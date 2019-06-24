Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin
Ladies Results: 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Vice Captain Maura Kennnedy: 1. Rita Kelleher (34/15) 19 pts. 2. Christina O’Sullivan (27/13) 14 pts. 3. Marie Halloran (51/25) 13 pts.
FIXTURES: Sat 29th/Sun 30th/Tues 2nd: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Europe Hotel and Resort. Play either day and arrange own time and partners.
Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 18/6/2019: 1. Rita Kelleher (34) 28 pts. 2. Colette Burghoff (34) 20 pts. 3. Mary Conway (27) 19 pts. 4. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 20-2=18 pts Open Day: Ladies 50’s & Over Open Day sponsored by The Castle Inn, Castlemaine, takes place on Tuesday 9th July. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.
(Men’s Section)
Results:
Winners of the All Ireland Qualifier very kindly sponsored by Kerry Petroleum this weekend 22nd & 23rd of June are as follows:
1st Place – Joe Kennedy (5) 40 Points, 2nd Place – Mike McCarron (13) 39 Points, 3rd Place – Tom Murphy (15) 38 Points, Gross: Gerry Flemming (10) 82 Strokes, Senior: Jimmy Foley (17) 37 Points
Fixtures:
9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 26th June. Members €5 and visitors €12.
Next weekend 29th & 30th June the My-fit 365 Stableford Singles.
Club Fundraiser Classic in Dooks takes place on Friday 5th July. All are welcome.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Friday 21st June & Sunday 23rd June ,Austrialian Spoons Foursomes Qualifier Kindly sponsored by The Rose Hotel 1st Carmel Kearney, Helen Harty (14)39pts.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 19th June 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Nuala Carlin(27)
Men’s Club: Saturday 22nd June & Sunday 23rd June, Rumble for Crumlin 3 Person Mixed Rumble Kindly Sponsored by Green Heat , Clash , Industrial. 1st Colin O’Sullivan(11) Moss Hogan(15) Tommy Higgins(13)78pts.2nd Tina Moriarty(19) Tom Moriarty(11) Kathleen Hennessy(19) 69pts.
Seniors: Thursday 20th June 9 Hole Stableford 1st Eamonn Travers(14)22pts, 2nd Patrick Moriarty(27)20pts.
The Natterjack Trophy 9 Hole Scramble, 1ST Karen Tess, John Robinson, Richie Boylan. 2nd John Dillane, Mary Ciepierski,Sean Leen. Joint 2nd Margareth O’Callaghan,Martin Schoppler, Tom Leen.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 28th June 18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by: Merlyn O’Connor. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am to 9:30am and 4:00pm to 4:10pm.
Saturday 29th June 18 Hole Stableford , Captain John Dillane’s Prize Kindly Sponsored by Declan Dillane Easy Maintenance and Richard Greer Heating and Plumbing TIMESHEET.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 26th June 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 29th June & Sunday 30th June Captain John Dillane’s Prize 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Easy Maintenance and Richard Greer Heating and Plumbing. TIMESHEET.
Seniors: Thursday 27TH June, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Summer Scramble on Tuesdays, Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm.
Castleisland
9 hole senior 17/06/2019
1st William O’Sullivan 18pts
2nd Jerry Lyons 17pts
3rd John M O’Connell 16pts
Mixed scramble results 19/06/2019
1st Sheila Hanrahan, Jack Ahern, Kevin Fitzgerald
2nd Liam Sweeney, Mary Scanlon,Helena Kilbridge
18 hole single stableford GOY 23/06/19
1st John A Harnet 40pts
2nd Paul Kelliher 38pts
3rd Andrew Fitzpatrick 38pts
ladies
18 hole stableford
Ann Hanifin 33pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Mens Club
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Tommy Hayes (14) 40 pts
2nd Noel Gilbride (6) 38 pts
3rd Donal Glavin (15) 38 pts
4th Liam McCarthy (12) 36 pts
Sat CSS 37pts
Sun CSS 37pts
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole V Par and the timesheet for Saturday and Sunday is available online.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 McCarthy, Liam 78
2 Condon, Mark 72
3 Gilbride, Noel 60
4 Hayes, Tommy 47
4 O’Connor, Patsy 47
6 O’Connor, Joseph 43
6 Maunsell, John 43
8 Fitzgibbon, Ger 40
9 O’Hanlon, Niall 38
10 Healy, Paddy 37
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.
