Kerry Golf News & Results

Castleisland

Mixed Scramble 05/06/19

1st

Mossie Fitzgerald

Annette Galvin,

Maria Daly

2nd

Ned Collins,

Catherine Mcgroary,

Elaine Richardson.

Seniors Results 07-06-2019

1st William O Sullivan 23pts

2nd Ben Foley 23pts

3rd Willie Galvin 23pts

Results of GOY single stableford 09/06/19

1st Francis Fitzgerald 43pts

2nd Stephen Crookes 40pts

3rd John Haugh 39pts

Next week’s competition

Monday 10th 9 hole single stableford Seniors

Sunday 16th 18 Hole Stableford – White Tees

Kindly Sponsored By Ballyroe Heights Hotel

Ladies

18 hole stableford sponsored by Ballyseede Garden Centre

1st Leila Maloney 34pts

Category 6 winner

Mary Lyons 33pts



Ross

Results

On June 9th we held an Open SS competition .

The winners were:-

1….Tom McSweeney 39 pts

2….John Fleming 37 pts



Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Open Singles

1st. Sean Murphy (19) 47pts.

2nd. Patrick Wynne (18) 39pts.

3rd. Daragh O’Siochru (10) 39pts. (OCB)

Congratulations to Kenmare on winning the Kerry Shield.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Patrick O’Sullivan 23pts.

Thursday evening Bottle Competition Winner – Mark Granville 20pts.

Ladies Open Day

Wed 5th. June.

Sponsor:- Marianne Klopp Pottery

1st. Colette Bradshaw (13)

Kerry Healy (31)

Rita O’Brien (35) – 67pts.

2nd. Angela Brosnan (10)

Delia Long (29)

Elaine Daly (34) – 62pts. (OCB)

3rd. Marie Kissane(21)

Theresa Lawton (27)

Laura Kenworthy (30) – 62pts.

Mid-Summer Hamper

Sunday June 9th.

Sponsor- Whyte’s Centra.

1st. Mege Dalton (20). 38 pts

2nd. Maureen Harrington ( 24) 36 pts

3rd. Marianne Klopp(26) 36 pts OCB

4th. Maura Murphy (28) 34 pts



Waterville

Sun June 9 2019

Four Ball/Better Ball

Sponsored by: Killarney Heights Hotel

1st John O’Neill (4)

Aidan O’Connell (15) 43 pts

2nd Alan O’Dwyer (5)

Adam O’Dwyer (17) 42pts

3rd Patrick O’Dwyer (15)

Oran Clifford (7) 41 pts

Ladies

18 hole V Par Club Competition

Winner: Phil Price (29) All square.

Bank Holiday Monday 18 hole stableford

1st Mary Huggard (29) 32pts

2nd Helen Coffey (29) 30pts

3rd Pauline Mulligan (12) 29pts

Winner of 9 hole competition for May

Ann O Malley (29) 12 pts

Winner of 13 hole competition for May

Phil Price (29) 27pts



Killorglin

Ladies Results: Silver Swans 9 Hole 3 Club Stableford 4/6/2019. 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 20 pts. 2. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 16 pts.

FIXTURES: Sat 15th/Sun 16th/Tues 18th: 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Vice Captain Maura Kennedy. Play either day and arrange own time and partners.

Best of Luck to the Mixed Foursomes Team and Managers for their match against Castleisland in Castleisland next week-end.

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole V Par sponsored by Premier Autos.

1st Patsy O’Connor (21) 4 up

2nd Mark Condon (12) 2 up

3rd Liam McCarthy (12) 2 up

4th Joseph O’Connor (12) 2 up

Sat CSS 1up

Sun CSS 1up

Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay (Max Score 5 over Par) and the timesheet for Saturday and Sunday is available online.

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 McCarthy, Liam 62

2 Condon, Mark 52

3 O’Connor, Patsy 47

4 Maunsell, John 43

5 Gilbride, Noel 40

6 O’Hanlon, Niall 38

7 Healy, Paddy 37

8 Griffin, Billy 33

9 Roche, Patrick 31

10 O’Grady, David 27

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

The winners of Friday evenings scramble were Martin Young, Gerry Beehan, Bernie O’LOughlin, Michael O’Hanlon. 2nd were Declan McCann, John Barrett, Brendan McMahon, Mary Fortune. 9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.

