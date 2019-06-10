Kerry Golf News & Results

Castleisland
Mixed Scramble 05/06/19
1st
Mossie Fitzgerald
Annette Galvin,
Maria Daly
2nd
Ned Collins,
Catherine Mcgroary,
Elaine Richardson.
Seniors Results 07-06-2019
1st William O Sullivan 23pts
2nd Ben Foley 23pts
3rd Willie Galvin 23pts
Results of GOY single stableford 09/06/19
1st Francis Fitzgerald 43pts
2nd Stephen Crookes 40pts
3rd John Haugh 39pts
Next week’s competition
Monday 10th 9 hole single stableford Seniors
Sunday 16th 18 Hole Stableford – White Tees
Kindly Sponsored By Ballyroe Heights Hotel
Ladies
18 hole stableford sponsored by Ballyseede Garden Centre
1st Leila Maloney 34pts
Category 6 winner
Mary Lyons 33pts
Ross
Results
On June 9th we held an Open SS competition .
The winners were:-
1….Tom McSweeney 39 pts
2….John Fleming 37 pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Open Singles
1st. Sean Murphy (19) 47pts.
2nd. Patrick Wynne (18) 39pts.
3rd. Daragh O’Siochru (10) 39pts. (OCB)
Congratulations to Kenmare on winning the Kerry Shield.
Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Patrick O’Sullivan 23pts.
Thursday evening Bottle Competition Winner – Mark Granville 20pts.
Ladies Open Day
Wed 5th. June.
Sponsor:- Marianne Klopp Pottery
1st. Colette Bradshaw (13)
Kerry Healy (31)
Rita O’Brien (35) – 67pts.
2nd. Angela Brosnan (10)
Delia Long (29)
Elaine Daly (34) – 62pts. (OCB)
3rd. Marie Kissane(21)
Theresa Lawton (27)
Laura Kenworthy (30) – 62pts.
Mid-Summer Hamper
Sunday June 9th.
Sponsor- Whyte’s Centra.
1st. Mege Dalton (20). 38 pts
2nd. Maureen Harrington ( 24) 36 pts
3rd. Marianne Klopp(26) 36 pts OCB
4th. Maura Murphy (28) 34 pts
Waterville
Sun June 9 2019
Four Ball/Better Ball
Sponsored by: Killarney Heights Hotel
1st John O’Neill (4)
Aidan O’Connell (15) 43 pts
2nd Alan O’Dwyer (5)
Adam O’Dwyer (17) 42pts
3rd Patrick O’Dwyer (15)
Oran Clifford (7) 41 pts
Ladies
18 hole V Par Club Competition
Winner: Phil Price (29) All square.
Bank Holiday Monday 18 hole stableford
1st Mary Huggard (29) 32pts
2nd Helen Coffey (29) 30pts
3rd Pauline Mulligan (12) 29pts
Winner of 9 hole competition for May
Ann O Malley (29) 12 pts
Winner of 13 hole competition for May
Phil Price (29) 27pts
Killorglin
Ladies Results: Silver Swans 9 Hole 3 Club Stableford 4/6/2019. 1. Maire Ni Loinsigh (23) 20 pts. 2. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22) 16 pts.
FIXTURES: Sat 15th/Sun 16th/Tues 18th: 9 Hole Stableford Qualifier sponsored by Vice Captain Maura Kennedy. Play either day and arrange own time and partners.
Best of Luck to the Mixed Foursomes Team and Managers for their match against Castleisland in Castleisland next week-end.
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole V Par sponsored by Premier Autos.
1st Patsy O’Connor (21) 4 up
2nd Mark Condon (12) 2 up
3rd Liam McCarthy (12) 2 up
4th Joseph O’Connor (12) 2 up
Sat CSS 1up
Sun CSS 1up
Next weekends competition is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay (Max Score 5 over Par) and the timesheet for Saturday and Sunday is available online.
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 McCarthy, Liam 62
2 Condon, Mark 52
3 O’Connor, Patsy 47
4 Maunsell, John 43
5 Gilbride, Noel 40
6 O’Hanlon, Niall 38
7 Healy, Paddy 37
8 Griffin, Billy 33
9 Roche, Patrick 31
10 O’Grady, David 27
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
The winners of Friday evenings scramble were Martin Young, Gerry Beehan, Bernie O’LOughlin, Michael O’Hanlon. 2nd were Declan McCann, John Barrett, Brendan McMahon, Mary Fortune. 9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.
