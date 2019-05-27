Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin

(Men’s Section)

Results of Galvin/Hooper/Murphy & Dolan Stableford Singles ending on 26 May are as follows:





1st – Timmy O’Neill (17) 38 Points (CB), 2nd – Donal Lynch (18) 38 Points, 3rd – Denis Bird (8) 37 Points, 4th – John M. O’Sullivan (17) 36 Points (CB).

On Thursay 30 May the South Munster Seniors Open Day is on at Killorglin Members GC. Timesheet is in the proshop.

Next weekend on Sunday 2 June is the Castleisland Exchange Day Singles Stableford.

Ladies Results: 18 Hole V Par sponsored by Topline Boyles: 1. Anne Myers Foley (36) +7. 2. Jennifer Piggott (17) +3. 3. Maura Kennedy, Vice Captain (37) +2.

Silver Swans 12 Hole Stableford (21/5/2019). 1. Marie Halloran (51) 35 pts. 2. Rita Kelleher (34) 31 pts. 3. Anne Myers Foley (36) 30 pts.

Fixtures: Sunday 2nd June Castleisland Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Beauty Boutique, Killarney. Time Sheet in Pro Shop.

SCRAMBLE: The Sarah Mangan Perpetual 3 person Scramble sponsored by Wood Coatings Ireland takes place on Mon 3rd June. Any combination.

Time Sheet in Pro Shop. Open to visitors. Ring 0669761979 for tee times.

12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Captain Kathleen Keating in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends Association continues until further notice.

OPEN DAY: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by FEXCO is on Tuesday 11th June. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.



Castleisland

Seniors results 20/05/2019

1st Cyril Quigley 27pts

2nd Mike Moloney 25pts

3rd Tom Brennan 25pts.

Nora Geaney Memorial

1st Tommy Moroney 37pts

2nd Pat O’Sullivan 37pts

3rd Denny Lyons 37pts

Next week competition

Killorglin exchange day GOY

The Nora Geaney perpetual trophy

Overall winner: Marion Kerrisk 35pts



Waterville

Results-Sunday 26th May 2019

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by: DC Travel

1st Ger McGillicuddy (18) 39pts

2nd David Curran (28) 38pts

3rd Buddy O’Shea (11) 38pts

F9 Craig Murphy (20) 21pts

B9 Denis Thirion (28) 20pts



Killarney

Ladies

Today’s competition was kindly sponsored by Daly’s Super Valu, stroke format on Mahonys Point

1st: Aine Martin ( 36) 49 points

2nd: Lady Captain Mary Sheehy ( 3) 42 pts

BG: Mairead Martin ( -2) 42 pts

3rd : Mary O Neill ( 23) 40 pts

4th Betty O Farrell ( 15) 39 pts

5th : Sinead Lynch ( 19) 38 points (B9)

6th : Maire Murphy (32) 38 points

Next Sunday’s competition is President Tom’s prize to the Ladies. It is stroke on Mahony’s point.



Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles Open.

1st. John O’Connor (24) 42pts.

2nd. James Duggan (23) 39pts. (OCB)

3rd. James Murphy (10) 39pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Bernard Hourihan 23pts.

Thursday Evening Bottle Competition Winner – Mark O’Donovan 21pts.

Ladies Results.

1st. Joanne Bhamvra (25) 39pts. Sponsored by: Mick and Jimmy’s

Sat 1st. June Stroke/Medal

Sponsor: MacSwiney’s

Draw Fri. 31st. May

Please put name on list in clubhouse.



Ross

On the weekend of 25th / 26th we held an Open SS competition .

The winners were:-

1….Daniel Cronin (13) 38 pts

2….Tony Lenihan (15) 36 pts

3… Maurice Coffey (26) 36 pts

Castlegregory

Ladies Friday 24th & Sunday 26th May, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly sponsored by Patrick Lawler, c/o Green and Growing 1st Anne Collins(22) 36pts.

Winner for 9 Hole R and A Anne Collins

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 22nd May, 9 Hole Stableford. 1st Marian Bourke.

Men’s Club: Saturday 25th May & Sunday 26th May, 18 Hole Stableford Kindly Sponsored by Mac Autoparts Limited Castleisland. 1st Stephen Hennessy(21)38pts, 2nd Joe Mulcahy(9)37pts, 3rd Steven Neillings(12)36pts, Front nine Ger Dowling(14)20pts,Back nine Philip Ahearn(25)18pts.

Winner for 9 Hole R and A Stephen Hennessy 22pts.

Seniors: Thursday 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Tony Conroy(19)21pts

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 31st May & Sunday 2nd June 18 Hole Stroke (M.C. and Monthly Medal) Kindly sponsored by Julie Tess. Timesheet for Friday from 9:00am and 4:00pm.