On Wednesday at the Cashman Cup team play Doneraile in Ballyheigue. Last Wednesday the JB Carr team played Tralee in Ballyheigue in the home leg of the county final. Dan O’Connor & Jack Dempsey Lost 1 Down, Joseph O’Connor & John Lohan Lost 1 Down, James O’Sullivan & John Barrett Lost 20th, Donal Glavin & Maurice Egan Lost 2 & 1, Jimmy Sullivan & Eamonn Stack Lost 19th. The away leg takes place in Tralee on Friday at 4pm. If you are free please come along and support the teams. If not you will be able to follow the games @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Friday 7th June & Sunday 9th June ,

18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by The Junction Bar, Camp. 1st Miriam Mulhall Nolan (28) 40 pts., 2nd Nina Kearney (22) 36 pts., 3rd Katrina Mehigan (36) 33pts.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 5th June, 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Merlyn O’Connor.

Men’s Club: Saturday 8th & Sunday 9th June, 18 Hole Single Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Seamus O’Sullivan, 1st Rick Earley (23) 43 pts., 2nd Tom Leen (15) 39 pts., 3rd John Slattery (18) 35 pts., Front 9: Tommy King (18) 21 pts., Back 9: John Dillane (15) 19 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 6th June 9 Hole Stableford 1st Philip Ahern (25) 20 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 14th & Sunday 16th June, 18 Hole V Par Kindly sponsored by Sandra Nyhan. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am to 9:30am and 4:00pm to 4:10pm.

Sunday timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 12th June 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 15thJune (3.00pm to 4.00pm) & Sunday 16th June 18 Hole V Par Kindly Sponsored by: Patsy Murphy Keel Kitchens, Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 13th June, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Summer Scramble starting on Tuesday 11th June. Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30 pm.

Killorglin

Winners of the Fitzgerald & Son Fourball and Holmpatrick Cup Qualifier this weekend 8th & 9th of June are as follows:

1st Place – Vincent Darby (12) & Gerry Fleming (10) 44 Points, 2nd Place – Aidan Spillane (8) & Michael Harrington (14) 42 Points.

Amended Results of last weekend’s Castleisland Exchange Day sponsored by Kerry Broadband are as follows:

1st Place – Mike Ashe (12) 32 Points (CB), 2nd Place – Micheal Ladden (16) 32 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Joe Kennedy (5) 32 Points, 4th Place – Pa Callaghan (12) 31 Points (CB).

Fixtures:

9 Hole open Singles beginning this Wednesday 12th June. Members €5 and visitors €10.

Next weekend 15th & 16th June the Laune Landscapes Stroke Play.

Club Fundraiser Classic in Dooks takes place on Friday 5th July. All are welcome.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Intermediate Scratch Cup (12-17) – Sunday 9th June 2019 – Old Course

1st Declan O’Dalaigh (12) 76

2nd Philip Byrne (13) 81 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 32

3rd Rob O’Driscoll (13) 81 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 32

4th Haulie Costello (12) 82

5th Daniel Hayes (13) 83

Nett: Darragh O’Donoghue (14) 83

Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Rusal Aughinish – Sunday 9th June 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Ger Rowan (18) 85

2nd Michael Hennessy (20) 90

3rd Mossie O’Callaghan (22) 92 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 32

4th Richard Condon (18) 92 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 33

5th Michael Sugrue (19) 92 Back 9: 47

Nett: Leo Allman (21) 92

Fixtures:

Sunday 16th June 2019 –Captain’s Charity Day Mr Patrick O Sullivan- Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 4th June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 71

1st Maria Lyons (21) 33 pts

2nd Toni Quilter (17) 32 pts (B9)

3rd Mary O Donoghue(11) 32

Lady Captains Charity Day Mrs Margaret McAuliffe – Saturday 8th June 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Byrne (15) Castletroy 86 pts

Josette O’Donnell (16) Ballybunion

Marie Reen (23) Ballybunion

Margaret Ryan (30)

2nd Eithne O’Halloran (20) Adare Manor 84 pts

Fiona O’Donnell (21) Ballyneety

Dawn Quinn (21) Adare Manor

Emer Gilligan (22) Limerick

3rd` Clare Hurley (27) Ballybunion 78 pts

Sighle Henigan (18) Ballybunion

Mary Whelan (31) Ballybunion

Bernie Daly (25) Ballybunion

Fixtures:

Ladies Competition – Saturday 15th June 2019 – Cashen Course

Tuesday Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day – Tuesday 18th June 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 6th June 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Anton Casey (14) 30+1 31pts B5-14

