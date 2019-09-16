Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Ladies: Friday 13th and Sunday 15th September, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by : Arkil Quarry, Lispole 1st Karen Tess (16) 37 pts., 2nd Carmel Kearney (6) 35 pts., 3rd Marie McCarthy (19) 35 pts., CSS: Friday & Sunday 68.

Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 11th September 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Helen Harty (23) 16pts. .

Men’s Club: Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September, Captain’s Charity Day for The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry,

18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane, 1st Alan O’Connor (16) 38 pts., 2nd John McAuliffe (28) 36 pts., 3rd William O’Connor (19) 35 pts., Front 9: Billy Irwin (21) 19 pts., Back 9: Tommy King (19) 20 pts. CSS: 69

Seniors: Thursday 12th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Conroy (19) 19 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd September, 18 Hole V Par, Kindly Sponsored by Mary T Real. Friday 9:30 am Draw. Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 18th September, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September Vice Captain’s Plate, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by the Men’s Club. Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 19th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

Castleisland

Singles stableford sponsored by Thomas Bastible & Co. Accountants

1st – Kadie Colbert (20) 39pts

Category 6 winner – Marie Gleeson (41) 28pts

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 15th SEPTEMBER

very kindly sponsored by DESIRE (nail, hair & beauty) at The Westend

1st: Lorna O Leary ( 30) 70

2nd: Maire Geaney ( 21) 71

BG: Anne Moynihan Rudden (5) 82 gross

3rd: Peg Wickham ( 38) 72 ( B9)

4th: Maureen Creedon ( 14) 72

Congratulations to all the winners !

Next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by O Donoghue Ring. Stableford on Killeen.

There is a mixed competition on Saturday 21st kindly sponsored by Muckross House.

We would like to wish the Joe Quinlan team managed by Mary Leacy and Noreen O Mahony the very best in the final against Ballybunion in Tralee on Tuesday 17th Sept at 3.15pm.

Lady Captain Mary Sheehy’s charity Day in aid of Comfort for Chemo Kerry will take place on Wednesday 18th Sept on Killeen. It is a team of 4 and booking is available on line.

Ross

Results

On Sept 14th/15th we will held an Open SS Competition.

The winner was –

1…. . Michael J Casey (18) 36 pts.

Waterville

Results-Sunday 15th September 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Craineens Bar Cahersiveen

1st Craig Murphy (14) 39pts

2nd Ray Sheehan (13) 38pts

3rd John Fleming (17) 36pts

F9 Luke Fitzgerald (21) 22pts

B9 Dan Brosnan (15) 19pts

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 9 Hole Stableford sponsored by Karl Daly “The Barber”: 1 Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22/10) 18 pts. 2. Anne Myers Foley (35/16) 14 pts. 3. Maura Kennedy (37/18) 13 pts (B6). Silver Swans 15 Hole Scramble 11/9/2019: 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) Frances Dennis (54) 66.3. 2. Christina O’Sullivan (28) Corinne Schnyder (41) 74.1. FIXTURES: Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s week-end away to Ring of Kerry and Sneem Hotel in on Saturday 21st. 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty’s the Gap. All to be at the Ring of Kerry at 10.30am for tea & scones. First tee off is at 11.30am. Wishing everyone a great day out. PRESIDENT’S PRIZE: The Time Sheet for President Rick Sheehy’s Prize to Ladies & Men is available in the Pro Shop.

Tralee

Autumn Medal Sponsored by Lee Strand and Club Singles. Results & Fixtures

Results:

Lee Strand Autumn Medal 15.09.19

1st Mark Sheehy (8) 77 – 69 net

2nd Paudie O’Keeffe (9) 78 – 69 net

3rd Brian Moynihan (5) 74 – 69 net

4th John Joe Sheehy (9) 79 – 70 net

5th Donie O’Keeffe (5) 75 – 70 net

Best Gross

Eoghan O’Donnell (0) 71

Nr of Players 68

CSS 74

Singles Stableford 15.09.19

1st Anthony O’Keeffe (21) 39pts

2nd PJ Holmes (15) 37pts

Nr of Cards 16

CSS 36pts

Fixtures:

Sat 21st Club Finals Day. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)

Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange

Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey

Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final

Wednesday 11th September:

Mounthawk Trophy Stroke Play:

1st: Angela Enright (24) 73 nett

2nd: Kathleen Finnegan (14) 77 nett

CSS 75

17 Cards Processed

Sunday 15th September:

MC12 Adam’s Garage Singles Competition:

1st: Isabel Mancera Claro (29) 39 points

2nd: Laura Rafferty (16) 38 points

Best Gross: Mags Hayes 25 points

3rd: Philomena Stack (23) 37 points

CSS 72 (36 Stableford Points)

41 Cards Processed

Sunday 15th September MC 12 sponsored by Adams Garage

1st Isabel Mancera 39pts

2nd Laura Rafferty (16) 38

Best Gross Mags Hayes 25pts

3rd ~Philomena Stack 23 37pts

Fixtures:

Wed 18th September: AIB Ladies Singles.

