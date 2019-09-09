Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

The 42nd Annual 3 Brothers Competition, Sponsored by lee Strand Dairies.

Kerry unless stated otherwise.

1ST Hehir Bros (Clare)



2ND MacGearailt Bros

3RD Slevin Bros (Roscommon)

4TH Moran Bros

5TH Barry Bros (Cork)

Best Dressed Brothers Barry Bros (Cork)

Best Team 1st Day O’Dwyer Bros

Best Team 2nd Day Colleran Bros (Roscommon)

Most Improved Team Daly Bros (Tralee)

Best Senior (Over 60) Team Dempsey Bros (Meath)

Best Individual 36 Holes James Curran (Killarney)

Best Individual 0-11 36 Holes Seamus Mitchell Roscommon

Best Individual 12 and Over 36 Holes Pat Mahony

Best Individual 18 Holes 1st Day Eugene Kennedy (Tipperary)

Best Individual 18 Holes 2nd Day Maurice O’Keeffe (Cork)

Waterville

Ladies Results

1/9/2019 September. Sponsor: Lulu O Kane

1st Mary Berrington (28) 36pts

2nd Bride O Brien (24) 36pts

3rd Eileen Fitzpatrick (18) 31pts

August 2 Lady Team

Sponsor: Anne &Pat Ahern

1st Maureen Creedon (14)

Bride O Brien (24) 50pts

2nd Anna Cullinane (19)

Valarie O Riordan (24) 48pts

B.G. Kate Mc Cann (3)

Miriam Courtney (27) 34Gross

3rd Ber. O Halloran (14)

Mary Donnelly (23) 45pts

F.N. Pauline Mulligan (12)

Ber. O Halloran (14) 24pts

B.N. Breda Kelly (23)

Jane Bracken (28) 25pts

Results-Sunday 8th September 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Villa Maria

1st Ger McCoy ( 18) 43pts

2nd Aidan McAuliffe (14) 42pts

3rd Craig Murphy (15) 41pts

F9 Finbar McGillicuddy (14) 22pts

B9 Timothy O’Sullivan (12) 21pts

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 6th and Sunday 8th September, Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Kindly Sponsored by : Adrian Whitehead. 1st Helen Harty(23)39pts, 2nd Anne Woods(23)38pts, 3rd Teresa Rice(20)37pts.Scratch Score: Friday68. Sunday 67.

Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 4th September 9 Hole Stableford 1st Collette McGrath (29)19pts.

Men’s Club: The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup,18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s Club..1st Alan O’Connor(18)41pts, 2nd Trevor Howell(15)40pts, 3rd Richie Rowan(25)36pts. Front 9: Moss Hogan(13)21pts, Back 9: Tommy Cosgrove(14)20pts. Scratch Score 68

Seniors: Thursday 5th September, 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Philip Ahearn(24)27pts, 2nd Mike Fitzgerald(24)22pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 13th and Sunday 15th September, 18 Hole Stableford, Kindly Sponsored by Arkil Quarry, Lispole. Draw at 9:30am on Friday., Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 11th September 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th September Captains Charity Day. Charity is for The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by John Dillane. Timesheet

Seniors: Thursday 12th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ex Officio Emma Daly: 1 Kathleen Keating (22) Lady Captain 32 pts. 2. Mary Conway (28) 31 pts. 3. Betty Griffin (30) 22 pts. FIXTURES: 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant can be played Sat 14th, Sun 15th or Tuesday 17th September. Arrange own time.

Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 23 pts. 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 19 pts. . President’s Prize: Please note that President Rick Sheehy’s Presidents Prize has been rescheduled for Sunday 6th October. Entry Sheet on Notice Board. Names to be in by Tuesday 24th September for a draw for partners.

Ross

Results

On Sept 8th we held the Frank Doran /Safeguard Security Backstakes Open SS Competition.

The winners were –

1…. .Jonathan Casey (11) 39

2…..Donie Broderick (20) 38

3… .Timmy Kelly (17) 35

Castleisland

Presidents Prize 2019

1st Stephen Crookes 45pts

2nd John A Harnett 40pts

3rd Sean O’Connor 39pts

Next week single Stableford 18 Hole OVER 2 DAYS. Members can play on Sat or Sun but can only play in competition ONCE, but can play casual golf on either day. CIARRAI ABU

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Paudie Whelan Listowel and Ardfert Physiotheraphy Center

1st John Maunsell (12) John 71 Nett

2nd Thady Coughlan (22) 71 Nett

3rd Pat Dillane (8) 72 Nett

4th Gerry Behan (17) 72 Nett

5th Denis O’Regan (13) 72 Nett

CSS Sat 74 Nett RO

CSS Sun 71 Nett

Next weekends competition is an Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club. Timesheets for Sat and Sun are available in the clubhouse. Call 066 71 33555.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 167

2 Gilbride, Noel 115

3 O’Connor, Terry 112

4 McCarthy, Liam 108

5 Maunsell, John 101

6 Hayes, Tommy 97

7 O’Regan, Denis 91

8 Kingston, Liam 88

9 O’Hanlon, Niall 85

10 Behan, Gerry 81

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th. The cut off th 30th place at present is 52pts.

