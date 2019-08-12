Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by John Lohan.

1st Ed Flahive (20) 38 pts

2nd Mark Condon (11) 38 pts

3rd Noel Gilbride (6) 38 pts

4th John Joe O’Connor (19) 37 pts

5th Pat Dillane (9) 37 pts

CSS Sat 37pts

CSS Sun 34pts

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 140

2 Gilbride, Noel 113

3 McCarthy, Liam 100

4 Hayes, Tommy 78

5 Kingston, Liam 75

6 Maunsell, John 70

6 Kennedy, Anthony 70

8 Roche, Patrick 69

9 Harty (C), Brendan 67

9 Healy, Paddy 67

9 O’Hanlon, Niall 67

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

Friday evenings 9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble was won by Terry o Connor Jack Dempsey Mary Dowling Diarmuid Nash 2nd Christy Toll Fintan Lawlor Michael Garrett Michael A O’Connor. Next weeks scramble names in for draw at 6.15pm with shotgun start 6.30pm

The leader after 6 weeks of the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 29pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php

Waterville

18 Hole Singles S/Ford Sunday 11th August 2019

Sponsored by: Quirkes Builders Providers

1st Michael McSweeney (17) 44pts

2nd Maurice Tunney (15) 41pts

3rd Ger McGillicuddy (17) 40pts

F9 Ger McCoy (19) 21pts

B9 Gary Squires (11) 21pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Tom Healy Memorial.

1st. Daragh O’Siochru (9) 42pts.

2nd. Bosco MacGearailt (21) 40pts.

3rd. Pat Kiely (22) 39pts. (OCB)

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – James Brosnan 20pts.

Congratulations to Kenmare Men’s Junior West Cork Shield Team who got the better of Dunmore at the return home leg.

Ladies Results.

Ladies 18 Hole Club Cup

Sponsor:- Packies Restaurant

1st. Clara Brosnan (17) 67nett

2nd. Joanne Bhamvra (24) 73nett

Best Gross – Danielle Froment (13) 87gross

Fri 16th,Sat 17th and Sun 18th August Vice Captains Cindy Freeman and James Murphy Scramble.

Mixed 3 team event. Please put names on BRS or contact Cindy and James for team

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

11th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Galvin’s Bar, Beaufort

1st Mike Brosnahan (8) 35 pts

2nd Shane McCarthy (11) 35 pts

3rd Jim O’Leary (17) 35 pts

9th August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Card Ltd

Winner: Brian O’Connor Jnr (24) 39 pts

Fixtures

18th August – Round 6 Golfer Of The Year (18 Hole Stroke – White Tees) – Sponsored by Eddie Slattery.

Club Scramble – Wednesday 14th August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

16th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

19th August – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

(Ladies Branch)

10th/11th August – Captain’s Prize to The Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon & Ladies Branch

1st Laura Furlong (18) 33 pts

2nd Noeleen Mackessy (23) 29 pts

3rd Grainne McShortall (30) 29 pts

Fixtures

17th/18th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Karen Spence

Club Scramble – Wednesday 14th August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

16th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

19th August – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 9th and Sunday 11th August, 18 Hole 18 hole stableford Kindly Sponsored by O’Shea’s Blennerville 1st Merlyn O’Connor(18)39pts, 2nd Miriam Mulhall Nolan(27)37pts, 3rd Muriel Higgins(35)37pts.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 7th August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sandra Nyhan(19)23pts, 2nd Helen Harty(23)23pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August 18 Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s club.1st Jim O’Sullivan(14)37pts, 2nd Eamonn Travers(15)34pts, 3rd Thomas Bulfin (18)34pts, Front 9 John Mc Auliffe(28)18pts, Back 9 Martin Schoppler(17)19pts.

Wednesday Jefferson Tools, Round 1, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tom Moriarty(11)20pts. 2nd Martin Schopper(17)18pts Best Gross John Robinson(7)14Pts. Best Lady, Carmel Kearney(6)13pts.

Seniors: Thursday 8th August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Eamon Travers(15)24pts, 2nd Aidan Smith(13)22pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 16th Saturday 17th August 18 Hole Stroke, Ladies open Day/ Men’s Scratch cup, Prizes include Overall Best Gross and Best Gross from each Category

(0-15, 16-28, 29+), Kindly Sponsored by Jim Tansley c/o Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 14th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 17th August and Sunday 18th August, Scratch Cup 18 Hole Stroke, Saturday Timesheet & Sunday Timesheet Kindly Sponsored by Jim Tansley C/O Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre.

Wednesday Jefferson Tools Round 2, 9 Hole Stableford, Tee times available all day.

Seniors: Thursday 15th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.

Summer Scramble on Friday 16th August. Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm.

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 11th AUGUST 2019, Hayes Cup, stableford format on Killeen

1st: Aine Martin ( 20) 42 pts and winner of the Hayes

2nd: Anne Duggan ( 11) 39 pts

B/G: Mairead Martin ( plus 3) 37 gross pts

3rd: Deirdre Prendergast (6) 38 pts

4th: Ann Moynihan Rudden (7) 37 pts

5th: Gemma Lacey (27) 36 pts (B9)

Next Sunday’s competition is stroke on Killeen sponsored by Killarney Park Hotel.

