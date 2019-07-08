Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Europe Hotel and Resort: 1. Susan Darby (34) 43 pts. 2. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 42 pts. 3. Coral Kiely (33) 40 pts.

Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 2/7/2019: 1. Mary Conway (28) 26-1=25 pts. 2. Christina O’Sullivan (27) 24 pts. 3. Kathleen Keating (22) 23 pts.

FIXTURES: Sat 13th/Sun 14th/Tues 16th 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by MacBees. Play either day and arrange own time. GOLF4GIRLS: Killorglin Members Golf Club are now enrolling Junior Girls for the Golf4Girls programme. Contacts are Lady Captain Kathleen Keating 0876811322/Lady Vice Captain Maura Kennedy 0872703638/Junior Convenor Emma Day 0876609839.

(Men’s Section)

The Club Fundraising Classic in Dooks took place on Friday 5th July. It was a fantastic day with fantastic support.

For this we are deeply indebted to last year’s Captains’ Karl Falvey (Dooks) and our own Captain Pat Foley and their respective committees who set this up before they left office. Also to the current Captains of Dooks Jim Guirey and Catherine Spain and their committee for carrying through on the decision with grace. We are deeply grateful to the members of Dooks who were extremely generous in the giving up of their club, course and facilities to make this possible. It was a tremendous success. A big congrats and thank you to Mike Shanahan and all the course staff for its brilliant presentation and condition, to the bar staff Tom and Johnny & the caterer Ciaran and his staff for fantastic service all day long.

Congrats to the winners who were as follows: 1st – Megabyte led by Pa Browne with 96 points, 2nd- Healy Paving 93 Points, 3rd – Paul & Dermot McKenna, Paul Twiss and Bernard Jones with 92 points.

Results:

Winners of the 18 Holes Medal very kindly sponsored by Ivertec Broadband this weekend 6th & 7th of July are as follows:

1st Place – Mike J. O’Sullivan (8) 67 Net (CB), 2nd Place – Brendan Campbell (22) 67 Net (CB), 3rd Place – Ivan Hickey (17) 67 Net, Gross: – Joe Kennedy (4) 74 Strokes, Senior: – Jer Joy (11) 68 Strokes.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 10th July. Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next weekend 13th & 14th July is the Francie Sheehans 18 Hole Single Stableford.

Winners of recent the Wednesday 9 Hole Open Singles are as follows:

19 June : Vincent O’Sullivan (12) 18 Points.

3 July : Robert Gallagher (!3) 17 Points.

Ross

Results

On the weekend of July 7th we held an Open SS competition.

The winners were:-

1…..Michael Courtney (11) 38.

2….Franco Ghidini (16) 34



Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 7th JULY 2019

Very kindly sponsored by Mike & Helen Howard, Cross Refrigeration.

Stroke competition held on Mahony’s Point

1st Grace Dennehy (26) 66

2nd & Best Gross Tracy Eakin (2) 68

3rd Margaret Curtain (27) 69

4th. Maire Murphy (31) 69

5th Jane Dwyer (21) 69

6th Fidelma O’Connor (11) 71

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next Sunday’s Competition is Lady Captain Mary Sheehy’s prize to the Ladies on Killeen, 18 hole stroke.

Drinks reception from 8pm to 9pm , presentation of prizes at 9.30pm followed by music with Ian O’Doherty.

The entry for the Club Singles and Club Foursomes is posted on the notice board in the Ladies locker room, closing date July 15th. Please sign up

Waterville

Ladies Results

Lady President Liz O Neill’s Prize

1st Moira Lynott (15) 39pts

2nd Helen Coffey (29) 38pts

Best Gross Noelle Golden (13) 23pts

3rd Esther MacAuliffe (21) 38pts

4th Aileen Maher (19) 37 pts

18Hole Stableford weekly competition sponsored by Mary Huggard

1st Maureen Creedon (13) 33pts

2nd Noelle Golden (13) 32pts

3rd Eileen Fitzpatrick (17) 32pts

4th Pauline Mulligan (12) 32pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 7th July 2019

Sponsored by: Leo O’Kane

1st Michael McSweeney (18) 40 pts

2nd Gary Galvin (8) 39 pts

3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 38 pts

F9 Patrick Murphy (23) 22 pts

B9 Alan O’Shea (10) 22 pts



Kenmare

Men’s Results.

