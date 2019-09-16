Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Ladies: Friday 13th and Sunday 15th September, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by : Arkil Quarry, Lispole 1st Karen Tess (16) 37 pts., 2nd Carmel Kearney (6) 35 pts., 3rd Marie McCarthy (19) 35 pts., CSS: Friday & Sunday 68.
Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 11th September 9 Hole Stableford, Winner: Helen Harty (23) 16pts. .
Men’s Club: Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September, Captain’s Charity Day for The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry,
18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane, 1st Alan O’Connor (16) 38 pts., 2nd John McAuliffe (28) 36 pts., 3rd William O’Connor (19) 35 pts., Front 9: Billy Irwin (21) 19 pts., Back 9: Tommy King (19) 20 pts. CSS: 69
Seniors: Thursday 12th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Tony Conroy (19) 19 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd September, 18 Hole V Par, Kindly Sponsored by Mary T Real. Friday 9:30 am Draw. Sunday Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 18th September, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September Vice Captain’s Plate, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by the Men’s Club. Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 19th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
Castleisland
Singles stableford sponsored by Thomas Bastible & Co. Accountants
1st – Kadie Colbert (20) 39pts
Category 6 winner – Marie Gleeson (41) 28pts
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 15th SEPTEMBER
very kindly sponsored by DESIRE (nail, hair & beauty) at The Westend
1st: Lorna O Leary ( 30) 70
2nd: Maire Geaney ( 21) 71
BG: Anne Moynihan Rudden (5) 82 gross
3rd: Peg Wickham ( 38) 72 ( B9)
4th: Maureen Creedon ( 14) 72
Congratulations to all the winners !
Next Sunday’s competition is sponsored by O Donoghue Ring. Stableford on Killeen.
There is a mixed competition on Saturday 21st kindly sponsored by Muckross House.
We would like to wish the Joe Quinlan team managed by Mary Leacy and Noreen O Mahony the very best in the final against Ballybunion in Tralee on Tuesday 17th Sept at 3.15pm.
Lady Captain Mary Sheehy’s charity Day in aid of Comfort for Chemo Kerry will take place on Wednesday 18th Sept on Killeen. It is a team of 4 and booking is available on line.
Ross
Results
On Sept 14th/15th we will held an Open SS Competition.
The winner was –
1…. . Michael J Casey (18) 36 pts.
Waterville
Results-Sunday 15th September 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Craineens Bar Cahersiveen
1st Craig Murphy (14) 39pts
2nd Ray Sheehan (13) 38pts
3rd John Fleming (17) 36pts
F9 Luke Fitzgerald (21) 22pts
B9 Dan Brosnan (15) 19pts
Killorglin
Ladies Results: 9 Hole Stableford sponsored by Karl Daly “The Barber”: 1 Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22/10) 18 pts. 2. Anne Myers Foley (35/16) 14 pts. 3. Maura Kennedy (37/18) 13 pts (B6). Silver Swans 15 Hole Scramble 11/9/2019: 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) Frances Dennis (54) 66.3. 2. Christina O’Sullivan (28) Corinne Schnyder (41) 74.1. FIXTURES: Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s week-end away to Ring of Kerry and Sneem Hotel in on Saturday 21st. 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Moriarty’s the Gap. All to be at the Ring of Kerry at 10.30am for tea & scones. First tee off is at 11.30am. Wishing everyone a great day out. PRESIDENT’S PRIZE: The Time Sheet for President Rick Sheehy’s Prize to Ladies & Men is available in the Pro Shop.
Tralee
Autumn Medal Sponsored by Lee Strand and Club Singles. Results & Fixtures
Results:
Lee Strand Autumn Medal 15.09.19
1st Mark Sheehy (8) 77 – 69 net
2nd Paudie O’Keeffe (9) 78 – 69 net
3rd Brian Moynihan (5) 74 – 69 net
4th John Joe Sheehy (9) 79 – 70 net
5th Donie O’Keeffe (5) 75 – 70 net
Best Gross
Eoghan O’Donnell (0) 71
Nr of Players 68
CSS 74
Singles Stableford 15.09.19
1st Anthony O’Keeffe (21) 39pts
2nd PJ Holmes (15) 37pts
Nr of Cards 16
CSS 36pts
Fixtures:
Sat 21st Club Finals Day. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)
Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange
Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey
Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final
Wednesday 11th September:
Mounthawk Trophy Stroke Play:
1st: Angela Enright (24) 73 nett
2nd: Kathleen Finnegan (14) 77 nett
CSS 75
17 Cards Processed
Sunday 15th September:
MC12 Adam’s Garage Singles Competition:
1st: Isabel Mancera Claro (29) 39 points
2nd: Laura Rafferty (16) 38 points
Best Gross: Mags Hayes 25 points
3rd: Philomena Stack (23) 37 points
CSS 72 (36 Stableford Points)
41 Cards Processed
Sunday 15th September MC 12 sponsored by Adams Garage
1st Isabel Mancera 39pts
2nd Laura Rafferty (16) 38
Best Gross Mags Hayes 25pts
3rd ~Philomena Stack 23 37pts
Fixtures:
Wed 18th September: AIB Ladies Singles.