Congratulations to our Senior Foursomes team who won their matches at the week-end and have now qualified for the Munster Final on Sunday September 1st in Lee Valley.

Good luck to our Noreen Moore team who play Ballybunion in Ballyheigue on Tuesday August 13th at 3.00pm. Also, good luck to the Joe Quinlan team who play Ceann Sibeal in Ballybunion on Monday August 19th at 12.30pm.

Mens’ Club

Results of the KGFC Senior Scratch played on Mahony’s Point in the morning and Killeen in the afternoon of August 10th;

1st Stephen O’Neill 72, 73 (145)

2nd Ian Spillane 77, 74 (151)

3rd Sean Carroll 80, 72 (152)

Best Nett Killian Cotter (3) 147

Results from the club sponsored fourball held on Mahony’s Point on August 11th;

1st Donal Dennehy & Derek O’Keffe 49pts

2nd Patrick Fleming & James Rock O’Neill 45pts

3rd Patrick Leahy & Gavin O’Neill 44pts

Castleisland

Senior Results 05/08/2019

1st Cyril Quigley 27 pts

2nd Jack Ahern 26 pts

3rd Willie Galvin 26 pts

August Medal GOY 11/08/19

1st Paudie Murphy 83 – 16 = 67

2nd Tom McNiece 82 – 14 = 68

3rd Moss Kelly 85 – 17 = 68

Next weeks competition

RHYNO MILLS SCRATCH CUPS 2019

Saturday 17/08/19 Junior 5 – 11

Intermediate 12 – 18

Minor 19 – 26

18 hole single stableford 18/08/19

Killorglin

Ladies Results: Silver Swans 12 Hole re-entry Stableford: 1. Mary Conway (28) 24-3= 21 pts. 2. Carmel Daly (37) 19 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored Miss Designer Golf and Lady Captain Kathleen Keating can be played Sat 17th, Sun 18th or Tues 20th August. Arrange own time. Presentation Night: A Presentation Night will take place on Thursday 15th August at 8.30pm. All Prize Winners are asked to attend.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Captain’s Charity Day / The Caroline Foundation

3 Person Open Scramble

1. Daniel Wallace (8) Seán Wallace (15) Grace Wallace (36) 60.1net

2. Dave O’Donovan (0) John Waldron (0) Jim O’Riordan (8) 61.2net

3. Paul Duffy (13) Sean Ó Muircheartaigh (13) Paddy Duggan (22) 63.2net

4. Ian Nolan (7) John O’Connor (12) Eddie Nolan (18) 63.3net

Singles S/Ford (GOY) – Sponsored by Frank Buttimer

Green Tees.

1. Kieran Murphy (11) 43pts

2. Eoin Sawyer (14) 41pts

Gross. Seán Desmond (-2) 37pts

3. Thomas Ashe Jnr (5) 38pts

4th Peter Barry (17) 38pts

Yellow Tees

1. Joe Curran (18) 35pts

August Fixtures

Sun 18th 4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by David O’Connor, Ceann Sibéal Bar & Catering

Ladies.

Lá Uachtarán na mBan (Maire Ní Mhaoileoin)

Singles S/Ford

1. Ann Moore (14) 41pts

2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (8) 39pts

Gross. Barbara Carroll (15) 23pts

3. Cora McCarthy (24) 39pts

4. Geraldine Murphy (22) 38pts

5. Mairead Cahill (22) 38pts

Front Nine. Maeve Devine (32) 23pts

Back Nine. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) 20pts

Tralee

Ladies results

Wednesday 7th August 2019

Ladies Waltz kindly sponsored by Bella Bia Restaurant:

1st: Laura Rafferty, Mary O’Donnell & Emma Morrissey 86 points

2nd: Catherine McCarthy, Isabel Mancero Claro & Louise Stuart 76 points.

9 Cards Processed

Revised Result:

Ard na Li Stroke Play – Wed 24th July:

1st: Catherine McCarthy (11) 71 nett

2nd: Gorretti O’Connor (20) 71 nett

CSS 72

Sunday 11thAugust(Lady presidents Prize) Irene Prendergast

1st Mary Scully (10) 40pts

2nd Joan Costello (21) 39pts

Best Gross Mary Sheehy 31pts

3rd Kathleen Finnegan (15) 39pts

4th Isabel Mancera Claro (30) 39pts

Cat 1 Emma Morrissey (10) 37pts

Cat 2 Hannah Moynihan (27) 38pts

Cat 3 Eilish O Loughlin (35) 34pts

Front 9 Geraldine Reen(26) 21 pts

Back 9 Sharon Ormonde (15) 21pts

Longest Drive Mary Sheehy

Nearest the pin Mags Hayes

Past Presidents Prize Mary Barrett (28) 34pts

Committee Prize Lady Captain Fionnuala Mann (14) 34pts

9 hole Bernie O loughlin (38) 20pts

Fixtures : Wednesday 14th singles sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan

Sunday 18th MC11 sponsored by An Riocht Marble and Granite