GOTY 18 Hole Stroke.

1st. Dan Lucey (15) 64 Nett

2nd. Mark Granville (17) 64 (OCB)

3rd. Charlie Vaughan (16) 64 (OCB)

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Denis Horgan 22pts.

Thursday Evening 9 Hole Bottle Winner – Seamus MacGearailt 28pts.

Friday Evening Scramble Winners – Mary O’Sullivan (Andy), Tim E O’Sullivan and Kevin Lynch.

Ladies Results.

1st. Angela Brosnan (10) 40pts

2nd. Anne Clifford (28) 39pts

3rd. Maura Murphy (28) 39pts

Fixtures:- Friday and Saturday July 12th. and 13th. The Sisters.

Sunday 14th July

Ladies 18 hole Open Singles

Sponsor: Sheen Falls Hotel

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Friday 5th July and Sunday 7th July 18 Hole Stroke Monthly Medal Kindly sponsored by Ross Jewellers1st Anne Collins(20)64net. Scratch Score 68

Saturday 6th July Lady Captain’s Day Karen Tess, 18 Hole Stroke(M.C) Kindly Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern,

1st Helen Harty(25)61net, 2nd Anne Collins(21)65net,

Best Gross: Carmel Kearney(6)75net,

3rd Tina Moriarty(17)65net,4th Joan Cantillon(23)66net.

Front 9: Alana Rowan(13)33.5net, Back 9: Theresa Nolan (37)31.5net. Past Captain: Marie Mc Carthy(18)68.

Par 3: Anne Woods, Longest Drive: Mary T Real. Nearest the Pin: Kathleen Hennessy. 30-36 Handicap: Gemma Lougheed (31)66net.

Standard Scratch 67.

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford:1st Mike Burrows(10)21pts, 2nd Seamus Hoare(16)19pts.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 3rd July 9 Hole Stableford. 1st. Carmel Kearney(6) 14pts.

Men’s Club: Sunday 7th July 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee1st Richard Greer(6)41pts, 2nd George Nash(12)40pts,3rd Brian Tess(13)40pts, Front 9 Philip Ahearn(25)21pts, Back 9 Alan O’Connor(18)20pts.

Category 0-9 Richard Greer. Category 10-17 George Nash. Category 18+ John Mc Auliffe.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 12th July Club Day in Mahony’s Point Killarney, Kindly Sponsored by Maurice Doody, Sales

Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July 18 Hole Stableford Eddie Hannafin’s Presidents Prize. Timesheet

Ladies Over 50’s Wednesday 10th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 10am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 13th July and Sunday 14th July 18 Hole Stableford, President Eddie Hanaffin’s Prize. Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 11th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Killarney Exchange – Sunday 23rd June 2019 C.S.S

1st Michael J Farrell (7) 38pts

2nd Ian McCarthy (7) 37pts

3rd Barry O’Grady (11) 36pts

4th Thomas Collery (15) 35pts Back 9-22pts

5th Edward Grimes (11) 35pts

Gross: Brian Lenihan (2) 35pts

Seniors: Noel Morkan (21) 32pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Liam Carmody (8) 35pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Michael Burke (18) 35pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Giles O’Grady (13) 33pts

Back 9: Rory Mehigan (18) 21pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 14th July 2019 –Men’s Singles Competition Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition– Tuesday 2nd July 2019 – Cashen Course CSS 71 (37pts)

1st Norma Mullane (27) 39pts (B6/13)

2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 39pts (B6/11)

3rd Patsy Gleeson (24) 37pts (B9/18)

4th Mary Hickey Keane (27) 37pts (B9/15)

Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion – Friday 5th July – Cashen

1st Hannes Boch (4)

Roswitha Boch (33)

Tommy Gleeson (23)

