Kerry Golf News and Results

TRALEE

President Gene Kelly’s Prize 4th August. Results & Fixtures

Results:

1st Jonathon Goodall (4) 41 pts

2nd Richard Rafferty (8) 40 pts

3rd Michael O’Brien (14) 39 pta

Best Gross David Fitzgerald (3) 38 pts

4th Tomas Dowling (12) 39 pts

5th Kieran Jnr Dinan (18) 39 pts

6th James O’Halloran (7) 39 pts

7th Patrick Stack (7) 38 pts

Division 1 Gerard O’Sullivan (5) 38 pts

Division 2 Declan O’Connell (11) 38 pts

Division 3 Paudie Nolan (16) 38 pts

Division 4 Alan Doore (26) 38 pts

Best Score 6.30 start Michael Quirke (15) 38 pts

Best Score 10.30 start Brian Moynihan (6) 38 pts

Best Score 3.30 start Michael O’Connell (15) 38 pts

Front 9 Donagh Shanahan (16) 24 pts

Back 9 Maurice Mulcare (11) 20 pts

Past President Denis Reen (15) 35 pts

Student Eoin Lynch (10) 36 pts

Senior Sean Reidy (12) 37 pts

Guest Padraig Teehan (12) 31 pts

9 Hole – Anton O’Callaghan (1) 18 pts

CSS 36 pts

Number of players 212

Fixtures:

Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.

Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf.

Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open.

Sun 18th August MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant.

Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open

Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.

Sun 25th August Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Tralee Town House. Timesheet Open

Wednesday 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.

Results & Fixtures Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.

Results:

1st Michael O’Brien (13) Declan O’Connell (10) Derek O’Brien (16) Mike Galvin (15) 81 pts

2nd Kieran Dinan (16) Kieran Dinan Jnr (17) John Reen (23) Geraldine Reen (26) 79 pts

3rd Ger Power (12) Mikey Sheehy (11) Jane Power (34) Grainne Sheehy (33) 79 pts

4th Patrick Hoare (13) Kenneth O’Connor (11) Des Frawley (6) Jack Hoare (7) 79 pts

Teams Entered 55

Ladies results (Open Day) Wednesday 31st July 9Sponsored by Ballyroe Hotel

1) Paula Masterson, Eileen Treacy and Mairead O’Donovan (Adare Manor)

84 points

2) Liz Grey, Anne Moran (Tralee) and Joan Dobson (Cork)

80 points

3) Mary Savage, Laura Rafferty and Ber Walsh (Tralee)

80 points

4) Jane Joyce, Ann Jordan and Josephine Cummins (Gort)

80 points

5) Gillian Stack, Finola O’Donnell and Frances Mulqueen (Ballyneety)

80 points

6) Margaret Kelleher (Douglas), Marguerite Guerin (Monkstown) and

Annita Keane (Dooks)

79 points

Ladies fixtures :

Wednesday 7th August (Waltz sponsored by Bela Bia)

Sunday 11th August Lady Presidents Prize (Irene Prendergast)

Dooks Golf Club

Results – 3rd & 4th August 2019

KAY KEATING PRESIDENTS PRIZE 2019

Winner Pat Mahony (14) 41 Pts

2nd Micheal Shanahan (15) 40 Pts

3rd David Kirby (8) 39 Pts C/B

4th Edward Deniels (4) 39 Pts

Best Gross Martin Daly (5) 31 Pts Gross

5th Owen Aherne (14) 38 Pts C/B

6th Patrick G Riordan (18) 38 Pts

7th Diarmuid P Murphy (19) 37 Pts C/B

8th Denis Griffin (13) 37 Pts

9th Laurence Hogan (19) 36 Pts C/B

10th John Clifford (20) 36 Pts

Over 65 Pat Bowler 30 Pts

Past Officer Aidan O’Shea (9) 31 Pts

13 Holes Val O’Mahony (26)

Front 9 Jacko Foley (14) 20 Pts

Back 9 David O’Sullivan (13) 19 Pts

Css – Sat 72 Sun 73

170 played.

*******************************

Ladies Section – 18 Hole Competition CSS: 73

1st – Eileen Ogie O’Sullivan (10) = 38 pts

2nd – Kathleen Wall (25) = 36 pts

Best Gross – Tracy Eakin (1) = 36 pts

3rd – Annette Hogan (26) = 36 pts

4th – Maura Prendiville (19) = 35 pts

5th – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts

9 Hole Competition: Mary Shields (12)

13 Hole Guest – Sinead Heraty (7)

9 Hole Competition – 30th July 2019

1st – Kate Coakley (11) = 21 pts

2nd – Miriam De Vere White (10) = 21 pts

Killarney Golf Club Mens’ Club.