On Wednesday at the Cashman Cup team play Doneraile in Ballyheigue. Last Wednesday the JB Carr team played Tralee in Ballyheigue in the home leg of the county final. Dan O’Connor & Jack Dempsey Lost 1 Down, Joseph O’Connor & John Lohan Lost 1 Down, James O’Sullivan & John Barrett Lost 20th, Donal Glavin & Maurice Egan Lost 2 & 1, Jimmy Sullivan & Eamonn Stack Lost 19th. The away leg takes place in Tralee on Friday at 4pm. If you are free please come along and support the teams. If not you will be able to follow the games @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Friday 7th June & Sunday 9th June ,
18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by The Junction Bar, Camp. 1st Miriam Mulhall Nolan (28) 40 pts., 2nd Nina Kearney (22) 36 pts., 3rd Katrina Mehigan (36) 33pts.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 5th June, 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Merlyn O’Connor.
Men’s Club: Saturday 8th & Sunday 9th June, 18 Hole Single Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Seamus O’Sullivan, 1st Rick Earley (23) 43 pts., 2nd Tom Leen (15) 39 pts., 3rd John Slattery (18) 35 pts., Front 9: Tommy King (18) 21 pts., Back 9: John Dillane (15) 19 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 6th June 9 Hole Stableford 1st Philip Ahern (25) 20 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 14th & Sunday 16th June, 18 Hole V Par Kindly sponsored by Sandra Nyhan. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am to 9:30am and 4:00pm to 4:10pm.
Sunday timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 12th June 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 15thJune (3.00pm to 4.00pm) & Sunday 16th June 18 Hole V Par Kindly Sponsored by: Patsy Murphy Keel Kitchens, Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 13th June, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Summer Scramble starting on Tuesday 11th June. Sign in from 6:00pm and shotgun start at 6:30 pm.
Killorglin
Winners of the Fitzgerald & Son Fourball and Holmpatrick Cup Qualifier this weekend 8th & 9th of June are as follows:
1st Place – Vincent Darby (12) & Gerry Fleming (10) 44 Points, 2nd Place – Aidan Spillane (8) & Michael Harrington (14) 42 Points.
Amended Results of last weekend’s Castleisland Exchange Day sponsored by Kerry Broadband are as follows:
1st Place – Mike Ashe (12) 32 Points (CB), 2nd Place – Micheal Ladden (16) 32 Points (CB), 3rd Place – Joe Kennedy (5) 32 Points, 4th Place – Pa Callaghan (12) 31 Points (CB).
Fixtures:
9 Hole open Singles beginning this Wednesday 12th June. Members €5 and visitors €10.
Next weekend 15th & 16th June the Laune Landscapes Stroke Play.
Club Fundraiser Classic in Dooks takes place on Friday 5th July. All are welcome.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Intermediate Scratch Cup (12-17) – Sunday 9th June 2019 – Old Course
1st Declan O’Dalaigh (12) 76
2nd Philip Byrne (13) 81 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 32
3rd Rob O’Driscoll (13) 81 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 32
4th Haulie Costello (12) 82
5th Daniel Hayes (13) 83
Nett: Darragh O’Donoghue (14) 83
Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Rusal Aughinish – Sunday 9th June 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Ger Rowan (18) 85
2nd Michael Hennessy (20) 90
3rd Mossie O’Callaghan (22) 92 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 32
4th Richard Condon (18) 92 Back 9: 45 Back 6: 33
5th Michael Sugrue (19) 92 Back 9: 47
Nett: Leo Allman (21) 92
Fixtures:
Sunday 16th June 2019 –Captain’s Charity Day Mr Patrick O Sullivan- Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Ladies Voucher Competition – Tuesday 4th June 2019 – Cashen Course C.S.S 71
1st Maria Lyons (21) 33 pts
2nd Toni Quilter (17) 32 pts (B9)
3rd Mary O Donoghue(11) 32
Lady Captains Charity Day Mrs Margaret McAuliffe – Saturday 8th June 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Byrne (15) Castletroy 86 pts
Josette O’Donnell (16) Ballybunion
Marie Reen (23) Ballybunion
Margaret Ryan (30)
2nd Eithne O’Halloran (20) Adare Manor 84 pts
Fiona O’Donnell (21) Ballyneety
Dawn Quinn (21) Adare Manor
Emer Gilligan (22) Limerick
3rd` Clare Hurley (27) Ballybunion 78 pts
Sighle Henigan (18) Ballybunion
Mary Whelan (31) Ballybunion
Bernie Daly (25) Ballybunion
Fixtures:
