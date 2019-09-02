Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Results

On August 31st our Captain John Cushkelly held his Captain’s Prize with a Strokeplay competition and a Seniors competition which was a Stableford competition.

The winners were –

1…..Timmy Kelly (20) 65

2….Oliver Butler (18) 68.

3….Jonathan Casey (11) 71

Best Gross…. Damien Greer

4…Donie Broderick (18) 71

5….Gianfranco Ghidini (15) 73

6…Seamus McCarthy (18) 73

FN….Tadhg McCarthy

BN … Peter Wickham

Seniors Comp Winner …..Jim Casey.

Captains Prize to the Ladies Winner ….Betty Farrell.

Killarney

RESULTS SATURDAY 31st AUGUST 2019 BALLYBUNION EXCHANGE kindly Sponsored by Con & Anne Stack AND SUNDAY 1st SEPTEMBER 2019, kindly sponsored by Visage Beauty

Visage Beauty Mahony’s Point V Par

1st Lorna O Leary (31) 5up

2nd Margaret Curtin (27) 4up

BG Amy Arthur (5) 6 down

3rd Kathleen Rice (45) 3 up

Congratulations to Maire C Murphy who had a hole in 1 on the 12th

Next Sunday is the Dooks Exchange Singles stableford Sponsored by Diageo

Ballybunion Exchange Sponsored by Con & Anne Stack 4ball better ball Stableford 31st August 1st Anne Moynihan Rudden (5) and Anne Duggan (11) 41pts 2nd Liz Downey (13) and Tina O Sullivan (18) 40pts 3rd Teresa Downs (14) and Margaret O Donoghue (20) 39pts

Waterville

Results-Sunday 1st September 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Crystal Jewellers ( Paddy Conway)

1st John Fleming ( 18) 41pts

2nd John O’Neill (05) 41pts

3rd Eoin O’Sullivan (08) 40pts

F9 Michael Donnelly ( 17) 19pts

B9 Niall Fitzgerald ( 10) 23pts

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

31st August/1st September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Crowley’s Shoes, Killorglin

1st Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (28) 33 pts

2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 31 pts

3rd Grainne McShortall (29) 31 pts

26th August – 9 Hole Open Stableford – Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Karen Spence (10) 17 pts

Fixtures

8th September – 18 Hole Par 3 Competition – Sponsored by Ladies Branch

13th September – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

9th September – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

Killorglin

Ladies Results: Open Puck Fair 12 Hole re-entry Singles Stableford sponsored by Peter Keane SuperValu, Killorglin: 1. Rita Kelleher (33) 28 pts. 2. Joan Harmon (12) Dooks 27 pts. 3. Susan Darby (33) 26 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Karl Daly “The Barber” can be played Sat 7th, Sun 8th or Tuesday 10th September. Arrange own time. 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Hon. Treasurer Anne Myers Foley continues until further notice. The Final of the Singles Club Championship, sponsored by The A.I.B, was held recently between Emma Daly and Rita Kelleher. After a windy, rainy day of match play Emma won over Rita. Well done to both ladies on a very sporting match. President’s Prize: The entry sheet for President Rick Sheehy’s Prize, on Sunday 15th September, is post on the Notice Board. Names to be in by Tuesday 10th September for a draw for partners.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Over 50’s – Wednesday, 28th August, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Carmel Kearney (6) 17 pts.

Wednesday – Jefferson Tools, Round 4, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Patsy Murphy (7) 18 pts., 2nd .Tom Moriarty (05) 11 pts., Best Gross Pat Doody 12 pts. Best Lady: Carmel Kearney (02) 16 pts.

Men’s Club: Monthly Medal Stroke, Kindly Sponsored by Niall Lucey, Pilates-Golf Strengths Conditioning.

1st Martin Schoppler (18) 66 nett, 2nd Michael O’Connor (13) 67 nett, Best Gross Tom Moriarty 77, 3rd Stephen Hennessy (20) 68 nett.

Back 9: Thomas Cosgrove (14) 35 nett, Front 9: Alan O’Connor (18) 33 nett.

Seniors: Thursday 29th August, 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Sean Lyons (22) 16 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 6th and Sunday 8th September, Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup, 18 Hole Stableford. Kindly Sponsored by Karen Tess.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 4th September 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th September The Jerry O’Connor Memorial Cup 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s Club.

