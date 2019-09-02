Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Results
On August 31st our Captain John Cushkelly held his Captain’s Prize with a Strokeplay competition and a Seniors competition which was a Stableford competition.
The winners were –
1…..Timmy Kelly (20) 65
2….Oliver Butler (18) 68.
3….Jonathan Casey (11) 71
Best Gross…. Damien Greer
4…Donie Broderick (18) 71
5….Gianfranco Ghidini (15) 73
6…Seamus McCarthy (18) 73
FN….Tadhg McCarthy
BN … Peter Wickham
Seniors Comp Winner …..Jim Casey.
Captains Prize to the Ladies Winner ….Betty Farrell.
Killarney
RESULTS SATURDAY 31st AUGUST 2019 BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE kindly Sponsored by Con & Anne Stack AND SUNDAY 1st SEPTEMBER 2019, kindly sponsored by Visage Beauty
Visage Beauty Mahony’s Point V Par
1st Lorna O Leary (31) 5up
2nd Margaret Curtin (27) 4up
BG Amy Arthur (5) 6 down
3rd Kathleen Rice (45) 3 up
Congratulations to Maire C Murphy who had a hole in 1 on the 12th
Next Sunday is the Dooks Exchange Singles stableford Sponsored by Diageo
Ballybunion Exchange Sponsored by Con & Anne Stack 4ball better ball Stableford 31st August 1st Anne Moynihan Rudden (5) and Anne Duggan (11) 41pts 2nd Liz Downey (13) and Tina O Sullivan (18) 40pts 3rd Teresa Downs (14) and Margaret O Donoghue (20) 39pts
Waterville
Results-Sunday 1st September 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: Crystal Jewellers ( Paddy Conway)
1st John Fleming ( 18) 41pts
2nd John O’Neill (05) 41pts
3rd Eoin O’Sullivan (08) 40pts
F9 Michael Donnelly ( 17) 19pts
B9 Niall Fitzgerald ( 10) 23pts
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
31st August/1st September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Crowley’s Shoes, Killorglin
1st Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (28) 33 pts
2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 31 pts
3rd Grainne McShortall (29) 31 pts
26th August – 9 Hole Open Stableford – Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Karen Spence (10) 17 pts
Fixtures
8th September – 18 Hole Par 3 Competition – Sponsored by Ladies Branch
13th September – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
9th September – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
Killorglin
Ladies Results: Open Puck Fair 12 Hole re-entry Singles Stableford sponsored by Peter Keane SuperValu, Killorglin: 1. Rita Kelleher (33) 28 pts. 2. Joan Harmon (12) Dooks 27 pts. 3. Susan Darby (33) 26 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Karl Daly “The Barber” can be played Sat 7th, Sun 8th or Tuesday 10th September. Arrange own time. 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Hon. Treasurer Anne Myers Foley continues until further notice. The Final of the Singles Club Championship, sponsored by The A.I.B, was held recently between Emma Daly and Rita Kelleher. After a windy, rainy day of match play Emma won over Rita. Well done to both ladies on a very sporting match. President’s Prize: The entry sheet for President Rick Sheehy’s Prize, on Sunday 15th September, is post on the Notice Board. Names to be in by Tuesday 10th September for a draw for partners.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 28th August, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Carmel Kearney (6) 17 pts.
Wednesday – Jefferson Tools, Round 4, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Patsy Murphy (7) 18 pts., 2nd .Tom Moriarty (05) 11 pts., Best Gross Pat Doody 12 pts. Best Lady: Carmel Kearney (02) 16 pts.
Men’s Club: Monthly Medal Stroke, Kindly Sponsored by Niall Lucey, Pilates-Golf Strengths Conditioning.
1st Martin Schoppler (18) 66 nett, 2nd Michael O’Connor (13) 67 nett, Best Gross Tom Moriarty 77, 3rd Stephen Hennessy (20) 68 nett.
Back 9: Thomas Cosgrove (14) 35 nett, Front 9: Alan O’Connor (18) 33 nett.
Seniors: Thursday 29th August, 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Sean Lyons (22) 16 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 6th and Sunday 8th September, Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Kindly Sponsored by Karen Tess.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 4th September 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s Club.