Ladies Competition – Saturday 15th June 2019 – Cashen Course
Tuesday Ladies Dromoland Exchange Day – Tuesday 18th June 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 6th June 2019 -Cashen Course
1st Anton Casey (14) 30+1 31pts B5-14
2nd Eamon Kennelly (13) 27+4 31pts
3rd Mike Jones (19) 31-1 30pts B3-9
4th Declan Lovett (13) 28+2 30pts B5-10
5th Jack Fizgerald (25) 20+10 30pts B5-10
6th John Quirke (13) 30pts B5-8
7th Eddie Moylan (16) 31-2 29pts B5-12
8th Donal Keane (24) 28+1 29pts B3-6
9th Con Mulvihill (14) 30-1 29pts B3-4
10th Jerry Galvin (18) 31-3 28pts B1-3
Gross John Kinsella 22pts
V Joe Costello (22) 28-1 27pts B3-5
S.V. Michael Barrett (18) 28-1 27pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th June 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 7th June 2019 -Cashen Course
1st Marian Flannery (26) 14 pts
2nd Elizanne McMahon (38) 13 pts
3rd Marie Benn (28) 12 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 13th June 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Saturday 8th June (Intermediate Scratch Cup)
1st: Padraig Tobin (15) Tralee – 82 Gross
2nd Martin Fowler (12) – 83 Gross
3rd Roy O Neill (13) – 84 Gross
4th Alan Malone (10) – 84 Gross
5th Vincent Twomey (12) 85 Gross
1st Clayton O Neill (18) 67 Nett
2nd Michael O Brien Tralee (15) Nett 70
CSS: Home 73
Away 75
Sunday 10th June (Exchange with Killarney) MC7
1st Thomas Greaney (21) 41 Points
2nd David Hennebery (3) 39 Points ( Best Gross)
3rd Michael Leahy (7) 37 Points
4th Tony O’Halloran (13) 36 Points
5th Declan O’Connell (12) 36 Points
Division 1 Winner
Mark Leahy (4) 35 Points
Division 2 Winner
James O’Halloran (35) Points
Division 3 Winner
Mike Halloran (12) 35 Points
Division 4 Winner
Kieran Dinan (19) 36 Points
Number Of Cards 152
CSS 34 Points
Fixtures.
Saturday 15th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 16th June MC 8. An Riocht Marble & Granite
Sat 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage
Sat 29th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 30th Mens Club Singles & Matches
Sat July 06th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sun 7th Master Classic 10 CCs Dry Cleaners
Dooks
Mens Club – BUNKERS BAR DAY SINGLES 8th & 9th June 2019
Winner Michael Meade (22) 39 Pts
2nd Damian Murphy (15) 37 Pts C/B
3rd Clinton Griffin (19) 37 Pts C/B
4th Edward Daniels (4) 37 Pts
Best Gross Seamus Curran (5) 30 Pts (Gross)
5th Declan Brennan (17) 36 Pts
6th Patrick O’Sullivan (18) 35 Pts C/B
Over 65’s David Gillespie (16) 34 Pts
Front Nine Thade Shanahan (19) 20 Pts
Back Nine John Noonan (13) 21 Pts
NEXT COMPETITION – WEEKEND 22ND & 23RD June 2019
SUMMER MEDAL (GOY) – BLUE TEES – STROKE
Ladies Club Results
Chase Resourcing 18h Stableford
8th & 9th June 2019 – CSS 75 R/O (8th) / and 73 (9th)
1st – Eileen Breen (15) – 36 pts
2nd – Gretta Butler (24) = 35 pts
3rd – Kay Woods (21) = 33 pts
Cat A – Tracy Eakin (1) = 33 pts
Cat B – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 32 pts
Cat C – Cathy McKeefry (37) = 30 pts
Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links
Gents
3 Person AmAm– Club Sponsored
1. Paul Duffy (13) Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (15) Paddy Duggan (21) 59pts
2. Tara Ui Chualáin (34) Mary O’Driscoll (37) Sinéad Ní Chathasaigh (40) 58pts
3. Damien Wallace (5) John Lucey (14) Micheal Lenihan (15) 57pts
Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Seamus Weldon / John Deere
Green Tees:
1. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 41pts
2. Toz O’Mahony (160 41pts
3. John O’Connor (13) 40pts
Yellow Tees
1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (29) 37pts
June Fixtures
16th 4/Ball S/Ford Sponsored by Ashe’s Bar & Restaurant
23rd Singles Stroke / Summer Medal (GOY) –Sponsored by Philip O’Doherty
30th Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by The Dingle Diner
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Sinéad Lough Pottery
1. Helen O’Doherty (34) 40pts
2. Tara Ui Chualáin (34) 38pts
3. Áine Barry (21) 38pts
4. Catherine O’Doherty (26) 37pts
Front Nine. Bríd Uí Lubhaing (19) 20pts
Back Nine. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (19) 36pts
June Fixtures
19th Singles Stroke / Medal- Sponsored by Barbara Carroll
26th Open Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Dingle Distillery
28th Singles S/Ford- Past Captain’s & Presidents