Kerry Golf News and Results

TRALEE
President Gene Kelly’s Prize 4th August. Results & Fixtures
Results:
1st Jonathon Goodall (4) 41 pts
2nd Richard Rafferty (8) 40 pts
3rd Michael O’Brien (14) 39 pta
Best Gross David Fitzgerald (3) 38 pts
4th Tomas Dowling (12) 39 pts
5th Kieran Jnr Dinan (18) 39 pts
6th James O’Halloran (7) 39 pts
7th Patrick Stack (7) 38 pts
Division 1 Gerard O’Sullivan (5) 38 pts
Division 2 Declan O’Connell (11) 38 pts
Division 3 Paudie Nolan (16) 38 pts
Division 4 Alan Doore (26) 38 pts
Best Score 6.30 start Michael Quirke (15) 38 pts
Best Score 10.30 start Brian Moynihan (6) 38 pts
Best Score 3.30 start Michael O’Connell (15) 38 pts
Front 9 Donagh Shanahan (16) 24 pts
Back 9 Maurice Mulcare (11) 20 pts
Past President Denis Reen (15) 35 pts
Student Eoin Lynch (10) 36 pts
Senior Sean Reidy (12) 37 pts
Guest Padraig Teehan (12) 31 pts
9 Hole – Anton O’Callaghan (1) 18 pts
CSS 36 pts
Number of players 212
Fixtures:
Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.
Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf.
Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open.
Sun 18th August MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant.
Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Festival Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open
Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.
Sun 25th August Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Tralee Town House. Timesheet Open
Wednesday 28th August. The Tankard Bar & Restaurant. Festival Open Singles.
Ladies results (Open Day) Wednesday 31st July 9Sponsored by Ballyroe Hotel
1) Paula Masterson, Eileen Treacy and Mairead O’Donovan (Adare Manor)
84 points
2) Liz Grey, Anne Moran (Tralee) and Joan Dobson (Cork)
80 points
3) Mary Savage, Laura Rafferty and Ber Walsh (Tralee)
80 points
4) Jane Joyce, Ann Jordan and Josephine Cummins (Gort)
80 points
5) Gillian Stack, Finola O’Donnell and Frances Mulqueen (Ballyneety)
80 points
6) Margaret Kelleher (Douglas), Marguerite Guerin (Monkstown) and
Annita Keane (Dooks)
79 points
Ladies fixtures :
Wednesday 7th August (Waltz sponsored by Bela Bia)
Sunday 11th August Lady Presidents Prize (Irene Prendergast)
Dooks Golf Club
Results – 3rd & 4th August 2019
KAY KEATING PRESIDENTS PRIZE 2019
Winner Pat Mahony (14) 41 Pts
2nd Micheal Shanahan (15) 40 Pts
3rd David Kirby (8) 39 Pts C/B
4th Edward Deniels (4) 39 Pts
Best Gross Martin Daly (5) 31 Pts Gross
5th Owen Aherne (14) 38 Pts C/B
6th Patrick G Riordan (18) 38 Pts
7th Diarmuid P Murphy (19) 37 Pts C/B
8th Denis Griffin (13) 37 Pts
9th Laurence Hogan (19) 36 Pts C/B
10th John Clifford (20) 36 Pts
Over 65 Pat Bowler 30 Pts
Past Officer Aidan O’Shea (9) 31 Pts
13 Holes Val O’Mahony (26)
Front 9 Jacko Foley (14) 20 Pts
Back 9 David O’Sullivan (13) 19 Pts
Css – Sat 72 Sun 73
170 played.
*******************************
Ladies Section – 18 Hole Competition CSS: 73
1st – Eileen Ogie O’Sullivan (10) = 38 pts
2nd – Kathleen Wall (25) = 36 pts
Best Gross – Tracy Eakin (1) = 36 pts
3rd – Annette Hogan (26) = 36 pts
4th – Maura Prendiville (19) = 35 pts
5th – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts
9 Hole Competition: Mary Shields (12)
13 Hole Guest – Sinead Heraty (7)
9 Hole Competition – 30th July 2019
1st – Kate Coakley (11) = 21 pts
2nd – Miriam De Vere White (10) = 21 pts
Killarney Golf Club Mens’ Club.
