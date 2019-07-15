Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Patrick Fitzgerald’s Captains Prize 13th July

2019

1st Colm Moynihan (12) 39pts

2nd Richard Murphy (9) 39pts

BG Alan O’Dwyer (6) 32pts

3rd Patrick O’Dwyer (17) 39pts

4th Vincent Devlin (9) 38pts

F9 Gary Galvin (7) 22pts

B9 Luke Fitzgerald (24) 21pts

Past Captain Aidan O’Connell (17) 36pts

Guest Men Michael O’Halloran (16) 37pts

Guest Ladies Orla O’Mahony (28) 17pts

Ladies 9 Hole Breda Kelly (24) 21pts

Longest Drive Niall Fitzgerald

Nearest the Pin Fionan Clifford

Junior Guest Jack O’Shea (19) 41pts

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 50’s & Over Open Day sponsored by The Castle Inn: 1. Una Moroney (30) Castlerosse 43 pts. 2. Julie Fogerty (37) Dooks 42 pts. 3. Yvonne Eadie (38) 39 pts. Front 9: Coral Kiely 22pts. Back 9: Ann Walker 23 pts. Longest Drive on 8th: Julie Fogerty. Nearest Pin on 17th: Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain 10ft.10 inches FIXTURES: Sat 20th/Sun 21st/Tues 23rd 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Gallys Bar & Restaurant. Play either day and arrange own time.

Entry Sheet for Lady Captain Kathleen Keating’s Prize Day on Saturday 27th July is posted on Notice Board. All entries must be in by Tuesday 23rd for draw for partners.

Men’s Section

Results:

Winners of the 18 Hole Stableford very kindly sponsored by Francie Sheahan’s Bar this weekend 13th & 14th of July are as follows:

1st Place – Sean McNamara (15) 42 Points, 2nd Place – Michael A. Ladden (16) 38 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Donal Lynch (18) 38 Points (CB), Gross: – Joe Kennedy (4) 75 Strokes, 4th Place – Mike Lawlor (14) 38 Points, Senior: Jerry Sheahan (29) 36 Points

Winner of 9 Hole Open Singles on 13 July 2019 was Willie O’Reilly with 22 Points.

The previous week the 3rd July was won by Roger Crowley with 19 Points with Robert Gallagher with 17 Points coming second.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 17th July. Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next weekend 20th & 21st July is the Boyles Hardware 18 Hole Single Stableford.

The Captains Prize is Sunday 4th August. A timesheet will be in the shop.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Open Singles

1st. Mark Granville (16) 46pts.

2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (20) 45pts.

3rd. Chris Dale (15) 43pts.

Yellow Ball winners – Gerald O’Dwyer, John Maye and Flor O’Donoghue with 44pts.

Thursday morning Autumn Gold Winner – Larry Kelly 20pts.

Ladies Results.

2 Sisters Classic

Results 2019

Prize Category Winner(s)

1ST CLARA BROSNAN & ANGELA BROSNAN 90pts

2ND NORA MAY HARRINGTON & MRA MURPHY 89pts ocb

3rd MARIE JAMES & NOREEN CROWLEY 89pts

4TH SINEAD ENRIGHT & BRIGIN QUINLAN 88pts

5TH KATE O’LEARY & LORNA O’LEARY 85pts

6TH CHRISTINE HICKEY & KATHRINE O’KELLY-LYNCH 83pts

7TH FIONNULA O’CONNOR & JACINTA O’LEARY 83pts

BEST TEAM FRIDAY GRACE LANE & SHIELA LANE

BEST TEAM SATURDAY ELEANOR MOREHEAD & LIZ O’CONNOR

BEST GROSS SATURDAY NUALA LEYDEN (8) GROSS 27

BEST NETT SATURDAY MARY O’DOHERTY (13) 39pts

NEAREST THE PIN FRIDAY 9TH HOLE PHIL CURTIN 77cm

NEAREST THE PIN SAT 14TH HOLE JACINTA O’LEARY 106CM

LONGEST DRIVE FRIDAY 18TH HOLE CLARA BROSNAN

LONGEST DRIVE SATURDAY 15TH HOLE AISLING ARMITAGE

Killarney

Lady Captain 2019 Mary Sheehy’s day results

1st: Anne Duggan ( 12) 70. Anne also won the Ellen Lady Tucker Cup which is awarded to the best net score in handicap 18 and under

