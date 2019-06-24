Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Vice Captain Maura Kennnedy: 1. Rita Kelleher (34/15) 19 pts. 2. Christina O’Sullivan (27/13) 14 pts. 3. Marie Halloran (51/25) 13 pts.

FIXTURES: Sat 29th/Sun 30th/Tues 2nd: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Europe Hotel and Resort. Play either day and arrange own time and partners.

Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford 18/6/2019: 1. Rita Kelleher (34) 28 pts. 2. Colette Burghoff (34) 20 pts. 3. Mary Conway (27) 19 pts. 4. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 20-2=18 pts Open Day: Ladies 50’s & Over Open Day sponsored by The Castle Inn, Castlemaine, takes place on Tuesday 9th July. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.

(Men’s Section)

Results:

Winners of the All Ireland Qualifier very kindly sponsored by Kerry Petroleum this weekend 22nd & 23rd of June are as follows:

1st Place – Joe Kennedy (5) 40 Points, 2nd Place – Mike McCarron (13) 39 Points, 3rd Place – Tom Murphy (15) 38 Points, Gross: Gerry Flemming (10) 82 Strokes, Senior: Jimmy Foley (17) 37 Points

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles this Wednesday 26th June. Members €5 and visitors €12.

Next weekend 29th & 30th June the My-fit 365 Stableford Singles.

Club Fundraiser Classic in Dooks takes place on Friday 5th July. All are welcome.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Friday 21st June & Sunday 23rd June ,Austrialian Spoons Foursomes Qualifier Kindly sponsored by The Rose Hotel 1st Carmel Kearney, Helen Harty (14)39pts.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 19th June 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Nuala Carlin(27)

Men’s Club: Saturday 22nd June & Sunday 23rd June, Rumble for Crumlin 3 Person Mixed Rumble Kindly Sponsored by Green Heat , Clash , Industrial. 1st Colin O’Sullivan(11) Moss Hogan(15) Tommy Higgins(13)78pts.2nd Tina Moriarty(19) Tom Moriarty(11) Kathleen Hennessy(19) 69pts.

Seniors: Thursday 20th June 9 Hole Stableford 1st Eamonn Travers(14)22pts, 2nd Patrick Moriarty(27)20pts.

The Natterjack Trophy 9 Hole Scramble, 1ST Karen Tess, John Robinson, Richie Boylan. 2nd John Dillane, Mary Ciepierski,Sean Leen. Joint 2nd Margareth O’Callaghan,Martin Schoppler, Tom Leen.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 28th June 18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by: Merlyn O’Connor. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am to 9:30am and 4:00pm to 4:10pm.

Saturday 29th June 18 Hole Stableford , Captain John Dillane’s Prize Kindly Sponsored by Declan Dillane Easy Maintenance and Richard Greer Heating and Plumbing TIMESHEET.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 26th June 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 29th June & Sunday 30th June Captain John Dillane’s Prize 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Easy Maintenance and Richard Greer Heating and Plumbing. TIMESHEET.

Seniors: Thursday 27TH June, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Summer Scramble on Tuesdays, Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30pm.

Castleisland

9 hole senior 17/06/2019

1st William O’Sullivan 18pts

2nd Jerry Lyons 17pts

3rd John M O’Connell 16pts

Mixed scramble results 19/06/2019

1st Sheila Hanrahan, Jack Ahern, Kevin Fitzgerald

2nd Liam Sweeney, Mary Scanlon,Helena Kilbridge

18 hole single stableford GOY 23/06/19

1st John A Harnet 40pts

2nd Paul Kelliher 38pts

3rd Andrew Fitzpatrick 38pts

ladies

18 hole stableford

Ann Hanifin 33pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Mens Club

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Tommy Hayes (14) 40 pts

2nd Noel Gilbride (6) 38 pts

3rd Donal Glavin (15) 38 pts

4th Liam McCarthy (12) 36 pts

Sat CSS 37pts

Sun CSS 37pts

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole V Par and the timesheet for Saturday and Sunday is available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 McCarthy, Liam 78

2 Condon, Mark 72

3 Gilbride, Noel 60

4 Hayes, Tommy 47

4 O’Connor, Patsy 47

6 O’Connor, Joseph 43

6 Maunsell, John 43

8 Fitzgibbon, Ger 40

9 O’Hanlon, Niall 38

10 Healy, Paddy 37

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.

