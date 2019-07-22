Kerry Golf News And Results

CASTLEISLAND

V – PAR Blue Tees – Lyons Insurance played 21/07/19

1st Ben Foley 5up

2nd Ted Brodrick 4up

3rd Tom Nix 4up

Seniors Results 15/07/2019

1st Mike O’ Connor 26 pts

2nd Johnny Burrows 24 pts

3rd Tom Brennan 24 pts

Seniors away day takes place 6th August to Mallow.

Ladies 18 hole stableford

Winner – Marian Kerrisk 38pts

Next weeks competition

Ladys Captains Prize 18 hole stableford GOY

Please note Friday night scrambles will resume this Friday . Registration at 6pm in Clubhouse, Tee off at 6.30pm.



Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 21st JULY 2019, kindly sponsored by Calor Gas

1st Margaret Campion (07) 6up

2nd Patricia Lynch (24) 5up (last 6)

3rd Ailish Mulcahy (08) 5up (Last 9)

4th Mary B O’Connor (32) 5 up (Last 9)

5th Deidre Prendergast (06) 5 up

6th Catriona O’Leary (30) 4 up

CSS: 70

Congratulations to all the winners !

Next Sunday competition is 18 hole, Stableford, on Killeen and is the Maureen O’Shea memorial very kindly sponsored by The O Shea family.

Many thanks

Marie

WATERVILLE

18 hole Singles S/Ford 21st July 2019

Sponsored by: Eoin Lehane – Moore Stephens Nathans

1st Richard Murphy (9) 37 pts

2nd Rob O’Mahony (16) 36 pts

3rd Ger McCoy (19) 34 pts

F9 Daniel O’Mahony (15) 19 pts

B9 Niall Fitzgerald (9) 17 pts



Tralee

Ladies Results

Wednesday 17th July (Play in Pink fourball)

1st Ber Walsh and Mary Savage 40pts

2nd Brid Halloran and Maura Shanahan 38pts

3rd Anita Lynch and Mary Murphy 38pts

Sunday 21st July (Lady Captains Prize) Fionnuala Mann)

1st Niamh Galvin (35) 38 points

2nd Vera Tierney (12) 37 points

Best Gross Mary Sheehy 33 points

3rd Kaelin O’Keeffe (7) 37 points

4th Mary O’Donnell (28) 37 points

Cat 1 (0 -18) Norah Quinlan (18) 35 points

Cat 2 (19-28) Veronique Davern (25) 34 points

Cat 3 (29 -36) Caroline Sugrue (36) 33 points

Front 9 Clare Willey 20 points

Back 9 Mary Murphy 19pts

Fixtures : Wednesday 24th July Ard Na Li Trophy(Stroke)

Ceann Sibéal

Gents:

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Finbar Cahill

Green Tees.

1. Damian Wallace (5) 35pts

2. Barra Lupton-Smith (11) 33pts

3. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (13) 32pts

Yellow Tees.

1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (28) 41pts

Sun 27th Lá Chaptaen na bhFear – Ignatius O’Connor

Ladies.

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Dingle Crystal

1. Caroline Nic Eoin (19) 43pts

2. Kate O’Connor (20) 41pts

Gross. Lilian Harrington (4) 34pts

3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (27) 40pts

4. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (24) 39pts

5. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (8) 39pts

Front Nine. Ann Moore (14) 20pts

Back Nine. Tara Ui Chualáin (25) 20pts

9 Hole Comp. Noreen Greaney 17pts

Duais Chaptaen na mBan (Margaret Power)

1. Elmarie Long (14) 43pts

2. Margot Wall (24) 42pts

Gross. Maighréad Uí Chíobháin (8) 28pts

3. Rosaleen Fitzgerald (26) 41pts

4. Áine Uí Dhonnabháin (33) 41pts

5. Nora Joyce (24) 40pts

6. Cora McCarthy (24) 40pts

7. Bernie Firtéar (31) 40pts

Front Nine. Catherine Murray (28) 24pts

Back Nine. Betty Reddy (24) 19pts

Past Captain Ann O’Higgins (20) 37pts

9 Hole Comp. 1st Noreen Greaney 13pts

9 Hole Comp. 2nd Ellen Greaney 12pts

Longest Drive. Majella Murphy

Nearest Pin. Hilary Hegarty

Killorglin

Winners of the 18 Hole Stableford very kindly sponsored by Boyles Hardware this weekend 20th & 21th of July are as follows:

1st Place – Mikey McKenna (13) 41 Points, 2nd Place – Aidan Spillane (9) 40 Points , 3rd Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (8) 39 Points (CB), Gross: – Michael Harrington (14) 85 Strokes, 4th Place – John M. O’Sullivan (18) 39 Points (CB), Senior: James O’Riordan (24) 37 Points

Winner of 9 Hole Open Singles on 17 July 2019 was Jackie Quirke with 21 Points.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 24th July. Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next weekend 27th & 28th July is the J.B. Healy & Crowley Solicitors 18 Hole Singles Stableford.

Best of Luck to Lady Captain Kathleen Keating on her day next Saturday the 27th July 2019. May the sun shine bright.

Shane Collins Captain’s Prize is Sunday 4th August. A timesheet is in the shop.



Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 15th – Sunday 23rd July 2019

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 27th July 2019 – Pat Mulcare AM/AM – Old Course

Sunday 28th July 2019 – Pat Mulcare AM/AM – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Voucher Competition – Tuesday 16th July 2019 – Old Course

1st Toni Quilter (17) 38pts

2nd Noirin Lynch (29) 37pts

3rd Janice O’Connell (11) 36pts

Friday Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion – Friday 19th July 2019 – Old Course

1st Toni Quilter (17)

Thomas J Quilter (21)

Dan Sheehan (16)

Michael Purtill (23) 2 under 45.3 net

2nd Eamon O’Connor (8)

Claude Keane (9)

Jeanelle Griffin (31)

Elizabeth Keane (32) 1 under 46.0 nett

3rd Susan Gilmore (8)

Eric Kettler (13)

Maurice McEllistrim (13)

Roswitha Boch ((33) 2 under 46.3 + .25 = 46.55

Kenmare

Brosnan Scramble Results.

