Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin

Ladies Results: 9 Hole Stanbleford Qualifier sponsored by Lady Member Jennifer Pigott: 1. Ann Walker (25/12) 16 pts (B6). 2. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22/10) 16 pts. 3. Emma Daly (18/8) 15 pts.

Fixtures: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by Temmler Ireland can be played Sat 25th, Sun 26th or Tues 28th May. Arrange own time and partners.

12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Committee Member Carmel O’Connor finishes Monday 27th May. Next 12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Captain Kathleen Keating in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends Association, starts Tuesday 28th May.

OPEN DAY: Open Day 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by FEXCO is on Tuesday 11th June. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.

Castlegregory





RESULTS:

Ladies Friday 17th May, NEWKD 4 Ball Golf Classic 1st Sandra Nyhan ,Mary Ciepierski, George Nash, Mike Keane,91pts. 2nd Patricia Goodwin,Rick Earley,Tommy King, Martin O’Sullivan 90pts. 3rd Anne Collins, Alana Rowan, Helen Harty, Carol Shanahan 88pts.

Saturday 18th May Nora Keogan Memorial Scramble, Winners: Anne Collins(22) Tom Ferriter (23) Caoimhe Keogan(36) Mary Thorton(36)24.3

Sunday 19th May 18 Hole V Par kindly sponsored by Adorn Health and Beauty1st Anne Collins(22)2up,2nd Joan Cantillon(23)1up.

Men’s Club: Saturday 18th May & Sunday 19th May, Holmpatrick Cup, Four Ball Better Ball Kindly Sponsored by Rose Hotel. 1st James O’Connell(14) Colm Mc Loughlan(13)43pts, 2nd Tommy Higgins(13) Noel Mc Coy(14)42pts

Seniors: Thursday 16th May, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sean Lyons(22)23pts..

FIXTURES:

Ladies Friday 24th May 18 Hole Stableford 9 hole R and A Kindly sponsored by Patrick Lawler, c/o Green and Growing. Draw at 9:30 am, Timesheet for 4:00 to 4:30,

Sunday 26th May Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 22nd May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.

Men’s Club: Saturday 25th May (3.00pm to 4.00pm) Timesheet & Sunday 24th May18 Hole Single Stableford AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Kindly Sponsored by Mac Autoparts Limited Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Gents

Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored

Green Tees:

1. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (13) 35pts

2. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (15) 34pts

3. Eddy Leahy (18) 33pts

Yellow Tees

1. Aengus Murphy (29) 30pts

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Captaen na mBan (Mairéad)

Green Tees:

1. Niall Houlihan (15) 37pts

2. Seán Ruiséal (24) 36pts

3. Thomas Ashe Jnr (5) 35pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Aengus Murphy (29) 31pts

Ladies

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Ladies from the Cottages

1. Orla Barry (23) 34pts

2. Cathy O’Boyle (22) 34pts

3. Nora Joyce (24) 32pts

Singles Stroke / Medal –Sponsored by Tigh TP, Baile na nGall

1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (21) 71net

2. Cora McCarthy (26) 73net

3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) 76net

Kenmare

Taobh Linn Results.

Best Overall:

Fionan O’Shea, Bertie McSwiney ( Jnr), and Pearse O’Shea – 52pts.

Best Mixed Team:

Sean Daly, Elaine Daly and Mege Dalton – 52pts.

Best Gents:

Paul O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Sullivan and Darragh O’Siochru – 51pts.

Best Ladies:

Delia Long, Ann Clifford, and Grainne Crowley – 44pts..

Long Drive on 18th:

Gents – Henk Bons.

Ladies – Mege Dalton

Nearest Pin on 14th:

John O’Connor ( Old Bank House)

Ladies – Ann Clifford.

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Stableford – Singles Qualifier.

1st. Gavin O’Shea (14) 44pts.

2nd. John Maye (12) 43pts.

3rd. Flor O’Donoghue (15) 43pts.

Thursday morning Autumn Gold Winner – Peter Cronin 22pts.

Thursday Evening Bottle Comp. Winner – Bosco MacGearailt – 27Nett.

Ladies Results.