Patsy Gleeson (24) 6 under 40.6 nett

2nd Meave Barrett (15)

Siobhan Walsh (25)

Michael K Barrett (12)

Donal Keane (24) 6 under 41.4nett+ .6

42 nett

3rd Elaine Molyneaux (16)

Des Molyneaux (16)

C. Barrett (35)

A Barrett (12) 5 under 43.1 nett

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Everywoman Ladies Boutique – Sunday 7th July 2019 – Old Course

1st Maureen Culhane (24) 41 pts

2nd Sarah Quilter (25) 39 pts

Best Gross Susan Gilmore (9) 28 pts

3rd Orla Quilty (14) 37 pts

4th Elaine Molyneaux (16) 36 pts

5th Eileen Barrett (33) 35 pts

6th Catriona Corrigan (11) 35pts

Seniors: Mary Horgan (20) 34 pts

Front 9: Maria Lyons (21) 21pts

Back 9: Anne Marie Carroll (14) 19 pts

Fixtures:

Lady President’s Prize – Saturday 13th July 2019 – Old Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 16nd July 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 4th July 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Martin Lucey (18) 38pts

2nd Denis Eggleston (26) 35pts

3rd Sean Walsh (19) 34-1 33pts B5-14

4th Seamus Hanley (13) 31+2 33pts B5-12

5th Eamon Kennelly (13) 35-2 33pts F9-24

6th Michael D O’Sullivan (19) 29+4 33pts B1-3

7th Michael O’Callaghan (20) 29+3 32pts

8th Tom Scanlon (18) 32-1 31pts B5-12

9th Michael P Donegan (17) 31pts B5-8

10th Con Mulvihill (14) 31-1 30pts B512

Gross Sean Corcoran 23pts

V D.D Crowley (20) 28+2 30pts B5-9

S.V. Paddy Boucher Hayes (32) 24+5 29pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 11th July 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 4th July 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Lucy McAuliffe (33) 18pts

2nd Norma Browne (35) 17pts

3rd Sighle Henigan (18) 17pts

Fixtures:

Friday 11th July 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club – Boyles Hardware Singles 6th & 7th July 2019

1st – Bernie Collins (19) = 41 pts

2nd – Maurice Barrett (24) = 41 pts c/b

3rd – Seamus Curran (5) = 41 pts c/b

4th – Bob Gunning (28) = 41 pts c/b

Best Gross – Edward Deniels (4) = 38 pts

5th – Michael Flannery (13) = 40 pts

6th – John Cooper (18) = 35 pts c/b

Over 65’s – Patrick OSullivan (18) = 36 pts

Front Nine – Michael Meade (20) = 20 pts

Back Nine – Ronan Curtayne (13) = 24 pts

Next Competition – Captains Prize weekend 13th & 14th July – Blue Tee – Stroke

*********************************

Ladies Club

9 Hole qualifying competition 2nd July

1st Niamh Galvin (21) = 24 pts

2nd Ellen O’Connor (16) = 16 pts

Star Gifts – 6th & 7th July 2019 SCC: 72 (both)

1st – Catherine Woods (37) = 39 pts

2nd – Dolores Johnston (27) = 38 pts

3rd – Gretta Butler (24) = 37 pts

Cat A – Catherine Doyle (13) = 36 pts

Cat B – Louise Farrell (27) = 35 pts

Cat C – Elke Menz (30) = 27 pts

Tralee

Results

Mens Master Classic 10

Sponsored by CC’s Dry Cleaners

1st James Kelliher (16) 45 Pts

2nd Maurice G O Connor (8) 44 Pts

3rd Max Benner (6) 43 Pts

4th Declan O Connell (12) 43 Pts

5th Derek Walsh (13) 41 Pts

Division 1 Winner Darran P O Sullivan (-1) 39Pts (Best Gross)

Division 2 Winner Barry Murphy (12) 41Pts

Division 3 Winner Sean O Keeffe (16) 41 Pts

Division 4 Winner Michael Davis O Donnell (18) 39 Pts

Number Of Cards 143

CSS 37Pts

9 Hole 7TH July

1st Brendan Fitzgerald (19) 19 Pts

Number of Cards 14

Fixtures.