Last Weekend saw the staging of James Curran’s Captains Prize. It was held over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Killeen course with a staggering 400 plus competitors. There was a 9 hole playoff for the top 21 qualifiers, and the final totals for the top 21 are as follows (Format of scoring = Handicap, First Round Score, Playoff Score, Total Points);

1st, Renaldas Bendikas 7, 39, 20, 59

2nd, Donal Considine, 2, 41, 18, 59

3rd, Anthony Curran 20, 39, 18, 57

4th, Denis Carroll 7, 40, 17, 57

5th, Shane O’Sullivan 8, 40, 17, 57

6th, David O’Callaghan 3, 36, 19, 55

7th, David Hartnett 16, 38, 17, 55

8th, Eric Dunlea, 3, 38, 17, 55

9th, Keith McMahon 15, 39, 16, 55

10th, Barry Fraser, 11, 36, 18, 54

11th, James Devane, 7, 36, 18, 54

12th, Peter (Head) O’Brien, 9, 37, 17, 54

13th, Conn O’Connor, 7, 37, 16, 53

14th, John Cahill, 10, 37, 15, 52

15th, Gary Kerrisk, 26, 44, 8, 52

16th, Damien Hickey, 11, 36, 14, 50

17th, Kieran O’Keeffe, 6, 38, 11, 49

18th, Stephen Broderick, 14, 37, 11, 48

19th, Paul O’Donoghue, 18, 36, 11, 47

20th, Seanie Kelliher, 10, 37, 10, 47

21st, Moss Lyons Jnr, 10, 38, 8, 46

Past Captains Winner Derry McCarthy (6) 36pts

Senior Winner, Kieran Coffey (17) 37pts

Guest Damien Fleming (5) 37pts

Best Qualifier Peter Cronin (11) 38pts

Juniors

1st Christian Casey (15) 40pts

2nd Brian O’Connor (24) 37pts

3rd Tom Knoblauch (24) 36pts

Ladies Club

RESULTS CAPTAIN JAMES CURRAN PRIZE TO THE LADIES SUNDAY 4th August 2019

1st: Frances Arthur ( 24) 67. Winner of the Captain’s cup

2nd : Aine Martin (23) 66

BG: Tracy Eakin (1) 73

3rd: Patricia Lynch ( 24) 68

4th: Ann Stuart ( 17) 69 ( B9) Winner of the Guard’s Cup

5th : Margaret Campion ( 7) 69

6th : Maire Murphy ( 29) 70 (B9)

7th: Ann Moynihan Rudden ( 7) 70 (B6)

8th : Fidelma O Connor ( 10) 70

9th : Annette McNeice ( 26) 71

10th: Eileen Mc Gee ( 23) 72 ( B9)

Front Nine: Aoife Frazer ( 16) 32 nett

Back Nine: Betty O Farrell ( 14) 34 nett Congratulations to all the winners of the Lady Captain’s Prize to the Junior Girls which was played on Saturday in great conditions.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next week’s competition is the Hayes Cup sponsored by O Brien, Coffey and McSweeney . 18 hole stableford Killeen.

Good luck to the Senior Foursomes who are playing in Limerick GC on Saturday August 10th against Tipperary in the Munster quarter final. Good luck to the Noreen Moore team who are playing is Ballybunion in Ballyheigue GC on Tuesday August 13th.

Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club

Last Sunday was John Lohans Presidents Prize which was kindly sponsorsor by Vincent Linnane & Family, Hearthill Interiors.

1st Liam Kingston (18) 41 pts

2nd John Brendan Griffin (18) 40 pts

3rd John Donegan (A) (20) 39 pts

4th Nicholas Cooke (16) 38 pts

5th Padraig Dineen (13) 37 pts

Best Gross Noel Gilbride (6) 35pts

Front Nine Ger Fitzgibbon (13) 21pts

Back Nine Patsy O’Connor (19) 21pts

Nearest the Pin Ger Fitzgibbon

Nearest the Rope Earl McMahon

CSS 37pts

Congrats to Tommy Hayes who had a hole in one on the 8th Hole Sunday using an 8 iron.