Seniors: Thursday 5th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
Ceann Sibeal Dingle Links
Gents
Exchange with Tralee GC- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries
1. John Paul Devine (24) 43pts
2. Conor Casey (28) 41pts
Gross. Brian O’Connor (5) 76
3. Patrick Farrell (10) 40pts
4. Tom Creed (25) 38pts
5. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) 38pts
Front Nine. Brian O’Connell (18) 20pts
Back Nine. Dermot Fullam (9) 23pts
Singles S/Ford- Captain of the Seniors (Eddie Leahy)
1. Ciarán Roche (20) 41pts
2. Tom Curran (20) 40pts
3. Charlie Barry (29) 38pts
4. Aengus Murphy (30) 37pts
5. Denis Power (20) 34pts
Past Captain. John Curran (28) 32pts
Guest. Eddie Brazil (21) 40pts
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Bernard Ó Súilleabháin
Green Tees.
1. Patrick Farrell (9) 39pts
2. Kenny Murphy (10) 38pts
3. David Sheehy (12) 37pts
Yellow Tees.
1. Michael O’Connor (17) 36pts
Ladies.
Exchange with Tralee GC
1. Kate O’Connor (19) 31pts
2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 31pts
3. Orla Barry (23) 30pts
4. Eileen Moran (30) 30pts
Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial
1. Geraldine Murphy (22) 36pts
2. Tara Ui Chualáin (25) 36pts
3. Nora Joyce (23) 35pts
4. Barbara Carroll (15) 34pts
Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (38) 23pts
Back Nine. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (18) 17pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan T/A Casey Motors and Tyre Centre Ardfert
1st Brendan McMahon (23) 39 pts
2nd Paul O’Connor (16) 38 pts
3rd Bernard Dineen (21) 37 pts
4th Declan McCann (11) 37 pts
CSS Sat 37pts
CSS Sun 34pts
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 156
2 Gilbride, Noel 115
3 O’Connor, Terry 110
4 McCarthy, Liam 100
5 Hayes, Tommy 97
6 O’Hanlon, Niall 77
7 Kingston, Liam 75
8 Maunsell, John 70
8 Kennedy, Anthony 70
10 Reidy, Kyle 69
10 Roche, Patrick 69
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
The leader, with 3 competitions left to go, in the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 41pts.
Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club
Results of V-Par on 15th Aug- Sponsor Walsh Bros Tralee
1st Ann Leahy (20) 3 up
2nd K. Gilbride (22) 3 up
3rd M.Dowling (29) 1 down.
Result of 18 hole – 22nd Aug – Sponsor Grand Hotel
1st Ann Leahy (19) 37 pts
2nd K Gilbride (20) 32 pts
3rd T Broderick (21) 29 pts
Results of Comp 29th August
1st Kathleen Gilbride (21) 73 Net
2nd Amanda Breen (18) 75 Net
3rd Ann Leahy (19) 77 Net
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Deloitte Singles – Sunday 18th August 2019 – Old Course SS 71
1st Stephen Galvin (8) 66
2nd Giles O’Grady (13) 66
3rd Michael O Connor (20) 67
4th Michael McCarthy (9) 67
5th Maurice Mulcare (11) 67
Gross: Barry O’Callaghan (3) 72
Seniors: Edward Grimes (11) 69
Cat 1 Adrian Farrell (5) 70
Cat 2 Dermot Finan (13) 68
Cat 3 Noel Heaphy (19) 68
Back 9: Noel Lynch (25) 30
Medal 4 Sponsored by Gearoid Whelan Newcastlewest – Sunday 25th August 2019 – Old Course SS: 73
1st Noel Barry (11) 66
2nd Edmond Healy (6) 68 Back 9: 38
3rd Gearoid Linnane (9) 68 Back 9: 40
4th Jayson Buckley (8) 69
5th Paul Enright (10) 70 Back 9: 40
Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr 74
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Adrian Walsh (4) 73
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Dan Hayes (12) 70
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Michael P Donegan (17) 74
Seniors: Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 79
Back 9: Philip Beary (14) 33
Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Mr. Bob McClure – Sunday 1st September 2019 – Old Course
1st Rory Mehigan (18) 43pts
2nd Paul Enright (9) 39pts Back 9: 20pts
3rd Stephen Galvin (7) 39pts Back 9: 19pts
4th Frank Geary (13) 38pts
5th Vincent Moloney (13) 37pts Back 9: 20pts
Gross: Barry O’Callaghan (3) 34pts
