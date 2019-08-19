Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Vice Captains (James Murphy and Cindy Freeman) Scramble.

1st. Clara Brosnan, Paul O’Connor and James Murphy. 58.7 nett.

2nd. Meg Dalton, Tim Twomey and John Barry. 59.8 nett.

3rd. Gary Boyton, Rose Boyton and James Murphy 60.2 nett.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Tommy Crowley 21pts.



Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Winners of Puck Fair Open Re-entry Singles finishing on 16 August were as follows:

1st Place – Mikey McKenna (12) 44 Points, 2nd Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (8)40 Points, 3rd Place – Vincent Darby(12) 39 Points

Winner of 9 Hole Open Singles on 7th August 2019 was Dermot Kelly (21) with 16 Points.

Winners of Dungeel Motors V-Par held on 17th and 18th August were as follows:

1st Place – Dermot McKenna (11) 2 Up, 2nd Place – Joe Kennedy (5) 1 Up, 3rd Place – Jim Mc Carthy (15) All Square (CB), 4th Place – Mike Lawlor (14) All Square, Senior; Brendan Campbell (21) 1 Downj.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 21st August Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next Saturday 24th August is the Exchange Day with Dooks. Timesheet is in the shop. A Stableford Singles Competition.

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August is the Fexco sponsored Stableford Singles.

Ladies Results

18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Beauty Boutique, Killarney: 1. Anne Myers Foley (35) 34 pts. 2. Betty Griffin (30) 30 pts. Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Maura Kennedy (37) 20 pts. 2. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 21-3=18 pts. FIXTURES: Dooks Exchange Day Saturday 24th August 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Star Gifts. Time Sheet in Pro Shop.

Waterville

18 Hole Singles S/Ford Sunday 18th August 2019

Sponsored by: National Business Machines

Don Mullins

1st Leo O’Kane (18) 38pts

2nd Ger McCoy (19) 36pts

3rd Trevor Devereux (23) 36pts

F9 Pat Sugrue (25) 20pts

B9 Buddy O’Shea (11) 19pts



Ross

Results

On August 17th/18th we held an Open SS competition kindly sponsored by Sean Daly Construction.

The winners were –

1…..Johnny Brosnan (14) 39

2….Ivo O’Sullivan (14) 39.

3….Gianfranco Ghidini (16) 38



Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

18th August – Round 6 Golfer Of The Year (Stroke – Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Eddie Slattery.

1st Timothy O’Carroll (23) 68 Nett

2nd Padraig Coffey (13) 69 Nett

3rd President Pat Quill (19) 72 Nett

16th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Stableford – White Tees) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Patrick Devane (15) 37 pts

Fixtures

25th August – Round 7 Golfer Of The Year/Round 1 Gleasure Cup – Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee

Club Scramble – Wednesday 21st August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

23rd August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

26th August – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

(Ladies Branch)

17th/18th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Karen Spence

1st Laura Furlong (18) 33 pts

2nd Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (28) 29 pts

3rd Noeleen Mackessy (23) 23 pts

12th August – Open 9 Hole Competition – Sponsored by Cliffords Groudcare Ltd

Winner: Marie Fitzpatrick (18) 19 pts

Fixtures

24th/25th August – Round 5 Golfer Of The Year (Stroke) – Sponsored by KUS Ltd.

Club Scramble – Wednesday 21st August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

23rd August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

26th August – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time



Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 16th and Saturday 17th August, 18 Hole Stroke Ladies Open /Men’s Scratch Cup Kindly Sponsored by Jim Tansley c/o Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre

1st Gross Carmel Kearney(6)77,

Category 0-15 Mary T Real(8)83Gross,

Category 16-21 Tina Moriarty(17)96Gross,

Category 22-28Joan Cantillon(23)95Gross,

Category 29+ Patricia Goodwin(35)104Gross.

Friday 16th Scratch Score 68, Saturday 17th Scratch Score 71

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 14th August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Carmel Kearney(6)18pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August Scratch Cups 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Tomásín’s Bar and Restaurant

Junior Scratch Cup:5-11 Gross, 1st Richie Greer(5)76, 2nd Pat Doody(7)79, 3rd Eddie Hanafin(10)80.