Next Saturday sees 3 teams representing the club. The Junior Cup team we play Killorglin in Tralee at 9.10am. The Billy O’Sullivan team play Ballybunion in Ballybunion at 2pm. Finally, the JB O’Shea team play in Kenmare at 1.24pm.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies Club

18 Hole V-Par Sponsor Centra Moriartys Ballyheigue.

1st Mary Dowling 5 up

2nd Paula Mangan 3 up

3rd Marie Hogan 1 up.

Ross

Results

On the weekend of June 23rd we held and Open SS competition .

The winners were:-

1….John Cushkelly (13) 39

2….Donie Broderick (20) 36

Waterville

Sponsor: Marie Mullins

1st Maeve Quirke (21) 74 nett

2nd Aileen Maher (19) 75 nett

3rd Mary Fleming (22) 75 nett

Results-Sunday 23rd June 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: EBS,Denis O’Dwyer

1st Ger McGillicuddy (17) 38pts

2nd Jack O’Shea (21) 35pts

3rd Richard Murphy (09) 34pts

F9 Buddy O’Shea (11) 21pts

B9 Ger O’Neil (02) 18pts

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 23rd JUNE 2019

🎀“Play in Pink”🎀

Very kindly sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg. Format was Fourball Better Ball Stableford and the competition was played on Mahonys Point

1st Kay O’Connor (17) & Tina O’Sullivan (18) 45 pts

2nd Anne Duggan (12) & Breda Duggan (25) 43 pts

B/G Deirdre Prendergast (6) & Amy Arthur(5) 33 gross pts

3rd Annette Mc Neice (26) & Maire C Murphy (31) 42 pts

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you for supporting our “Play in Pink Day” 🎀

Fixtures: 26th June Ladies Open Day on Mahony’s Point we still have some tee times available on BRS. The Open day is kindly sponsored by Desire Kitchens at The Westend Killarney

30th June Killeen 18 Holes Stroke kindly sponsored by Fuller Dental Care

Tralee

MC 9 Adams Garage. Results & Fixtures.

Results:

1st John Joseph O’Sullivan (19) 37pts

2nd Maurice G O’Connor (9) 37pts

3rd Sean Carmody (17) 37pts

4th Patrick O’Connell (19) 37pts

5th Patrick H Williams (13) 37pts

Best Gross Jim O’Donovan (5) 35pts

Division 1 Winner Kevin Lucey (6) 35pts

Division 2 Winner Willie Goulding (10) 36pts

Division 3 Winner Gerry Ryan (13) 36pts

Division 4 Winner Kieran T Dinan (18) 33pts

Number Of Cards 114

CSS 35pts

Fixtures:

Sat 29th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 30th Casual Golf & Club Matches

Sat July 06th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 7th July Master Classic 10 CCs Dry Cleaners

Sat 13th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 14th July Master Classic 11 Acorn Life

Sat 20th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Sat 20th July Exchange with Cork Golf Club. Open T/Sheet (booking BRS 25TH December) Available from Monday 24th June.

Sunday 21st No Mens Golf

Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am. Timesheet Opens to members Monday 17th June 8.00pm.

Sat/Sun 03/04th August MC 12 President Gene Kelly’s Prize

Mon Aug 05th McElligiotts Garage Open Golf Classic. BRS opens 24th June 8.00pm

Wednesday 19th June Waltz sponsored by Expose

1st Brid Halloran, Gorretti O Connor, Sandra O Sullivan 79pts

2nd Karen Gearon, Geraldine Hughes, Kathleen Houlihan 71pts

3rd Ber Walsh, Barbara Reen, Emma Morrissey 70pts

Sunday 23rd June (Captains Prize to the ladies) John O Brien

1st Norah Quinlan (19) 37 points

2nd Kaelin O’Keeffe (07) 37 points

Best Gross Mary Sheehy 33 points

3rd Karen Gearon (24) 35 points

4th Mary Murphy (16) 34 points

Cat 1 L Capt Fionnuala Mann(14) 31 points

Cat 2 Veronique L Davern (25) 34 points

Cat 3 Eilish O’Loughlin (40) 32 points

Front 9 Vera Tierney (12) 20 points

Back 9 Emma Morrissey (09) 17 points

9 Hole Kay Fitzgerald (28) 19 points

CSS 74 (34 Stableford Points)