Sun. 19th. May

Presidents Prize to the Ladies

Sponsor: Dr Vincent Boland (President)

1st. Maureen Harrington (26) 67nett

2nd. Clara Brosnan (19) 68nett

Best Gross Angela Brosnan(9) 84gross

3rd. Grainne Crowley (30) 69nett

Front 9 Joanne Bhamvra (19) 34nett

Back 9 Margaret Hanley(18) 35 nett

Fri. 24th., Sat25th. and Sun 26th.

18 hole Stableford

Sponsor – Mick and Jimmy

Waterville

INVITATIONAL WEEKEND SUNDAY 19TH MAY

SPONSOR: FEIRINI JEWELLERS

1st BRIDGET CAHILLANE (28) DOOKS 35 POINTS

2nd MAEVE QUIRKE (21) W/V 34 POINTS

B/G PAULINE O’BRIEN (13) KINSALE 21 POINTS

3rd DELIA FOLEY (18) DOOKS 33 POINTS

4th MARIE FLOOD (36) KILLOGLIN 33 POINTS

F/N MARY GARVEY (25) Beaufort 19 POINTS

B/N ANN DALY (15) KINSALE 18 POINTS

Invitational weekend Saturday 18th May 2019

Sponsor: The Butler Arms Hotel

1st Mary Lucas Lahinch H/C 35 21pts

2nd Anna Cullinane Douglas H/C 18 17pts

3rd Philomena Barrett Charlestown H/C 18 16pts

18 hole Singles S/Ford 17th May 2019

Sponsored by: Smugglers Inn & Restaurant

1st Neil Martin (25) Richings Park 44 pts

2nd Fionan Clifford (14) Waterville 40 pts

BG Sean C. O’Sullivan (5) Waterville 33 pts

3rd John Reen (12) Tralee 39 pts

4th Kieran Punch (8) Tralee 38 pts

F9 James O’Brien (13) Macroom 21 pts

B9 Oran Clifford (10) Waterville 20 pts

18 Hole Fourball B/Ball S/Ford

Sponsored by: Tiger Foods London LTD

1st Dave Barrett (12) Palmerstown

Jim Browne (24) Waterville 43 pts

2nd Colin Marchbank (8) Flempton

Lyndsay Cooke (18) Flempton 41 pts

3rd Colin Sheridan (11) Naas

John Edmunds (14) Craddockstown 40 pts

4th

John O’Neill (4) Waterville

Noel O’Sullivan (8) Waterville 39 pts

18 Hole S/Ford 4 Man Team 19th May 2019

Sponsored by:

Butler Arms Hotel

1st Patrick Fitzgerald(19)Waterville

Patrick Fogarty (23) Waterville

Ger McCoy (19) Waterville

Adrian Cronin (18) Waterville 86 pts

2nd Michael McSweeney (18) Waterville

Gerard McSweeney (11) Waterville

Eamon McGillicuddy (16) Waterville

Ger McGillicuddy (18) Waterville 85 pts

3rd Jimmy Curran (24) Waterville

Con McCarthy (26) Waterville

Dan Brosnan (15) Waterville

Tom Dwane (22) Mitchelstown 84 pts

Castleisland

Seniors results 13/05/2019

1st Des Byrne 29pts

2nd Jer Long 24pts

3rd Mike Moloney 23pts

Mixed Scramble results 15/05/2019

1st Kevin Fitzgerald William o’ Sullivan, Mary O’ Sullivan, Michael O’ Connor

2nd Terence Mcquinn, Peg Fitzgerald, Willie Galvin,

Open mixed scramble continues every Wednesday 10-10.30am.

Results of singles stableford 19/05/19

1st Francis Fitzgerald 39pts

2nd Niall Gilroy 38pts

3rd Tom McKenna 38pts

Mixed Fourball Results : 1st : Angela Kelliher (25) & Con MURPHY (24) with 49pts . 2nd : Ann Woods (22) & JOHN Haugh (9) with 46pts ; 3rd : Jackie (30) & Derry (18) O Connor with 46pts .

Next week’s competition

Nora Geaney Memorial Men’s Competition

18-Hole Stableford. Shotgun start at 9.00

Draw will be made after 9.00 pm on Sat 25th Very Kindly Sponsored by Margaret and John O’Connell

Ross

On the Sunday 19th we held an Open SS competition .

