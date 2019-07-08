Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Europe Hotel and Resort: 1. Susan Darby (34) 43 pts. 2. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 42 pts. 3. Coral Kiely (33) 40 pts.
Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 2/7/2019: 1. Mary Conway (28) 26-1=25 pts. 2. Christina O’Sullivan (27) 24 pts. 3. Kathleen Keating (22) 23 pts.
FIXTURES: Sat 13th/Sun 14th/Tues 16th 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by MacBees. Play either day and arrange own time. GOLF4GIRLS: Killorglin Members Golf Club are now enrolling Junior Girls for the Golf4Girls programme. Contacts are Lady Captain Kathleen Keating 0876811322/Lady Vice Captain Maura Kennedy 0872703638/Junior Convenor Emma Day 0876609839.
(Men’s Section)
The Club Fundraising Classic in Dooks took place on Friday 5th July. It was a fantastic day with fantastic support.
For this we are deeply indebted to last year’s Captains’ Karl Falvey (Dooks) and our own Captain Pat Foley and their respective committees who set this up before they left office. Also to the current Captains of Dooks Jim Guirey and Catherine Spain and their committee for carrying through on the decision with grace. We are deeply grateful to the members of Dooks who were extremely generous in the giving up of their club, course and facilities to make this possible. It was a tremendous success. A big congrats and thank you to Mike Shanahan and all the course staff for its brilliant presentation and condition, to the bar staff Tom and Johnny & the caterer Ciaran and his staff for fantastic service all day long.
Congrats to the winners who were as follows: 1st – Megabyte led by Pa Browne with 96 points, 2nd- Healy Paving 93 Points, 3rd – Paul & Dermot McKenna, Paul Twiss and Bernard Jones with 92 points.
Results:
Winners of the 18 Holes Medal very kindly sponsored by Ivertec Broadband this weekend 6th & 7th of July are as follows:
1st Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (8) 67 Net (CB), 2nd Place – Brendan Campbell (22) 67 Net (CB), 3rd Place – Ivan Hickey (17) 67 Net, Gross: – Joe Kennedy (4) 74 Strokes, Senior: – Jer Joy (11) 68 Strokes.
Fixtures:
9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 10th July. Members €5 and visitors €12.
Next weekend 13th & 14th July is the Francie Sheehans 18 Hole Single Stableford.
Winners of recent the Wednesday 9 Hole Open Singles are as follows:
19 June : Vincent O’Sullivan (12) 18 Points.
3 July : Robert Gallagher (!3) 17 Points.
Ross
Results
On the weekend of July 7th we held an Open SS competition.
The winners were:-
1…..Michael Courtney (11) 38.
2….Franco Ghidini (16) 34
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 7th JULY 2019
Very kindly sponsored by Mike & Helen Howard, Cross Refrigeration.
Stroke competition held on Mahony’s Point
1st Grace Dennehy (26) 66
2nd & Best Gross Tracy Eakin (2) 68
3rd Margaret Curtain (27) 69
4th. Maire Murphy (31) 69
5th Jane Dwyer (21) 69
6th Fidelma O’Connor (11) 71
Congratulations to all the winners!
Next Sunday’s Competition is Lady Captain Mary Sheehy’s prize to the Ladies on Killeen, 18 hole stroke.
Drinks reception from 8pm to 9pm , presentation of prizes at 9.30pm followed by music with Ian O’Doherty.
The entry for the Club Singles and Club Foursomes is posted on the notice board in the Ladies locker room, closing date July 15th. Please sign up
Waterville
Ladies Results
Lady President Liz O Neill’s Prize
1st Moira Lynott (15) 39pts
2nd Helen Coffey (29) 38pts
Best Gross Noelle Golden (13) 23pts
3rd Esther MacAuliffe (21) 38pts
4th Aileen Maher (19) 37 pts
18Hole Stableford weekly competition sponsored by Mary Huggard
1st Maureen Creedon (13) 33pts
2nd Noelle Golden (13) 32pts
3rd Eileen Fitzpatrick (17) 32pts
4th Pauline Mulligan (12) 32pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 7th July 2019
Sponsored by: Leo O’Kane
1st Michael McSweeney (18) 40 pts
2nd Gary Galvin (8) 39 pts
3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 38 pts
F9 Patrick Murphy (23) 22 pts
B9 Alan O’Shea (10) 22 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
GOTY 18 Hole Stroke.