2nd: Niamh Dinham ( 34) 66 Niamh also won the Castlelough Cup for the best net score in handicap 19 and over

BG: Treacy Eakin (1) 73

3rd Aine Martin (25) 70

4th : Peggy O Donoghue ( 18) 72 (B9)

5th Sinead O Shea ( 14) 72

6th : Maureen Creedon ( 13) 73 (B9)

7th : Liz Kelliher ( 15) 73

8th : Margaret Campion ( 7) 74

9th Noreen O Callaghan ( 14) 75 ( B9)

Back 9: Muireann Farrell ( 19) 37.5

Front 9: Winnie Ryan (22) 29

Addie Mc Sweeny Putting Trophy:

Mary Geaney ( 13) 30 putts

Past Captains: Noreen Coffey (15) 76

Senior Prize: Sinead Lynch (19) 77

Committee Prize: Kathleen Brosnan ( 22) 77

Ladies Guest Prize: Carmel Roche ( 12) 38 pts

Gents Guest Prize: Eoghan O Donnell (1) 40 pts

Congratulations to our Lady Captain on a fantastic day and congratulations to all the winners!

Mens’ Club

Lady Captain Mary Sheehy’s prize to the Men, was held on Mahony’s Point last weekend, with a strokeplay format off the Blue tees. The large field and fine weather produced some amazing scores.

1st Donal Linehan 65 (84 – 19)

2nd Donal Considine 65 (67 – 02)

Best Gross David O’Donoghue 66 (70 – 04)

3rd Pat Carroll 65 (77 – 12)

4th Peter Mcenery 65 (70 – 05)

5th Ian Millis 66 (79 – 13)

6th Tom O’Sullivan 66 (87 – 21)

7th Jason Arthur 66 (71 – 05)

8th Jack Knoblauch 66 (80 – 14)

9th Eddie O’Sullivan 66 (79 – 13)

10th Matt Lacey 67 (71 – 4)

The results for the Lady Captain’s prize to the Junior boys are as follows;

1st Brian O’Connor 43pts (25)

2nd Alex O’Callaghan 43pts (23)

3rd Ruairi Coghlan 42pts (19)

Good luck to the Pierce Purcell and Jimmy Bruen teams competing this Saturday in Nenagh Golf Club in the Munster finals. The Purcell team take on Ballykisteen at 8.50am in the their semi-final and the Bruen team take on Bandon at 8am in their semi-final.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 10TH July 9 Hole Stableford. 1st. Kay Foley(36)17pts

Men’s Club: Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July Eddie Hanafin’s Presidents Prize.1st Jim Madden(9)38pts, 2nd Frank Herlihy(13)36pts, Best Gross Denis Kelly(9)27pts, 3rd Stephen Hennessy(20)36pts. Front 9 John Dillane(16)18pts, Back 9 Alan O’Connor(18)20pts. Past President Michael Burrows. Guests: Cyril O’Donoghue(16)39pts (Ring of Kerry GC). Ladies Guest Nora Cronin Jenks(18)36pts (Mallow). Ladies: 1st Nina Kearney(22)39pts, 2nd Joan Cantillon(22)38pts. Nearest the Pin: Sean O’Connor.

Longest Drive: Derek Walsh. Best Senior: Aidan Smith(13)33pts.

Seniors: Thursday 11th July 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sean Lyons(22)22pts,2nd Tommy Cosgrove(14)21pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 19th and Sunday 21st July 18 Hole V Par Kindly Sponsored by David Power Butchers..

Saturday 20th July Lady Presidents Prize Merlyn O’Connor, Kindly Sponsored by Tomisins Bar and Restaurant. Ladies 18 Hole Stableford and men’s 9 Hole Stableford Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 17th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July 18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke, Goty. Kindly Sponsored by Hennebrys Sports, Tralee. Timesheet. Saturday Lady Presidents Prize Merlyn O’Connor, men’s 9 Hole Stableford.