Ballybunion

Competition Results

Monday 17th – Sunday 23rd June 2019

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th June 2019 –Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 18th June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 73

1st Norma Mullane (27) 36 Pts

2nd Martha Woulfe (37) 34 Pts

3rd Olga Kiely (21) 33 Pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire – Sunday 30th June 2019 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 2nd July 2019 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Adams Garage– Sunday 23rd June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 74

1st

Jean Liston h/c 29 35PTS

2nd Teresa Cronin 34 PTS

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe h/c 4 28PTS GROSS

3rd Maria Lyons h/c21 33PTS

4th Toni Quilter h/c17 31PTS

5th Patricia Gleeson h/c24 29PTS (BK9)

6th Betty Doolan h/c 23 29PTS

Front 9 Janice O’Connell h/c11 17PTS

Back 9 Mary Horgan h/c20 15PTS

Seniors Marjorie Morkan h/c 23 25PTS

9 HOLE 1st Catherine Morrissey h/c 41 13 PTS.

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition Sponsored by John McGuire – Sunday 30th June 2019 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition – Tuesday 2nd July 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 20th June 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Billy Farrell (14) 35-2 33pts

2nd Haulie Costello (12) 32-1 31pts B5-11

3rd Michael Mulcaire (29) 30+1 31pts B5-10

4th Michael K Barrett (12) 31pts B3-6

5th Finbarr Mawe (25) 32-1 31pts B3-4

6th Noel Nash (16) 28+2 30pts B5-10

7th Eddie Moylan (16) 33-3 30pts B1-2

8th Pat Murrihy (22) 27+3 30pts

9th Michael Jones (19) 30-1 29pts B5-11

10th Cameron Sterritt (10) 27+2 29pts

Gross Brendan Daly (10) 21pts

V Gerry McAuliffe (21) 27-1 26pts

S.V. Michael O’Connor (24) 20+5 25pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 27th June 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 20th June 2019 -Cashen Course CSS N/A

1st Marjorie Morkan (23) 18 pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (18) 17 pts (b6 -11)

3rd Lucy McAuliffe (33) 17 pts (b6 – 9)

Fixtures:

Friday 27th June 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Two Man Scramble

1st. James and Sean Murphy – 60.

2nd. John Sweeney and Michael O’Suilleabhain – (Andy) 61.

3rd. Padraig O’Shea and Thomas MacGearailt – 61.25 (OCB)

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Michael Hoad 21pts.

Thursday Night Bottle Scramble Winners – Sean Murphy, Colin Cody and Thomas O’Sullivan (Bambury)

Lady Captain Grainne Crowley’s Day

Results:

1st: Elaine Daly ( 34) 43pts

2nd: Mege Dalton (19) 37pts

Best Gross: Kim Kennedy(12) 23Gross

3rd: Joanne Bhamvra (24) 35pts

4th: Stephanie Gaine(27) 33pts

Category 0-20: Mary Brosnan(19) 33pts

Category 21-30: Breda Murphy (24) 33pts

Category 31-40: Noreen Maye( 31) 33pts

Past Captains: Maura Murphy (28)33pts

Front 9: Nora May Harrington(30) 18pts

Back 9: Delia Long(24) 18pts

Committee: Angela Cronin(21) 28pts

Visitors: Colleen Morey (29) 35pts

9 Hole: Geraldine Johnston (28) 9pts

Putting: Aine Kelleher

Special Olympics: Orla Murphy

Scramble: Conn Crowley, Ger Crowley, Crux Mc McCarthy

Longest Drive: Mege Dalton

Nearest to the pin: Vera Shaw 15ft 10inch