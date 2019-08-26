Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Presidents Prize – Mr. James Curran

24th August 2019

1st Jimmy Sugrue (13) 41 pts

2nd Ger McCoy (19) 40 pts

BG Ger O’Neill (2) 36 pts

3rd Trevor Devereux (23) 39 pts

4th Michael O’Flynn (12) 39 pts

F9 Noel O’Sullivan (9) 21 pts

B9 John Andrew Casey (20) 22 pts

Past President Tom O’Sullivan (20) 37 pts

Guest Noel Hedigan (21) 41 pts

Ladies 9 Hole Sadie Curran (21) 19 pts

Longest Drive Gerard O’Connell

Nearest the Pin Ted Foley

Killorglin

Men’s Section

Results:

Winners of Dooks Exchange Day on 24 August were as follows:

1st Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (7) 37 Points, 2nd Place – Jimmy Foley (17) 35 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Pat Healy (17) 35 Points, 4th Place – Mike Ashe (12) 34 Points.

Winners of Fexco Singles held on 24th and 25th August were as follows:

1st Place – Jer Joy (11) 39 Points, 2nd Place – Gerry Flemming (10) 38 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (7) 38 Points, Gross – Joe Kennedy 77 Strokes.

Currently the Player of the Year is a massive tussle at the top between Joe Kennedy (The Bruen Captain) and Mike J. O’Sullivan (Captain Cuddles) with 20 Points between them. In a fight for a distant third spot are Mike Ashe, Mikey McKenna, John M. O’Sullivan and Jer Joy with just a few points between them all.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 28th August Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next Saturday and Sunday 31st August and 1st September is the Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Singles.

Sunday 15 September is President Rick Sheehy’s Day.

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Miss Designer Golf & Lady Captain Kathleen Keating: 1. Christina O’Sullivan (28) 76 nett. 2. Emma Daly (19) 80 nett. 3. Carmel Daly (37) 82 nett. Dooks Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Star Gifts: 1. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 29 pts. 2. Betty Griffin (30) 24 pts. Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Christina O’Sullivan (28) 23 pts. 2. Marie Halloran (51) 20 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ex Officio Emma Daly can be played Sat 31st, Sun 1st or Tuesday 3rd September. Arrange own time. 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Hon. Treasurer Anne Myers Foley is now in progress until further notice.

Kenmare

Men’s Exchange Day in Killarney’s Mahony’s Point.

1st Pat Kiely (22) 42pts.

2nd. Kevin Browne (16) 41pts.

3rd. Dan Healy (15) 40pts.

18 Hole Stableford White Comp.

1st. Philip Duggan (5) 42pts.

2nd. Mark O’Donovan (8) 41pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan 21pts.

Ladies Exchange Day in Killarney Golf Club

1st. Kathleen O’Shea 37pts.

2nd. Clara Brosnan 37 pts.

3rd. Breda Murphy 35pts.

Sun 1st. Sept Mary O’Reilly Cup

Sponsor: Eleanor Connor Scarteen

Draw Friday 30thAug. Please put names in locker room

Killarney

Results Sunday 25th August 2019 very kindly sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care Stableford Killeen#

1st Sinead Galvin (20) 42 pts B9

2nd and BG Ann Moynihan-Rudden(6) 42 Pts B9

3rd Amy Arthur (6) 42 Pts

4th Catriona O’Leary (30) 40 Pts

5th Margaret campion (6) 37 Pts B9

CSS 37 Pts

Congratulations to all the winners!