1st. Dan Lucey (15) 64 Nett
2nd. Mark Granville (17) 64 (OCB)
3rd. Charlie Vaughan (16) 64 (OCB)
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Denis Horgan 22pts.
Thursday Evening 9 Hole Bottle Winner – Seamus MacGearailt 28pts.
Friday Evening Scramble Winners – Mary O’Sullivan (Andy), Tim E O’Sullivan and Kevin Lynch.
Ladies Results.
1st. Angela Brosnan (10) 40pts
2nd. Anne Clifford (28) 39pts
3rd. Maura Murphy (28) 39pts
Fixtures:- Friday and Saturday July 12th. and 13th. The Sisters.
Sunday 14th July
Ladies 18 hole Open Singles
Sponsor: Sheen Falls Hotel
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Friday 5th July and Sunday 7th July 18 Hole Stroke Monthly Medal Kindly sponsored by Ross Jewellers1st Anne Collins(20)64net. Scratch Score 68
Saturday 6th July Lady Captain’s Day Karen Tess, 18 Hole Stroke(M.C) Kindly Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern,
1st Helen Harty(25)61net, 2nd Anne Collins(21)65net,
Best Gross: Carmel Kearney(6)75net,
3rd Tina Moriarty(17)65net,4th Joan Cantillon(23)66net.
Front 9: Alana Rowan(13)33.5net, Back 9: Theresa Nolan (37)31.5net. Past Captain: Marie Mc Carthy(18)68.
Par 3: Anne Woods, Longest Drive: Mary T Real. Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Hennessy. 30-36 Handicap: Gemma Lougheed (31)66net.
Standard Scratch 67.
Men’s 18 Hole Stableford:1st Mike Burrows(10)21pts, 2nd Seamus Hoare(16)19pts.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 3rd July 9 Hole Stableford. 1st. Carmel Kearney(6) 14pts.
Men’s Club: Sunday 7th July 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee1st Richard Greer(6)41pts, 2nd George Nash(12)40pts,3rd Brian Tess(13)40pts, Front 9 Philip Ahearn(25)21pts, Back 9 Alan O’Connor(18)20pts.
Category 0-9 Richard Greer. Category 10-17 George Nash. Category 18+ John Mc Auliffe.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 12th July Club Day in Mahony’s Point Killarney, Kindly Sponsored by Maurice Doody, Sales
Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July 18 Hole Stableford Eddie Hannafin’s Presidents Prize. Timesheet
Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 10th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July 18 Hole Stableford, President Eddie Hanaffin’s Prize. Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 11th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Killarney Exchange – Sunday 23rd June 2019 C.S.S
1st Michael J Farrell (7) 38pts
2nd Ian McCarthy (7) 37pts
3rd Barry O’Grady (11) 36pts
4th Thomas Collery (15) 35pts Back 9-22pts
5th Edward Grimes (11) 35pts
Gross: Brian Lenihan (2) 35pts
Seniors: Noel Morkan (21) 32pts
Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Liam Carmody (8) 35pts
Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Michael Burke (18) 35pts
Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Giles O’Grady (13) 33pts
Back 9: Rory Mehigan (18) 21pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th July 2019 –Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition– Tuesday 2nd July 2019 – Cashen Course CSS 71 (37pts)
1st Norma Mullane (27) 39pts (B6/13)
2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 39pts (B6/11)
3rd Patsy Gleeson (24) 37pts (B9/18)
4th Mary Hickey Keane (27) 37pts (B9/15)
Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion – Friday 5th July – Cashen
1st Hannes Boch (4)
Roswitha Boch (33)
Tommy Gleeson (23)
Patsy Gleeson (24) 6 under 40.6 nett
2nd Meave Barrett (15)
Siobhan Walsh (25)
Michael K Barrett (12)
Donal Keane (24) 6 under 41.4nett+ .6
42 nett
3rd Elaine Molyneaux (16)
Des Molyneaux (16)
C. Barrett (35)
A Barrett (12) 5 under 43.1 nett
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Everywoman Ladies Boutique – Sunday 7th July 2019 – Old Course
1st Maureen Culhane (24) 41 pts
2nd Sarah Quilter (25) 39 pts
Best Gross Susan Gilmore (9) 28 pts
3rd Orla Quilty (14) 37 pts
4th Elaine Molyneaux (16) 36 pts
5th Eileen Barrett (33) 35 pts
6th Catriona Corrigan (11) 35pts
Seniors: Mary Horgan (20) 34 pts
Front 9: Maria Lyons (21) 21pts
Back 9: Anne Marie Carroll (14) 19 pts
Fixtures:
Lady President’s Prize – Saturday 13th July 2019 – Old Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 16nd July 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 4th July 2019 -Cashen Course
1st Martin Lucey (18) 38pts
2nd Denis Eggleston (26) 35pts
3rd Sean Walsh (19) 34-1 33pts B5-14
4th Seamus Hanley (13) 31+2 33pts B5-12
5th Eamon Kennelly (13) 35-2 33pts F9-24
6th Michael D O’Sullivan (19) 29+4 33pts B1-3
7th Michael O’Callaghan (20) 29+3 32pts
8th Tom Scanlon (18) 32-1 31pts B5-12
9th Michael P Donegan (17) 31pts B5-8
10th Con Mulvihill (14) 31-1 30pts B512
Gross Sean Corcoran 23pts
V D.D Crowley (20) 28+2 30pts B5-9
S.V. Paddy Boucher Hayes (32) 24+5 29pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 11th July 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 4th July 2019 -Cashen Course
1st Lucy McAuliffe (33) 18pts
2nd Norma Browne (35) 17pts
3rd Sighle Henigan (18) 17pts
Fixtures:
Friday 11th July 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Mens Club – Boyles Hardware Singles 6th & 7th July 2019
1st – Bernie Collins (19) = 41 pts
2nd – Maurice Barrett (24) = 41 pts c/b
3rd – Seamus Curran (5) = 41 pts c/b
4th – Bob Gunning (28) = 41 pts c/b
Best Gross – Edward Deniels (4) = 38 pts
5th – Michael Flannery (13) = 40 pts
6th – John Cooper (18) = 35 pts c/b
Over 65’s – Patrick OSullivan (18) = 36 pts
Front Nine – Michael Meade (20) = 20 pts
Back Nine – Ronan Curtayne (13) = 24 pts
Next Competition – Captains Prize weekend 13th & 14th July – Blue Tee – Stroke
*********************************
Ladies Club
9 Hole qualifying competition 2nd July
1st Niamh Galvin (21) = 24 pts
2nd Ellen O’Connor (16) = 16 pts
Star Gifts – 6th & 7th July 2019 SCC: 72 (both)
1st – Catherine Woods (37) = 39 pts
2nd – Dolores Johnston (27) = 38 pts
3rd – Gretta Butler (24) = 37 pts
Cat A – Catherine Doyle (13) = 36 pts
Cat B – Louise Farrell (27) = 35 pts
Cat C – Elke Menz (30) = 27 pts
Tralee
Results
Mens Master Classic 10
Sponsored by CC’s Dry Cleaners
1st James Kelliher (16) 45 Pts
2nd Maurice G O Connor (8) 44 Pts
3rd Max Benner (6) 43 Pts
4th Declan O Connell (12) 43 Pts
5th Derek Walsh (13) 41 Pts
Division 1 Winner Darran P O Sullivan (-1) 39Pts (Best Gross)
Division 2 Winner Barry Murphy (12) 41Pts
Division 3 Winner Sean O Keeffe (16) 41 Pts
Division 4 Winner Michael Davis O Donnell (18) 39 Pts
Number Of Cards 143
CSS 37Pts
9 Hole 7TH July
1st Brendan Fitzgerald (19) 19 Pts
Number of Cards 14
Fixtures.