Seniors: Thursday 18th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Last Sunday’s competition was the All Ireland Golf Medal Qualifier. The winners of each section to go forward to the Southern Regional Final in Cahir Park Golf Club on Wed Aug 28th are

Up to 9 HC – Noel Gilbride (6) 74 Nett

10 to 17 HC – John Maunsell (12) 66 Nett

18 + HC – Mike Hayes (20) 69 Nett

CSS 72 Nett

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford. Timesheet for Sat and Sun available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 112

2 McCarthy, Liam 94

3 Gilbride, Noel 83

4 Hayes, Tommy 78

5 Maunsell, John 70

6 Harty (C), Brendan 65

7 Healy, Paddy 63

8 O’Hanlon, Niall 54

9 Stack, Eamon 47

9 O’Connor, Patsy 47

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

Sunday was also the first day of the Risk/Reward competition when playing the 2nd/11th hole. The leader after Sunday is Enda O’Halloran with 13pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php

On Thursday the Cashman Cup team play Tralee in Ballyheigue at 3.30pm in the West Munster Final. You can follow live scoring of the match at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php

Ladies Results

Results: Week 4th July: S/F Sponsor Brogue Inn Tralee

1st Paula Mangan (36) 35 Pts

2nd Margaret Lyons (27) 33 Pts

3rd Tina Curtin (35) 32 Pts.

Results 11th July: Stroke Comp Sponsor Style Council.

1st Paula Mangan (36) 71 Net

2nd Ann Leahy (19) 74 Net C/B

3rd Lorraine Canty (17) 74 Net

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Open Scramble (14 Holes) – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Martin O’Toole (1) Brian McNally (18) Olive O’Toole (41) 44net

2. J P Leahy (7) Niamh Fitzgerald (12) David O’Connor (15) 47.6net

3. Jimmy O’Connor (10) Cathal Bambury (11) Barry O’Sullivan (12) 47.7net

4. Geraldine Murphy (22) Karl Heinz Schubert (24) Aengus Murphy (29) 48.5net

3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Johnny Barrett (10) Orla Barry (23) Charlie Barry (29) 90pts

2. Steve Carroll (16) Michael O’Connor (17) Aidan McGaley (20) 85pts

3. Mike Ryan (9) Carol Ryan (16) Ann O’Higgins (20) 84pts

4. Gearoid Mac Gearailt (11) Kevin Murphy (13) Jim Cremin (18) 84pts

5. Ann Courtney (14) Susan McKnight (21) Maeve Russell (21) 83pts

Open 4/Ball – Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

Gents:

1. Padraig Ó Sé (13) Diarmuid Ó Sé (28) 51pts

2. Tommy Sayers (14) David Doyle (20) 50pts

3. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (13) Liam Ó hÓgain (18) 47pts

4. Paul Duffy (13) Sean Ó Muircheartaigh (13) 46pts

Ladies:

1. Ann O’Higgins (20) Tara Uí Chualain (25) 42pts

Mixed:

1. Frank Wall (17) Margot Wall (24) 47pts

2. Niamh Fitzgerald (12) Ciarán Ó Coileain (13) 46pts

3. John O’Connor (12) Ann Moore (14) 46pts

Ladies

13 Hole Senior’s Open- Sponsored by Toyota Ireland

1. Kate O’Connor (14) 31pts

2. Adrienne O’Donovan (27) 31pts

3. Noreen Lucey (27) 29pts

Duais Uachtarán na bhFear (Dónal)

1. Áine Uí Dhonnabhain (35) 68net

2. Cora McCarthy (25) 69net

Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 83

3. Bríd Ui Lubhaing (19) 70net

4. Adrienne O’Donovan (37) 71net

5. Caroline Nic Eoin (19) 71net

6. Elmarie Long (14) 73net

Front Nine. Geraldine Murphy (22) 32net

Back Nine. Barbara Carroll (15) 36.5net

9 Hole Comp/ Wahmay Keane 15pts

Sat 20th Lá Chaptaen na mBan- Mairéad de Paor

Sun 21st Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Finbar Cahill

Sun 27th La Chaptaen na bhFear – Ignatius O’Connor

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Sunday 14th July 2019 SS72

1st Jack C Buckley(10) 41pts

2nd James O’Shea (7) 40pts

3rd Sean O’Sullivan (15) 39pts Back 9: 21 pts

4th Michael J McCarthy (17) 39pts Back 9: 19 pts

5th Arthur Lynch (15) 39pts Back 9: 18 pts

Gross: Brian Lenihan 36pts

Seniors: Maurice O’Connell (17) 36pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Gary Scanlon (4) 37pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Patrick O’Brien (12) 36pts Back 3: 8pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Jerry Costello (25) 39pts

Back 9: William O’Sullivan (14) 20pts Back3: 8

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st July 2019 –Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Deloitte – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition– Tuesday 9th July 2019 – Cashen Course CSS 72 (36pts)