Last Weekend saw the staging of James Curran’s Captains Prize. It was held over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Killeen course with a staggering 400 plus competitors. There was a 9 hole playoff for the top 21 qualifiers, and the final totals for the top 21 are as follows (Format of scoring = Handicap, First Round Score, Playoff Score, Total Points);
1st, Renaldas Bendikas 7, 39, 20, 59
2nd, Donal Considine, 2, 41, 18, 59
3rd, Anthony Curran 20, 39, 18, 57
4th, Denis Carroll 7, 40, 17, 57
5th, Shane O’Sullivan 8, 40, 17, 57
6th, David O’Callaghan 3, 36, 19, 55
7th, David Hartnett 16, 38, 17, 55
8th, Eric Dunlea, 3, 38, 17, 55
9th, Keith McMahon 15, 39, 16, 55
10th, Barry Fraser, 11, 36, 18, 54
11th, James Devane, 7, 36, 18, 54
12th, Peter (Head) O’Brien, 9, 37, 17, 54
13th, Conn O’Connor, 7, 37, 16, 53
14th, John Cahill, 10, 37, 15, 52
15th, Gary Kerrisk, 26, 44, 8, 52
16th, Damien Hickey, 11, 36, 14, 50
17th, Kieran O’Keeffe, 6, 38, 11, 49
18th, Stephen Broderick, 14, 37, 11, 48
19th, Paul O’Donoghue, 18, 36, 11, 47
20th, Seanie Kelliher, 10, 37, 10, 47
21st, Moss Lyons Jnr, 10, 38, 8, 46
Past Captains Winner Derry McCarthy (6) 36pts
Senior Winner, Kieran Coffey (17) 37pts
Guest Damien Fleming (5) 37pts
Best Qualifier Peter Cronin (11) 38pts
Juniors
1st Christian Casey (15) 40pts
2nd Brian O’Connor (24) 37pts
3rd Tom Knoblauch (24) 36pts
Ladies Club
RESULTS CAPTAIN JAMES CURRAN PRIZE TO THE LADIES SUNDAY 4th August 2019
1st: Frances Arthur ( 24) 67. Winner of the Captain’s cup
2nd : Aine Martin (23) 66
BG: Tracy Eakin (1) 73
3rd: Patricia Lynch ( 24) 68
4th: Ann Stuart ( 17) 69 ( B9) Winner of the Guard’s Cup
5th : Margaret Campion ( 7) 69
6th : Maire Murphy ( 29) 70 (B9)
7th: Ann Moynihan Rudden ( 7) 70 (B6)
8th : Fidelma O Connor ( 10) 70
9th : Annette McNeice ( 26) 71
10th: Eileen Mc Gee ( 23) 72 ( B9)
Front Nine: Aoife Frazer ( 16) 32 nett
Back Nine: Betty O Farrell ( 14) 34 nett Congratulations to all the winners of the Lady Captain’s Prize to the Junior Girls which was played on Saturday in great conditions.
Congratulations to all the winners!
Next week’s competition is the Hayes Cup sponsored by O Brien, Coffey and McSweeney . 18 hole stableford Killeen.
Good luck to the Senior Foursomes who are playing in Limerick GC on Saturday August 10th against Tipperary in the Munster quarter final. Good luck to the Noreen Moore team who are playing is Ballybunion in Ballyheigue GC on Tuesday August 13th.
Ballyheigue Castle Mens Club
Last Sunday was John Lohans Presidents Prize which was kindly sponsorsor by Vincent Linnane & Family, Hearthill Interiors.
1st Liam Kingston (18) 41 pts
2nd John Brendan Griffin (18) 40 pts
3rd John Donegan (A) (20) 39 pts
4th Nicholas Cooke (16) 38 pts
5th Padraig Dineen (13) 37 pts
Best Gross Noel Gilbride (6) 35pts
Front Nine Ger Fitzgibbon (13) 21pts
Back Nine Patsy O’Connor (19) 21pts
Nearest the Pin Ger Fitzgibbon
Nearest the Rope Earl McMahon
CSS 37pts
Congrats to Tommy Hayes who had a hole in one on the 8th Hole Sunday using an 8 iron.
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheet available online.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 120
2 McCarthy, Liam 100
3 Gilbride, Noel 96
4 Hayes, Tommy 78
5 Kingston, Liam 75
6 Maunsell, John 70
6 Kennedy, Anthony 70
8 Roche, Patrick 69
9 Healy, Paddy 67
10 Behan, Gerry 65
10 Harty (C), Brendan 65
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
The leader after 5 weeks of the Risk/Reward competition is Kyle Reidy with 24pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php
Waterville
18 Hole Singles S/Ford Sunday 5th August 2019
Sponsored by: Harrison O’Dwyer Solicitors
1st Pat Ahern (12) 40pts
2nd Michael O’Halloran (16) 38pts
3rd Seamus O’Sullivan (7) 36pts
F9 Niall Fitzgerald (9) 22pts
B9 Maurice Tunney (15) 19pts
Beaufort Golf Club
(Gent’s Branch)
4th August – V-Par – Sponsored by Carson’s Daybreak, Beaufort
1st Mike Gleeson (15) 4 Up
2nd Brendan Kirby (21) 4 Up
3rd Padraig G O’Sullivan (10) 1 Up
2nd August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Eric Dunlea (3) 40 pts
5th August – Club Fundraiser (Gents Branch) – Sponsored by Dunloe Hotel
1st Tommy Gleeson 44 pts
2nd Ken West 40 pts
3rd Mike Gleeson 40 pts
4th Jim O’Leary 39 pts
5th Diarmaid Murphy 39 pts
6th Mike Bowler 39 pts
7th Kevin Doyle 39 pts
Fixtures
10th/11th August – Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Galvin’s Bar
7th August – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.
