) 42 Pts

3rd Denis J Kelly (10) 42 Pts

4th Michael Davis O Donnell (17) 41 Pts

5th Wayne Guthtie (11) 39 Pts

Best Gross Eoghan O Donnell (0) 35 Pts

Division 1 Max Benner (5) 39 pts

Division 2 Mark Stephenson (11) 38 pts

Division 3 Des Fitzgerald (15) 39 pts

Division 4 Paddy O Donoghue (19) 39 pts

Cards 119

CSS 36 Pts

9 Hole

1. Ronan O Donovan (9) 17Pts

Fixtures:

Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange

Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey

Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

14th/15th September – V-Par – Sponsored by Moriarty’s Gap of Dunloe

1st Mary Underwood 32) 2 Down

2nd Aideen Ryan (27) 2 Down

3rd Maeve Quirke (21) 3 Down

22nd September – President’s Prize to Ladies/Round 6 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by President Pat Quill and Ladies Branch

1st Grainne McShortall (29) 75 Nett

2nd Laura Furlong (18) 78 Nett

3rd Una Moroney (27) 78 Nett

Back 9: Joan O’Sullivan (21) 39.5 Nett

Front 9: Mary Underwood (31) 37.5 Nett

Nearest The Pin: Sally Cooper

Longest Drive: Laura Furlong

20th September – Open Friday Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Noreen Coffey (15) 33 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Irene McCarthy

(Gents Branch)

22nd September – President’s Prize – Sponsored by President Pat Quill/O’Carroll’s Senator Windows

1st James Jones (9) 41 pts

2nd Denis P Galvin (8) 37 pts

3rd Edwin Spence (12) 36 pts

4th Denis J O’Connor (14) 36 pts

5th Michael Barry (10) 36 pts

Past President: Johnny Doolan (21) 29 pts

Front 9 Padraid Coffey (13) 20 pts

Back 9 Brendan Kirby (20) 21 pts

Guest Prize: Aaron Quill (18) 32 pts

Nearest The Pin: Seamus O’Brien

Longest Drive: James Jones

17th September – Munster Seniors

Category A (0-15 Handicap)

Winner: John Keohan (10) 37 pts

Category B (16-20 Handicap)

Winner: John Lane (17) 37 pts

Category C (20+ Handicap)

Winner: Robert Gumbleton (24) 37 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th September – 18 Hole V-Par (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Peter Keane’s SuperValu

27th September – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Castleisland

Seniors Results 16/09/2019

1st Tommy Lundie 23 pts

2nd Jer Long 22 pts

3rd Ned Collins 22 pts

September Medal stroke play

1st S Crooks Net 67 .

2nd Denis O Sullivan Net 69

3rd Declan MURPHY Net 71 .

Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford-Ashe Cup- Sponsored by Muintir Ághas

1. David O’Connor (15) 40pts

2. Patrick O’Connor (9) 40pts

3. Niall Houlihan (14) 38pts

4. Kenny Murphy (10) 38pts

Exchange with Killarney GC- Singles S/Ford

1. Charlie Barry (29) 44pts

2. Brian O’Connell (18) 40pts

Gross. Damian Duffy (3) 74

3. Patrick O’Connor (8) 39pts

4. Tom Creed (24) 38pts

Front Nine. Sean O’Mahony (24) 22pts

Back Nine. Liam Ó hÓgáin (18) 21pts

Ladies.

Singles S/Ford- Sheila O’Gorman Memorial

1. Orla Barry (23) 36pts

2. Nora Joyce (23) 34pts

3. Nuala Lordan (34) 33pts

Front Nine. Áine Barry (21) 18pts

Back Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (23) 16pts

Singles Stroke- Medal –Sponsored by Óstán Cheann Sibéal

1. Eleanor Curran (12) 74net

2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 75net

3. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (8) 77net

Exchange With Killarney / Singles S/Ford

1. Ann O’Higgins (20) 37pts

2. Margaret Power (32) 35pts

3. Julie Devine (28) 30pts