The winners were:-

1….Michael Courtney (12) 41 pts

2….Tomas Kelliher (10) 38 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

This weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Mike Hayes.

1st Niall O’Hanlon (19) 65 Nett

2nd Noel Gilbride (7) 69 Nett

3rd Paddy Healy (14) 70 Nett

4th Mark Condon (12) 70 Nett

5th Alan Teahan (13) 71 Nett

Sat CSS 71 Nett

Sun CSS 71 Nett

The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is

1 Healy, Paddy 37

2 McCarthy, Liam 31

3 O’Grady, David 27

3 O’Hanlon, Niall 27

5 Condon, Declan 20

5 Gilbride, Noel 20

7 Egan, Maurice 16

7 Maunsell, John 16

7 Condon, Mark 16

10 Kelleher, Jerry 15

10 Teahan, Alan 15

Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.

The deadline for the first round of the Fourball Matchplay is Friday, May 31st. Please ensure that your game is played by then. It is up to all players to organise the match.

9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 6.30pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.15pm.

On Saturday our Pierce Purcell team play Newcastlewest in Newcastlewest at 9.50am. You can follow the match live @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php

Dooks

Mens Club

Junior Scratch Cup

19th MAY 2019

Winner Aidan Kelleher (7) Macroom G.C. 76 c/b

2nd Padraig Daughton (5) Tralee G.C. 76 C/B

3rd Edward Deniels (5) Dooks G.C. 77 c/b

Best Net; Pat Dowley (9) Lee Valley 70 Net

Intermediate Scratch Cup

19th MAY 2019

Winner Oliver Deady (11) Kanturk G.C. 79

2nd Eoghan Mannion (13) Lahinch G.C. 84 C/B

3rd Andy Creagh (14) Ballyneety G.C. 77 c/b

Best Net; Billy Irwin (17) Ballyneety G.C. 71 Net

NEXT WEEKEND 24th & 25th May 2019

Ardfert Quarries Four Ball

Stableford – 90% Handicap

White Markers

Tralee

Sun May 19th May MC 5 Ballybunion Exchange Casey Stephenson. Results & Fixtures.

Results MC 5

1st Ross Dowling (15) 42 Points

2nd Willie Goulding (10) 38 Points

3rd Paudie Casey (15) 38 Points

4th Cormac Foley (12) 37 Points

5th Mikey G Sheehy (11) 36 Points

Best Gross Score : Ger Deegan 33 Points

Division 1 Mark Leahy (4) 36 Points

Division 2 Domo Lyne (8) 34 Points

Division 3 TJ McCarthy (14) 36 Points

Division 4 Kieran O’Callaghan (18) 36 Points.

Number of Cards :143.

CSS 35 Points. (Reductions Only).

Fixtures.

Saturday 25th May Junior Scratch Cup. Sponsored by the Grand Hotel.Timesheet is Open

Sunday 26th May Mens Club Singles ( Not Eclectic Qualifying) & Club Matches

Sat/Sunday 1st/2nd June Captain John’s Prize (MC6). Timesheet is Open

Monday 3rd June Open Golf Classic. Ardfert Pharmacy. Places still available.

Saturday 8th June Intermediate Scratch Cup Rose Hotel.

Sunday 9th June MC 7. Swap with Killeen Course Killarney PST Sport.

Saturday 15th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Sunday 16th June MC 8. An Riocht Marble & Granite.

Sat 22nd 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf.

Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage.

Ladies Results

MC6 Ballybunion Exchange Competition kindly sponsored by Dan Fitzgerald

Sunday 19th May 2019:

1st: Patricia McKernan (24) 34 points

2nd: Gorretti O’Connor (20) 28 points

Best Gross: Mags Hayes 19 points

3rd: Maria McGrath (18) 27 points

CSS 74 (34 Stableford Points) R/O

34 cards processed

Commemoration Cup: A reminder that the entry for this Mixed Foursomes Matchplay competition is open on the BRS dated 4th June 2019.

Fixtures:

Wed 22nd May 3 Person Am Am.

Sun 26th May Ladies Club Singles kindly sponsored by Billy Nolan Jewellers.

Wed 29th May Ladies Club Singles kindly sponsored by CH Chemist.