2nd Eamon Kennelly (13) 27+4 31pts

3rd Mike Jones (19) 31-1 30pts B3-9

4th Declan Lovett (13) 28+2 30pts B5-10

5th Jack Fizgerald (25) 20+10 30pts B5-10

6th John Quirke (13) 30pts B5-8

7th Eddie Moylan (16) 31-2 29pts B5-12

8th Donal Keane (24) 28+1 29pts B3-6

9th Con Mulvihill (14) 30-1 29pts B3-4

10th Jerry Galvin (18) 31-3 28pts B1-3

Gross John Kinsella 22pts

V Joe Costello (22) 28-1 27pts B3-5

S.V. Michael Barrett (18) 28-1 27pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 13th June 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 7th June 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Marian Flannery (26) 14 pts

2nd Elizanne McMahon (38) 13 pts

3rd Marie Benn (28) 12 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 13th June 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Saturday 8th June (Intermediate Scratch Cup)

1st: Padraig Tobin (15) Tralee – 82 Gross

2nd Martin Fowler (12) – 83 Gross

3rd Roy O Neill (13) – 84 Gross

4th Alan Malone (10) – 84 Gross

5th Vincent Twomey (12) 85 Gross

1st Clayton O Neill (18) 67 Nett

2nd Michael O Brien Tralee (15) Nett 70

CSS: Home 73

Away 75

Sunday 10th June (Exchange with Killarney) MC7

1st Thomas Greaney (21) 41 Points

2nd David Hennebery (3) 39 Points ( Best Gross)

3rd Michael Leahy (7) 37 Points

4th Tony O’Halloran (13) 36 Points

5th Declan O’Connell (12) 36 Points

Division 1 Winner

Mark Leahy (4) 35 Points

Division 2 Winner

James O’Halloran (35) Points

Division 3 Winner

Mike Halloran (12) 35 Points

Division 4 Winner

Kieran Dinan (19) 36 Points

Number Of Cards 152

CSS 34 Points

Fixtures.

Saturday 15th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 16th June MC 8. An Riocht Marble & Granite

Sat 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage

Sat 29th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 30th Mens Club Singles & Matches

Sat July 06th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sun 7th Master Classic 10 CCs Dry Cleaners

Dooks

Mens Club – BUNKERS BAR DAY SINGLES 8th & 9th June 2019

Winner Michael Meade (22) 39 Pts

2nd Damian Murphy (15) 37 Pts C/B

3rd Clinton Griffin (19) 37 Pts C/B

4th Edward Daniels (4) 37 Pts

Best Gross Seamus Curran (5) 30 Pts (Gross)

5th Declan Brennan (17) 36 Pts

6th Patrick O’Sullivan (18) 35 Pts C/B

Over 65’s David Gillespie (16) 34 Pts

Front Nine Thade Shanahan (19) 20 Pts

Back Nine John Noonan (13) 21 Pts

NEXT COMPETITION – WEEKEND 22ND & 23RD June 2019

SUMMER MEDAL (GOY) – BLUE TEES – STROKE

Ladies Club Results

Chase Resourcing 18h Stableford

8th & 9th June 2019 – CSS 75 R/O (8th) / and 73 (9th)

1st – Eileen Breen (15) – 36 pts

2nd – Gretta Butler (24) = 35 pts

3rd – Kay Woods (21) = 33 pts

Cat A – Tracy Eakin (1) = 33 pts

Cat B – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 32 pts

Cat C – Cathy McKeefry (37) = 30 pts

Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links

Gents

3 Person AmAm– Club Sponsored

1. Paul Duffy (13) Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (15) Paddy Duggan (21) 59pts

2. Tara Ui Chualáin (34) Mary O’Driscoll (37) Sinéad Ní Chathasaigh (40) 58pts

3. Damien Wallace (5) John Lucey (14) Micheal Lenihan (15) 57pts

Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Seamus Weldon / John Deere

Green Tees:

1. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 41pts

2. Toz O’Mahony (160 41pts

3. John O’Connor (13) 40pts

Yellow Tees

1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (29) 37pts

June Fixtures

16th 4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant

23rd Singles Stroke / Summer Medal (GOY) –Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty

30th Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by The Dingle Diner

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Sinéad Lough Pottery

1. Helen O’Doherty (34) 40pts

2. Tara Ui Chualáin (34) 38pts

3. Áine Barry (21) 38pts

4. Catherine O’Doherty (26) 37pts

Front Nine. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 20pts

Back Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (19) 36pts

June Fixtures

19th Singles Stroke / Medal- Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

26th Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Dingle Distillery

28th Singles S/Ford- Past Captain’s & Presidents