Nett , 1st Bryan Tess(8)72, 2nd Denis Kelly(9)72, 3rd Jim Madden(8)73.

Intermediate Scratch Cup: 12-18 Gross, 1st Michael O’Connor(13)84, 2nd Aidan Smith(13)85, 3rd Tommy Higgins(13)86.

Nett, 1st Sean Leen(15)72,2nd Moss Hogan(13)73, 3rd Noel McCoy(13)76.

Minor Scratch Cup:18+ Gross, 1st Vincent Dolan(19)96, 2nd Michael Mercer(25)96, 3rd Stephen Hennessy(19)97.

Nett, 1st John Mc Auliffe(28)72, 2nd Philip Ahearn(24)75,3rd William O’Connor(19)82.

Scratch Score 70

Wednesday Jefferson Tools, Round 2, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tom Moriarty(05)17pts. 2nd Rick Earley(08)15pts Best Gross Frankie Herlihy(06)11pts. Best Lady, Carmel Kearney(2)17pts.

Seniors: Thursday 15th August 9 Hole Stableford 1st .Sean O’Connor, Adare(18)21pts.

FIXTURES:

Our Open Annual Fundraising Golf Classic. – run over 3 days, 23rd, 24th & 25th of August. €120 for a team of 4. Entry includes traditional Castlegregory welcome

and BBQ. Teams and individual players may re-enter.

Ladies: Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 21st August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Wednesday Jefferson Tools Round 3, 9 Hole Stableford. Tee times available all day. €5 Member, €10 Non-Member.

Seniors: Thursday 22nd August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.



Castleisland

Seniors results 12/08/2019

1st Patsy Sweeney 23 pts

2nd Tommy Lundie 23 pts

3rd Tom Brennan 23 pts

Seniors will take place on Tuesday Next Week.

Scratch Cup 17/08/19 results

Junior Scratch Cup

1st Bernard Faye 75

Intermediate Scratch Cup

1st Ted Broderick 81

Minor Scratch Cup

1st Patsy Sweeney 95

Huge thanks to our sponsors Rhyno Mills . Congratulations to all our winners

Results of 18 hole single stableford 18/08/19

1st Liam Martin 40pts

2nd Declan Raggett 38pts

3rd Tom McNiece 37pts

Next Saturday is Mens Captains Prize

Best of luck to Eamon on the day

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Medal 3 Sponsored by Brsonan Family – Sunday 11th August – Old Course SS: 74

1st Sean O Keeffe (12) 68

2nd Philip Beary (16) 69 Back 9: 35

3rd Barry O Callaghan (4) 69 Back 9: 37

4th Frank Geary (14) 70

5th Aiden Hanrahan (11) 71

Gross: Philip Byrne Jnr. 74

Seniors: Des O Donnell (8) 72

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Kevin Frost (10) 73

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Michael Lucid (11) 72

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): James Fogarty (20) 77

Back 9: Eamonn Hayes (13)

Fixtures:

Medal IV sponsored by Gearoid Whelan– Sunday 25th August – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Lady Captain’s Prize Mrs Margaret McAuliffe – Saturday 17th August 2019 – Old Course

1st Mary Kelly (36) 38pts

2nd Martina McAuliffe (12) 34pts – Back 9

Best Gross Mary Sheehy (2) 30 Gross pts

3rd Eithne O’Halloran (19) 34pts

4th Teresa Cronin (18) 32pts Back 9

5th Geraldine Williams (15) 32pts Back 9

6th Helen McSweeney (33) 32pts

7th Lucy Pye (17) 31 pts Back 9

8th Marie Reen (22) 31pts

Front 9 Mary Fagan (15) 18pts

Back 9 Ann Leonard (11) 19pts

Seniors Anne Marie Carroll (14) 30pts

Vintage Sighle Henigan (18) 27pts

Committee Mary Horgan (20) 29pts

Past Captain Eileen Kenny Ryan (11) 29pts

9 Hole Antoinette Breen (36) 16pts

Best 36+ Martha Woulfe (36) 28pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Competitin Sponsored by The Taelane Store – Sunday 25th August – Old Course

Medal V Ladies Competition – Tuesday 27th August 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 15th August 2019 – Charleville Golf Club

