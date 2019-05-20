Kerry Golf News & Results

Killorglin
Ladies Results: 9 Hole Stanbleford Qualifier sponsored by Lady Member Jennifer Pigott: 1. Ann Walker (25/12) 16 pts (B6). 2. Kathleen Keating, Lady Captain (22/10) 16 pts. 3. Emma Daly (18/8) 15 pts.
Fixtures: 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by Temmler Ireland can be played Sat 25th, Sun 26th or Tues 28th May. Arrange own time and partners.
12 Hole re-entry Stableford sponsored by Committee Member Carmel O’Connor finishes Monday 27th May. Next 12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Captain Kathleen Keating in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends Association, starts Tuesday 28th May.
OPEN DAY: Open Day 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by FEXCO is on Tuesday 11th June. Time Sheet in Pro Shop 0669761979.
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Friday 17th May, NEWKD 4 Ball Golf Classic 1st Sandra Nyhan ,Mary Ciepierski, George Nash, Mike Keane,91pts. 2nd Patricia Goodwin,Rick Earley,Tommy King, Martin O’Sullivan 90pts. 3rd Anne Collins, Alana Rowan, Helen Harty, Carol Shanahan 88pts.
Saturday 18th May Nora Keogan Memorial Scramble, Winners: Anne Collins(22) Tom Ferriter (23) Caoimhe Keogan(36) Mary Thorton(36)24.3
Sunday 19th May 18 Hole V Par kindly sponsored by Adorn Health and Beauty1st Anne Collins(22)2up,2nd Joan Cantillon(23)1up.
Men’s Club: Saturday 18th May & Sunday 19th May, Holmpatrick Cup, Four Ball Better Ball Kindly Sponsored by Rose Hotel. 1st James O’Connell(14) Colm Mc Loughlan(13)43pts, 2nd Tommy Higgins(13) Noel Mc Coy(14)42pts
Seniors: Thursday 16th May, 9 Hole Stableford 1st Sean Lyons(22)23pts..
FIXTURES:
Ladies Friday 24th May 18 Hole Stableford 9 hole R and A Kindly sponsored by Patrick Lawler, c/o Green and Growing. Draw at 9:30 am, Timesheet for 4:00 to 4:30,
Sunday 26th May Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 22nd May, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am.
Men’s Club: Saturday 25th May (3.00pm to 4.00pm) Timesheet & Sunday 24th May18 Hole Single Stableford AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Kindly Sponsored by Mac Autoparts Limited Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 23rd May, 9 Hole Stableford Draw at 9.30.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Gents
Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored
Green Tees:
1. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (13) 35pts
2. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (15) 34pts
3. Eddy Leahy (18) 33pts
Yellow Tees
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 30pts
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Captaen na mBan (Mairéad)
Green Tees:
1. Niall Houlihan (15) 37pts
2. Seán Ruiséal (24) 36pts
3. Thomas Ashe Jnr (5) 35pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 31pts
Ladies
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by The Ladies from the Cottages
1. Orla Barry (23) 34pts
2. Cathy O’Boyle (22) 34pts
3. Nora Joyce (24) 32pts
Singles Stroke / Medal –Sponsored by Tigh TP, Baile na nGall
1. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (21) 71net
2. Cora McCarthy (26) 73net
3. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (25) 76net
Kenmare
Taobh Linn Results.
Best Overall:
Fionan O’Shea, Bertie McSwiney ( Jnr), and Pearse O’Shea – 52pts.
Best Mixed Team:
Sean Daly, Elaine Daly and Mege Dalton – 52pts.
Best Gents:
Paul O’Sullivan, Brendan O’Sullivan and Darragh O’Siochru – 51pts.
Best Ladies:
Delia Long, Ann Clifford, and Grainne Crowley – 44pts..
Long Drive on 18th:
Gents – Henk Bons.
Ladies – Mege Dalton
Nearest Pin on 14th:
John O’Connor ( Old Bank House)
Ladies – Ann Clifford.
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Stableford – Singles Qualifier.
1st. Gavin O’Shea (14) 44pts.
2nd. John Maye (12) 43pts.
3rd. Flor O’Donoghue (15) 43pts.
Thursday morning Autumn Gold Winner – Peter Cronin 22pts.
