Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by John Lohan.
1st Ed Flahive (20) 38 pts
2nd Mark Condon (11) 38 pts
3rd Noel Gilbride (6) 38 pts
4th John Joe O’Connor (19) 37 pts
5th Pat Dillane (9) 37 pts
CSS Sat 37pts
CSS Sun 34pts
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay. Timesheets for Sat and Sun available online.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 140
2 Gilbride, Noel 113
3 McCarthy, Liam 100
4 Hayes, Tommy 78
5 Kingston, Liam 75
6 Maunsell, John 70
6 Kennedy, Anthony 70
8 Roche, Patrick 69
9 Harty (C), Brendan 67
9 Healy, Paddy 67
9 O’Hanlon, Niall 67
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
Friday evenings 9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble was won by Terry o Connor Jack Dempsey Mary Dowling Diarmuid Nash 2nd Christy Toll Fintan Lawlor Michael Garrett Michael A O’Connor. Next weeks scramble names in for draw at 6.15pm with shotgun start 6.30pm
The leader after 6 weeks of the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 29pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php
Waterville
18 Hole Singles S/Ford Sunday 11th August 2019
Sponsored by: Quirkes Builders Providers
1st Michael McSweeney (17) 44pts
2nd Maurice Tunney (15) 41pts
3rd Ger McGillicuddy (17) 40pts
F9 Ger McCoy (19) 21pts
B9 Gary Squires (11) 21pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Tom Healy Memorial.
1st. Daragh O’Siochru (9) 42pts.
2nd. Bosco MacGearailt (21) 40pts.
3rd. Pat Kiely (22) 39pts. (OCB)
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – James Brosnan 20pts.
Congratulations to Kenmare Men’s Junior West Cork Shield Team who got the better of Dunmore at the return home leg.
Ladies Results.
Ladies 18 Hole Club Cup
Sponsor:- Packies Restaurant
1st. Clara Brosnan (17) 67nett
2nd. Joanne Bhamvra (24) 73nett
Best Gross – Danielle Froment (13) 87gross
Fri 16th,Sat 17th and Sun 18th August Vice Captains Cindy Freeman and James Murphy Scramble.
Mixed 3 team event. Please put names on BRS or contact Cindy and James for team
Beaufort
(Gent’s Branch)
11th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Galvin’s Bar, Beaufort
1st Mike Brosnahan (8) 35 pts
2nd Shane McCarthy (11) 35 pts
3rd Jim O’Leary (17) 35 pts
9th August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Card Ltd
Winner: Brian O’Connor Jnr (24) 39 pts
Fixtures
18th August – Round 6 Golfer Of The Year (18 Hole Stroke – White Tees) – Sponsored by Eddie Slattery.
Club Scramble – Wednesday 14th August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
16th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
19th August – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
(Ladies Branch)
10th/11th August – Captain’s Prize to The Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon & Ladies Branch
1st Laura Furlong (18) 33 pts
2nd Noeleen Mackessy (23) 29 pts
3rd Grainne McShortall (30) 29 pts
Fixtures
17th/18th August – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Karen Spence
Club Scramble – Wednesday 14th August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
16th August – Open Friday (18 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
19th August – Open Monday (9 Hole Single Stableford) – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 9th and Sunday 11th August, 18 Hole 18 hole stableford Kindly Sponsored by O’Shea’s Blennerville 1st Merlyn O’Connor(18)39pts, 2nd Miriam Mulhall Nolan(27)37pts, 3rd Muriel Higgins(35)37pts.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 7th August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sandra Nyhan(19)23pts, 2nd Helen Harty(23)23pts.
Men’s Club: Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August 18 Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s club.1st Jim O’Sullivan(14)37pts, 2nd Eamonn Travers(15)34pts, 3rd Thomas Bulfin (18)34pts, Front 9 John Mc Auliffe(28)18pts, Back 9 Martin Schoppler(17)19pts.
Wednesday Jefferson Tools, Round 1, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tom Moriarty(11)20pts. 2nd Martin Schopper(17)18pts Best Gross John Robinson(7)14Pts. Best Lady, Carmel Kearney(6)13pts.
Seniors: Thursday 8th August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Eamon Travers(15)24pts, 2nd Aidan Smith(13)22pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 16th Saturday 17th August 18 Hole Stroke, Ladies open Day/ Men’s Scratch cup, Prizes include Overall Best Gross and Best Gross from each Category
(0-15, 16-28, 29+), Kindly Sponsored by Jim Tansley c/o Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 14th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 17th August and Sunday 18th August, Scratch Cup 18 Hole Stroke, Saturday Timesheet & Sunday Timesheet Kindly Sponsored by Jim Tansley C/O Tralee Furniture and Carpet Centre.
Wednesday Jefferson Tools Round 2, 9 Hole Stableford, Tee times available all day.
Seniors: Thursday 15th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.
Summer Scramble on Friday 16th August. Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm.
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 11th AUGUST 2019, Hayes Cup, stableford format on Killeen
1st: Aine Martin ( 20) 42 pts and winner of the Hayes
2nd: Anne Duggan ( 11) 39 pts
B/G: Mairead Martin ( plus 3) 37 gross pts
3rd: Deirdre Prendergast (6) 38 pts
4th: Ann Moynihan Rudden (7) 37 pts
5th: Gemma Lacey (27) 36 pts (B9)
Next Sunday’s competition is stroke on Killeen sponsored by Killarney Park Hotel.
