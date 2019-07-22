Kerry Golf News And Results

CASTLEISLAND
V – PAR Blue Tees – Lyons Insurance played 21/07/19
1st Ben Foley 5up
2nd Ted Brodrick 4up
3rd Tom Nix 4up
Seniors Results 15/07/2019
1st Mike O’ Connor 26 pts
2nd Johnny Burrows 24 pts
3rd Tom Brennan 24 pts
Seniors away day takes place 6th August to Mallow.
Ladies 18 hole stableford
Winner – Marian Kerrisk 38pts
Next weeks competition
Ladys Captains Prize 18 hole stableford GOY
Please note Friday night scrambles will resume this Friday . Registration at 6pm in Clubhouse, Tee off at 6.30pm.
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 21st JULY 2019, kindly sponsored by Calor Gas
1st Margaret Campion (07) 6up
2nd Patricia Lynch (24) 5up (last 6)
3rd Ailish Mulcahy (08) 5up (Last 9)
4th Mary B O’Connor (32) 5 up (Last 9)
5th Deidre Prendergast (06) 5 up
6th Catriona O’Leary (30) 4 up
CSS: 70
Congratulations to all the winners !
Next Sunday competition is 18 hole, Stableford, on Killeen and is the Maureen O’Shea memorial very kindly sponsored by The O Shea family.
Many thanks
Marie
WATERVILLE
18 hole Singles S/Ford 21st July 2019
Sponsored by: Eoin Lehane – Moore Stephens Nathans
1st Richard Murphy (9) 37 pts
2nd Rob O’Mahony (16) 36 pts
3rd Ger McCoy (19) 34 pts
F9 Daniel O’Mahony (15) 19 pts
B9 Niall Fitzgerald (9) 17 pts
Tralee
Ladies Results
Wednesday 17th July (Play in Pink fourball)
1st Ber Walsh and Mary Savage 40pts
2nd Brid Halloran and Maura Shanahan 38pts
3rd Anita Lynch and Mary Murphy 38pts
Sunday 21st July (Lady Captains Prize) Fionnuala Mann)
1st Niamh Galvin (35) 38 points
2nd Vera Tierney (12) 37 points
Best Gross Mary Sheehy 33 points
3rd Kaelin O’Keeffe (7) 37 points
4th Mary O’Donnell (28) 37 points
Cat 1 (0 -18) Norah Quinlan (18) 35 points
Cat 2 (19-28) Veronique Davern (25) 34 points
Cat 3 (29 -36) Caroline Sugrue (36) 33 points
Front 9 Clare Willey 20 points
Back 9 Mary Murphy 19pts
Fixtures : Wednesday 24th July Ard Na Li Trophy(Stroke)
Ceann Sibéal
Gents:
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Finbar Cahill
Green Tees.
1. Damian Wallace (5) 35pts
2. Barra Lupton-Smith (11) 33pts
3. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (13) 32pts
Yellow Tees.
1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (28) 41pts
Sun 27th Lá Chaptaen na bhFear – Ignatius O’Connor
Ladies.
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Crystal
1. Caroline Nic Eoin (19) 43pts
2. Kate O’Connor (20) 41pts
Gross. Lilian Harrington (4) 34pts
3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (27) 40pts
4. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (24) 39pts
5. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (8) 39pts
Front Nine. Ann Moore (14) 20pts
Back Nine. Tara Ui Chualáin (25) 20pts
9 Hole Comp. Noreen Greaney 17pts
Duais Chaptaen na mBan (Margaret Power)
1. Elmarie Long (14) 43pts
2. Margot Wall (24) 42pts
Gross. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (8) 28pts
3. Rosaleen Fitzgerald (26) 41pts
4. Áine Uí Dhonnabháin (33) 41pts
5. Nora Joyce (24) 40pts
6. Cora McCarthy (24) 40pts
7. Bernie Firtéar (31) 40pts
Front Nine. Catherine Murray (28) 24pts
Back Nine. Betty Reddy (24) 19pts
Past Captain Ann O’Higgins (20) 37pts
9 Hole Comp. 1st Noreen Greaney 13pts
9 Hole Comp. 2nd Ellen Greaney 12pts
Longest Drive. Majella Murphy
Nearest Pin. Hilary Hegarty
Killorglin
Winners of the 18 Hole Stableford very kindly sponsored by Boyles Hardware this weekend 20th & 21th of July are as follows:
1st Place – Mikey McKenna (13) 41 Points, 2nd Place – Aidan Spillane (9) 40 Points , 3rd Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (8) 39 Points (CB), Gross: – Michael Harrington (14) 85 Strokes, 4th Place – John M. O’Sullivan (18) 39 Points (CB), Senior: James O’Riordan (24) 37 Points
Winner of 9 Hole Open Singles on 17 July 2019 was Jackie Quirke with 21 Points.
Fixtures:
9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 24th July. Members €5 and visitors €12.
Next weekend 27th & 28th July is the J.B. Healy & Crowley Solicitors 18 Hole Singles Stableford.
Best of Luck to Lady Captain Kathleen Keating on her day next Saturday the 27th July 2019. May the sun shine bright.
