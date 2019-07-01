Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Tuesday 25th June 2019

Sponsor: Lucy Tyrell

1st Esther McAuliffe (22) 36 points

2nd Eileen Fitzpatrick (17) 31 points

3rd Moira Lynott (15) 26 points

Results-Sunday 30th June 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Mc Guirk’s Golf

1st Diarmuid Flahavan (17) 41pts

2nd Jack O’Shea (21) 40pts

3rd Keith Moran (09) 39pts

F9 Paul Sheehan (7) 19pts

B9 Gerald O’Connell (11) 20pts

Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Results:

Winners of the 18 Holes Stableford very kindly sponsored by My-Fit 365 this weekend 29th & 30th of June are as follows:

1st Place – Mike Ashe (13) 41 Points, 2nd Place – Gerry Flemming (10) 39 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Patrick Callaghan (12) 39 Points (CB), Gross: – Joe Kennedy (4) 75 Strokes, Senior: – Brendan Murray (20) 37 Points.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 3rd July. Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next weekend 6th & 7th July is the Ivertec Broadband Summer Medal.

Club Fundraiser Classic in Dooks takes place on Friday 5th July. All are welcome.

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Stroke Open Comp.

Sponsor – TopLine JR McCarthy’s.

1st. Jerry Walsh (19) 64

2nd. Chris Dale (16) 66

3rd. Paul O’Connor (10) 66 (OCB)

Thursday Morning Autumn gold Winner – Conn Crowley 23pts.

Thursday evening Bottle Comp. Winner – Bosco MacGearailt – 32nett.

Friday Evening Scramble Winners – Catherine Rochford, Larry Kelly and Jason.

Congratulations to Kenmare Golf Club team (Captain Paudie Kelleher, Vice-Captain James Murphy, Federation Captain David O’Dwyer and Chris Dale) on winning the JB O’Shea Memorial Trophy for the first time.

Ladies Results.

18 hole stroke.

1st. Clara Brosnan – (19) 66 nett.

2nd. Delia Long (24) 67 nett.

Best Gross Kim Kennedy (12) 84 gross

3rd. Anne Clifford (28) 68 nett.

Fixtures.

Sun. 7th. July

18 Stableford

Sponsor – Tim O’Connor’s

Ross

Results

On the weekend of June 29th/30th we held an Two Flag Open SS competition. This format was very well received and well supported by all members with a large turnout and we will be holding more of these in these future

The winners were:-

1…..Donie Broderick (20) 39.

2….Johnny Brosnan (14) 39

3….Ken Grieve (11) 37

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Friday 28th June 18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by Merlyn Spillane 1st Alana Rowan(13)38pts 2nd Joan Cantillon(23)36pts, 3rd Kathleen Hennessy(19)34pts.Scratch Score 68.

John Dillane’s Captains Prize 18 Hole Stableford 1st Tina Moriarty(19)36pts 2nd Karen Tess(16)35pts.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 26th June 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Patricia Cronin(8)19pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 29th June & Sunday 30th June, Captain John Dillane’s Prize,18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Declan Dillane Easy Maintenance and Richard Greer Heating and Plumbing.1st

1st Colin O’Sullivan(11)106.5net, 2nd Bryan Tess(8)107net on back 6. 3rd Rick Earley(10)107net, Best Gross Pat Doody 80, Best Senior Joe Parker, Back 9 Kieran Kelliher(13)33.5 net, Front 9 Mike Mercer(25)31.5net. Longest Drive Tommy Higgins, Nearest the Pin Rob Sheehy, Past Captain: Mike Mercer(25)69net, Best Guest: 18 hole stableford Jimmy Molyneaux(20)30pts.

Seniors: Thursday 27th June 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sean Turner(23)21pts, 2nd Sean Leen(15)20pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 5th July and Sunday 7th July 18 Hole Stroke Monthly Medal Kindly sponsored by: Ross Jewellers. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am to 9:30am and 4:00pm to 4:10pm.

Sunday Timesheet.

Saturday 6th July 18 Hole Stroke(M.C) , Lady Captain’s Day Karen Tess Kindly Sponsored by: The Oyster Tavern TIMESHEET.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 3rd July 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 6th July Lady Captain’s Day Karen Tess 9 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by The Oyster Tavern.

Sunday 7th July 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Kirby’s Brogue Inn , Tralee. TIMESHEET.This will also be a qualifier for the GUI Gold Medals, There will be three catagories 0-9, 10-17 and 18+. The winner in each categories will go forward to the regional final in August.

Seniors: Thursday 4th July 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30. This is the start of the Declan O’Donoghue Cup, 7 scores to count.

President Eddie Hanaffin Prize on Saturday13th July and Sunday 14th July. Timesheet now open

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Morrison Tours:1. Susan Darby (34) 36 pts. 2. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 35 pts. 3. Marian Healy (29) 32 pts.