Next Saturday sees 3 teams representing the club. The Junior Cup team we play Killorglin in Tralee at 9.10am. The Billy O’Sullivan team play Ballybunion in Ballybunion at 2pm. Finally, the JB O’Shea team play in Kenmare at 1.24pm.
Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club
18 Hole V-Par Sponsor Centra Moriartys Ballyheigue.
1st Mary Dowling 5 up
2nd Paula Mangan 3 up
3rd Marie Hogan 1 up.
Ross
Results
On the weekend of June 23rd we held and Open SS competition .
The winners were:-
1….John Cushkelly (13) 39
2….Donie Broderick (20) 36
Waterville
Sponsor: Marie Mullins
1st Maeve Quirke (21) 74 nett
2nd Aileen Maher (19) 75 nett
3rd Mary Fleming (22) 75 nett
Results-Sunday 23rd June 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: EBS,Denis O’Dwyer
1st Ger McGillicuddy (17) 38pts
2nd Jack O’Shea (21) 35pts
3rd Richard Murphy (09) 34pts
F9 Buddy O’Shea (11) 21pts
B9 Ger O’Neil (02) 18pts
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 23rd JUNE 2019
🎀“Play in Pink”🎀
Very kindly sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg. Format was Fourball Better Ball Stableford and the competition was played on Mahonys Point
1st Kay O’Connor (17) & Tina O’Sullivan (18) 45 pts
2nd Anne Duggan (12) & Breda Duggan (25) 43 pts
B/G Deirdre Prendergast (6) & Amy Arthur(5) 33 gross pts
3rd Annette Mc Neice (26) & Maire C Murphy (31) 42 pts
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for supporting our “Play in Pink Day” 🎀
Fixtures: 26th June Ladies Open Day on Mahony’s Point we still have some tee times available on BRS. The Open day is kindly sponsored by Desire Kitchens at The Westend Killarney
30th June Killeen 18 Holes Stroke kindly sponsored by Fuller Dental Care
Tralee
MC 9 Adams Garage. Results & Fixtures.
Results:
1st John Joseph O’Sullivan (19) 37pts
2nd Maurice G O’Connor (9) 37pts
3rd Sean Carmody (17) 37pts
4th Patrick O’Connell (19) 37pts
5th Patrick H Williams (13) 37pts
Best Gross Jim O’Donovan (5) 35pts
Division 1 Winner Kevin Lucey (6) 35pts
Division 2 Winner Willie Goulding (10) 36pts
Division 3 Winner Gerry Ryan (13) 36pts
Division 4 Winner Kieran T Dinan (18) 33pts
Number Of Cards 114
CSS 35pts
Fixtures:
Sat 29th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 30th Casual Golf & Club Matches
Sat July 06th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 7th July Master Classic 10 CCs Dry Cleaners
Sat 13th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 14th July Master Classic 11 Acorn Life
Sat 20th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Sat 20th July Exchange with Cork Golf Club. Open T/Sheet (booking BRS 25TH December) Available from Monday 24th June.
Sunday 21st No Mens Golf
Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am. Timesheet Opens to members Monday 17th June 8.00pm.