Seniors: Thursday 5th September, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 5:00– 6:00 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

Ceann Sibeal Dingle Links

Gents

Exchange with Tralee GC- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries

1. John Paul Devine (24) 43pts

2. Conor Casey (28) 41pts

Gross. Brian O’Connor (5) 76

3. Patrick Farrell (10) 40pts

4. Tom Creed (25) 38pts

5. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (14) 38pts

Front Nine. Brian O’Connell (18) 20pts

Back Nine. Dermot Fullam (9) 23pts

Singles S/Ford- Captain of the Seniors (Eddie Leahy)

1. Ciarán Roche (20) 41pts

2. Tom Curran (20) 40pts

3. Charlie Barry (29) 38pts

4. Aengus Murphy (30) 37pts

5. Denis Power (20) 34pts

Past Captain. John Curran (28) 32pts

Guest. Eddie Brazil (21) 40pts

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Bernard Ó Súilleabháin

Green Tees.

1. Patrick Farrell (9) 39pts

2. Kenny Murphy (10) 38pts

3. David Sheehy (12) 37pts

Yellow Tees.

1. Michael O’Connor (17) 36pts

Ladies.

Exchange with Tralee GC

1. Kate O’Connor (19) 31pts

2. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 31pts

3. Orla Barry (23) 30pts

4. Eileen Moran (30) 30pts

Singles S/Ford- Bob Jones Memorial

1. Geraldine Murphy (22) 36pts

2. Tara Ui Chualáin (25) 36pts

3. Nora Joyce (23) 35pts

4. Barbara Carroll (15) 34pts

Front Nine. Rosemary Harrington (38) 23pts

Back Nine. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (18) 17pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan T/A Casey Motors and Tyre Centre Ardfert

1st Brendan McMahon (23) 39 pts

2nd Paul O’Connor (16) 38 pts

3rd Bernard Dineen (21) 37 pts

4th Declan McCann (11) 37 pts

CSS Sat 37pts

CSS Sun 34pts

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 156

2 Gilbride, Noel 115

3 O’Connor, Terry 110

4 McCarthy, Liam 100

5 Hayes, Tommy 97

6 O’Hanlon, Niall 77

7 Kingston, Liam 75

8 Maunsell, John 70

8 Kennedy, Anthony 70

10 Reidy, Kyle 69

10 Roche, Patrick 69

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

The leader, with 3 competitions left to go, in the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 41pts.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club

Results of V-Par on 15th Aug- Sponsor Walsh Bros Tralee

1st Ann Leahy (20) 3 up

2nd K. Gilbride (22) 3 up

3rd M.Dowling (29) 1 down.

Result of 18 hole – 22nd Aug – Sponsor Grand Hotel

1st Ann Leahy (19) 37 pts

2nd K Gilbride (20) 32 pts

3rd T Broderick (21) 29 pts

Results of Comp 29th August

1st Kathleen Gilbride (21) 73 Net

2nd Amanda Breen (18) 75 Net

3rd Ann Leahy (19) 77 Net

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Deloitte Singles – Sunday 18th August 2019 – Old Course SS 71

1st Stephen Galvin (8) 66

2nd Giles O’Grady (13) 66

3rd Michael O Connor (20) 67

4th Michael McCarthy (9) 67

5th Maurice Mulcare (11) 67

Gross: Barry O’Callaghan (3) 72

Seniors: Edward Grimes (11) 69

Cat 1 Adrian Farrell (5) 70

Cat 2 Dermot Finan (13) 68

Cat 3 Noel Heaphy (19) 68

Back 9: Noel Lynch (25) 30

Medal 4 Sponsored by Gearoid Whelan Newcastlewest – Sunday 25th August 2019 – Old Course SS: 73

1st Noel Barry (11) 66

2nd Edmond Healy (6) 68 Back 9: 38

3rd Gearoid Linnane (9) 68 Back 9: 40

4th Jayson Buckley (8) 69

5th Paul Enright (10) 70 Back 9: 40

Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr 74

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Adrian Walsh (4) 73

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Dan Hayes (12) 70

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Michael P Donegan (17) 74

Seniors: Jody Fitzmaurice (16) 79

Back 9: Philip Beary (14) 33

Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Mr. Bob McClure – Sunday 1st September 2019 – Old Course