Ballybunion Exchange for the ladies takes place on Saturday 31st August 2019

SENIOR CUP ALL IRELAND FINALS

Congratulations to our Senior Cup team and managers who put up tremendous battles and played awesome golf on Friday and Saturday last in the All Ireland Finals which were being held at Killarney Golf & Fishing club. Killarney overcame Kilkenny and Lurgan to get their place in the final on Saturday morning against Lahinch.. The golf was spectacular over the 2 days and very well done to all the ladies involved they did our club so proud. The Killarney team were crowned Silver Medallists for 2019 on Saturday in the All Ireland Final against Lahinch. Congratulations to Lahinch who took home the gold medal for the 2nd year in a row.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Our Open Annual Fundraising Golf Classic. – run over 3 days, 23rd, 24th & 25th of August

Overall Winner: David Murphy, Patrick O’Brien, Diarmuid Coleman, Jenny Coleman 93pts (B9)

Friday: 1st Sandra Nyhan, Teresa Rice, Miriam Mulhall-Nolan, Jackie Moriarty 90pts

Front Nine: Marie McCarthy, Richie Greer, Damien Greer, Colm O’Sullivan 45pts

Back Nine: Liam Lynch, Haulie Costello, Henry Sheahan, Fergus Healy 44pts

Ladies Longest Drive: Susan Wong

Ladies Nearest the Pin: Susan Wong

Mens Longest Drive: Mike Keane

Saturday: 1st Brian Stockwell, Ian O’Donnell, Conor Lyons, Sean Lyons 93pts

Front Nine: Steven Neilings, Maurice Egan, Liam Kingston, John Slattery 47pts

Back Nine: Ger Dowling, William O’Connor, Nina Kearney, Michael O’Connor 50pts

Ladies Longest Drive: Mary Savage

Ladies Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Hennessy

Mens Longest Drive: Liam Kingston

Mens Nearest the Pin: John Courtney

Sunday: 1st Ger Malone, Anne Malone, Simon Malone, Anna Donegan 93pts

Front Nine: Marie McCarthy, Joe Mulcahy, Mike Burrows, Eddie Hanafin 45pts

Back Nine: Colm McLaughlin, James O’Connell, Tommy Higgins, Brian Tess 47pts

Ladies Longest Drive: Anne Collins

Ladies Nearest the Pin: Anne Malone

Mens Longest Drive: Tom Moriarty

Mens Nearest the Pin: Joe Mulcahy

Hamper kindly sponsored by Joan Cantillon was won by Marie McSweeney (Adare Manor)

Wednesday Jefferson Tools, Round 3, 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Tom Moriarty(05)16pts, 2nd Rick Earley(08)15pts, Best Gross Denis Kelly(05)14pts, Best Lady, Patricia Goodwin(16)13pts.

Seniors: Thursday 22nd August 9 Hole Stableford 1st .John Flynn(16)20pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 30th August and Sunday 1st September 18 Hole Stroke (M.C. final monthly medal) Master Classic Final Kindly Sponsored by McGuirk’s.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 28th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Wednesday Jefferson Tools Round 4 final round, 9 Hole Stableford. Tee times available all day. €5 Member, €10 Non-Member.

Men’s Club: Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September Monthly Medal Stroke (GOTY) Kindly Sponsored by Neil Lucus. Pilates – Golf Strength Condition.

Seniors: Thursday August 29th 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure– Sunday 1st September – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Fourball – Tuesday 22nd August 2019 – Old Course

1st Susan Gilmore (9)/Catherine Walsh (28) 43pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin (31)/Margaret McAuliffe (4) 43pts

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14)/Norma Mullane (25) 42pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by TaeLane Store Listowel – Sunday 25th August 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 73

1st Noirin Lynch (28) 42 pts

2nd Marie Reen (22) 39 pts

Best Gross Margaret Mc Auliffe (4) 29 pts Gross

3rd Bernie Moloney (20) 38 pts

4th Sighle Henigan(18) 37 pts ( B9)

5th Anne Hill (21) 37 pts

6th Josette O Donnell (16) 36 pts

Front 9: Anna Walsh (37) 24 pts

Back 9: L.C Margaret Mc Auliffe (30) 18 pts

Seniors: Olga Kiely (21) 34 pts

9 Hole Catherine Morrissey (39) 15 Pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Killarney Exchange Day – Saturday 31st August – Old Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 3rd September 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th September – Senior Ladies Competiton – Cashen Course

