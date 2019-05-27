Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin
(Men’s Section)
Results of Galvin/Hooper/Murphy & Dolan Stableford Singles ending on 26 May are as follows:
1st – Timmy O’Neill (17) 38 Points (CB), 2nd – Donal Lynch (18) 38 Points, 3rd – Denis Bird (8) 37 Points, 4th – John M. O’Sullivan (17) 36 Points (CB).
On Thursay 30 May the South Munster Seniors Open Day is on at Killorglin Members GC. Timesheet is in the proshop.
Next weekend on Sunday 2 June is the Castleisland Exchange Day Singles Stableford.
Ladies Results: 18 Hole V Par sponsored by Topline Boyles: 1. Anne Myers Foley (36) +7. 2. Jennifer Piggott (17) +3. 3. Maura Kennedy, Vice Captain (37) +2.
Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford (21/5/2019). 1. Marie Halloran (51) 35 pts. 2. Rita Kelleher (34) 31 pts. 3. Anne Myers Foley (36) 30 pts.
Fixtures: Sunday 2nd June Castleisland Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Beauty Boutique, Killarney. Time Sheet in Pro Shop.
SCRAMBLE: The Sarah Mangan Perpetual 3 person Scramble sponsored by Wood Coatings Ireland takes place on Mon 3rd June. Any combination.
Time Sheet in Pro Shop. Open to visitors. Ring 0669761979 for tee times.
12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Captain Kathleen Keating in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends Association continues until further notice.
OPEN DAY: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by FEXCO is on Tuesday 11th June. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.
Castleisland
Seniors results 20/05/2019
1st Cyril Quigley 27pts
2nd Mike Moloney 25pts
3rd Tom Brennan 25pts.
Nora Geaney Memorial
1st Tommy Moroney 37pts
2nd Pat O’Sullivan 37pts
3rd Denny Lyons 37pts
Next week competition
Killorglin exchange day GOY
The Nora Geaney perpetual trophy
Overall winner: Marion Kerrisk 35pts
Waterville
Results-Sunday 26th May 2019
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by: DC Travel
1st Ger McGillicuddy (18) 39pts
2nd David Curran (28) 38pts
3rd Buddy O’Shea (11) 38pts
F9 Craig Murphy (20) 21pts
B9 Denis Thirion (28) 20pts
Killarney
Ladies
Today’s competition was kindly sponsored by Daly’s Super Valu, stroke format on Mahonys Point
1st: Aine Martin ( 36) 49 points
2nd: Lady Captain Mary Sheehy ( 3) 42 pts
BG: Mairead Martin ( -2) 42 pts
3rd : Mary O Neill ( 23) 40 pts
4th Betty O Farrell ( 15) 39 pts
5th : Sinead Lynch ( 19) 38 points (B9)
6th : Maire Murphy (32) 38 points
Next Sunday’s competition is President Tom’s prize to the Ladies. It is stroke on Mahony’s point.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Singles Open.
1st. John O’Connor (24) 42pts.
2nd. James Duggan (23) 39pts. (OCB)
3rd. James Murphy (10) 39pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan 23pts.
Thursday Evening Bottle Competition Winner – Mark O’Donovan 21pts.
Ladies Results.
1st. Joanne Bhamvra (25) 39pts. Sponsored by: Mick and Jimmy’s
Sat 1st. June Stroke/Medal
Sponsor: MacSwiney’s
Draw Fri. 31st. May
Please put name on list in clubhouse.
Ross
On the weekend of 25th / 26th we held an Open SS competition .
The winners were:-
1….Daniel Cronin (13) 38 pts
2….Tony Lenihan (15) 36 pts
3… Maurice Coffey (26) 36 pts
Castlegregory
Ladies Friday 24th & Sunday 26th May, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by Patrick Lawler, c/o Green and Growing 1st Anne Collins(22) 36pts.
Winner for 9 Hole R and A Anne Collins
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 22nd May, 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Marian Bourke.
Men’s Club: Saturday 25th May & Sunday 26th May, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Mac Autoparts Limited Castleisland. 1st Stephen Hennessy(21)38pts, 2nd Joe Mulcahy(9)37pts, 3rd Steven Neillings(12)36pts, Front nine Ger Dowling(14)20pts,Back nine Philip Ahearn(25)18pts.
Winner for 9 Hole R and A Stephen Hennessy 22pts.
Seniors: Thursday 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tony Conroy(19)21pts
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 31st May & Sunday 2nd June 18 Hole Stroke (M.C. and Monthly Medal) Kindly sponsored by Julie Tess. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am and 4:00pm.
