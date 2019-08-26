Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Presidents Prize – Mr. James Curran
24th August 2019
1st Jimmy Sugrue (13) 41 pts
2nd Ger McCoy (19) 40 pts
BG Ger O’Neill (2) 36 pts
3rd Trevor Devereux (23) 39 pts
4th Michael O’Flynn (12) 39 pts
F9 Noel O’Sullivan (9) 21 pts
B9 John Andrew Casey (20) 22 pts
Past President Tom O’Sullivan (20) 37 pts
Guest Noel Hedigan (21) 41 pts
Ladies 9 Hole Sadie Curran (21) 19 pts
Longest Drive Gerard O’Connell
Nearest the Pin Ted Foley
Killorglin
Men’s Section
Results:
Winners of Dooks Exchange Day on 24 August were as follows:
1st Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (7) 37 Points, 2nd Place – Jimmy Foley (17) 35 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Pat Healy (17) 35 Points, 4th Place – Mike Ashe (12) 34 Points.
Winners of Fexco Singles held on 24th and 25th August were as follows:
1st Place – Jer Joy (11) 39 Points, 2nd Place – Gerry Flemming (10) 38 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (7) 38 Points, Gross – Joe Kennedy 77 Strokes.
Currently the Player of the Year is a massive tussle at the top between Joe Kennedy (The Bruen Captain) and Mike J. O’Sullivan (Captain Cuddles) with 20 Points between them. In a fight for a distant third spot are Mike Ashe, Mikey McKenna, John M. O’Sullivan and Jer Joy with just a few points between them all.
Fixtures:
9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 28th August Members €5 and visitors €12.
Next Saturday and Sunday 31st August and 1st September is the Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Singles.
Sunday 15 September is President Rick Sheehy’s Day.
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Miss Designer Golf & Lady Captain Kathleen Keating: 1. Christina O’Sullivan (28) 76 nett. 2. Emma Daly (19) 80 nett. 3. Carmel Daly (37) 82 nett. Dooks Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Star Gifts: 1. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 29 pts. 2. Betty Griffin (30) 24 pts. Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Christina O’Sullivan (28) 23 pts. 2. Marie Halloran (51) 20 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ex Officio Emma Daly can be played Sat 31st, Sun 1st or Tuesday 3rd September. Arrange own time. 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Hon. Treasurer Anne Myers Foley is now in progress until further notice.
Kenmare
Men’s Exchange Day in Killarney’s Mahony’s Point.
1st Pat Kiely (22) 42pts.
2nd. Kevin Browne (16) 41pts.
3rd. Dan Healy (15) 40pts.
18 Hole Stableford White Comp.
1st. Philip Duggan (5) 42pts.
2nd. Mark O’Donovan (8) 41pts.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan 21pts.
Ladies Exchange Day in Killarney Golf Club
1st. Kathleen O’Shea 37pts.
2nd. Clara Brosnan 37 pts.
3rd. Breda Murphy 35pts.
Sun 1st. Sept Mary O’Reilly Cup
Sponsor: Eleanor Connor Scarteen
Draw Friday 30thAug. Please put names in locker room
Killarney
Results Sunday 25th August 2019 very kindly sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care Stableford Killeen#
1st Sinead Galvin (20) 42 pts B9
2nd and BG Ann Moynihan-Rudden(6) 42 Pts B9
3rd Amy Arthur (6) 42 Pts
4th Catriona O’Leary (30) 40 Pts
5th Margaret campion (6) 37 Pts B9
CSS 37 Pts
Congratulations to all the winners!