Sat/Sun 03/04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize
Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic. BRS opens 24th June 8.00pm
Wednesday 19th June Waltz sponsored by Expose
1st Brid Halloran, Gorretti O Connor, Sandra O Sullivan 79pts
2nd Karen Gearon, Geraldine Hughes, Kathleen Houlihan 71pts
3rd Ber Walsh, Barbara Reen, Emma Morrissey 70pts
Sunday 23rd June (Captains Prize to the ladies) John O Brien
1st Norah Quinlan (19) 37 points
2nd Kaelin O’Keeffe (07) 37 points
Best Gross Mary Sheehy 33 points
3rd Karen Gearon (24) 35 points
4th Mary Murphy (16) 34 points
Cat 1 L Capt Fionnuala Mann(14) 31 points
Cat 2 Veronique L Davern (25) 34 points
Cat 3 Eilish O’Loughlin (40) 32 points
Front 9 Vera Tierney (12) 20 points
Back 9 Emma Morrissey (09) 17 points
9 Hole Kay Fitzgerald (28) 19 points
CSS 74 (34 Stableford Points)
Ballybunion
Competition Results
Monday 17th – Sunday 23rd June 2019
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 30th June 2019 –Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 18th June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73
1st Norma Mullane (27) 36 Pts
2nd Martha Woulfe (37) 34 Pts
3rd Olga Kiely (21) 33 Pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire – Sunday 30th June 2019 – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 2nd July 2019 – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage– Sunday 23rd June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 74
1st
Jean Liston h/c 29 35PTS
2nd Teresa Cronin 34 PTS
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe h/c 4 28PTS GROSS
3rd Maria Lyons h/c21 33PTS
4th Toni Quilter h/c17 31PTS
5th Patricia Gleeson h/c24 29PTS (BK9)
6th Betty Doolan h/c 23 29PTS
Front 9 Janice O’Connell h/c11 17PTS
Back 9 Mary Horgan h/c20 15PTS
Seniors Marjorie Morkan h/c 23 25PTS
9 HOLE 1st Catherine Morrissey h/c 41 13 PTS.
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire – Sunday 30th June 2019 – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition – Tuesday 2nd July 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 20th June 2019 -Cashen Course
1st Billy Farrell (14) 35-2 33pts
2nd Haulie Costello (12) 32-1 31pts B5-11
3rd Michael Mulcaire (29) 30+1 31pts B5-10
4th Michael K Barrett (12) 31pts B3-6
5th Finbarr Mawe (25) 32-1 31pts B3-4
6th Noel Nash (16) 28+2 30pts B5-10
7th Eddie Moylan (16) 33-3 30pts B1-2
8th Pat Murrihy (22) 27+3 30pts
9th Michael Jones (19) 30-1 29pts B5-11
10th Cameron Sterritt (10) 27+2 29pts
Gross Brendan Daly (10) 21pts
V Gerry McAuliffe (21) 27-1 26pts
S.V. Michael O’Connor (24) 20+5 25pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 27th June 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 20th June 2019 -Cashen Course CSS N/A
1st Marjorie Morkan (23) 18 pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (18) 17 pts (b6 -11)
3rd Lucy McAuliffe (33) 17 pts (b6 – 9)
Fixtures:
Friday 27th June 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Two Man Scramble
1st. James and Sean Murphy – 60.
2nd. John Sweeney and Michael O’Suilleabhain – (Andy) 61.
3rd. Padraig O’Shea and Thomas MacGearailt – 61.25 (OCB)
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Michael Hoad 21pts.
Thursday Night Bottle Scramble Winners – Sean Murphy, Colin Cody and Thomas O’Sullivan (Bambury)
Lady Captain Grainne Crowley’s Day
Results:
1st: Elaine Daly ( 34) 43pts
2nd: Mege Dalton (19) 37pts
Best Gross: Kim Kennedy(12) 23Gross
3rd: Joanne Bhamvra (24) 35pts
4th: Stephanie Gaine(27) 33pts
Category 0-20: Mary Brosnan(19) 33pts
Category 21-30: Breda Murphy (24) 33pts
Category 31-40: Noreen Maye( 31) 33pts
Past Captains: Maura Murphy (28)33pts
Front 9: Nora May Harrington(30) 18pts
Back 9: Delia Long(24) 18pts
Committee: Angela Cronin(21) 28pts
Visitors: Colleen Morey (29) 35pts
9 Hole: Geraldine Johnston (28) 9pts
Putting: Aine Kelleher
Special Olympics: Orla Murphy
Scramble: Conn Crowley, Ger Crowley, Crux Mc McCarthy
Longest Drive: Mege Dalton
Nearest to the pin: Vera Shaw 15ft 10inch