Sunday timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 29th May 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 1st June (3.00pm to 4.00pm) Timesheet & Sunday 2nd June18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke, Kindly sponsored by Mc Guirks Golf Tralee
Seniors: Thursday 30th May, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Bank Holiday Weekend Saturday 1st June , 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic ,( Any Combination) Timesheet.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1. Cormac Flannery (0) 36pts
2. Thomas Ashe (5) 36pts
3. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 36pts
Yellow Tees
1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (29) 31pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Elmarie Long & Ger Buttimer
1. Barbara Carroll (16) 43pts
2. Nora Joyce (24) 41pts
3. Tara Uí Chualáin (34) 39pts
Dooks
Mens Club – ARDFERT QUARRIES FOURBALL
25TH & 26TH MAY 2019
Winners Charles Buckley (14) 45 Pts
Peter Fleming (8)
2nd Seamus Curran (5) 42 Pts
Bernard Jones (9)
3rd Michael Clifford (15) 41 C/B
David Lucid (19)
NEXT WEEKEND 1ST & 2ND June 2019
Michael Shanahan Trophy GOY
Stableford – White Markers
Ladies Club
Cahillane Butchers 26th May 2019 – CSS 75
1st – Dolores Johnston (28) = 76
2nd – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 77
3rd – Catherine ODonoghue (19) = 77
Cat A – Caroline Breen (15) = 77
Cat B – Gretta Butler (24) = 78
Cat C – Rosemary Browne (32) = 82
Ballyheigue Castle
This weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Moriartys Centra, Ballyheigue.
1st Billy Griffin (22) 43 pts
2nd Noel Gilbride (7) 39 pts
3rd Edmond Harty (27) 39 pts
4th Earl McMahon (9) 39 pts
5th Austin McGinley (24) 38 pts
Sat CSS 37pts
Sun CSS 37pts
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Gilbride, Noel 40
2 Healy, Paddy 37
3 McCarthy, Liam 31
4 Griffin, Billy 28
5 O’Grady, David 27
5 O’Hanlon, Niall 27
7 Kingston, Liam 25
8 Teahan, Alan 22
9 Condon, Declan 20
10 Stack, Eamon 19
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
The deadline for the first round of the Fourball Matchplay is Friday, May 31st. Please ensure that your game is played by then. It is up to all players to organise the match.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.
On Wednesday the JB Carr team played Dooks in Dooks in the semi final winning 4 – 1. Dan O’Connor & Jack Dempsey Won 3 & 2, Joseph O’Connor & John Lohan Won 6 & 4, James O’Sullivan & John Barrett Won 2 & 1, Donal Glavin & Maurice Egan were 2 Up after 15 Holes when called in, Jimmy Sullivan & Eamonn Stack were Level after 15 Holes when called in. They will now play Tralee home and away in the final.
On Saturday the Pierce Purcell team lost 3 – 2 to Newcastlewest in Newcastlewest. Joseph O’Connor & Denis O’Regan Lost 4 & 3, Terry O’Connor & Donal Glavin Lost 1 Down, Mark Condon & Jamsey McGrath Won 3 & 2, Declan Condon & Paddy Healy Lost 4 & 3, John Maunsell & Maurice Egan Won 4 & 3.
Tralee
1st Terry Egan (19) 37 Points
2nd Kieran T Dinan (20) 37 Points
3rd Domo Lyne(8) 37 Points
4th Brian M Sheehy(11) 37 Points
Number Of Cards 77
CSS 34 Points
Fixtures.
Friday 31st May 3 Person Scramble at 6.00pm. Timesheet opens Monday 27th.
Sat/Sunday 1st/2nd June Captain John’s Prize (MC6). Timesheet is Open.
Monday 3rd June Open Golf Classic. Ardfert Pharmacy. Places still available
Saturday 8th June Intermediate Scratch Cup Rose Hotel
Sunday 9th June MC 7. Swap with Killeen Course Killarney PST Sport
Saturday 15th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 16th June MC 8. An Riocht Marble & Granite
Sat 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage
Junior Scratch Cup. The Grand Hotel. May 25th. Results & Fixtures.
Results:
Gross Result
1st Michael O’Neill (5) Bandon GC 72
2nd David Hennebery (4) 74
3rd Colm Keating (5) 75
4th Paudie O’Connor (5) 75
Full Nett Result
1st Donie O’Keeffe (5) 71
2nd Brian Moynihan (6) 72
Number of Cards 179
Standard Scratch 74
Visitors 75
Ladies results
Wednesday 22nd May 3 person Am am
1st Kathhleen Houlihan, Patricia Mc Kiernan, Joan Costello 88pts
2nd Geraldine Reen, Angela Deenihan, Siobhan Stack 83pts
Sunday 26th May Billy Nolan Jewellers singles
1st Margaret O Donoghue (30)37pts
2nd Brid Halloran (17) 34pts
3rd Catherine Mc Carthy (11) 33pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 29th May
18 holes singles stableford sponsored by CH Chemist
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
25th/26th May – Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan-Lee
1st Noeleen Mackessy (23) 33 pts
2nd Renee Clifford (28) 33 pts
3rd Teresa Clifford (28) 32 pts
Fixtures
1st/2nd June – Stableford – Sponsored by Mulvihills Pharmacy, Killorglin
Club Scramble – Wednesday 29th May – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
(Gent’s Branch)
24th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Jack Savage (16) 43 pts
Fixtures
1st/2nd June – 18 Hole Stableford – Blue Tees – Sponsored by James O’Dowd, The Golf Doc, Tralee
29th May – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.