Shane Collins Captain’s Prize is Sunday 4th August. A timesheet is in the shop.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
Monday 15th – Sunday 23rd July 2019
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 27th July 2019 – Pat Mulcare AM/AM – Old Course
Sunday 28th July 2019 – Pat Mulcare AM/AM – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 16th July 2019 – Old Course
1st Toni Quilter (17) 38pts
2nd Noirin Lynch (29) 37pts
3rd Janice O’Connell (11) 36pts
Friday Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion – Friday 19th July 2019 – Old Course
1st Toni Quilter (17)
Thomas J Quilter (21)
Dan Sheehan (16)
Michael Purtill (23) 2 under 45.3 net
2nd Eamon O’Connor (8)
Claude Keane (9)
Jeanelle Griffin (31)
Elizabeth Keane (32) 1 under 46.0 nett
3rd Susan Gilmore (8)
Eric Kettler (13)
Maurice McEllistrim (13)
Roswitha Boch ((33) 2 under 46.3 + .25 = 46.55
Kenmare
Brosnan Scramble Results.
Overall Winners – Dave Kerins, Pat O’Dwyer and Eugene O’Sullivan – 56.1
Best Men’s team – Philip Duggan, David O’Dwyer (Jnr) and Henk Bons – 56.3
Best Ladies Team – Kim Kennedy, Chris O’Siochru and Angela Cronin – 64.8
Best Mixed Team – Angela Brosnan, Thomas O’Sullivan and Colin Coady – 58.1
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Denis Horgan – 23pts.
KILLORGLIN
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by MacBees: 1. Ann Walker (26) 69 nett (B9). 2. Susan Darby (33) 69 nett. 3. Maria Pigott (38) 70 nett.
Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s Prize Day Saturday 27th. 18 Hole Stroke. Time Sheet on Notice Board, Silver Swans 12 Hole re-entry 16/7/2019. 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 28 pts. 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 27 pts. Wishing Lady Captain Kathleen Keating a brilliant day and night for her Prize Day and Presentation on Saturday 27th July.
ROSS
On July 14th we held an Open SS competition.
The winner was:-
1…..Tomas Kelliher (9) 38.
On July 21st we held a 3 Club stableford competition.
The winners were –
1..Gianfranco Ghidini (16) 36.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies:
Saturday 20th July, Lady Presidents Prize Merlyn O’Connor.
1st: Sandra Nyhan (19) 38 pts
2nd: Teresa Rice (20) 38 pts
Best Gross: Mary T Real (8) 36 pts
3rd: Patricia Goodwin (35) 37 pts
4th: Marie McCarthy (18) 37 pts
Past President: Marion Bourke (28) 36 pts
Front 9: Karen Tess (16) 21 pts
Back 9: Helen Harty (23) 19 pts
Committee Prize: Edel Randles (19) 29 pts
Nearest the Pin: Tina Moriarty
Longest Drive: Mary T Real
1st Men’s: Mike Mercer (25) 20 pts
2nd: Eamon Travers (16) 20 pts
Male Guest: Haulie Kerins (24) 19 pts
Female Guests: 1st Marie Mc’Sweeney (17) 20 pts
2nd Niamh Mc’Inerney (32) 19 pts
Men’s Club: Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke, Goty. Kindly Sponsored by Hennebrys Sports, Tralee.1st Noel Mc Coy(14)68net, 2nd Martin Schoppler(18)70net, 3rd Maurice Hogan(13)76net. Front 9 Tom Leen(15)34.50net, Back 9 Derek Walsh(13)35.50net.
Seniors: Thursday 18th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Pat O’Donnell(21)22pts, 2nd Tommy Cosgrove(13)21pts.
Dooks Golf Club Results
Mens Club – Bianconi Inn Singles 20th & 21st July 2019
Winner – Barry Keane (18) = 41 pts
2nd – Peter McLaughlin (11) = 40 pts
3rd – Jack McGillycuddy (6) = 39 pts c/b
4th – John O’Shea (11) = 39 pts
Best Gross – Edward Deniels (4) – = 32 pts gross
5th – John Houliahn (7) = 38 pts c/b
6th – James C Long (13) = 38 pts c/b
Over 65 – Ronan Burke (14) = 36 pts
Front 9 – Vivian O’Callaghan (23) = 21 pts c/b
Back 9 – Ronan Curtayne (24) = 19 pts
104 played – CSS 71 (36pts) both days
Next Weekend Sunday 28th July 2019 – Club Singles – Stableford – White Markers (Ladies Captains Prize on Saturday 27th July)
********************
Ladies Club
Carrig House – Saturday 20th & Sunday 21st July 2019 CSS: 72 Sat / 75 Sun
1st – Dara Murphy (36) = 38 pts
2nd – Betty Jo Dennehy (26) = 36 pts
3rd – Annita Keane (18) = 34
Cat A – Mary Keane (18) = 34 pts
Cat B – Mary Bowler (21) = 31 pts
Cat C – Josephine Foley (33) = 32 pts
Tralee
Cork exchange
Results
1st Brendan Long (14) & Jim O’Donovan (6) 42 Points
2nd Allan O’Connor (9) & John P O’Brien (11) 42 Points
3rd Ray Fullam Snr (11) & Ray Fullam Jnr (12) 42 Points
4th Conor Stack (14) & Seamus MacGearailt (17) 41 Points
Fixtures
Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am.
Sun 04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize. 3 Shotgun starts.
Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.
Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf.
Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open.
Sun 18th August MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Open.
Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open
Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.
Sun 25th August MC 14 Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Tralee Town House. Timesheet Open
Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)
20th/21st July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Reens Garage, Rathmore
1st Grainne McShortall (34) 40 pts
2nd Aideen Ryan-Lee (30) 38 pts
3rd Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (28) 35 pts
Open Mondays – 9 Hole Competition – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Limited
Winner: Ann Marie Quigley (21) 17 pts
Fixtures
27th/28th July – Round 4 Golfer Of The Year (18 Hole Stroke) – Sponsored by Ger Lee
Club Scramble – Wednesday 24th July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
26th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
29th July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.
5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.