Thursday Evening Bottle Comp. Winner – Bosco MacGearailt – 27Nett.
Ladies Results.
Sun. 19th. May
Presidents Prize to the Ladies
Sponsor: Dr Vincent Boland (President)
1st. Maureen Harrington (26) 67nett
2nd. Clara Brosnan (19) 68nett
Best Gross Angela Brosnan(9) 84gross
3rd. Grainne Crowley (30) 69nett
Front 9 Joanne Bhamvra (19) 34nett
Back 9 Margaret Hanley(18) 35 nett
Fri. 24th., Sat25th. and Sun 26th.
18 hole Stableford
Sponsor – Mick and Jimmy
Waterville
INVITATIONAL WEEKEND SUNDAY 19TH MAY
SPONSOR: FEIRINI JEWELLERS
1st BRIDGET CAHILLANE (28) DOOKS 35 POINTS
2nd MAEVE QUIRKE (21) W/V 34 POINTS
B/G PAULINE O’BRIEN (13) KINSALE 21 POINTS
3rd DELIA FOLEY (18) DOOKS 33 POINTS
4th MARIE FLOOD (36) KILLOGLIN 33 POINTS
F/N MARY GARVEY (25) Beaufort 19 POINTS
B/N ANN DALY (15) KINSALE 18 POINTS
Invitational weekend Saturday 18th May 2019
Sponsor: The Butler Arms Hotel
1st Mary Lucas Lahinch H/C 35 21pts
2nd Anna Cullinane Douglas H/C 18 17pts
3rd Philomena Barrett Charlestown H/C 18 16pts
18 hole Singles S/Ford 17th May 2019
Sponsored by: Smugglers Inn & Restaurant
1st Neil Martin (25) Richings Park 44 pts
2nd Fionan Clifford (14) Waterville 40 pts
BG Sean C. O’Sullivan (5) Waterville 33 pts
3rd John Reen (12) Tralee 39 pts
4th Kieran Punch (8) Tralee 38 pts
F9 James O’Brien (13) Macroom 21 pts
B9 Oran Clifford (10) Waterville 20 pts
18 Hole Fourball B/Ball S/Ford
Sponsored by: Tiger Foods London LTD
1st Dave Barrett (12) Palmerstown
Jim Browne (24) Waterville 43 pts
2nd Colin Marchbank (8) Flempton
Lyndsay Cooke (18) Flempton 41 pts
3rd Colin Sheridan (11) Naas
John Edmunds (14) Craddockstown 40 pts
4th
John O’Neill (4) Waterville
Noel O’Sullivan (8) Waterville 39 pts
18 Hole S/Ford 4 Man Team 19th May 2019
Sponsored by:
Butler Arms Hotel
1st Patrick Fitzgerald(19)Waterville
Patrick Fogarty (23) Waterville
Ger McCoy (19) Waterville
Adrian Cronin (18) Waterville 86 pts
2nd Michael McSweeney (18) Waterville
Gerard McSweeney (11) Waterville
Eamon McGillicuddy (16) Waterville
Ger McGillicuddy (18) Waterville 85 pts
3rd Jimmy Curran (24) Waterville
Con McCarthy (26) Waterville
Dan Brosnan (15) Waterville
Tom Dwane (22) Mitchelstown 84 pts
Castleisland
Seniors results 13/05/2019
1st Des Byrne 29pts
2nd Jer Long 24pts
3rd Mike Moloney 23pts
Mixed Scramble results 15/05/2019
1st Kevin Fitzgerald William o’ Sullivan, Mary O’ Sullivan, Michael O’ Connor
2nd Terence Mcquinn, Peg Fitzgerald, Willie Galvin,
Open mixed scramble continues every Wednesday 10-10.30am.
Results of singles stableford 19/05/19
1st Francis Fitzgerald 39pts
2nd Niall Gilroy 38pts
3rd Tom McKenna 38pts
Mixed Fourball Results : 1st : Angela Kelliher (25) & Con MURPHY (24) with 49pts . 2nd : Ann Woods (22) & JOHN Haugh (9) with 46pts ; 3rd : Jackie (30) & Derry (18) O Connor with 46pts .
