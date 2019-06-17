Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Winners of the Laune Landscapes 18 Hole Strokeplay this weekend 15th & 16th of June are as follows:

1st Place – Brendan Quirke (15) 68 Strokes, 2nd Place – Danny Evans (15) 69 Strokes, 3rd Place – Shane Flynn (13) 70 Strokes (CB) Gross: John Mc Carthy (4) 76 Strokes, 4th Place – John Joe Courtney (20) 70 Strokes, Senior: Jer Joy (11) 72 Strokes.

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles beginning this Wednesday 19th June. Members €5 and visitors €10.

Next weekend 22nd & 23rd June the Kerry Petroleum Stableford Singles and All Ireland Medal Qualifier.

Club Fundraiser Classic in Dooks takes place on Friday 5th July. All are welcome.

Ladies Results: Open Day sponsored by FEXCO: 18 Hole Stableford:

1. Delia Foley (18) Dooks 37 pts. 2. Natalie Counihan (28) Parknasilla 36 pts 3. Kitty Galvin (28) 34 pts. F9: Kathryn Shaw. B9: Noreen Kinsella

Longest Drive: Rosie Lane. Nearest Pin: Mary Inglis. 18 Hole Stroke sponsored by O’Sullivan’s Bakery: 1. Emma Daly (18) 72 nett. 2. Eleanor McCarthy (21) 75 nett. 3. Maura Kennedy (37) 76 nett. FIXTURES: Sat 22nd/Sun23rd/Tues 25th: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Morrison Tours. Play either day and arrange own time and partners.

Ladies 50’s & Over Open Day sponsored by The Castle Inn, Castlemaine takes place on Tuesday 9th July. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979

Waterville

Results-Sunday 16th June 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: Aidan J. O’Connell Solicitors

1st Robbie O’Mahony (17) 40pts

2nd Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 39pts

3rd Michael Donnelly (17) 38pts

F9 Michael McSweeney (19) 21pts

B9 Gary Squires (11) 20pts

Killarney

Sunday’s competition was very kindly sponsored by Anne & Con O Leary “The Laurels Bar & Restaurant”

The format was V Par and was held on Killeen

1st Elizabeth Kelleher (16) 3 Up

2nd Kathleen Wall (25) 2 up (back 6)

BG Corrina Griffin (5) 1 down

3rd Mairead Courtney (19) 2 up

4th Jane Dwyer(22) 1 UP

5th Sinead Lynch (19) 2 down (Back 6)

6th Geraldine Collins 2 down (Back 3)

CSS 74

Eimear O’Donnell playing off 6 had an ALBATROSS on the 5th hole, par 5, on Killeen today in Sunday’s competition – Eimear used her driver and a 7 iron to get the ball in the hole!!! Fantastic striking very well done Eimear.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next Sunday’s competition is a fourball better ball on Mahony’s Point kindly sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg.

This is a qualifier for Play in Pink. Please come dressed in pink and send you photographs via Whatsapp to Sheila Crowley

Wishing all the teams participating in ILGU competitions during the week the very best of luck ☘️

Mens’ Club.

The results for the Men’s stableford competition on Mahony’s Point on Sunday the 16th, kindly sponsored by Seamus Weldon Groundcare Equipment.

1st PJ Cronin 42pts(15)

2nd David O’Callaghan 41pts(04)

3rd Michael Dennehy 41pts(22)

4th Shane Connole 40pts(11)

5th Donal Dennehy 40pts(17)

Category 1 Donal Considine 39pts(03)

Category 2 Donnagh Moynihan 38pts(07)

Category 3 Keith McMahon 39pts(16)

Category 4 Peter Counihan 39pts(24)

Results for the Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups held on Killeen on Saturday the 15th.

Junior Scratch

1st Brian Looney 74

2nd Jonathan Sparling 75

3rd Matthew Leacy 75

Intermediate Scratch

1st Michael O’Neill 81

2nd Tim Healy 81

3rd Kevin O’Callaghan 82

Ross

On the weekend of June 15/16 the Lady Captain, Therese O Keeffe held her Prize to the Gents Club .

The winners were:-

1….Rolandas Bendikas (14) 68

2….Peter Wickham (12) 70

3…Tomas Kelliher (9) 71

Best Gross …Jonathan Casey 82

Castleisland

Ladies

18 hole stableford – club sponsored

1st Mary Brosnan (41) 35pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Men’s 18 Hole Singles Stableford.

Sponsor – John Joe Mahony (Builder)

1st. James Murphy (10) 40pts.

2nd. Alan Nagle (11) 39pts.

3rd. David Harrington (21) 38pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Sean Finn 25pts.

Thursday Evening Bottle Comp. Winner – Paul O’Sullivan (Miles) – 29Nett.

Ladies Results.

Sun. 15th. June

18 hole Stableford

Sponsor: Cleo

1st. Maura Murphy(28) 37pts. (OCB)

2nd. Kim Kennedy(12)37pts.

3rd. Mege Dalton (19) 36pts.