Ballybunion

Monday 2nd – Friday 8th September 2019

Men’s Competitions:

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day – Sunday 8th September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 71

1st Liam Carmody (8) 41pts (B9=21)

2nd Eoin Enright (19) 41pts Back 9: 19pts

3rd Gary Scanlon (4) 40pts

4th Bryan Hickey (7) 38pts Back 9= 21

5th Dan Sheehan (16) 38pts Back 9: 18pts

Gross: James O’Callaghan 35pts

Seniors: Rory Flannery (16) 36pts Back 6 =13

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Adrian Walsh (4) 37pts Back 9 = 17

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Kieran Lynch (12) 37pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): James Fogarty (20) 34pts Back 9 = 19

Back 9: Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 21pts

Fixtures:

The L.A. Racing Cup – Sunday 15th September – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 3rd September 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73

1st Norma Henigan Moran (40) 37 pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 35 pts

3rd Noirin Lynch (26) 33 pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoind Barrett Accountants – Saturday 7th September 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 74

1st Anne Hill (21) 40pts

2nd Helen McSweeney (33) 37pts (Bk 9/19)

Best Gross Catriona Corrigan (11) 23 gross pts

3rd Eithne O Halloran (19) 37pts

4th Tess Noonan (33) 36pts

5th Teresa Cronin (18) 35pts (B 9/17)

6th Bernie Daly (26) 35pts (B 9/16)

Front 9: Geraldine Gallagher (33) 23pts

Back 9: Norma Mullane (25) 18 (B5) pts

Seniors: Sighle Henigan (18) 34pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition – Sunday 15th September – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 17th September 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 5th September 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 30+2 32pts

2nd Joe McCarthy (19) 32-1 31pts

3rd Brendan Daly (10) 31-1 30pts B5-10

4th Noel Kneafsey (18) 29+1 30pts B5-8

5th Donal Keane (24) 27+3 30pts B5-6

6th Maurice McAuliffe (16) 26+2 28pts B5-11

7th Miley Costello (18) 28pts B5-10

8th Michael Barrett (18) 28-1 27pts B5-10

9th Nicholas Hayes (18) 28-1 27pts B5-8

10th Anton Casey (15) 26+1 27pts B5-7

Gross D. F. O’Brien 21pts

V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 27-1 26pts B5-9

S.V. Donal Quaid (21) 28-1 27pts B5-6

Fixtures:

Thursday 12th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

1st Lucy McAuliffe (33) 20 pts

2nd Loyola O’Sullivan (32) 15 pts

3rd Nola Adams (27) 13pts

Fixtures:

Friday 13th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Men’s Results:

1st Barry Murphy (11) Bob Dillon (19) 47 pts

2nd John W Murphy (14) Denis Josephy Kelly (10) 45 pts

3rd Kieran Dinan (16) Kieran Dinan Jnr (15) 45 pts

No of Teams 29 Entered

Fixtures:

Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal.Sponsored by Lee Strand.

Sat 21st Club Finals Day. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)

Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange

Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey

Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final

Ladies Results:

Sunday 8th September 2019: Ladies Club Fourball:

1st: Caroline Sugrue (36) & Jayne Power (34) 42 points

6 Cards Processed.

Fixtures:

Wed 11th September: Mounthawk Trophy Max Score Stroke Play.

Sun 15th September: MC12 Adam’s Garage

Change of Diary:

Wednesday 18th September: AIB Ladies Singles – please note that the Tralee Past Captain’s Competition is not being held on this date. Ladies Competition tee times will be available morning and afternoon.

Sunday 22nd September: Ardfert Quarries Ladies Singles – please note the change in competition to Singles instead of Fourball on this date.

Senior Ladies results for last Monday 2nd Sept

1st Loyola O’Sullivan

2nd Catherine O’Carroll

3rd Lady President Irene Prendergast.

Results Junior Competition

Saturday August 31st

18 Hole

1st Darragh O Callaghan 35 pts

9 Hole

1st Oscar Morrisson 19 pts

Saturday Sept 7th

18 Hole

1st Roan Grattan (21) 42 pts

2nd Darragh O Callaghan ( 24 ) 41 pts

9 Hole

1st Ronan Kelly 14 pts

Dooks

Mens Club – BDM Boylan Solicitors Singles

7th / 8th September 2019 – CSS : 71 on both days

1st – Bernard Jones (11) = 40 pts

2nd – Tim Collins (11) = 39 pts C/B

3rd – Edward Deniels (4) = 39 pts C/B

4th – Jack McGillycuddy (5) = 39 pts C/B

Best Gross: Conor Hickey (1) = 37 pts

5th – John Houlihan (7) = 39 pts C/B

6th – Pat Bowler (17) = 39 pts

Over 65’s – Michael J OSullivan (12) = 34 pts

Front Nine – James C. Long (12) = 21 pts

Back Nine – Ronan Curtayne (24) = 23 pts

Next Competition: Sunday 15th September Killarney Exchange (FEXCO) – White Tees

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Exchange with Ballybunion Golf Club (Old Course) – 4 Person Classic

1. Tomas Ó Muircheartaigh (7)

J.J. Corduff (6)

David O’Connor (15) 87 pts

Micheal Lenihan (15)

2. Liam O’Hanlon (10)

Toz O’Mahony (15)

Kenny Murphy (10) 86 pts

Brian Heffernan (13)

3. Eddie Leahy (19)

Eddie Brazill (20)

Steve Carroll (17) 83 pts (Countback)

Michael O’ Connor (17)

4. Joe Curran (18)

Damian Duffy (3)

Colin Brophy (14) 83 pts

Kieran Clancy (17)

Congrats to Garry O’Sullivan (11) for achieving a hole in 1 on the 15th.

Ladies.

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Dingle Skellig Hotel

1. Áine Barry (21) 29pts

2. Cathy O’Boyle (23) 29pts

Gross. Maighréad Uí Chiobhain (8) 17pts

3. Barbara Carroll (15) 27pts