1st Norma Mullane (26) 38 pts

2nd Joan Scanlon (9) 37 pts

3rd Catriona Corrigan (11) 35 pts

Ladies President’s Prize Mrs Ray McCarthy – Sunday 14th July 2019 – Old Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (16) 41 pts (19/22)

2nd Janice O’Connell (11) 41 pts (21/20)

Best Gross Susan GilmoreKettler (9) 30 gross

3rd Marie Reen (23) 38 pts (16/22)

4th Eithne O’Halloran (19) 38 pts (19/19)

5th Mary Fagan (15) 37 pts (B6/13)

6th Bernie Moloney (20) 37 pts (B6/11)

7th Sighle Henigan (18) 37 pts (19/18)

8th Eileen Kenny-Ryan (11) 36pts (B6F9/12

F9 Erin Rowan(23) 22 pts

B9 Anne Marie Carroll (14) 20 pts

Seniors Ann O’Flynn (14) 36 pts

Vintage Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 30 pts

Past President Clare Hurley (27) 32 pts

Committee Catriona Corrigan (11) 35 pts (B6/14)

Best 36 + Rosemary Noonan (36) 32 pts

9 Hole Hannah Carmody (41) 15 pts

Fixtures:

Lady Competition Sponsored by Cahills Supervalu – Saturday 19th July 2019 – Old Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 23rd July 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 11th July 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Maurice Fahey (15) 32+1 33pts

2nd Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 32pts B5 – 12

3rd Dan F O’Brien (12) 33-1 32pts B5-9

4th Sean Stack (23) 30+1 31pts

5th Fin Broderick (17) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-7

6th Brendan Brosnan (22) 29+1 30pts B5-12 B3-6

7th Jerry Galvin (18) 31-1 30pts B5-11

8th Michael Barrett (18) 32-2 30pts F9-22

9th Michael P O’Farrell (22) 29+1 30pts B1-2

10th Sean Walsh (19) 31-2 29pts

Gross John Kinsella 25pts

V Joe Costello 27pts

S.V. Milie Costello 25+3 28pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 18th July 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 11th July 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Sighle Henigan (9) 19pts

2nd Mary Pierse (15) 18pts

3rd Nola Adams (13) 18pts

Fixtures:

Friday 18th July 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

JIM GUIREY CAPTAINS PRIZE 2019

Winner Peter Mclaughlin (11) 101.5

2nd Batty Foley (12) 103

3rd Pat Riordan (13) 104.5

4th Owen Aherne (15) 104.5

Best Gross Daniel McGillycuddy (4) 75 cb

5th Denis Griffin (14) 105

6th Derek George (13) 106.5

7th Karl Griffin (12) 108

8th Martin Daly (5) 110.5

9th John Dowling (18) 113

10th Val Broderick (9) 118.5

Over 65 Michael J O’Sullivan (11) 76 Net

Past Officer Aidan O’Shea (8) 74 Net

Guest John Guirey (12) 35 Pts

13 Holes Stephen Clifford (26) 29 Pts

Nearest Pin Mike Moriarty – 41”

Longest Drive Edward Deniels

Front 9 Robert Miller (11) 31.5 Net

Back 9 Diarmuid P Murphy (18) 31 Net

Css 72 both days.

160 played.

Beaufort

Ladies Branch

13th/14th July – Stableford Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers, Killorglin

1st Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (29) 34 pts

2nd Teresa Clifford (29) 29 pts

3rd Aideen Ryan-Lee (30) 28 pts

Fixtures

20th/21st July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored Reen’s Garage, Rathmore

Club Scramble – Wednesday 17th July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

19th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

22nd July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

Gents Branch

14th July – Round 4 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Trojan IT

1st Niall Greaney (11) 70 Nett

2nd Tim O’Carroll (23) 74 Nett

3rd Paul Fahy (12) 75 Nett

Over 65 Winner: John Rice (25) 72 Nett

12th July – Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Sean Fahy (18) 40 pts

Fixtures

21st July – Round 5 Golfer of The Year – 18 Hole Stableford (Blue Tees) – Sponsored by Trojan IT. (Over 65 Category play off yellow tees).

17th July – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start. (followed by presentation of outstanding prizes).

19th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

22nd July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Gents Prizes being sponsored by Dunloe/Europe Hotels. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.