Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
The 42nd Annual 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by lee Strand Dairies.
Kerry unless stated otherwise.
1ST Hehir Bros (Clare)
2ND MacGearailt Bros
3RD Slevin Bros (Roscommon)
4TH Moran Bros
5TH Barry Bros (Cork)
Best Dressed Brothers Barry Bros (Cork)
Best Team 1st Day O’Dwyer Bros
Best Team 2nd Day Colleran Bros (Roscommon)
Most Improved Team Daly Bros (Tralee)
Best Senior (Over 60) Team Dempsey Bros (Meath)
Best Individual 36 Holes James Curran (Killarney)
Best Individual 0-11 36 Holes Seamus Mitchell Roscommon
Best Individual 12 and Over 36 Holes Pat Mahony
Best Individual 18 Holes 1st Day Eugene Kennedy (Tipperary)
Best Individual 18 Holes 2nd Day Maurice O’Keeffe (Cork)
Waterville
Ladies Results
1/9/2019 September. Sponsor: Lulu O Kane
1st Mary Berrington (28) 36pts
2nd Bride O Brien (24) 36pts
3rd Eileen Fitzpatrick (18) 31pts
August 2 Lady Team
Sponsor: Anne &Pat Ahern
1st Maureen Creedon (14)
Bride O Brien (24) 50pts
2nd Anna Cullinane (19)
Valarie O Riordan (24) 48pts
B.G. Kate Mc Cann (3)
Miriam Courtney (27) 34Gross
3rd Ber. O Halloran (14)
Mary Donnelly (23) 45pts
F.N. Pauline Mulligan (12)
Ber. O Halloran (14) 24pts
B.N. Breda Kelly (23)
Jane Bracken (28) 25pts
Results-Sunday 8th September 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Villa Maria
1st Ger McCoy ( 18) 43pts
2nd Aidan McAuliffe (14) 42pts
3rd Craig Murphy (15) 41pts
F9 Finbar McGillicuddy (14) 22pts
B9 Timothy O’Sullivan (12) 21pts
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 6th and Sunday 8th September, Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Kindly Sponsored by : Adrian Whitehead. 1st Helen Harty(23)39pts, 2nd Anne Woods(23)38pts, 3rd Teresa Rice(20)37pts.Scratch Score: Friday68. Sunday 67.
Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 4th September 9 Hole Stableford 1st Collette McGrath (29)19pts.
Men’s Club: The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup,18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s Club..1st Alan O’Connor(18)41pts, 2nd Trevor Howell(15)40pts, 3rd Richie Rowan(25)36pts. Front 9: Moss Hogan(13)21pts, Back 9: Tommy Cosgrove(14)20pts. Scratch Score 68
Seniors: Thursday 5th September, 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Philip Ahearn(24)27pts, 2nd Mike Fitzgerald(24)22pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 13th and Sunday 15th September, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by Arkil Quarry, Lispole. Draw at 9:30am on Friday., Sunday Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 11th September 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September Captains Charity Day. Charity is for The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane. Timesheet
Seniors: Thursday 12th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
Killorglin
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ex Officio Emma Daly: 1 Kathleen Keating (22) Lady Captain 32 pts. 2. Mary Conway (28) 31 pts. 3. Betty Griffin (30) 22 pts. FIXTURES: 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant can be played Sat 14th, Sun 15th or Tuesday 17th September. Arrange own time.
Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 23 pts. 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 19 pts. . President’s Prize: Please note that President Rick Sheehy’s Presidents Prize has been rescheduled for Sunday 6th October. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Names to be in by Tuesday 24th September for a draw for partners.
Ross
Results
On Sept 8th we held the Frank Doran /Safeguard Security Backstakes Open SS Competition.
The winners were –
1…. .Jonathan Casey (11) 39
2…..Donie Broderick (20) 38
3… .Timmy Kelly (17) 35
Castleisland
Presidents Prize 2019
1st Stephen Crookes 45pts
2nd John A Harnett 40pts
3rd Sean O’Connor 39pts
Next week single Stableford 18 Hole OVER 2 DAYS. Members can play on Sat or Sun but can only play in competition ONCE, but can play casual golf on either day. CIARRAI ABU
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Paudie Whelan Listowel and Ardfert Physiotheraphy Center
1st John Maunsell (12) John 71 Nett
2nd Thady Coughlan (22) 71 Nett
3rd Pat Dillane (8) 72 Nett
4th Gerry Behan (17) 72 Nett
5th Denis O’Regan (13) 72 Nett
CSS Sat 74 Nett RO
CSS Sun 71 Nett
Next weekends competition is an Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club. Timesheets for Sat and Sun are available in the clubhouse. Call 066 71 33555.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 167
2 Gilbride, Noel 115
3 O’Connor, Terry 112
4 McCarthy, Liam 108
5 Maunsell, John 101
6 Hayes, Tommy 97
7 O’Regan, Denis 91
8 Kingston, Liam 88
9 O’Hanlon, Niall 85
10 Behan, Gerry 81
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th. The cut off th 30th place at present is 52pts.