Congratulations to our Senior Foursomes team who won their matches at the week-end and have now qualified for the Munster Final on Sunday September 1st in Lee Valley.
Good luck to our Noreen Moore team who play Ballybunion in Ballyheigue on Tuesday August 13th at 3.00pm. Also, good luck to the Joe Quinlan team who play Ceann Sibeal in Ballybunion on Monday August 19th at 12.30pm.
Mens’ Club
Results of the KGFC Senior Scratch played on Mahony’s Point in the morning and Killeen in the afternoon of August 10th;
1st Stephen O’Neill 72, 73 (145)
2nd Ian Spillane 77, 74 (151)
3rd Sean Carroll 80, 72 (152)
Best Nett Killian Cotter (3) 147
Results from the club sponsored fourball held on Mahony’s Point on August 11th;
1st Donal Dennehy & Derek O’Keffe 49pts
2nd Patrick Fleming & James Rock O’Neill 45pts
3rd Patrick Leahy & Gavin O’Neill 44pts
Castleisland
Senior Results 05/08/2019
1st Cyril Quigley 27 pts
2nd Jack Ahern 26 pts
3rd Willie Galvin 26 pts
August Medal GOY 11/08/19
1st Paudie Murphy 83 – 16 = 67
2nd Tom McNiece 82 – 14 = 68
3rd Moss Kelly 85 – 17 = 68
Next weeks competition
RHYNO MILLS SCRATCH CUPS 2019
Saturday 17/08/19 Junior 5 – 11
Intermediate 12 – 18
Minor 19 – 26
18 hole single stableford 18/08/19
Killorglin
Ladies Results: Silver Swans 12 Hole re-entry Stableford: 1. Mary Conway (28) 24-3= 21 pts. 2. Carmel Daly (37) 19 pts. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored Miss Designer Golf and Lady Captain Kathleen Keating can be played Sat 17th, Sun 18th or Tues 20th August. Arrange own time. Presentation Night: A Presentation Night will take place on Thursday 15th August at 8.30pm. All Prize Winners are asked to attend.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Captain’s Charity Day / The Caroline Foundation
3 Person Open Scramble
1. Daniel Wallace (8) Seán Wallace (15) Grace Wallace (36) 60.1net
2. Dave O’Donovan (0) John Waldron (0) Jim O’Riordan (8) 61.2net
3. Paul Duffy (13) Sean Ó Muircheartaigh (13) Paddy Duggan (22) 63.2net
4. Ian Nolan (7) John O’Connor (12) Eddie Nolan (18) 63.3net
Singles S/Ford (GOY) – Sponsored by Frank Buttimer
Green Tees.
1. Kieran Murphy (11) 43pts
2. Eoin Sawyer (14) 41pts
Gross. Seán Desmond (-2) 37pts
3. Thomas Ashe Jnr (5) 38pts
4th Peter Barry (17) 38pts
Yellow Tees
1. Joe Curran (18) 35pts
August Fixtures
Sun 18th 4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by David O’Connor, Ceann Sibéal Bar & Catering
Ladies.
Lá Uachtarán na mBan (Maire Ní Mhaoileoin)
Singles S/Ford
1. Ann Moore (14) 41pts
2. Maighread Uí Chiobháin (8) 39pts
Gross. Barbara Carroll (15) 23pts
3. Cora McCarthy (24) 39pts
4. Geraldine Murphy (22) 38pts
5. Mairead Cahill (22) 38pts
Front Nine. Maeve Devine (32) 23pts
Back Nine. Niamh Fitzgerald (13) 20pts
Tralee
Ladies results
Wednesday 7th August 2019
Ladies Waltz kindly sponsored by Bella Bia Restaurant:
1st: Laura Rafferty, Mary O’Donnell & Emma Morrissey 86 points
2nd: Catherine McCarthy, Isabel Mancero Claro & Louise Stuart 76 points.
9 Cards Processed
Revised Result:
Ard na Li Stroke Play – Wed 24th July:
1st: Catherine McCarthy (11) 71 nett
2nd: Gorretti O’Connor (20) 71 nett
CSS 72
Sunday 11thAugust(Lady presidents Prize) Irene Prendergast
1st Mary Scully (10) 40pts
2nd Joan Costello (21) 39pts
Best Gross Mary Sheehy 31pts
3rd Kathleen Finnegan (15) 39pts
4th Isabel Mancera Claro (30) 39pts
Cat 1 Emma Morrissey (10) 37pts
Cat 2 Hannah Moynihan (27) 38pts
Cat 3 Eilish O Loughlin (35) 34pts
Front 9 Geraldine Reen(26) 21 pts
Back 9 Sharon Ormonde (15) 21pts
Longest Drive Mary Sheehy
Nearest the pin Mags Hayes
Past Presidents Prize Mary Barrett (28) 34pts
Committee Prize Lady Captain Fionnuala Mann (14) 34pts
9 hole Bernie O loughlin (38) 20pts
Fixtures : Wednesday 14th singles sponsored by Seamus O Sullivan
Sunday 18th MC11 sponsored by An Riocht Marble and Granite