Sat 13th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 14th July Master Classic 11 Acorn Life

Sat 20th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Sat 20th July Exchange with Cork Golf Club. Open T/Sheet (booking BRS 25TH December).

Sunday 21st No Mens Golf

Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am. Timesheet Open.

Sun 04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize. 3 Shotgun starts.

Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic.

Sat 10th August. Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 11th August. No Mens Golf

Sat 17th August Captains Charity Day. Timesheet is Open

Ladies results

Wednesday 3rd july (Patricks Hair Company) 18 holes singles

1st Catherine Mc Carthy (11) 37pts

2nd Emma Morrissey (9) 36pts

3rd Mary Murphy (16) 35pts

Sunday 7th July MC8 Sponsored by O’Donnells of Mounthawk

1st Margaret Murphy (34) 39pts

2nd Angela Enright (25) 37pts

3rd Noran Shanahan (26) 37pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 10th July (Singles sponsored by Terry’s butchers

Sunday 14th July singles sponsored byShaws

Wednesday 17th July Play in pink fourball

Sunday 21st july Lady Captains Prize (Fionnuala Mann)

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Brendan Harty (C) (19) 43 pts

2nd Colum Carroll (17) 40 pts

3rd Gerry Behan (18) 40pts

4th Liam McCarthy (12) 40 pts

5th Maurice Egan (16) 38 pts

Sat CSS 34pts

Sun CSS 36pts

Next weekends competition is the All Ireland Gold Medal Qualifier. The winner of each of the 3 HC Categories Up to 9, 10-17 and 18 above will go on to play in the Southern Final in Cahir Park Golf Club on Wednesday, August 28th.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 112

2 McCarthy, Liam 94

3 Hayes, Tommy 78

4 Gilbride, Noel 74

5 Healy, Paddy 49

6 O’Connor, Patsy 47

7 Harty (C), Brendan 45

8 O’Connor, Joseph 43

8 Maunsell, John 43

8 Mc Elligott, J J 43

8 Kennedy, Anthony 43

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

Sunday was also the first day of the Risk/Reward competition when playing the 2nd/11th hole. The leader after Sunday is Enda O’Halloran with 7pts. Full details available at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/members/RiskReward2019.php

On Wednesday the Cashman Cup team played Kanturk in Kanturk and won 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 Oliver O’Halloran & John Donegan (A) Lost 4 & 3, Colum Carroll & Brendan Harty (C) Won 4 & 3, Brian McGrath & Conor Harty Won 2 & 1, Paddy Healy & Brendan McMahon 1 Up after 17 Holes when called in, John Paul Leahy & Eamon Stack Won 3 & 2. They will now play Tralee in Ballyheigue in the West Munster Final, date to be fixed.

Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links

Gents

Toyota Open Singles S/Ford

Green Tees:

1. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 43pts

2. James O’Donoghue (9) 39pts

3. Frank Wall (17) 39pts

4. John Paul Devine (24) 39pts

5. Thomas Hassett (18) 38pts

6. Padraig Ó Sé (14) 38pts

Note: Bosco had a hole in one on the 5th.

Yellow Tees:

1. Charlie Barry (31) 42pts

2. Paul Duffy (13) 38pts

Duais an Uachtaráin (Dónal Ó Loingsigh) / Singles Stroke

1. Seán Ó Coileáin (17) 63net

2. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (14) 67net

Gross. Cormac Flannery (0) 74

3. Tony Lawless (12) 67net

4. Rory McAvinue (18) 68net

5. Kevin Murphy (14) 68net

Front Nine. Tom O’Mahony (15) 31.5net

Back Nine. Tom Curran (20) 33nrt

Nearest Pin. Daniel Wallace (8)

Longest Frive. Daniel Wallace (8)

Best Junior. Liam Ó hÓgáin (19) 66net

Iar-Uachtaran. Joe O’Sullivan (22) 72net

Seniors.