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheet available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 120

2 McCarthy, Liam 100

3 Gilbride, Noel 96

4 Hayes, Tommy 78

5 Kingston, Liam 75

6 Maunsell, John 70

6 Kennedy, Anthony 70

8 Roche, Patrick 69

9 Healy, Paddy 67

10 Behan, Gerry 65

10 Harty (C), Brendan 65

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

The leader after 5 weeks of the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 24pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php

Waterville

18 Hole Singles S/Ford Sunday 5th August 2019

Sponsored by: Harrison O’Dwyer Solicitors

1st Pat Ahern (12) 40pts

2nd Michael O’Halloran (16) 38pts

3rd Seamus O’Sullivan (7) 36pts

F9 Niall Fitzgerald (9) 22pts

B9 Maurice Tunney (15) 19pts

Beaufort Golf Club

(Gent’s Branch)

4th August – V-Par – Sponsored by Carson’s Daybreak, Beaufort

1st Mike Gleeson (15) 4 Up

2nd Brendan Kirby (21) 4 Up

3rd Padraig G O’Sullivan (10) 1 Up

2nd August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Eric Dunlea (3) 40 pts

5th August – Club Fundraiser (Gents Branch) – Sponsored by Dunloe Hotel

1st Tommy Gleeson 44 pts

2nd Ken West 40 pts

3rd Mike Gleeson 40 pts

4th Jim O’Leary 39 pts

5th Diarmaid Murphy 39 pts

6th Mike Bowler 39 pts

7th Kevin Doyle 39 pts

Fixtures

10th/11th August – Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Galvin’s Bar

7th August – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.

9th August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

Ladies Branch

3rd/4th August – Stableford – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

1st Laura Furlong (18) 35 pts

2nd Karen Spence (19) 35 pts

3rd Grainne McShortall (30) 34 pts

5th August – Fundraiser (Ladies Branch) – Sponsored by Boyles Topline, Killorglin

1st Annita Keane (18) 35 pts

2nd Maureen Creedon (13) 33 pts

3rd Noreen Coffey (15) 32 pts

4th Maeliosa Kelleher (12) 32 pts

5th Kay Walsh (15) 32 pts

Fixtures

11th August – Stableford – Captain’s Prize to The Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon

Club Scramble – Wednesday 7th August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

9th August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Castleisland

Seniors Results 29/07/2019

1st Mike Moloney 26 pts

2nd Donal De Barra 26 pts

3rd John Raggett 25 pts

Sunday 4/08/19

1st Jack Murphy 44pts

2nd Denny O’Sullivan 41

3rd Martin Downey 40

Next weeks competition

August Medal stroke play 11/08/19

Ladies Branch

18 hole stableford club sponsored

1st- Kadie Colbert 38pts

2nd- Mary Brosnan 36pts

Killorglin Men’s Club

Results:

Winners on Captain Shane Colins Day the 4th August are as follows:

1st Place – Joe Kennedy 67 Net, 2nd Place – Donie Evans (17) 69 Net (CB), 3rd Place – John Sheehan (20) 69 Net, Gross: – Robert Gallagher (12) 82 Strokes, 4th Place – John Joe Courtney (20) 70 Net, 5th Place- Pat Lynch (12) 71 Net, 6th Place- Dermot McKenna (11) 72 Net, Past Captain: Mike Kennedy (20) 72 Net, Senior: Brendan Campbell (21) 73 Net, Guest: Jack Buckley, Category B: Mikey McKenna (12) 72 Net, Category C: Colin O’Sullivan (15) 73 Net, Front 9: Padraig Dolan (21) 34.5 Net, Back 9: John M. O’Sullivan 34.5 Net, Nearest the Pin on 17: Jack Buckley 14 Inches, Longest Drive: Joe Kennedy.

Winner of 9 Hole Open Singles on 31sth July 2019 was Jimmy Foley (17) with 21 Points.

Winners of the Ladies Invitational to Captain Shane Collins Prize were Lady Captain Kathleen Keating (26) 41 Points followed by Ann Walker in second and Emma Daly in third.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 7th August Members €5 and visitors €12.

From 6th to 16th august is the re-entry open Puck Fair singles.

Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August is the Dungeel Motors sponsored V-Par.

KILLORGLIN MEMBERS GOLF CLUB

Ladies Results: Captain Shane Collins Prize to Ladies: 1. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 42 pts. 2. Tyler O’Sullivan (22) 40 pts. 3. Ann Walker (26) 36 pts. 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Hon. Handicap Secretary Coral Kiely: 1. Kitty Galvin (28) 30 pts (B6). 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 30 pts. 3. Emma Daly (19) 26 pts. Ballyheigue Ladies Invitation Day with Silver Swans. 12 Hole 4 Team Scramble. 1. Christina O’Sullivan (28)Betty Foley (39) Margaret Murphy (22) Eileen Buckley (39) 39.2. 2. Maura Kennedy V.C.(37) Rita Kelleher (33) Marie McCarthy (21) Helen Crowley (39) 40.00. 3. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) Marian Dore (38) Ann Gannon (36) Margaret Byrne (36) 40.7. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Beauty Boutique, Killarney can be played Sat 10th/Sun 11th or Tues 13th August. Arrange own time. Puck Fair re-entry 12 Hole Stableford is now in progress and will continue until further notice. Open to Green Fees.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Captain Paudie Kelleher’s Prize.