1st Martin Lucey (18) 36pts B9 -20

2nd Michael P Donegan (17) 36pts B9 -18

3rd John Nash (20) 35pts

4th Dan F O’Brien (12) 34pts

5th Tim O’Malley (14) 33pts

6th Eamon O’Connor (8) 32pts B9-19

7th Noel Morkan (22) 32pts B9-13

8th Haulie Costello (12) 31pts B9-15

Gross Donal Liston 24pts

V. Michael P O’Farrell (22) 31pts B9-14

S. V Michael O’Callaghan (20) 27pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 29th August 2019 Basil Patterson Scotch Foursome (Greensomes) – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Wednesday 29th August 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

4/Ball S/Ford – Sponsored by David O’Connor, Clubhouse Bar & Catering

Green Tees.

1. Damian Wallace (5) John Lucey (15) 43pts

2. Michael O’Connor (15) Eddy Leahy (16) 42pts

3. Brian O’Connor (5) David Sheehy (12) 42pts

Yellow Tees / Singles S/Ford (Seniors) – Club Sponsored

1. Denis Power (20) 31pts

Mixed Foursomes- Sponsored by Tom F. Creed

1. Frank Murphy (19) Ann O’Higgins (20) 66.5net

2. Damian Wallace (5) Grace Wallace (36) 68.5net

3. Ann Moore (13) John Gilligan (15) 69net

Next Sunday: Exchange with Tralee GC- Sponsored by Arkil Quarries

Ladies.

Mná an Bhuailtín- 3 Person Open Team

1. David O’Donovan (20) Adrienne O’Donovan (37) Paula Hayes (45) 61pts

2. Ann Moore (13) Orla Barry (23) Charlie Barry (29) 59pts

3. Joe O’Sullivan (22) Cathy O’Boyle (23) Winnie O’Sullivan (35) 57pts

4. Mary O’Shea (21) Muiride Uí Chruadhlaoich (23) Gráinne Ní Shé (28) 55pts

Tralee

MC 13 West End Fenit, Captains Charity Day Garveys Super Valu. Results & Fixtures.

Mens results

MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant

1st Tony O’Halloran (13) 36 pts

2nd Mark Stephenson (11) 34 pts

3rd Jim O’Donovan (5) 33 pts

4th Liam Hussey (14) 32 pts

5th Donie O’Keeffe (5) 32 pts

Best Gross Tim Leahy (6) 31 pts

Division 1 Eamon O’Sullivan (6) 30 pts

Division 2 Brian Hennebery (10) 31 pts

Division 3 Michael Quirke (14) 31 pts

Division 4 Donal Lucey (19) 31 pts

CSS 33 pts

Reductions Only

Number of players to beat Standard Scratch – 2nr

Number Of Cards 89

Captains Charity Day Sponsored by Garveys

1st Kieran O’Callaghan (18), Tom O’Driscoll(19), Padraig Sayers (19), PJ Holmes (15) 84 Points

2nd Ger Hussey (10, Declan Ragett (10), Francis Fitzgerald (10), Sean Ryan (22) 84 Points

3rd Bertie McSwiney (18) Dave Burke (10), Philip Duggan (5), Conor Cronin (9) 82 Points

Nearest the Pin: John Duggan

Longest Drive: Paul O Sullivan (Kenmare)

Fixtures:

Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open

Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.

Sun 25th Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Club 4 ball. Tralee Town House

Wed 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.

Sun 01st Sept Club Singles

Sat 07th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 8th Sept Club Fourball. Billy Naughton

Sat 14th Sept Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 15th Sept Autumn Medal. Lee Strand.

Sun 22nd Sept MC 14 PST Sports (Diary Change)

Sun 29th Sept MC 15 Dooks Exchange

Ladies Results:

Wednesday 14th August kindly sponsored by Seamus O’Sullivan Butchers:

1st: Maureen Tiplady (23) 37 points

2nd: Lorraine Peevers (16) 36 points

3rd: Frances Jermyn (19) 34 points

Sunday 18th August MC11 Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by An Riocht Marble & Granite:

1st: Mary O’Donnell (27) 31 points

2nd: Laura Rafferty (16) 30 points

Best Gross: Catherine McCarthy 20 points

3rd: Brid Halloran (17) 27 points

Fixtures: Monday 19th August: Ladies Club Singles – no Ladies Singles competition on Wednesday 21st August as Festival Open Golf Classic kindly sponsored by Ballyroe Heights Hotel takes place instead.