Sunday 22nd September: Ardfert Quarries Singles.
Wed 25th September: Ladies Club Singles.
Sunday 29th September: Dooks Exchange Ladies Singles
kindly sponsored by Top Part.
Wed 2nd October Ladies Club Singles – Morning Tee times;
Tralee Past Lady Captains Competition – Afternoon.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Men’s Competition Singles Sponsored by McMunns – Sunday 22nd September – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 10th September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 76
1st Mary Horgan(20) 37 pts
2nd Catriona Corrigan (11) 31 pts (16/B9)
Ladies Competition – Sunday 15th September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 74
1st Geraldine Gallagher(33) 38 pts
2nd Maeve Barrett(15) 35 pts (on bk 6)
3rd Mary Pierse(31) 35pts
4th Susan Gilmore(9) 34pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Winter League Day 1 Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries – Sunday 22nd September – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 24th September 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 12th September 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Martin Lucey (18) 34-3 31pts
2nd Sean Corcoran (12) 32-2 30pts B5-11
3rd Michael K Barrett (11) 30pts B5-10
4th John Kinsella (13) 30-1 29pts B5-12
5th John Shier (18) 31-2 29pts B5-11
6th Pat Costello (25) 27+2 29pts B5-10
7th Jerry Galvin (18) 29pts
8th Fin Broderick (17) 26+1 27pts B5-10 B3-6
9th Sean Walsh (19) 27-1 26pts B5-10 B3-5
10th Des O’Donnell (8) 26pts B5-8
Gross Haulie Costello 21pts
V. Joe Costello (22) 24-1 23pts
S.V. Michael Barrett (18) 26-1 25pts B5-12
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 13th September 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Sighle Henigan (18) 19pts.
2nd Mary Pierse (31) 16pts.
3rd Nuala Lynch (32) 15pts.(back 6)
Fixtures:
Friday 27th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Fexco Killarney Exchange Singles
Sept 15th 2019 CSS 74
Winner Pat Bowler (16) 38 Pts
2nd Micheal Shaughnessy (5) 37 Pts C/B
3rd Keith Sullivan (6) 37 Pts C/B
4th Aidan Gannon (19) 37 Pts C/B
Best Gross Joe Kennedy (5) 35 Pts
5th Viv O’Callaghan (23) 36 Pts
6th Owen Aherne (13) 35 Pts
Over 65’s Pat O’Sullivan (19) 30 Pts C/B
Front Nine Torlogh Byrnes (7) 22 Pts
Back Nine Ronan Curtayne (24) 21 Pts
Hole in 1
Jimmy O’Neill 3rd Hole
9 Hole Weekly
Winner Fergus Foley (8) 18 Pts
NEXT COMPETITION – Sat Sun 21st & 22nd September
Gallagher Joinery & Kitchens FourBall – White Tees
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
GOTY Sponsored by Audi.
1st. Dan Lucey (12) 41pts.
2nd. Kevin Browne (16) 39pts.
3rd. James Murphy (10) 39pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Timmy O’Sullivan 16pts.
Ladies Results.
18 Hole Stableford.
Sponsor: Tom Crean
1st. Kim Kennedy (13) 38pts.
2nd. Nora May Harrington(31) 34pts. (ocb)
3rd. Maureen Harrington (25) 34pts.
Sun 22nd. September
18 hole stableford Sponsor: Rosemary Boyton
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
Last weekends competition was an Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club and was kindly sponsored by Crown Decorating Centre, The Horan Center, Tralee.
1st 96 Points Ed Harty 27, David Micks 19, Patrick Roche 19, Paul Micks 4
2nd 96 Points Earl McMahon 10 Jerry Horan 12 Declan McCann 11 Mark Condon 10
3rd 93 Points Conor Harty 19 Mark Dillane 23 Colum Carroll 17 Brendan Harty(C) 15
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole V Par. Timesheet available online.