Ballybunion Exchange for the ladies takes place on Saturday 31st August 2019
SENIOR CUP ALL IRELAND FINALS
Congratulations to our Senior Cup team and managers who put up tremendous battles and played awesome golf on Friday and Saturday last in the All Ireland Finals which were being held at Killarney Golf & Fishing club. Killarney overcame Kilkenny and Lurgan to get their place in the final on Saturday morning against Lahinch.. The golf was spectacular over the 2 days and very well done to all the ladies involved they did our club so proud. The Killarney team were crowned Silver Medallists for 2019 on Saturday in the All Ireland Final against Lahinch. Congratulations to Lahinch who took home the gold medal for the 2nd year in a row.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Our Open Annual Fundraising Golf Classic. – run over 3 days, 23rd, 24th & 25th of August
Overall Winner: David Murphy, Patrick O’Brien, Diarmuid Coleman, Jenny Coleman 93pts (B9)
Friday: 1st Sandra Nyhan, Teresa Rice, Miriam Mulhall-Nolan, Jackie Moriarty 90pts
Front Nine: Marie McCarthy, Richie Greer, Damien Greer, Colm O’Sullivan 45pts
Back Nine: Liam Lynch, Haulie Costello, Henry Sheahan, Fergus Healy 44pts
Ladies Longest Drive: Susan Wong
Ladies Nearest the Pin: Susan Wong
Mens Longest Drive: Mike Keane
Saturday: 1st Brian Stockwell, Ian O’Donnell, Conor Lyons, Sean Lyons 93pts
Front Nine: Steven Neilings, Maurice Egan, Liam Kingston, John Slattery 47pts
Back Nine: Ger Dowling, William O’Connor, Nina Kearney, Michael O’Connor 50pts
Ladies Longest Drive: Mary Savage
Ladies Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Hennessy
Mens Longest Drive: Liam Kingston
Mens Nearest the Pin: John Courtney
Sunday: 1st Ger Malone, Anne Malone, Simon Malone, Anna Donegan 93pts
Front Nine: Marie McCarthy, Joe Mulcahy, Mike Burrows, Eddie Hanafin 45pts
Back Nine: Colm McLaughlin, James O’Connell, Tommy Higgins, Brian Tess 47pts
Ladies Longest Drive: Anne Collins
Ladies Nearest the Pin: Anne Malone
Mens Longest Drive: Tom Moriarty
Mens Nearest the Pin: Joe Mulcahy
Hamper kindly sponsored by Joan Cantillon was won by Marie McSweeney (Adare Manor)
Wednesday Jefferson Tools, Round 3, 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Tom Moriarty(05)16pts, 2nd Rick Earley(08)15pts, Best Gross Denis Kelly(05)14pts, Best Lady, Patricia Goodwin(16)13pts.
Seniors: Thursday 22nd August 9 Hole Stableford 1st .John Flynn(16)20pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 30th August and Sunday 1st September 18 Hole Stroke (M.C. final monthly medal) Master Classic Final Kindly Sponsored by McGuirk’s.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 28th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Wednesday Jefferson Tools Round 4 final round, 9 Hole Stableford. Tee times available all day. €5 Member, €10 Non-Member.
Men’s Club: Saturday 31st August and Sunday 1st September Monthly Medal Stroke (GOTY) Kindly Sponsored by Neil Lucus. Pilates – Golf Strength Condition.