Note No Ladies Golf Sun 2nd June.

Mon 3rd June Bank Holiday Open Golf Classic kindly sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy.

Results Billy Nolan Open Mixed Scotch Foursomes. May 18th 2019

Billy Nolan Open Mixed Scotch Foursomes

Results:

1st Ger Power & Jayne Power (22) 46 Points

2nd John O’Brien & Mary O’Donnell(17) 45 Points

22 Cards Processed

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th May 2019 –Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday Ladies Competition – 14th May 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Dori Cotter (29) 37 pts

2nd Eithne O Halloran (20) 35 pts

3rd Geraldine Williams(14) 33 pts(B9)

4th Mary Hickey Keane(27) 33 pts (B6)

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Bank of Ireland – Sunday 19th May 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 36pts (74)

1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 41 pts

2nd Patsy Gleeson (27) 37 pts

Best Gross Martina McAuliffe (11) 24 pts

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 36 pts (b6/14)

4th Geraldine Williams (14) 36 pts (b6/13)

5th Maeve Barrett (15) 36 pts (b6/11)

6th Mary Horgan (20) 34 pts

Front 9: Jean Liston (29) 19 pts

Back 9: Maureen Culhane (24) 19 pts

Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (23) 32 pts (b9)

9 Hole: Anna Kureczko (35) 14 pts

Fixtures:

Ladies Scratch Open 36 holes – Saturday 25th May 2019 – Both Course

Tuesday 28th May 2019 Medal 2 Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 16th May 2019 -Cashen Course

1st Colm O Callaghan (19) 30+5 35pts

2nd Noel Morkan (21) 35-1 34pts

3rd Leo Allman (21) 30+3 33pts

4th Michael Queally (20) 35-3 32pts B5-13

5th Michael K Barrett (12) 30+2 32pts

6th Denis Eggleston (26) 28+2 30pts B5-10

7th Brendan O Callaghan (14) 28+2 30pts

8th Gerry Murray (14) 30-1 29pts B1-2

9th Pat Shanahan (23) 27+2 29pts

10th Michael P O Farrell (22) 31-3 28pts B5-12

Gross Donal Liston 23pts

Vintage Paudie Kindlan (21) 29-1 28pts B5-11

S.V. Richard Nash (20) 25+3 28pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd May 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 17th May 2019 – Cashen Course

1st Marjorie Morkan (23) 18 pts

2nd Clare Hurley (26) 17pts (B6/12)

3rd Marian Flannery (26 17pts (B6/11)

Fixtures:

Friday 24th May 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

Gents Section

19th May – Round 2 Golfer of The Year (White Tees) – Sponsored by The Inn Between, Beaufort

1st Tim Sheehan (16) 65 Nett

2nd Michael Barry (12) 68 Nett

3rd David Carmody (19) 71 Nett

Category Winner: Michael Lynch (20) 75 Nett

17th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Jamie Morrissey (8) 39 pts

Fixtures

25th/26th May – Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry and will run until 20th October.

22nd May – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.

24th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to both Gents and Ladies) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time

Ladies Branch

18th/19th May – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Blossoms Flowers, Killorglin

1st Joan O’Sullivan (21) 36 pts

2nd Renee Clifford (28) 34 pts

3rd Grainne McShortall (34) 31 pts

Fixtures

25th/26th May – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan

Club Scramble – Wednesday 22nd May – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start

Killarney

The Backstakes Classic, kindly sponsored by the O’Donoghue Rings Hotel group, took place last weekend on Killeen. With the recent good weather and growth the rough was up and this added further difficulty to an already very long and tough challenge from the Blue markers. Results are as follows;

1 st James Devane (9) 39 Points

2 nd Finbarr O’Mahony (6) 36 Points

3 rd George Vass (4) 36 Points

4 th Ewan Macindoe (8) 36 Points

5 th DJ Fleming (11) 36 Points

6 th Michael Jr O’Neill (12) 36 Points

7 th Gerard Moroney (9) 35 Points

Best Gross: Ian Spillane (1) 34 Points

Div 2: Creagh Courtney (11) 35 Points

Div 3: Michael P O’Donoghue (14) 33 Points

Div 4: Andy Goulding (18) 34 Points