Overall Winners – Dave Kerins, Pat O’Dwyer and Eugene O’Sullivan – 56.1

Best Men’s team – Philip Duggan, David O’Dwyer (Jnr) and Henk Bons – 56.3

Best Ladies Team – Kim Kennedy, Chris O’Siochru and Angela Cronin – 64.8

Best Mixed Team – Angela Brosnan, Thomas O’Sullivan and Colin Coady – 58.1

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Denis Horgan – 23pts.

KILLORGLIN

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by MacBees: 1. Ann Walker (26) 69 nett (B9). 2. Susan Darby (33) 69 nett. 3. Maria Pigott (38) 70 nett.

Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s Prize Day Saturday 27th. 18 Hole Stroke. Time Sheet on Notice Board, Silver Swans 12 Hole re-entry 16/7/2019. 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 28 pts. 2. Rita Kelleher (33) 27 pts. Wishing Lady Captain Kathleen Keating a brilliant day and night for her Prize Day and Presentation on Saturday 27th July.

ROSS

On July 14th we held an Open SS competition.

The winner was:-

1…..Tomas Kelliher (9) 38.

On July 21st we held a 3 Club stableford competition.

The winners were –

1..Gianfranco Ghidini (16) 36.



Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies:

Saturday 20th July, Lady Presidents Prize Merlyn O’Connor.

1st: Sandra Nyhan (19) 38 pts

2nd: Teresa Rice (20) 38 pts

Best Gross: Mary T Real (8) 36 pts

3rd: Patricia Goodwin (35) 37 pts

4th: Marie McCarthy (18) 37 pts

Past President: Marion Bourke (28) 36 pts

Front 9: Karen Tess (16) 21 pts

Back 9: Helen Harty (23) 19 pts

Committee Prize: Edel Randles (19) 29 pts

Nearest the Pin: Tina Moriarty

Longest Drive: Mary T Real

1st Men’s: Mike Mercer (25) 20 pts

2nd: Eamon Travers (16) 20 pts

Male Guest: Haulie Kerins (24) 19 pts

Female Guests: 1st Marie Mc’Sweeney (17) 20 pts

2nd Niamh Mc’Inerney (32) 19 pts

Men’s Club: Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke, Goty. Kindly Sponsored by Hennebrys Sports, Tralee.1st Noel Mc Coy(14)68net, 2nd Martin Schoppler(18)70net, 3rd Maurice Hogan(13)76net. Front 9 Tom Leen(15)34.50net, Back 9 Derek Walsh(13)35.50net.

Seniors: Thursday 18th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Pat O’Donnell(21)22pts, 2nd Tommy Cosgrove(13)21pts.

Dooks Golf Club Results

Mens Club – Bianconi Inn Singles 20th & 21st July 2019

Winner – Barry Keane (18) = 41 pts

2nd – Peter McLaughlin (11) = 40 pts

3rd – Jack McGillycuddy (6) = 39 pts c/b

4th – John O’Shea (11) = 39 pts

Best Gross – Edward Deniels (4) – = 32 pts gross

5th – John Houliahn (7) = 38 pts c/b

6th – James C Long (13) = 38 pts c/b

Over 65 – Ronan Burke (14) = 36 pts

Front 9 – Vivian O’Callaghan (23) = 21 pts c/b

Back 9 – Ronan Curtayne (24) = 19 pts

104 played – CSS 71 (36pts) both days

Next Weekend Sunday 28th July 2019 – Club Singles – Stableford – White Markers (Ladies Captains Prize on Saturday 27th July)

********************

Ladies Club

Carrig House – Saturday 20th & Sunday 21st July 2019 CSS: 72 Sat / 75 Sun

1st – Dara Murphy (36) = 38 pts

2nd – Betty Jo Dennehy (26) = 36 pts

3rd – Annita Keane (18) = 34

Cat A – Mary Keane (18) = 34 pts

Cat B – Mary Bowler (21) = 31 pts

Cat C – Josephine Foley (33) = 32 pts



Tralee



Cork exchange

Results

1st Brendan Long (14) & Jim O’Donovan (6) 42 Points

2nd Allan O’Connor (9) & John P O’Brien (11) 42 Points

3rd Ray Fullam Snr (11) & Ray Fullam Jnr (12) 42 Points

4th Conor Stack (14) & Seamus MacGearailt (17) 41 Points

Fixtures

Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am.

Sun 04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize. 3 Shotgun starts.

Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.

Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf.

Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open.

Sun 18th August MC 13 West End Bar & Restaurant. Timesheet Open.

Wed 21st August Ballyroe Heights Hotel Open Golf Classic. Timesheet Open

Sat 24th August DCS Open Fourball. Timesheet Open.

Sun 25th August MC 14 Ceann Sibeal Exchange. Tralee Town House. Timesheet Open

Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Ladies Branch)

20th/21st July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Reens Garage, Rathmore

1st Grainne McShortall (34) 40 pts

2nd Aideen Ryan-Lee (30) 38 pts

3rd Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (28) 35 pts

Open Mondays – 9 Hole Competition – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Limited

Winner: Ann Marie Quigley (21) 17 pts

Fixtures

27th/28th July – Round 4 Golfer Of The Year (18 Hole Stroke) – Sponsored by Ger Lee

Club Scramble – Wednesday 24th July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

26th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

29th July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