1st. Conor McSwiney (10)

2nd. Gavin O’Shea (11)

Best Gross Philip Duggan (5)

3rd. Sean Twomey (15)

4th. Flor O’Donoghue (10)

5th. Fionán O’Shea (18)

Best Past Captain Eugene O’Sullivan (23)

Best Senior Michael O’Brien (19)

Best Front 9 James Murphy

Best Back 9 Paul O’Connor (BH)

Longest Drive Philip Duggan

Nearest the Pin Paul O’Connor (BH) 15”

Best Junior Jack Maye

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Eugene O’Sullivan 24pts.

Thursday evening Bottle Comp. winner – Philip Duggan – 2 under gross.

Friday Evening Scramble winners – Marie Kissane, Brian Flynn and Cyril Murphy.

Ladies Results.

Captain Paudie Kelleher’s Prize to the ladies

1st. Marie James(18) 36pts

2nd. Veronica Blennerhassett (22) 35pts ocb

3rd. Vera Shaw (25) 35pts

Front 9 – Kerry Healy (31) 20pts

Back 9 – Kim Kennedy (13) 20pts

Wednesday 7th. August

Ladies Open Day

3 team Champagne Scramble

Sunday 11th. August

Club Cup

18 Hole Strokeplay

Sponsor: Packies

Draw Friday 10th August

Ceann Sibéal

3 Person Scramble- Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú

1. Mark Moriarty (7) Andrew McGovern (4) Graeme Brophy (8) 60.1net

2. Darragh Toomey (10) Ann Dunne (22) John O’Donovan (29) 62.9net

3. Fergal O’Neill (5) Helen O’Callaghan (16) Marie Scully (23) 63.6net

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú

Green Tees.

1. Mark Moriarty (4) 41pts

2. Dermot Glynn (14) 39pts

3. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (13) 39pts

Front Nine. Toz O’Mahony (15) 21pts

Back Nine. Thomas Ashe Jnr (6) 21pts

Yellow Tees

1. Denis Power (20) 34pts

August Fixtures

Sat 10th Mixed Foursomes (Open) Sponsored by Tom Creed

Sun 11th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Frank Buttimer

Sun 18th 4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by David O’Connor, Ceann Sibéal Bar & Catering

Ladies.

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Julie Devine & Orla Barry

1. Miriam Horgan (36) 40pts

2. Kate O’Connor (19) 38pts

3. Ann Moore (15) 37pts

4. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 37pts

Front Nine. Grace Wallace (36) 22pts

Back Nine. Nora Joyce (23) 18pts

August Fixtures

Wed 7th Lá Uachtarán na mBan (Máire)

Sat 10th Mixed Foursomes (Open) Sponsored by Tom Creed

Wed 14th Open 3 Person Team- Mná an Bhuailtín

Wed 21st Ladies Open Singles – Sponsored by Strand House

Ross Golf Club

On August 4th we held an Open SS competition.

The winners were –

1…..Seamus McCarthy (18) 37

2….Tony Lenihan (16) 37.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies: Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th August, 18 Hole Stroke (MC and Monthly Medal) Kindly Sponsored by McGuirk’s 1st Mary T Real(8)65 Net. 2ND Theresa Nolan(37)67Net, 3rd Sandra Nyhan(19)68 Net. Scratch Score for Friday 67 Scratch Score for Sunday 71.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 31st July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Merlyn O’Connor(18)19pts, 2nd Heather Stevenson(21)18pts..

4 Person Champagne Classic Saturday 3rd August 1st Brian Ciepierski(19) Joe Ciepierski(25) Patricia Goodwin(35) Mary Ciepierski(37) 97pts.

9 Hole Scramble Friday 2nd August, 1st Kieran Kelliher(13),Sean O’Connor(A)(17), Linda Flynn(36)28.5pts

Men’s Club: Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke (Goty). Kindly Sponsored by Green Heat.1st John Slattery(18)65 net, 2nd Rick Earley(18)65 net, 3rd Kieran Kelliher(13)65 net, Best Gross: Bryan Tess(8)68 net, Front 9 Eddie Hanafin(11)34.50 net, Back 9 Tom Moriarty(11)30.50 net. Standard Scratch 70.

Seniors: Thursday 1st August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sean Spillane(15)24pts, 2nd John Slattery(18)22pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 9th and Sunday 11th August.18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by O’Shea’s Blennerville. Friday Timesheet 9:00 to 9:40 and 4:00 to 4:30. Sunday Timesheet..

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 7th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 10th August and Sunday 11th August 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s club..

Seniors: Thursday 8th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.