Seniors: Gerry Murray (14) 36pts
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Karl Cohalan (7) 37pts
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Con Mulvihill (14) 36pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Michael Sugrue (20) 36pts
Back 9: M.A. Quaid (11) 20pts
Fixtures:
Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day– Sunday 8th September – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Medal V – Tuesday 27th August 2019 – Old Course
1st Toni Quilter (17) 74
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 76
Killarney Exchange Day – Saturday 31st August 2019 – Old Course
1st Geraldine Williams (15)
Eleanor O’Sullivan (22)
Siobhán Walshe (25)
Jeanelle Griffin (31) 84 pts
2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (11)
Ann O’Connor (11)
Marion Kennedy Hogan (12)
Eithne O’Halloran (19) 82 pts (39/43)
3rd Lorraine Canty (17)
Pudge O’Reilly (18)
Marie Benn (28)
Ellen Healy (38) 82 pts (41/41)
Fixtures:
Ladies Singles Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accountants – Saturday 7th September – Old Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 10th September 2019 – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 6th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Autumn Medal – 30th August & Sept 1st 2019
Winner Jack McGillycuddy (5) 69
2ND Seamus Curran (5) 70
NEXT WEEKEND 7th & 8th Sept.
BDM Boylan Solicitors Singles (GOY)
Tralee
Mens Results
Tankard Open Singles – 28th Aug.
1st Eoghan O’Donnell (01) 40 Points
2nd Michael Higgins (13) 39 Points
3rd Max Benner (05) 39 Points
4th Gerard O’Sullivan (04) 38 Points
5th Mark Sheehy (08) 38 Points
6th Michael Quirke (14) 38 Points
7th Dick Spring (19) 36 Points
139 Played, CSS 36 Points and 6 beat Standard Scratch
Club Singles – 1st
1st Brian O’Leary (10) 41 Points
2nd Eoghan O’Donnell (0)39 Points
3rd Joseph Roche (10) 38 Points
4th Pat O’Donnell (7) 37 Points
57 Played and Css was 36 Points
6 Players beat Standard Scratch
Sat 07th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 8th Sept Club Fourball.
Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal.Sponsored by Lee Strand.
Sat 21st Club Finals Day. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)
Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange
Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey
Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final
Ladies Results
Tankard Bar & Restaurant Festival Open Singles:
Wednesday 28th August 2019:
1st: Ber Walsh (17) 35 points
2nd: Joan Cantillon (23) 35 points
3rd: Maryll McCarthy (16) 34 points – Muskerry GC
CSS 74 (34 Stableford Points)
Sunday 1st. Sept.
Tralee Ladies won the Munster Minor Final against Castletroy in Lee Valley.
Fixtures:
Wed. 4th Sept. AIB Ladies Singles 18 Hole Stableford
Sun. 8th Sept. Ladies Club Fourball
Snr. Ladies
Senior Lady results for Monday last 26th which was Lady President Irene’s prize to them:
1st Mary Underwood
2nd Mary O’Neill
3rd Maura McKenna
4th Monica O’Neill
5th Jane O’Keeffe
6th Frances Jermyn
Putting prize: Ita McVey
Special prizes
Nuala O’Sullivan, Pat Boyle and Anne Gleasure
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Junior Scratch Cup.
1st John Sweeney (9) 72 gross
2nd. Paul O’Connor (Bank House) (7) 75 gross.
3rd. John Duggan (6) 75 gross.
Intermediate Scratch Cup
1st. Padraig O’Shea 80 Gross
2nd. Chris Dale 83 Gross
3rd. Paul Sutton 85 Gross
Minor Scratch Cup
1st. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney 86 Gross
2nd. Paul Brown 88 Gross
3rd. Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 88 Gross.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold winner – Bernard Hourihan. 23pts.
Thursday Night Bottle Comp. Winner was Vice Captain James Murphy
Ladies Results.
Mary O’Reilly Cup
Sponsor Eleanor Connor Scarteen
1st. Rosemary Boyton (35) 72nett OCB
2nd. Grainne Crowley (30) 72nett
Best Gross
Colette Bradshaw (14) gross 88