Ballybunion
Monday 2nd – Friday 8th September 2019
Men’s Competitions:
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day – Sunday 8th September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 71
1st Liam Carmody (8) 41pts (B9=21)
2nd Eoin Enright (19) 41pts Back 9: 19pts
3rd Gary Scanlon (4) 40pts
4th Bryan Hickey (7) 38pts Back 9= 21
5th Dan Sheehan (16) 38pts Back 9: 18pts
Gross: James O’Callaghan 35pts
Seniors: Rory Flannery (16) 36pts Back 6 =13
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Adrian Walsh (4) 37pts Back 9 = 17
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Kieran Lynch (12) 37pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): James Fogarty (20) 34pts Back 9 = 19
Back 9: Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 21pts
Fixtures:
The L.A. Racing Cup – Sunday 15th September – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 3rd September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73
1st Norma Henigan Moran (40) 37 pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 35 pts
3rd Noirin Lynch (26) 33 pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoind Barrett Accountants – Saturday 7th September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 74
1st Anne Hill (21) 40pts
2nd Helen McSweeney (33) 37pts (Bk 9/19)
Best Gross Catriona Corrigan (11) 23 gross pts
3rd Eithne O Halloran (19) 37pts
4th Tess Noonan (33) 36pts
5th Teresa Cronin (18) 35pts (B 9/17)
6th Bernie Daly (26) 35pts (B 9/16)
Front 9: Geraldine Gallagher (33) 23pts
Back 9: Norma Mullane (25) 18 (B5) pts
Seniors: Sighle Henigan (18) 34pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition – Sunday 15th September – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 17th September 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 5th September 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 30+2 32pts
2nd Joe McCarthy (19) 32-1 31pts
3rd Brendan Daly (10) 31-1 30pts B5-10
4th Noel Kneafsey (18) 29+1 30pts B5-8
5th Donal Keane (24) 27+3 30pts B5-6
6th Maurice McAuliffe (16) 26+2 28pts B5-11
7th Miley Costello (18) 28pts B5-10
8th Michael Barrett (18) 28-1 27pts B5-10
9th Nicholas Hayes (18) 28-1 27pts B5-8
10th Anton Casey (15) 26+1 27pts B5-7
Gross D. F. O’Brien 21pts
V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 27-1 26pts B5-9
S.V. Donal Quaid (21) 28-1 27pts B5-6
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
1st Lucy McAuliffe (33) 20 pts
2nd Loyola O’Sullivan (32) 15 pts
3rd Nola Adams (27) 13pts
Fixtures:
Friday 13th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Men’s Results:
1st Barry Murphy (11) Bob Dillon (19) 47 pts
2nd John W Murphy (14) Denis Josephy Kelly (10) 45 pts
3rd Kieran Dinan (16) Kieran Dinan Jnr (15) 45 pts
No of Teams 29 Entered
Fixtures:
Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal.Sponsored by Lee Strand.
Sat 21st Club Finals Day. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)
Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange
Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey
Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final
Ladies Results:
Sunday 8th September 2019: Ladies Club Fourball:
1st: Caroline Sugrue (36) & Jayne Power (34) 42 points
6 Cards Processed.
Fixtures:
Wed 11th September: Mounthawk Trophy Max Score Stroke Play.
Sun 15th September: MC12 Adam’s Garage
Change of Diary:
Wednesday 18th September: AIB Ladies Singles – please note that the Tralee Past Captain’s Competition is not being held on this date. Ladies Competition tee times will be available morning and afternoon.
Sunday 22nd September: Ardfert Quarries Ladies Singles – please note the change in competition to Singles instead of Fourball on this date.
Senior Ladies results for last Monday 2nd Sept
1st Loyola O’Sullivan
2nd Catherine O’Carroll
3rd Lady President Irene Prendergast.
Results Junior Competition
Saturday August 31st
18 Hole
1st Darragh O Callaghan 35 pts
9 Hole
1st Oscar Morrisson 19 pts
Saturday Sept 7th
18 Hole
1st Roan Grattan (21) 42 pts
2nd Darragh O Callaghan ( 24 ) 41 pts
9 Hole
1st Ronan Kelly 14 pts
Dooks
Mens Club – BDM Boylan Solicitors Singles
7th / 8th September 2019 – CSS : 71 on both days
1st – Bernard Jones (11) = 40 pts
2nd – Tim Collins (11) = 39 pts C/B
3rd – Edward Deniels (4) = 39 pts C/B
4th – Jack McGillycuddy (5) = 39 pts C/B
Best Gross: Conor Hickey (1) = 37 pts
5th – John Houlihan (7) = 39 pts C/B
6th – Pat Bowler (17) = 39 pts
Over 65’s – Michael J OSullivan (12) = 34 pts
Front Nine – James C. Long (12) = 21 pts
Back Nine – Ronan Curtayne (24) = 23 pts
Next Competition: Sunday 15th September Killarney Exchange (FEXCO) – White Tees
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Exchange with Ballybunion Golf Club (Old Course) – 4 Person Classic
1. Tomas Ó Muircheartaigh (7)
J.J. Corduff (6)
David O’Connor (15) 87 pts
Micheal Lenihan (15)
2. Liam O’Hanlon (10)
Toz O’Mahony (15)
Kenny Murphy (10) 86 pts
Brian Heffernan (13)
3. Eddie Leahy (19)
Eddie Brazill (20)
Steve Carroll (17) 83 pts (Countback)
Michael O’ Connor (17)
4. Joe Curran (18)
Damian Duffy (3)
Colin Brophy (14) 83 pts
Kieran Clancy (17)
Congrats to Garry O’Sullivan (11) for achieving a hole in 1 on the 15th.
Ladies.
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Dingle Skellig Hotel
1. Áine Barry (21) 29pts
2. Cathy O’Boyle (23) 29pts
Gross. Maighréad Uí Chiobhain (8) 17pts
3. Barbara Carroll (15) 27pts