Sunday timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 29th May 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 1st June (3.00pm to 4.00pm) Timesheet & Sunday 2nd June18 Hole Monthly Medal Stroke, Kindly sponsored by Mc Guirks Golf Tralee

Seniors: Thursday 30th May, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Bank Holiday Weekend Saturday 1st June , 4 Person Open Mixed 18 Hole Champagne Classic ,( Any Combination) Timesheet.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1. Cormac Flannery (0) 36pts

2. Thomas Ashe (5) 36pts

3. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 36pts

Yellow Tees

1. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (29) 31pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Elmarie Long & Ger Buttimer

1. Barbara Carroll (16) 43pts

2. Nora Joyce (24) 41pts

3. Tara Uí Chualáin (34) 39pts

Dooks

Mens Club – ARDFERT QUARRIES FOURBALL

25TH & 26TH MAY 2019

Winners Charles Buckley (14) 45 Pts

Peter Fleming (8)

2nd Seamus Curran (5) 42 Pts

Bernard Jones (9)

3rd Michael Clifford (15) 41 C/B

David Lucid (19)

NEXT WEEKEND 1ST & 2ND June 2019

Michael Shanahan Trophy GOY

Stableford – White Markers

Ladies Club

Cahillane Butchers 26th May 2019 – CSS 75

1st – Dolores Johnston (28) = 76

2nd – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 77

3rd – Catherine ODonoghue (19) = 77

Cat A – Caroline Breen (15) = 77

Cat B – Gretta Butler (24) = 78

Cat C – Rosemary Browne (32) = 82

Ballyheigue Castle

This weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition sponsored by Moriartys Centra, Ballyheigue.

1st Billy Griffin (22) 43 pts

2nd Noel Gilbride (7) 39 pts

3rd Edmond Harty (27) 39 pts

4th Earl McMahon (9) 39 pts

5th Austin McGinley (24) 38 pts

Sat CSS 37pts

Sun CSS 37pts

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Gilbride, Noel 40

2 Healy, Paddy 37

3 McCarthy, Liam 31

4 Griffin, Billy 28

5 O’Grady, David 27

5 O’Hanlon, Niall 27

7 Kingston, Liam 25

8 Teahan, Alan 22

9 Condon, Declan 20

10 Stack, Eamon 19

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

The deadline for the first round of the Fourball Matchplay is Friday, May 31st. Please ensure that your game is played by then. It is up to all players to organise the match.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 7.00pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.45pm.

On Wednesday the JB Carr team played Dooks in Dooks in the semi final winning 4 – 1. Dan O’Connor & Jack Dempsey Won 3 & 2, Joseph O’Connor & John Lohan Won 6 & 4, James O’Sullivan & John Barrett Won 2 & 1, Donal Glavin & Maurice Egan were 2 Up after 15 Holes when called in, Jimmy Sullivan & Eamonn Stack were Level after 15 Holes when called in. They will now play Tralee home and away in the final.

On Saturday the Pierce Purcell team lost 3 – 2 to Newcastlewest in Newcastlewest. Joseph O’Connor & Denis O’Regan Lost 4 & 3, Terry O’Connor & Donal Glavin Lost 1 Down, Mark Condon & Jamsey McGrath Won 3 & 2, Declan Condon & Paddy Healy Lost 4 & 3, John Maunsell & Maurice Egan Won 4 & 3.

Tralee

1st Terry Egan (19) 37 Points

2nd Kieran T Dinan (20) 37 Points

3rd Domo Lyne(8) 37 Points

4th Brian M Sheehy(11) 37 Points

Number Of Cards 77

CSS 34 Points

Fixtures.

Friday 31st May 3 Person Scramble at 6.00pm. Timesheet opens Monday 27th.

Sat/Sunday 1st/2nd June Captain John’s Prize (MC6). Timesheet is Open.

Monday 3rd June Open Golf Classic. Ardfert Pharmacy. Places still available

Saturday 8th June Intermediate Scratch Cup Rose Hotel

Sunday 9th June MC 7. Swap with Killeen Course Killarney PST Sport

Saturday 15th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 16th June MC 8. An Riocht Marble & Granite

Sat 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage

Junior Scratch Cup. The Grand Hotel. May 25th. Results & Fixtures.

Results:

Gross Result

1st Michael O’Neill (5) Bandon GC 72

2nd David Hennebery (4) 74

3rd Colm Keating (5) 75

4th Paudie O’Connor (5) 75

Full Nett Result

1st Donie O’Keeffe (5) 71

2nd Brian Moynihan (6) 72

Number of Cards 179

Standard Scratch 74

Visitors 75

Ladies results

Wednesday 22nd May 3 person Am am

1st Kathhleen Houlihan, Patricia Mc Kiernan, Joan Costello 88pts

2nd Geraldine Reen, Angela Deenihan, Siobhan Stack 83pts

Sunday 26th May Billy Nolan Jewellers singles

1st Margaret O Donoghue (30)37pts

2nd Brid Halloran (17) 34pts

3rd Catherine Mc Carthy (11) 33pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 29th May

18 holes singles stableford sponsored by CH Chemist

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

25th/26th May – Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan-Lee

1st Noeleen Mackessy (23) 33 pts

2nd Renee Clifford (28) 33 pts

3rd Teresa Clifford (28) 32 pts

Fixtures

1st/2nd June – Stableford – Sponsored by Mulvihills Pharmacy, Killorglin

Club Scramble – Wednesday 29th May – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

(Gent’s Branch)

24th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Jack Savage (16) 43 pts

Fixtures

1st/2nd June – 18 Hole Stableford – Blue Tees – Sponsored by James O’Dowd, The Golf Doc, Tralee

29th May – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.