7th June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Tralee Exchange Day – Sunday 19th May 2019 C.S.S. 73
1st John O’Halloran (13) 40pts
2nd Dan Sheehan (17) 39pts B9 (21)
3rd Giles O’Grady (16) 39pts B9 (20)
Gross Brian Slattery (5) 34pts
4th James Sheehy (12) 38pts B9 (20)
5th Paul Roche (12) 38pts B9 (19)
Seniors Fin Broderick (18) 37pts
Cat 1(-10) Barry O’Callaghan (4) 37pts B6 (15)
Cat 2 (11-16) Barry O’Grady (12) 37pts
Cat 3 (17-) Philip Beary (19) 37pts
Back 9 Adrian Walsh (5) 21pts
Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Saturday 26th May 2019 Old Course
Fixtures:
Saturday 1st June 2019 – Captain’s Prize Mr. Patrick O’Sullivan – Old Course
Sunday 2nd June 2019 – Captain’s Prize Mr. Patrick O’Sullivan – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Ladies Competition – Tuesday 21st May 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Mary Horgan (20) 38 pts
2nd Margaret Scannell (28) 36 pts (B9)
3rd Toni Quilter (17) 36 pts
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Listowel Arms Hotel – Sunday 26th May 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Maeve Barrett (15) 36pts
2nd Bernie Moloney(20) 35 pts
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 26 pts
3rd Mary Horgan(20) 35 pts 4th Noirin Lynch(28) 34 pts
5th Rose Fitzgerald(15) 33 pts (on back 9)
6th Maria Lyons(21) 33pts
Front 9: Helen McSweeney (33 ) 20pts
Back 9: Anna Walsh (36) 20pts
Seniors: Louise Griffin (17) 32 pts (b9)
9 Hole: Catherine Morrissey(40) 12 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd June 2019 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday Ladies Competition – Tuesday 4th June 2019 – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 23rd May 2019 -Cashen Course
1st. Joe McCarthy (19) 35-2 33pts
2nd. Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 32pts. B5-12.
3rd. Pat Costello (25) 34-2 32pts. B5-11. B3-8.
4th. Vincent O’Kelly (16) 30+2 32pts. B5-10.
5th. Mike Jones (19) 32-1 31pts. B5-14. B3-7.
6th. Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 32-1 31pts. B5-11.
7th. John Shier (17) 30+1 31pts. B5-10. B3-5.
8th. Rory Flannery (15) 30+1 31Pts. B5-8.
9th. Martin Lucey (17) 33-3 30pts. B5-12.
10th. Tom Griffin (13) 30pts B5-10.
Gross. Sean Corcorcan 22pts.
V. Frank Whelan (21) 31-1 30pts. B5-7.
S.V. Denis Eggleston (26) 30-1 29pts. B5-13.
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th May 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 24th May 2019 – Cashen Course
1st June Hayes (17) 20pts
2nd Eleanor O’Sullivan (19) 19pts
3rd Margaret Scannell (14) 17pts
Fixtures:
Friday 31st May 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Round 3 Results for Irish Junior Foursomes
25th and 26th May
Round 3 At Kilkee
Kilrush bt Adare Manor 8H
Round 3 At Fermoy
Douglas bt Mallow 5H
Round 3 At Newcastle West
Lee Valley bt Tralee 5H
Round 3 At Clonmel
Faithlegg bt Mitchelstown 4H
RESULTS OF AIG PIERCE PURCELL 25/26 MAY & AREA FINAL ARRANGEMENTS
North
Match: Lahinch -v- Charleville
Venue: Woodstock GC (by kind permission)
Date: Thurs 6 June
Time: 4pm
Referee: Brian Punch
South
Match: Muskerry -v- Douglas
Venue: Cork GC (by kind permission)
Date: Thurs 6 June
Time: 4.40pm
Referee: Barry Lynch
East
Match: Ballykisteen -v- Waterford Castle
Venue: Carrick-On-Suir GC (by kind permission)
Date: Thurs 6 June
Time: 4pm
Referee: John Fennessy
West
Match: Ring of Kerry -v- Killarney
Venue: Castleisland GC (by kind permission)
Date: Wed 5 June
Time: 4pm
Michael Coote
Fred Perry Trophy 2019
ROUND 3
North
Castletroy -v- Spanish Point
Lahinch -v- Limerick
South
East Cork -v- Bandon
Raffeen Creek -v- Douglas
Dunmore -v- Skibbereen
Monkstown -v- Macroom
East
Ballykisteen/Templemore -v- Dungarvan
West Waterford -v- Co Tipperary
West
Dooks -v- Kanturk
Ballybunion -v- Killarney