Sat 13th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 14th July Master Classic 11 Acorn Life
Sat 20th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Sat 20th July Exchange with Cork Golf Club. Open T/Sheet (booking BRS 25TH December).
Sunday 21st No Mens Golf
Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am. Timesheet Open.
Sun 04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize. 3 Shotgun starts.
Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.
Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf
Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open
Ladies results
Wednesday 3rd july (Patricks Hair Company) 18 holes singles
1st Catherine Mc Carthy (11) 37pts
2nd Emma Morrissey (9) 36pts
3rd Mary Murphy (16) 35pts
Sunday 7th July MC8 Sponsored by O’Donnells of Mounthawk
1st Margaret Murphy (34) 39pts
2nd Angela Enright (25) 37pts
3rd Noran Shanahan (26) 37pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 10th July (Singles sponsored by Terry’s butchers
Sunday 14th July singles sponsored byShaws
Wednesday 17th July Play in pink fourball
Sunday 21st july Lady Captains Prize (Fionnuala Mann)
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Brendan Harty (C) (19) 43 pts
2nd Colum Carroll (17) 40 pts
3rd Gerry Behan (18) 40pts
4th Liam McCarthy (12) 40 pts
5th Maurice Egan (16) 38 pts
Sat CSS 34pts
Sun CSS 36pts
Next weekends competition is the All Ireland Gold Medal Qualifier. The winner of each of the 3 HC Categories Up to 9, 10-17 and 18 above will go on to play in the Southern Final in Cahir Park Golf Club on Wednesday, August 28th.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Condon, Mark 112
2 McCarthy, Liam 94
3 Hayes, Tommy 78
4 Gilbride, Noel 74
5 Healy, Paddy 49
6 O’Connor, Patsy 47
7 Harty (C), Brendan 45
8 O’Connor, Joseph 43
8 Maunsell, John 43
8 Mc Elligott, J J 43
8 Kennedy, Anthony 43
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
Sunday was also the first day of the Risk/Reward competition when playing the 2nd/11th hole. The leader after Sunday is Enda O’Halloran with 7pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php
On Wednesday the Cashman Cup team played Kanturk in Kanturk and won 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 Oliver O’Halloran & John Donegan (A) Lost 4 & 3, Colum Carroll & Brendan Harty (C) Won 4 & 3, Brian McGrath & Conor Harty Won 2 & 1, Paddy Healy & Brendan McMahon 1 Up after 17 Holes when called in, John Paul Leahy & Eamon Stack Won 3 & 2. They will now play Tralee in Ballyheigue in the West Munster Final, date to be fixed.
Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links
Gents
Toyota Open Singles S/Ford
Green Tees:
1. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 43pts
2. James O’Donoghue (9) 39pts
3. Frank Wall (17) 39pts
4. John Paul Devine (24) 39pts
5. Thomas Hassett (18) 38pts
6. Padraig Ó Sé (14) 38pts
Note: Bosco had a hole in one on the 5th.
Yellow Tees:
1. Charlie Barry (31) 42pts
2. Paul Duffy (13) 38pts
Duais an Uachtaráin (Dónal Ó Loingsigh) / Singles Stroke
1. Seán Ó Coileáin (17) 63net
2. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (14) 67net
Gross. Cormac Flannery (0) 74
3. Tony Lawless (12) 67net
4. Rory McAvinue (18) 68net
5. Kevin Murphy (14) 68net
Front Nine. Tom O’Mahony (15) 31.5net
Back Nine. Tom Curran (20) 33nrt
Nearest Pin. Daniel Wallace (8)
Longest Frive. Daniel Wallace (8)
Best Junior. Liam Ó hÓgáin (19) 66net
Iar-Uachtaran. Joe O’Sullivan (22) 72net
Seniors.