Sunday 25th August: Ceann Sibeal Exchange Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by Atlantic Oils.

Wednesday 28th August: Tankard Bar & Restaurant Festival Open Singles

Sunday 1st September: Ladies Club Singles

Golfer of Year Update: The current standings following today’s Master Classic Competition are very close with Brid Halloran and Vera Tierney tieing in first place with 72 points followed closely by Laura Rafferty with 71 points. Our final Master Classic competition is scheduled for Sunday 15th September.

Aspen Grove Solutions Club Fourball & Kerry Motor Works Club Singles Matchplay Competitions are now at the Semi-final stages and have to be completed by 4th September and 21st August respectively. Good luck to all the players who have reached this stage. Thank you to everyone for completing all the matches to date.

Good Luck & Best Wishes to Mary Scully and Mags Hayes who are competing in the Australian Spoons National Finals in Portarlington on Monday 26th August 2019. Well done on reaching the finals and enjoy the day.

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition.

1st Terry O’Connor (12) 67 Nett

2nd Enda O’Halloran (7) 71 Nett

3rd Paudie McElligott (13) 71 Nett

4th Mark Condon (10) 72 Nett

CSS Sat 71 Nett

CSS Sun 73 Nett

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole V Par. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 156

2 Gilbride, Noel 113

3 McCarthy, Liam 100

4 Hayes, Tommy 91

5 O’Connor, Terry 80

6 Kingston, Liam 75

7 Maunsell, John 70

7 Kennedy, Anthony 70

9 Roche, Patrick 69

10 Stack, Eamon 67

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

Friday evenings 9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble was won by Michael lucid Bernard Dineen Declan o Neill Brendan Kenny 2nd Gerry Behan John Bourke John Collins Padraig Casey. Next weeks scramble names in for draw at 6.15pm with shotgun start 6.30pm. This weeks scramble will be followed by a BBQ.

The leader after 6 weeks of the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 33pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php.

The Open Classic Fundraiser for the Mens Club will take place on the 14th and 15th of September. Teams of 4 €120. Timesheet is now available in the clubhouse.

Dooks

Ladies Club

Brehon Hotel Singles – 18th August 2019 CSS:75

1st – Renee Clifford (29) = 35 pts

2nd – Mary Keane (18) = 31 pts

3rd – Joan Harmon (12) = 31 pts

Cat A – Jenny Pigott (17) = 26 pts

Cat B – Catherine Spain (21) = 29 pts

Cat C – Niamh Galvin (34) = 30 pts

Towers Hotel Puck Fair 13 Hole – 6th – 17th August 2019

1st – Marguerite Guerin (30) = 28 pts

2nd – Annette Hogan (26) = 25 pts

3rd – Marian Daly (29) = 25 pts

Cat A – Lucy Donegan(16) = 25 pts

Cat B – Betty Jo Denneny (26) = 25 pts

Cat C – Rosemary Browne (32) = 24 pts

Killarney

Ladies club

RESULTS Dano Dennehy Invitational Mixed Foursomes

1st Maureen Creedon (14) and Shane Horgan (3) 41 pts

2nd Amy Arthur (6) and Donal Considine (1) 40 b9

3rd: Bernie Nolan ( 19) Mike Dwyer ( 15) 40 pts.

Prizegiving for this competition will be held on Friday September 13th

Next Sunday Aug 18th Killarney Park on Killeen (stroke)

RESULTS Dano Dennehy Invitational Mixed Foursomes

1st Maureen Creedon (14) and Shane Horgan (3) 41 pts

2nd Amy Arthur (6) and Donal Considine (1) 40 b9

3rd: Bernie Nolan ( 19) Mike Dwyer ( 15) 40 pts.

Prizegiving for this competition will be held on Friday September 13th

Next Sunday Aug 18th Killarney Park on Killeen (stroke)