7th June – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to Ladies & Gents) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry (play any day) and will run until 20th October.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Tralee Exchange Day – Sunday 19th May 2019 C.S.S. 73

1st John O’Halloran (13) 40pts

2nd Dan Sheehan (17) 39pts B9 (21)

3rd Giles O’Grady (16) 39pts B9 (20)

Gross Brian Slattery (5) 34pts

4th James Sheehy (12) 38pts B9 (20)

5th Paul Roche (12) 38pts B9 (19)

Seniors Fin Broderick (18) 37pts

Cat 1(-10) Barry O’Callaghan (4) 37pts B6 (15)

Cat 2 (11-16) Barry O’Grady (12) 37pts

Cat 3 (17-) Philip Beary (19) 37pts

Back 9 Adrian Walsh (5) 21pts

Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Saturday 26th May 2019 Old Course

Fixtures:

Saturday 1st June 2019 – Captain’s Prize Mr. Patrick O’Sullivan – Old Course

Sunday 2nd June 2019 – Captain’s Prize Mr. Patrick O’Sullivan – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Ladies Competition – Tuesday 21st May 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Mary Horgan (20) 38 pts

2nd Margaret Scannell (28) 36 pts (B9)

3rd Toni Quilter (17) 36 pts

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Listowel Arms Hotel – Sunday 26th May 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Maeve Barrett (15) 36pts

2nd Bernie Moloney(20) 35 pts

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (4) 26 pts

3rd Mary Horgan(20) 35 pts 4th Noirin Lynch(28) 34 pts

5th Rose Fitzgerald(15) 33 pts (on back 9)

6th Maria Lyons(21) 33pts

Front 9: Helen McSweeney (33 ) 20pts

Back 9: Anna Walsh (36) 20pts

Seniors: Louise Griffin (17) 32 pts (b9)

9 Hole: Catherine Morrissey(40) 12 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd June 2019 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday Ladies Competition – Tuesday 4th June 2019 – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 23rd May 2019 -Cashen Course

1st. Joe McCarthy (19) 35-2 33pts

2nd. Finbarr O’Keeffe (20) 32pts. B5-12.

3rd. Pat Costello (25) 34-2 32pts. B5-11. B3-8.

4th. Vincent O’Kelly (16) 30+2 32pts. B5-10.

5th. Mike Jones (19) 32-1 31pts. B5-14. B3-7.

6th. Brendan O’Callaghan (14) 32-1 31pts. B5-11.

7th. John Shier (17) 30+1 31pts. B5-10. B3-5.

8th. Rory Flannery (15) 30+1 31Pts. B5-8.

9th. Martin Lucey (17) 33-3 30pts. B5-12.

10th. Tom Griffin (13) 30pts B5-10.

Gross. Sean Corcorcan 22pts.

V. Frank Whelan (21) 31-1 30pts. B5-7.

S.V. Denis Eggleston (26) 30-1 29pts. B5-13.

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th May 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 24th May 2019 – Cashen Course

1st June Hayes (17) 20pts

2nd Eleanor O’Sullivan (19) 19pts

3rd Margaret Scannell (14) 17pts

Fixtures:

Friday 31st May 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Round 3 Results for Irish Junior Foursomes

25th and 26th May

Round 3 At Kilkee

Kilrush bt Adare Manor 8H

Round 3 At Fermoy

Douglas bt Mallow 5H

Round 3 At Newcastle West

Lee Valley bt Tralee 5H

Round 3 At Clonmel

Faithlegg bt Mitchelstown 4H

RESULTS OF AIG PIERCE PURCELL 25/26 MAY & AREA FINAL ARRANGEMENTS

North

Match: Lahinch -v- Charleville

Venue: Woodstock GC (by kind permission)

Date: Thurs 6 June

Time: 4pm

Referee: Brian Punch

South

Match: Muskerry -v- Douglas

Venue: Cork GC (by kind permission)

Date: Thurs 6 June

Time: 4.40pm

Referee: Barry Lynch

East

Match: Ballykisteen -v- Waterford Castle

Venue: Carrick-On-Suir GC (by kind permission)

Date: Thurs 6 June

Time: 4pm

Referee: John Fennessy

West

Match: Ring of Kerry -v- Killarney

Venue: Castleisland GC (by kind permission)

Date: Wed 5 June

Time: 4pm

Michael Coote

Fred Perry Trophy 2019

ROUND 3

North

Castletroy -v- Spanish Point

Lahinch -v- Limerick

South

East Cork -v- Bandon

Raffeen Creek -v- Douglas

Dunmore -v- Skibbereen

Monkstown -v- Macroom

East

Ballykisteen/Templemore -v- Dungarvan

West Waterford -v- Co Tipperary

West

Dooks -v- Kanturk

Ballybunion -v- Killarney