9th August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
.
Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.
Ladies Branch
3rd/4th August – Stableford – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar
1st Laura Furlong (18) 35 pts
2nd Karen Spence (19) 35 pts
3rd Grainne McShortall (30) 34 pts
5th August – Fundraiser (Ladies Branch) – Sponsored by Boyles Topline, Killorglin
1st Annita Keane (18) 35 pts
2nd Maureen Creedon (13) 33 pts
3rd Noreen Coffey (15) 32 pts
4th Maeliosa Kelleher (12) 32 pts
5th Kay Walsh (15) 32 pts
Fixtures
11th August – Stableford – Captain’s Prize to The Ladies – Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon
Club Scramble – Wednesday 7th August – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
9th August – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Castleisland
Seniors Results 29/07/2019
1st Mike Moloney 26 pts
2nd Donal De Barra 26 pts
3rd John Raggett 25 pts
Sunday 4/08/19
1st Jack Murphy 44pts
2nd Denny O’Sullivan 41
3rd Martin Downey 40
Next weeks competition
August Medal stroke play 11/08/19
Ladies Branch
18 hole stableford club sponsored
1st- Kadie Colbert 38pts
2nd- Mary Brosnan 36pts
Killorglin Men’s Club
Results:
Winners on Captain Shane Colins Day the 4th August are as follows:
1st Place – Joe Kennedy 67 Net, 2nd Place – Donie Evans (17) 69 Net (CB), 3rd Place – John Sheehan (20) 69 Net, Gross: – Robert Gallagher (12) 82 Strokes, 4th Place – John Joe Courtney (20) 70 Net, 5th Place- Pat Lynch (12) 71 Net, 6th Place- Dermot McKenna (11) 72 Net, Past Captain: Mike Kennedy (20) 72 Net, Senior: Brendan Campbell (21) 73 Net, Guest: Jack Buckley, Category B: Mikey McKenna (12) 72 Net, Category C: Colin O’Sullivan (15) 73 Net, Front 9: Padraig Dolan (21) 34.5 Net, Back 9: John M. O’Sullivan 34.5 Net, Nearest the Pin on 17: Jack Buckley 14 Inches, Longest Drive: Joe Kennedy.
Winner of 9 Hole Open Singles on 31sth July 2019 was Jimmy Foley (17) with 21 Points.
Winners of the Ladies Invitational to Captain Shane Collins Prize were Lady Captain Kathleen Keating (26) 41 Points followed by Ann Walker in second and Emma Daly in third.
Fixtures:
9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 7th August Members €5 and visitors €12.
From 6th to 16th august is the re-entry open Puck Fair singles.
Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th August is the Dungeel Motors sponsored V-Par.
KILLORGLIN MEMBERS GOLF CLUB
Ladies Results: Captain Shane Collins Prize to Ladies: 1. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 42 pts. 2. Tyler O’Sullivan (22) 40 pts. 3. Ann Walker (26) 36 pts. 12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Hon. Handicap Secretary Coral Kiely: 1. Kitty Galvin (28) 30 pts (B6). 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 30 pts. 3. Emma Daly (19) 26 pts. Ballyheigue Ladies Invitation Day with Silver Swans. 12 Hole 4 Team Scramble. 1. Christina O’Sullivan (28)Betty Foley (39) Margaret Murphy (22) Eileen Buckley (39) 39.2. 2. Maura Kennedy V.C.(37) Rita Kelleher (33) Marie McCarthy (21) Helen Crowley (39) 40.00. 3. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) Marian Dore (38) Ann Gannon (36) Margaret Byrne (36) 40.7. FIXTURES: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Beauty Boutique, Killarney can be played Sat 10th/Sun 11th or Tues 13th August. Arrange own time. Puck Fair re-entry 12 Hole Stableford is now in progress and will continue until further notice. Open to Green Fees.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Captain Paudie Kelleher’s Prize.