1. Ignatius O’Connor (220 41pts
2. David Descoteau (23) 40pts
July Fixtures
Fri 12th 14 Open Scramble- Toyota
Sat 13th 3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Toyota
Sun 14th Open 4/Ball (Any Mix) – Toyota
Ladies
Duais Chaptaen na bhFear (Ignatius O’Connor)
1. Kate O’Connor (22) 43pts
2. Tara Uí Chualáin (28) 42pts
Gross. Barbara Carroll (15) 36pts
3. Sheila O’Reilly (30) 41pts
4. Cora McCarthy (26) 40pts
Front Nine. Margaret Power (32) 21pts
Back Nine. Julie Devine (28) 28pts
Toyota Open Singles S/Ford
1. Bridie Ui Ghearailt (31) 44pts
2. Cora McCarthy (25) 39pts
Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 26pts
3. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 38pts
Front Nine. Sheila O’Reilly (29) 22pts
Back Nine. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (27) 20pts
July Fixtures
Fri 12th 14 Open Scramble- Toyota
Sat 13th 3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Toyota
Sun 14th Open 4/Ball (Any Mix) – Toyota
Wed 17th Open Singles S/Ford- Dingle Crystal
Sat 20th Lá Chaptaen na mBan- Mairéad de Paor
Castleisland
Senior comp played 02/07/19
1st Jermiah Long 19pts
2nd Patsy Sweeney 19pts
3rd Cyril Quigley 17pts
Single stableford GOY 07/07/19
1st Willie O’Leary 47pts
2nd Patsy Lane 42pts
3rd Jerry Lyons 42pts
Next weeks competition
July Medal GOY Strokeplay
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
7th July – Captain’s Competition – Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon and Gap of Dunloe, Industries.
Longest Drive: James Jones
Nearest The Pin 15th Hole: John Murphy
Nearest The Pin 4th Hole: Tom O’Leary
Back 9: Austin Rooney (21) 20 pts
Front 9: Pat Tangney (21) 21 pts
Over 65 2nd: Mike McCarthy (28) 30 pts
Over 65 1st: John Horgan (23) 36 pts
Past Captains Prize: Gearoid Keating (19) 34 pts
7th: Denis J O’Connor (13) 34 pts
6th Tim O’Carroll (23) 35 pts
5th: Alan McCarthy (25) 35 pts
4th: Niall Greaney (11) 35 pts
3rd Tim Sheehan (12) 35 pts
2nd James Jones (10) 36 pts
1st Ken Bruton (21) 37 pts
Fixtures
14th July – Round 4 Golfer of The Year – 18 Hole Stroke (White Tees) – Sponsored by Trojan IT. (Over 65 Category play off yellow tees).
10th July – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start. (followed by presentation of outstanding prizes).
12th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
15th July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.
Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.
5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Gents Prizes being sponsored by Dunloe/Europe Hotels. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.
(Ladies Branch)
7th July – Lady Captain’s Competition – Sponsored by Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella
Guest Prize: Grace Conway (24) 32 pts
Longest Drive: Laura Furlong
Nearest The Pin: Irene McCarthy
Front 9: Laura Furlong (18) 18 pts
Back 9: Grainne McShortall (34) 18 pts
Past Captain’s Prize: Joan O’Sullivan (20) 32 pts
3rd Mary Garvey (25) 34 pts
2nd Stephanie Lane (38) 37 pts
1st Mary O’Shea (34) 40 pts
5th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Jayne Power (38) 43 pts
Fixtures
13th/14th July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored Cahillane’s Butchers, Killorglin
Club Scramble – Wednesday 10th July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
Presentation of all outstanding prizes after scramble at approx. 8.30pm.
5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.
Irish Mixed Foursomes Munster Semi-Finals and Final, Saturday August 10th at Castletroy.
The following is the schedule;
Semi Finals
9.00 am Charleville -v- Dooks
9.40 am Fota Island -v- Dungarvan
Final
40 minutes after last match