Sun. 23rd. June

Lady Captain Grainne Crowley’s Day

18 Hole Stableford

Followed by a 9 hole Scramble at 6pm open to ladies and men.

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

7th June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Graham Spring (1) 38 pts

9th June – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Treyvaud’s Restaurant, Killarney

1st Jason Cattigan (15) 38 pts

2nd Niall Greaney (12) 37 pts

3rd Padraig G O’Sullivan (11) 37 pts

14th June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: David Fitzgerald (3) 36 pts

15th/16th June – Round 3 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Beaufort Bar

1st Paul Fahy (12) 36 pts

2nd Niall Greaney (11) 35 pts

3rd Seamus O’Brien (20) 34 pts

Over 65 Winner: Tom O’Leary (20) 33 pts

Fixtures

23rd June – 18 Hole Stableford (3 Club & Putter Competition)(yellow tees) – Over 65 prize.

19th June – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.

21st June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

(Ladies Branch)

7th/9th June – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Sean Taffe, Killorglin

1st Joan O’Sullivan (20) 30 pts

2nd Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (29) 29 pts

15th/16th June – Round 2 Golfer Of The Year – Sponsored by Golf Pro Mark Heinemann

1st Lady Captain Noreen Kinsella (29) 75 Net

2nd Maeve Quirke (21) 77 Net

Fixtures

23rd June – 18 Hole Stableford (3 Club & Putter) – Sponsored by Josephine O’Shea

Club Scramble – Wednesday 19th June – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Friday 14th June & Sunday 16th June ,18 Hole V Par Kindly sponsored by Sandra Nyhan. 1st Tina Moriarty(19)5up, 2nd Karen Tess(17)4up, 3rd Joan Cantillon(23)3up. Standard Scratch : 14th June 67 and 16th June 68.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 12th June, 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Marion Bourke(28)17pts.

Men’s Club: Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th June, 18 Hole V Par Kindly Sponsored by Patsy Murphy, Keel Kitchens 1st Rick Earley (20)2up, 2nd Steven Neillings(11)2up, 3rd John Slattery(18)1up. Front 9, Richie Rowan(25)1up, Back 9 Mike Mercer(25)1up.

Seniors: Thursday 13th June 9 Hole Stableford 1st John Slattery(18)21pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 21st & Sunday 23rd June, Australian Spoons Foursomes Qualifier Kindly sponsored by: The Rose Hotel. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am to 9:30am and 4:00pm to 4:10pm.

Sunday timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 19th June 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 22nd June (3.00pm to 4.00pm) & Sunday 23rd June Rumble for Crumlin, 3 Person Mixed Rumble Kindly Sponsored by: Green Heat , Clash Industrial. Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 20th June, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Mid Summer Scramble Friday 21st June, sign in at 6.00 pm for a shotgun start at 6.30 pm, and will be followed by a BBQ, refreshments.

Tralee

MC 8 An Riocht Marble & Granite. Results & Fixtures.

Results:

Sunday 16th July5

1st Richard Rafferty (9) 42pts

2nd Padraig Moynihan (10) 40pts

3rd Daniel O’Loughlin (12) 39pts

4th Barry Murphy (14) 39pts

5th James O’Halloran (8) 38pts

Best Gross – Eoghan O’Donnell (1) 35pts

Division 1 Winner David Leen (7) 38pts

Division 2 Winner David J Sheehy (8) 36pts

Division 3 Winner Tony O’Halloran (12) 35pts

Division 4 Winner Patrick O’Connell (20) 34pts

Number Of Cards 126

CSS 35pts

Fixtures:

Sat 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage

Sat 29th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 30th Mens Club Singles & Matches

Sat July 06th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 7th July Master Classic 10 CCs Dry Cleaners

Sat 13th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 14th July Master Classic 11 Acorn Life

Sat 20th July Casual Golf & Junior Golf. Exchange with Cork Golf Club.

Sunday 21st No Mens Golf

Sat/Sun 27/28th July Pat Mulcare Am Am. Timesheet Opens to members Monday 17th June 8.00pm

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 23rd June 2019 –Mens Singles Killarney Exchange- Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Saturday 15th June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 72

1st Maria Lyons (21) 38 pts

2nd Ann Marie Sexton(24) 34 pts (B6)

3rd Anna Kureczko (35) 34 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition sponsored by Adams Garage – Sunday 23rd June 2019 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition Medal 3 – Tuesday 25th June 2019 – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 13th June 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Joe J O’Connor (22) 31+2 33pts

2nd Michael Queally (20) 33-1 32pts

3rd Domenic Moriarty (20) 32-1 31pts

4th Tom Scanlon (18) 30pts B5-10

5th Frank McNerney (27) 24+6 30pts B5-9

6th Finbarr Mawe (25) 28+2 30pts B5-8

7th Noel Kneafsey (18) 28+2 30pts B5-6

8th Rory Flannery (15) 30-1 29pts B3-7

9th Jerry McAuliffe 29pts B3-6

10th Tim Nolan (22) 29pts B3-5

Gross Declan Lovett 20 pts

V Haulie Costello (12) 26pts

S.V. Didgie O’Connor (18) 26+3 29pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 20th June 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 20th June 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee.