1st. Conor McSwiney (10)
2nd. Gavin O’Shea (11)
Best Gross Philip Duggan (5)
3rd. Sean Twomey (15)
4th. Flor O’Donoghue (10)
5th. Fionán O’Shea (18)
Best Past Captain Eugene O’Sullivan (23)
Best Senior Michael O’Brien (19)
Best Front 9 James Murphy
Best Back 9 Paul O’Connor (BH)
Longest Drive Philip Duggan
Nearest the Pin Paul O’Connor (BH) 15”
Best Junior Jack Maye
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Eugene O’Sullivan 24pts.
Thursday evening Bottle Comp. winner – Philip Duggan – 2 under gross.
Friday Evening Scramble winners – Marie Kissane, Brian Flynn and Cyril Murphy.
Ladies Results.
Captain Paudie Kelleher’s Prize to the ladies
1st. Marie James(18) 36pts
2nd. Veronica Blennerhassett (22) 35pts ocb
3rd. Vera Shaw (25) 35pts
Front 9 – Kerry Healy (31) 20pts
Back 9 – Kim Kennedy (13) 20pts
Wednesday 7th. August
Ladies Open Day
3 team Champagne Scramble
Sunday 11th. August
Club Cup
18 Hole Strokeplay
Sponsor: Packies
Draw Friday 10th August
Ceann Sibéal
3 Person Scramble- Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú
1. Mark Moriarty (7) Andrew McGovern (4) Graeme Brophy (8) 60.1net
2. Darragh Toomey (10) Ann Dunne (22) John O’Donovan (29) 62.9net
3. Fergal O’Neill (5) Helen O’Callaghan (16) Marie Scully (23) 63.6net
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Clann Uí Mhurchú
Green Tees.
1. Mark Moriarty (4) 41pts
2. Dermot Glynn (14) 39pts
3. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (13) 39pts
Front Nine. Toz O’Mahony (15) 21pts
Back Nine. Thomas Ashe Jnr (6) 21pts
Yellow Tees
1. Denis Power (20) 34pts
August Fixtures
Sat 10th Mixed Foursomes (Open) Sponsored by Tom Creed
Sun 11th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Frank Buttimer
Sun 18th 4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by David O’Connor, Ceann Sibéal Bar & Catering
Ladies.
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Julie Devine & Orla Barry
1. Miriam Horgan (36) 40pts
2. Kate O’Connor (19) 38pts
3. Ann Moore (15) 37pts
4. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 37pts
Front Nine. Grace Wallace (36) 22pts
Back Nine. Nora Joyce (23) 18pts
August Fixtures
Wed 7th Lá Uachtarán na mBan (Máire)
Sat 10th Mixed Foursomes (Open) Sponsored by Tom Creed
Wed 14th Open 3 Person Team- Mná an Bhuailtín
Wed 21st Ladies Open Singles – Sponsored by Strand House
Ross Golf Club
On August 4th we held an Open SS competition.
The winners were –
1…..Seamus McCarthy (18) 37
2….Tony Lenihan (16) 37.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies: Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th August, 18 Hole Stroke (MC and Monthly Medal) Kindly Sponsored by McGuirk’s 1st Mary T Real(8)65 Net. 2ND Theresa Nolan(37)67Net, 3rd Sandra Nyhan(19)68 Net. Scratch Score for Friday 67 Scratch Score for Sunday 71.
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 31st July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Merlyn O’Connor(18)19pts, 2nd Heather Stevenson(21)18pts..
4 Person Champagne Classic Saturday 3rd August 1st Brian Ciepierski(19) Joe Ciepierski(25) Patricia Goodwin(35) Mary Ciepierski(37) 97pts.
9 Hole Scramble Friday 2nd August, 1st Kieran Kelliher(13),Sean O’Connor(A)(17), Linda Flynn(36)28.5pts
Men’s Club: Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke (Goty). Kindly Sponsored by Green Heat.1st John Slattery(18)65 net, 2nd Rick Earley(18)65 net, 3rd Kieran Kelliher(13)65 net, Best Gross: Bryan Tess(8)68 net, Front 9 Eddie Hanafin(11)34.50 net, Back 9 Tom Moriarty(11)30.50 net. Standard Scratch 70.
Seniors: Thursday 1st August 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sean Spillane(15)24pts, 2nd John Slattery(18)22pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 9th and Sunday 11th August.18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by O’Shea’s Blennerville. Friday Timesheet 9:00 to 9:40 and 4:00 to 4:30. Sunday Timesheet..
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 7th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 10th August and Sunday 11th August 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Men’s club..
Seniors: Thursday 8th August 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Junior Lessons: Free Junior Lessons for members every Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 pm until October with PGA Coach Adrian Whitehead. Non- members €5.