12 Hole re-entry Month of June sponsored by Lady Captain Kathleen Keating in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends Association: 1. Rita Kelleher (34) 24 pts.

2. Ann Walker (25) 22 pts (B2). 3. Maria Pigott (38) 22 pts (B2).

FIXTURES: Open Day for 50’S & Over, 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Castle Inn is on Tuesday 9th July. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.

12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Handicap Secretary Coral Kiely is now in progress and continues until further notice.

Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 25/6/2019: 1. Kitty Galvin (28) 24 pts.

2. Susan Darby (34) 23 pts. 3. Mary Conway (28) 23-1= 22 pts.

Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by The Dingle Diner

Green Tees:

1. Frank Buttimer (16) 41pts

2. Niall Houlihan (14) 38pts

3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 38pts

Front Nine. Joe Curran (18) 22pts

Back Nine. Thomas Ashe (6) 19pts

Singles S/Ford

Yellow Tees

1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (29) 40pts

July Fixtures

Sat 6th Toyota Open Singles S/Ford (Ladies / Gents / Senior Men)

Sun 7th Duais an Uachtaráin (Dónal Ó Loingsigh)

Fri 12th 14 Open Scramble- Toyota

Sat 13th 3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Toyota

Sun 14th Open 4/Ball (Any Mix) – Toyota

Ladies

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by: Dingle Distillery

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (34) 46pts

2. Rosemary Sayers (16) 36pts

Gross. Eleanor Curran (12) 34pts

3. Assumpta Guilfoyle (27) 34pts

4. Mary Jo Kehoe (30) 34pts

5. Marion Fitton (32) 32pts

6. Maire Ní Mhaoileoin (27) 31pts

7. Kate O’Connor (22) 31pts

Visitors Prize. M Dowling (Tralee) (28) 30pts

Front Nine. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (36) 20pts

Back Nine. Paula Desmond (Fota Island) (22) 29pts

July Fixtures

Sat 6th Toyota Open Singles S/Ford (Ladies / Gents/ Senior Men)

Mon 8th Toyota Senior Ladies Open

Wed 10th Medal / Stroke- Sponsored by: Uachtará na bhFear

Fri 12th 14 Open Scramble- Toyota

Sat 13th 3 Person Classic (Any Mix) – Toyota

Sun 14th Open 4/Ball (Any Mix) – Toyota

Wed 17th Open Singles S/Ford- Dingle Crystal

Sat 20th Lá Chaptaen na mBan- Mairéad de Paor

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Mark Condon (12) 6 up

2nd Tommy Hayes (14) 4 up

3rd James O’Sullivan (15) 3 up

4th John Walshe (16) 3 up

Sat CSS 1up

Sun CSS 1up

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford and the timesheet for Saturday and Sunday is available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 99

2 McCarthy, Liam 78

3 Hayes, Tommy 67

4 Gilbride, Noel 60

5 Healy, Paddy 49

6 O’Connor, Patsy 47

7 O’Connor, Joseph 43

7 Maunsell, John 43

9 Mc Elligott, J J 41

10 Fitzgibbon, Ger 40

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

On Saturday the Billy O’Sullivan team played Ballybunion in Ballybunion and lost 3 1/2 to 1 1/2. Eamon Stack & Billy Griffin Lost 2 & 1, Mike Hayes & Pat Roche Lost 3 & 1, John Barrett & Patsy O’Connor Won 3 & 1, Brendan Harty (C) & Brendan McMahon 6 & 4, John Donegan (C) & John Donegan (A) were 2 Down after 16 Holes when called in. Also on Saturday morning, the Junior Cup team played Killorglin in Tralee winning 4 1. John Maunsell Won 5 & 4, Enda O’Halloran Won 8 & 7, Mark Culhane was 2 Up after 14 Holes when called in, Noel Gilbride Won 4 & 2, Pat Dillane was 1 Up after 13 Holes when called in. In the afternoon they played Ballybunion and lost 3 1/2 to 1 1/2. John Maunsell Lost 3 & 2, Enda O’Halloran Lost 6 & 5, Noel Gilbride Won 2 & 1, Mark Culhane Lost 1 Down, Pat Dillane was Level after 17 Holes when called in.

The Cashman Cup team play Kanturk in Kanturk this Wednesday.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club

results of 18 hole comp –

Sponsor Mary Casey Ballyheigue.