1st Rory Mehigan (18) 43pts

2nd Paul Enright (9) 39pts Back 9: 20pts

3rd Stephen Galvin (7) 39pts Back 9: 19pts

4th Frank Geary (13) 38pts

5th Vincent Moloney (13) 37pts Back 9: 20pts

Gross: Barry O’Callaghan (3) 34pts

Seniors: Gerry Murray (14) 36pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Karl Cohalan (7) 37pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Con Mulvihill (14) 36pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Michael Sugrue (20) 36pts

Back 9: M.A. Quaid (11) 20pts

Fixtures:

Ceann Sibeal Exchange Day– Sunday 8th September – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Medal V – Tuesday 27th August 2019 – Old Course

1st Toni Quilter (17) 74

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 76

Killarney Exchange Day – Saturday 31st August 2019 – Old Course

1st Geraldine Williams (15)

Eleanor O’Sullivan (22)

Siobhán Walshe (25)

Jeanelle Griffin (31) 84 pts

2nd Eileen Kenny Ryan (11)

Ann O’Connor (11)

Marion Kennedy Hogan (12)

Eithne O’Halloran (19) 82 pts (39/43)

3rd Lorraine Canty (17)

Pudge O’Reilly (18)

Marie Benn (28)

Ellen Healy (38) 82 pts (41/41)

Fixtures:

Ladies Singles Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Accountants – Saturday 7th September – Old Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 10th September 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 6th September – Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Autumn Medal – 30th August & Sept 1st 2019

Winner Jack McGillycuddy (5) 69

2ND Seamus Curran (5) 70

NEXT WEEKEND 7th & 8th Sept.

BDM Boylan Solicitors Singles (GOY)

Tralee

Mens Results

Tankard Open Singles – 28th Aug.

1st Eoghan O’Donnell (01) 40 Points

2nd Michael Higgins (13) 39 Points

3rd Max Benner (05) 39 Points

4th Gerard O’Sullivan (04) 38 Points

5th Mark Sheehy (08) 38 Points

6th Michael Quirke (14) 38 Points

7th Dick Spring (19) 36 Points

139 Played, CSS 36 Points and 6 beat Standard Scratch

Club Singles – 1st

1st Brian O’Leary (10) 41 Points

2nd Eoghan O’Donnell (0)39 Points

3rd Joseph Roche (10) 38 Points

4th Pat O’Donnell (7) 37 Points

57 Played and Css was 36 Points

6 Players beat Standard Scratch

Sat 07th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 8th Sept Club Fourball.

Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal.Sponsored by Lee Strand.

Sat 21st Club Finals Day. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)

Sat 28th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange

Sat 05th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 06th Oct Fourball/Foursomes Sean Hussey

Sat 12th Oct Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final

Ladies Results

Tankard Bar & Restaurant Festival Open Singles:

Wednesday 28th August 2019:

1st: Ber Walsh (17) 35 points

2nd: Joan Cantillon (23) 35 points

3rd: Maryll McCarthy (16) 34 points – Muskerry GC

CSS 74 (34 Stableford Points)

Sunday 1st. Sept.

Tralee Ladies won the Munster Minor Final against Castletroy in Lee Valley.

Fixtures:

Wed. 4th Sept. AIB Ladies Singles 18 Hole Stableford

Sun. 8th Sept. Ladies Club Fourball

Snr. Ladies

Senior Lady results for Monday last 26th which was Lady President Irene’s prize to them:

1st Mary Underwood

2nd Mary O’Neill

3rd Maura McKenna

4th Monica O’Neill

5th Jane O’Keeffe

6th Frances Jermyn

Putting prize: Ita McVey

Special prizes

Nuala O’Sullivan, Pat Boyle and Anne Gleasure

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Junior Scratch Cup.

1st John Sweeney (9) 72 gross

2nd. Paul O’Connor (Bank House) (7) 75 gross.

3rd. John Duggan (6) 75 gross.

Intermediate Scratch Cup

1st. Padraig O’Shea 80 Gross

2nd. Chris Dale 83 Gross

3rd. Paul Sutton 85 Gross

Minor Scratch Cup

1st. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney 86 Gross

2nd. Paul Brown 88 Gross

3rd. Patrick O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 88 Gross.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold winner – Bernard Hourihan. 23pts.

Thursday Night Bottle Comp. Winner was Vice Captain James Murphy

Ladies Results.

Mary O’Reilly Cup

Sponsor Eleanor Connor Scarteen

1st. Rosemary Boyton (35) 72nett OCB

2nd. Grainne Crowley (30) 72nett

Best Gross

Colette Bradshaw (14) gross 88