Sunday 22nd September: Ardfert Quarries Singles.

Wed 25th September: Ladies Club Singles.

Sunday 29th September: Dooks Exchange Ladies Singles

kindly sponsored by Top Part.

Wed 2nd October Ladies Club Singles – Morning Tee times;

Tralee Past Lady Captains Competition – Afternoon.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Men’s Competition Singles Sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 22nd September – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 10th September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 76

1st Mary Horgan(20) 37 pts

2nd Catriona Corrigan (11) 31 pts (16/B9)

Ladies Competition – Sunday 15th September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 74

1st Geraldine Gallagher(33) 38 pts

2nd Maeve Barrett(15) 35 pts (on bk 6)

3rd Mary Pierse(31) 35pts

4th Susan Gilmore(9) 34pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Winter League Day 1 Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 22nd September – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 24th September 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 12th September 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Martin Lucey (18) 34-3 31pts

2nd Sean Corcoran (12) 32-2 30pts B5-11

3rd Michael K Barrett (11) 30pts B5-10

4th John Kinsella (13) 30-1 29pts B5-12

5th John Shier (18) 31-2 29pts B5-11

6th Pat Costello (25) 27+2 29pts B5-10

7th Jerry Galvin (18) 29pts

8th Fin Broderick (17) 26+1 27pts B5-10 B3-6

9th Sean Walsh (19) 27-1 26pts B5-10 B3-5

10th Des O’Donnell (8) 26pts B5-8

Gross Haulie Costello 21pts

V. Joe Costello (22) 24-1 23pts

S.V. Michael Barrett (18) 26-1 25pts B5-12

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 13th September 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Sighle Henigan (18) 19pts.

2nd Mary Pierse (31) 16pts.

3rd Nuala Lynch (32) 15pts.(back 6)

Fixtures:

Friday 27th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Fexco Killarney Exchange Singles

Sept 15th 2019 CSS 74

Winner Pat Bowler (16) 38 Pts

2nd Micheal Shaughnessy (5) 37 Pts C/B

3rd Keith Sullivan (6) 37 Pts C/B

4th Aidan Gannon (19) 37 Pts C/B

Best Gross Joe Kennedy (5) 35 Pts

5th Viv O’Callaghan (23) 36 Pts

6th Owen Aherne (13) 35 Pts

Over 65’s Pat O’Sullivan (19) 30 Pts C/B

Front Nine Torlogh Byrnes (7) 22 Pts

Back Nine Ronan Curtayne (24) 21 Pts

Hole in 1

Jimmy O’Neill 3rd Hole

9 Hole Weekly

Winner Fergus Foley (8) 18 Pts

NEXT COMPETITION – Sat Sun 21st & 22nd September

Gallagher Joinery & Kitchens FourBall – White Tees

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

GOTY Sponsored by Audi.

1st. Dan Lucey (12) 41pts.

2nd. Kevin Browne (16) 39pts.

3rd. James Murphy (10) 39pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Timmy O’Sullivan 16pts.

Ladies Results.

18 Hole Stableford.

Sponsor: Tom Crean

1st. Kim Kennedy (13) 38pts.

2nd. Nora May Harrington(31) 34pts. (ocb)

3rd. Maureen Harrington (25) 34pts.

Sun 22nd. September

18 hole stableford Sponsor: Rosemary Boyton

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Last weekends competition was an Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club and was kindly sponsored by Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee.

1st 96 Points Ed Harty 27, David Micks 19, Patrick Roche 19, Paul Micks 4

2nd 96 Points Earl McMahon 10 Jerry Horan 12 Declan McCann 11 Mark Condon 10

3rd 93 Points Conor Harty 19 Mark Dillane 23 Colum Carroll 17 Brendan Harty(C) 15

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole V Par. Timesheet available online.