Winner : Lorraine Canty (17) 33Pts

R/U : Paula Mangan (36) 32Pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Sunday 30th June 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 73

1st Thomas Heaphy (13) 39pts

2nd Ewan McHale (13) 38pts

3rd Liam Carmody (8) 36pts Back 9: 20pts

4th Ignatius O Brien (20) 36pts Back 6: 13pts

5th Padraig Carrig (14) 36pts Back 6: 12pts

Gross: Edward Stack (0) 34pts

Seniors: Padraig Murphy (16) 36pts

Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Karl Cohalan (7) 36pts

Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Paul Roche (11) 36pts Back 9 12pts

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Kevin Enright (18) 34pts

Back 9: Sean O Keeffe (12) 21pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 7th July 2019 –Men’s Singles Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Medal 3 Competition– Tuesday 25th 2019 – Cashen Course CSS 75

1st Louise Griffin (17) 72 net

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 73 net

3rd Marian Flannery (26) 77 net

4th Janice O Connell (11) 79 net

Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire – Sunday 30th June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73

1st Geraldine Gallagher (33) 36 pts (B 9)

2nd Catherine Walsh (28) 36 pts

Best Gross Ann O’Connor (11) 24 pts

3rd Ann O’Flynn (15) 35 pts 4th Anna Walsh (37) 33 pts

5th Tina Curtin (35) 32 pts (b9)

6th Elaine Molyneaux (16) 32 pts

Front 9: Janice O’Connell (11) 21 pts

Back 9: Mags O’Sullivan (16) 17 pts

Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (23) 31 pts

9 Hole: Martina Galvin (41) 14 pts

Friday Mix Competition Sponsored by Cahill’s Super Valu Ballybunion

1st Janice O’Connell (11)

Maurice O’Connell (17)

Patrick Dee (13)

John J Nash (19) 8 under 41 nett

2nd Siobhan Walsh (25)

Eamonn Walsh (240

Michael K Barrett (12)

Maeve Barrett (14) 7 under 41.5 nett

3rd Jerry Kiely (13)

Olga Kiely (21)

Michael D Farrell (19)

Anna Walsh (37) 3 under 43 nett

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dress to Impress, Listowel – Sunday 7th July 2019 – Old Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 9nd July 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 27th June 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Michael Joyce (24) 25+5 30pts

2nd Brendan O’Keeffe (16) 29pts B5-10

3rd Sean Corcoran (12) 29pts B5-9

4th Joe McCarthy (19) 30-3 27pts F9-17

5th Declan Lovett (13) 29-2 27pts F9-16

6th Dan F O’Brien (12) 28-1 27pts B5-11

7th Brendan O’Neill (16) 27-1 26pts B1-2

8th Pat Murrihy (22) 27-1 26pts B1-1

9th Michael K Barrett (12) 27-1 26pts B5-10

10th Fin Broderick (17) 29-3 26pts B5-9

Gross Haulie Costello 23pts

V Jerry Galvin (18) 27-1 26pts B3-4

S.V. Ollie Kearns (22) 26-1 25pts B5-10

Fixtures:

Thursday 4th July 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 27th July 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Marjorie Morkan (23) 19 pts

2nd Judy Carmody (37) 15 pts

3rd Ena O’Flaherty (36) 11 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 4th July 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

Results – Beaufort Golf Club (Gents Branch)

30th June – Stableford (Blue Tees)- Sponsored by Quirke Quarries

1st Niall Greaney (11) 34 pts

2nd David Laing (20) 33 pts

3rd Damien Callaninan(17) 32 pts

Over 65 Category (Yellow Tees)

Winner: Michael A O’Sullivan (16) 38 pts

28th June – Open Friday – (18 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Martin Stackpoole (12) 40 pts

25th June – Munster Seniors:

Caategory A Winner: John O’Callaghan (13) 37 pts

Category B Winner: Jim Flynn (17) 40 pts

Category C Winner: Eamonn Walsh (27) 39 pts

Fixtures

7th July = Captain’s Prize – 18 hole Stableford White Tees (Over 65’s yellow tees) Sponsored by Captain Joe McMahon and Gap of Dunloe Industries

3rd July – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.

5th July – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

8th July – Open Monday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 9 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on -64-6644440 to book a tee time.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

(Ladies Branch)

30th June – Stableford – Sponsored by Killarney Park Hotel

1st Renee Clifford (28) 34 pts

2nd Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (29) 29 ptra

3rd Teresa Clifford (28) 28 pts

Fixtures

7th June – Lady Captain’s Prize – Sponsored by Lady Captain and . Prize Giving at approximately 9pm.

Club Scramble – Wednesday 3rd July – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

Castleisland

9 hole senior

1st William Galvin 19pts

2nd Michael Moloney 19pts

3rd Jim Crowley 18pts

Captains charity day for St John of Gods Single stableford 30/06/19

1st Sean Connell 41pts

2nd Andrew Fitzpatrick 41pts

3rd Con Murphy 40pts

Next weeks comp

Single stableford GOY

AIG Junior Cup

West Munster Final

Match: Ballybunion -v- Newcastle West

Date: Wed 10 July

Time: 4.10

Venue: Killarney (Killeen)

Referee: TBC