1st Ger Fitzgibbon (14) 69 Nett

2nd Mark Condon (12) 72 Nett

3rd Eamon Stack (17) 72 Nett

4th Michael O’ Hanlon (19) 73 Nett

5th Jimmy Sullivan (14) 73 Nett

Sat CSS 71 Nett

Sun CSS 72 Nett

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Stableford and the timesheet for Saturday and Sunday is available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Condon, Mark 72

2 McCarthy, Liam 62

3 O’Connor, Patsy 47

4 Maunsell, John 43

5 O’Connor, Joseph 40

5 Fitzgibbon, Ger 40

5 Gilbride, Noel 40

8 O’Hanlon, Niall 38

9 Healy, Paddy 37

10 Griffin, Billy 36

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

The winners of Friday evenings scramble were Winners Gerard lucid, James Flaherty, Ricky Heffernan. 2nd were Anthony Kennedy, Aidan Reidy, Colm Griffin. 9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.

On Wednesday the Cashman Cup team won 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 against Doneraile in Ballyheigue. Oliver O’Halloran & John Donegan (A) Lost 19th, John White & John Paul Leahy Level after 18 Holes when called in. Paddy Healy & Brendan McMahon Won 2 & 1, Colum Carroll & Brendan Harty (C) Won 3 & 2, Brian McGrath & Conor Harty had match conceded. On Friday they JB Carr team needed to win all 5 games to get into a playoff. Joseph O’Connor & John Lohan Lost 6 & 5. All other games were called in. Jamsey McGrath & Jack Dempsey 1 Up after 8 Holes, James O’Sullivan & John Barrett 1 Down after 8 Holes, Donal Glavin & Maurice Egan 2 Up after 8 Holes, Patsy O’Connor & Eamonn Stack Level after 9 Holes.

Ballyheigue Castle Ladies

Results of last weeks competition.

Winner Marian Barrett 36

Cat A Kathleen Gilbride 34

Cat B Paula Mangan 33

Congratulations to Kathleen Gilbride on a Hole in one on the 17th.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant

Green Tees:

1. Pádraig Ó Seaghdha (14) Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (29) 45pts

2. Jimmy O’Connor (10) David O’Connor (16) 44pts

3. Tom Hoare (12) Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 43pts

4. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) Tommy Sayers (14) 42pts

June Fixtures

23rd Singles Stroke / Summer Medal (GOY) –Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty

30th Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by The Dingle Diner

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Harrington’s Restaurant (GOY)

1. Sinead Ní Chathasaigh (40) 35pts

2. Maire Ní Mhaoileoin (27) 34pts

3. Áine Barry (21) 33pts

June Fixtures

26th Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Dingle Distillery

28th Singles S/Ford- Past Captain’s & Presidents

Castleisland

9 hole senior 10/06/19

1st Donal DeBarra 18pts

2nd Thomas Brennan 17pts

3rd Patsy Sweeney 17pts

Seniors results 14/06/2019

1st Patsy Sweeney 25 pts

2nd Tom Brennan 23pts

3rd Cyril Quigley 22 pts

Results of 18 hole single stableford

Kindly Sponsored By Ballyroe Heights Hotel

1st Kevin Kelliher 40pts

2nd Brendan Keehan 38pts

Irish Mixed Foursomes

Area Final Details

North

Match: East Clare/Lahinch (this is being played on Tues 18 June) -v- Charleville

Venue: Limerick GC (by kind permission)

Date: Wed 26 June

Time 3pm

Referee: Brian Hurley

South

Match: Blarney -v- Fota Island

Venue: Douglas (by kind permission)

Date: Thurs 4 July

Time 15.44

Referee: TBC

East

Match: Thurles -v- Dungarvan

Venue: Cahir Park GC (by kind permission)

Date: Wed 26 June

Time 4pm

Referee: TBC

West

Match: Dooks -v- Doneraile

Venue: Newcastle West (by kind permission)

Date: Wed 26 June

Time 4pm

Referee: Tom Keane

Michael Cashman Munster Club Four Ball

Draw for Round 3 below – first team at home.

ROUND 3 DEADLINE 30 JUNE

North

Limerick –v-Nenagh/Woodstock (being played 18/6/119)

South

Cork –v- Bandon

Lee Valley –v- Dunmore

Mallow –v- Monkstown

Clonakilty –v- Douglas

East

Tramore –v- Tipperary/Cahir Park (being played 17/6/19)

Mitchelstown –v- Williamstown

West

Kanturk –v- Ballyheigue Castle

Tralee –v- Dooks

DEADLINES

Round 3 Sun 30 June

Round 4 Sun 14 July

Semi Finals Sun 4 August

Munster Finals at Mitchelstown 1 September 2019

National Finals at Roe Park 14-15 September 2019