Seniors: Thursday August 29th 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure– Sunday 1st September – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Fourball – Tuesday 22nd August 2019 – Old Course
1st Susan Gilmore (9)/Catherine Walsh (28) 43pts
2nd Jeanelle Griffin (31)/Margaret McAuliffe (4) 43pts
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14)/Norma Mullane (25) 42pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by TaeLane Store Listowel – Sunday 25th August 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 73
1st Noirin Lynch (28) 42 pts
2nd Marie Reen (22) 39 pts
Best Gross Margaret Mc Auliffe (4) 29 pts Gross
3rd Bernie Moloney (20) 38 pts
4th Sighle Henigan(18) 37 pts ( B9)
5th Anne Hill (21) 37 pts
6th Josette O Donnell (16) 36 pts
Front 9: Anna Walsh (37) 24 pts
Back 9: L.C Margaret Mc Auliffe (30) 18 pts
Seniors: Olga Kiely (21) 34 pts
9 Hole Catherine Morrissey (39) 15 Pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Killarney Exchange Day – Saturday 31st August – Old Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 3rd September 2019 – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th September – Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th September – Senior Ladies Competiton – Cashen Course
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
25th August – Round 7 Golfer of The Year/Round 1 Gleasure Cup – Sponsored by Gleasure’s Funeral Home, Tralee
1st Shane McCarthy (11) 37 pts
2nd Mike Gleeson (13) 37 pts
3rd Jerry A O’Sullivan (13) 37 pts
23rd August – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Timothy O’Brien (17) 43 pts
Fixtures
1st September – Round 2 Gleasure Cup – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Gleasure’s Funeral Home, Tralee
30th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
2nd September – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
(Ladies Branch)
24th/25th August – Round 5 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by KUS Ltd
1st Grainne McShortall (30) 71 Net
2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 73 Net
3rd Sally Cooper (20) 75 Net
19th August – 9 Hole Open Stableford – Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Marie Fitzpatrick (17) 15 pts
Fixtures
31st August/1st September – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Crowley’s Shoes, Killorglin
30th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
2nd September – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
Castleisland
Results of Captains Prize stroke play GOY(Eamon Feeley) 24/08/19
1st Francis McAuliffe 66
2nd Karl Harnett 68
3rd Pat Ruane 68
12 hole senior captains day
1st Jerry Lyons 25pts
Next weeks competition
18 hole single stableford
Tralee
Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic
Results
1ST Domo Lyne, Mike O Halloran, Mary Savage, Brid O Halloran (84pts)
2nd Derek O Brien, Colm Sheehy, Aidan McGaley, Geraldine Sheehy (82pts)
3rd John Hayes, Patrick Madden, Jim O Connell, James Quinn (81pts)
Ladies
1st Joan Cantillon, Paula O Sullivan, Kathleen Houlihan, Angela Enright (72pts)
Results & Fixtures 25th August 2019
Results
Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball.
1st Paul Corcoran (11) John Tanner (12) 50pts
2nd Kelan O’Connor (17) John (nt) O’Connor (22) 49pts
3rd Shane Collins (16) Michael John O’Sullivan (10) 46pts
4th Sean O’Keeffe (15) Des Fitzgerald (14) 45pts
Sun 25th Ceann Sibeal Exchange Singles. Tralee Town House
1st Kieran Dinan Jnr (17) 44pts
2nd Mark Sheehy (9) 41pts
3rd Edward Deniel (4) 41pts
Best Gross: Padraig Daughton (6) 40pts
CSS 37pts
Fixtures:
Wed 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.
Sun 01st Sept Club Singles
Sat 07th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 8th Sept Club Fourball. Billy Naughton
Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal. Lee Strand.
Sat 21st Sept Club Finals Day
Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)
Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange
Sun 5th Oct Fourball / Foursomes Sean Hussey
Sun 13th Oct Master Classic Final / GOTY Playoff Kerryman
Dooks
Mens Club – KILLORGLIN EXCHANGE FOURBALL 24TH AUGUST 2019
Winners Jason Hunter (14) 45 Pts
Bernard Collins (15)
15 Pairs Played
NEXT WEEKEND 31ST AUG & 1ST SEPT.
Autumn Medal – Stroke – Blue Markers
Ladies Club
Ladies Open Day – 25th August 2019
1st Judy Dalton(21)
Anna Ward(22) Kinsale 50pts
CB
2nd Caroline Breen (15)
Eileen O Hagan (37) Dooks 50pts
3rd Katherene McNamara(22)
Therese Dunne (22) Adare Manor 49pts
CB
4th Una Moroney(27)
Maire Murphy (28) Castlerosse 49pts
5th Eileen Walsh(21)
Noreen Roche (23) Doneraile 47pts
CB
6th Angela Lyons(18)
Shiela Clifford(24) Charleville 47pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekends competition was an 18 HoleV Par competition.
1 O’Sullivan, Sean 8 up (13)
2 O’Connor, Terry 2 up (11)
3 Dempsey, Jack 2 up (18)
4 Donegan (A), John Level (19)
5 Glavin, Donal Level (15)
CSS Sat 1 Up
CSS Sun 1up
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.