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

25th August – Round 7 Golfer of The Year/Round 1 Gleasure Cup – Sponsored by Gleasure’s Funeral Home, Tralee

1st Shane McCarthy (11) 37 pts

2nd Mike Gleeson (13) 37 pts

3rd Jerry A O’Sullivan (13) 37 pts

23rd August – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Timothy O’Brien (17) 43 pts

Fixtures

1st September – Round 2 Gleasure Cup – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Gleasure’s Funeral Home, Tralee

30th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

2nd September – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

(Ladies Branch)

24th/25th August – Round 5 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by KUS Ltd

1st Grainne McShortall (30) 71 Net

2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 73 Net

3rd Sally Cooper (20) 75 Net

19th August – 9 Hole Open Stableford – Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Marie Fitzpatrick (17) 15 pts

Fixtures

31st August/1st September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Crowley’s Shoes, Killorglin

30th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

2nd September – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

Castleisland

Results of Captains Prize stroke play GOY(Eamon Feeley) 24/08/19

1st Francis McAuliffe 66

2nd Karl Harnett 68

3rd Pat Ruane 68

12 hole senior captains day

1st Jerry Lyons 25pts

Next weeks competition

18 hole single stableford

Tralee

Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic

Results

1ST Domo Lyne, Mike O Halloran, Mary Savage, Brid O Halloran (84pts)

2nd Derek O Brien, Colm Sheehy, Aidan McGaley, Geraldine Sheehy (82pts)

3rd John Hayes, Patrick Madden, Jim O Connell, James Quinn (81pts)

Ladies

1st Joan Cantillon, Paula O Sullivan, Kathleen Houlihan, Angela Enright (72pts)

Results & Fixtures 25th August 2019

Results

Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball.

1st Paul Corcoran (11) John Tanner (12) 50pts

2nd Kelan O’Connor (17) John (nt) O’Connor (22) 49pts

3rd Shane Collins (16) Michael John O’Sullivan (10) 46pts

4th Sean O’Keeffe (15) Des Fitzgerald (14) 45pts

Sun 25th Ceann Sibeal Exchange Singles. Tralee Town House

1st Kieran Dinan Jnr (17) 44pts

2nd Mark Sheehy (9) 41pts

3rd Edward Deniel (4) 41pts

Best Gross: Padraig Daughton (6) 40pts

CSS 37pts

Fixtures:

Wed 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.

Sun 01st Sept Club Singles

Sat 07th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 8th Sept Club Fourball. Billy Naughton

Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal. Lee Strand.

Sat 21st Sept Club Finals Day

Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)

Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange

Sun 5th Oct Fourball / Foursomes Sean Hussey

Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final / GOTY Playoff Kerryman

Dooks

Mens Club – KILLORGLIN EXCHANGE FOURBALL 24TH AUGUST 2019

Winners Jason Hunter (14) 45 Pts

Bernard Collins (15)

15 Pairs Played

NEXT WEEKEND 31ST AUG & 1ST SEPT.

Autumn Medal – Stroke – Blue Markers

Ladies Club

Ladies Open Day – 25th August 2019

1st Judy Dalton(21)

Anna Ward(22) Kinsale 50pts

CB

2nd Caroline Breen (15)

Eileen O Hagan (37) Dooks 50pts

3rd Katherene McNamara(22)

Therese Dunne (22) Adare Manor 49pts

CB

4th Una Moroney(27)

Maire Murphy (28) Castlerosse 49pts

5th Eileen Walsh(21)

Noreen Roche (23) Doneraile 47pts

CB

6th Angela Lyons(18)

Shiela Clifford(24) Charleville 47pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 HoleV Par competition.

1 O’Sullivan, Sean 8 up (13)

2 O’Connor, Terry 2 up (11)

3 Dempsey, Jack 2 up (18)

4 Donegan (A), John Level (19)

5 Glavin, Donal Level (15)

CSS Sat 1 Up

CSS Sun 1up

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.