1. Ignatius O’Connor (220 41pts

2. David Descoteau (23) 40pts

July Fixtures

Fri 12th 14 Open Scramble- Toyota

Sat 13th 3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Toyota

Sun 14th Open 4/Ball (Any Mix) – Toyota

Ladies

Duais Chaptaen na bhFear (Ignatius O’Connor)

1. Kate O’Connor (22) 43pts

2. Tara Uí Chualáin (28) 42pts

Gross. Barbara Carroll (15) 36pts

3. Sheila O’Reilly (30) 41pts

4. Cora McCarthy (26) 40pts

Front Nine. Margaret Power (32) 21pts

Back Nine. Julie Devine (28) 28pts

Toyota Open Singles S/Ford

1. Bridie Ui Ghearailt (31) 44pts

2. Cora McCarthy (25) 39pts

Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 26pts

3. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 38pts

Front Nine. Sheila O’Reilly (29) 22pts

Back Nine. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (27) 20pts

July Fixtures

Fri 12th 14 Open Scramble- Toyota

Sat 13th 3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Toyota

Sun 14th Open 4/Ball (Any Mix) – Toyota

Wed 17th Open Singles S/Ford- Dingle Crystal

Sat 20th Lá Chaptaen na mBan- Mairéad de Paor

Castleisland

Senior comp played 02/07/19

1st Jermiah Long 19pts

2nd Patsy Sweeney 19pts

3rd Cyril Quigley 17pts

Single stableford GOY 07/07/19

1st Willie O’Leary 47pts

2nd Patsy Lane 42pts

3rd Jerry Lyons 42pts

Next weeks competition

July Medal GOY Strokeplay

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

7th July – Captain’s Competition – Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon and Gap of Dunloe, Industries.

Longest Drive: James Jones

Nearest The Pin 15th Hole: John Murphy

Nearest The Pin 4th Hole: Tom O’Leary

Back 9: Austin Rooney (21) 20 pts

Front 9: Pat Tangney (21) 21 pts

Over 65 2nd: Mike McCarthy (28) 30 pts

Over 65 1st: John Horgan (23) 36 pts

Past Captains Prize: Gearoid Keating (19) 34 pts

7th: Denis J O’Connor (13) 34 pts

6th Tim O’Carroll (23) 35 pts

5th: Alan McCarthy (25) 35 pts

4th: Niall Greaney (11) 35 pts

3rd Tim Sheehan (12) 35 pts

2nd James Jones (10) 36 pts

1st Ken Bruton (21) 37 pts

Fixtures

14th July – Round 4 Golfer of The Year – 18 Hole Stroke (White Tees) – Sponsored by Trojan IT. (Over 65 Category play off yellow tees).

10th July – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start. (followed by presentation of outstanding prizes).

12th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

15th July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Gents Prizes being sponsored by Dunloe/Europe Hotels. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

(Ladies Branch)

7th July – Lady Captain’s Competition – Sponsored by Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella

Guest Prize: Grace Conway (24) 32 pts

Longest Drive: Laura Furlong

Nearest The Pin: Irene McCarthy

Front 9: Laura Furlong (18) 18 pts

Back 9: Grainne McShortall (34) 18 pts

Past Captain’s Prize: Joan O’Sullivan (20) 32 pts

3rd Mary Garvey (25) 34 pts

2nd Stephanie Lane (38) 37 pts

1st Mary O’Shea (34) 40 pts

5th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Jayne Power (38) 43 pts

Fixtures

13th/14th July – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored Cahillane’s Butchers, Killorglin

Club Scramble – Wednesday 10th July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

Presentation of all outstanding prizes after scramble at approx. 8.30pm.

5th August – Club Fundraiser – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Entry €25 – Open to Ladies and Gents. Ladies Prizes being sponsored by Boyle’s Topline, Killorglin. Timesheet Open – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440.

Irish Mixed Foursomes Munster Semi-Finals and Final, Saturday August 10th at Castletroy.

The following is the schedule;

Semi Finals

9.00 am Charleville -v- Dooks

9.40 am Fota Island -v- Dungarvan

Final

40 minutes after last match