Next week’s competition
Nora Geaney Memorial Men’s Competition
18-Hole Stableford. Shotgun start at 9.00
Draw will be made after 9.00 pm on Sat 25th Very Kindly Sponsored by Margaret and John O’Connell
Ross
On the Sunday 19th we held an Open SS competition .
The winners were:-
1….Michael Courtney (12) 41 pts
2….Tomas Kelliher (10) 38 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
This weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition sponsored by Mike Hayes.
1st Niall O’Hanlon (19) 65 Nett
2nd Noel Gilbride (7) 69 Nett
3rd Paddy Healy (14) 70 Nett
4th Mark Condon (12) 70 Nett
5th Alan Teahan (13) 71 Nett
Sat CSS 71 Nett
Sun CSS 71 Nett
The Top 10 of the GOTY after the weekend is
1 Healy, Paddy 37
2 McCarthy, Liam 31
3 O’Grady, David 27
3 O’Hanlon, Niall 27
5 Condon, Declan 20
5 Gilbride, Noel 20
7 Egan, Maurice 16
7 Maunsell, John 16
7 Condon, Mark 16
10 Kelleher, Jerry 15
10 Teahan, Alan 15
Full details on masterscoreboard. The Top 30 after Sunday, Sept 29th will qualify for the Master Classic on October 6th.
The deadline for the first round of the Fourball Matchplay is Friday, May 31st. Please ensure that your game is played by then. It is up to all players to organise the match.
9 Hole Open Mixed Scramble continues this Friday at 6.30pm. Please have your name for the draw at 6.15pm.
On Saturday our Pierce Purcell team play Newcastlewest in Newcastlewest at 9.50am. You can follow the match live @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/livescores.php
Dooks
Mens Club
Junior Scratch Cup
19th MAY 2019
Winner Aidan Kelleher (7) Macroom G.C. 76 c/b
2nd Padraig Daughton (5) Tralee G.C. 76 C/B
3rd Edward Deniels (5) Dooks G.C. 77 c/b
Best Net; Pat Dowley (9) Lee Valley 70 Net
Intermediate Scratch Cup
19th MAY 2019
Winner Oliver Deady (11) Kanturk G.C. 79
2nd Eoghan Mannion (13) Lahinch G.C. 84 C/B
3rd Andy Creagh (14) Ballyneety G.C. 77 c/b
Best Net; Billy Irwin (17) Ballyneety G.C. 71 Net
NEXT WEEKEND 24th & 25th May 2019
Ardfert Quarries Four Ball
Stableford – 90% Handicap
White Markers
Tralee
Sun May 19th May MC 5 Ballybunion Exchange Casey Stephenson. Results & Fixtures.
Results MC 5
1st Ross Dowling (15) 42 Points
2nd Willie Goulding (10) 38 Points
3rd Paudie Casey (15) 38 Points
4th Cormac Foley (12) 37 Points
5th Mikey G Sheehy (11) 36 Points
Best Gross Score : Ger Deegan 33 Points
Division 1 Mark Leahy (4) 36 Points
Division 2 Domo Lyne (8) 34 Points
Division 3 TJ McCarthy (14) 36 Points
Division 4 Kieran O’Callaghan (18) 36 Points.
Number of Cards :143.
CSS 35 Points. (Reductions Only).
Fixtures.
Saturday 25th May Junior Scratch Cup. Sponsored by the Grand Hotel.Timesheet is Open
Sunday 26th May Mens Club Singles ( Not Eclectic Qualifying) & Club Matches
Sat/Sunday 1st/2nd June Captain John’s Prize (MC6). Timesheet is Open
Monday 3rd June Open Golf Classic. Ardfert Pharmacy. Places still available.
Saturday 8th June Intermediate Scratch Cup Rose Hotel.
Sunday 9th June MC 7. Swap with Killeen Course Killarney PST Sport.
Saturday 15th June Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Sunday 16th June MC 8. An Riocht Marble & Granite.
Sat 22nd 22nd June Casual Golf & Junior Golf.
Sunday 23rd June Master Classic 9 Adams Garage.
Ladies Results
MC6 Ballybunion Exchange Competition kindly sponsored by Dan Fitzgerald
Sunday 19th May 2019:
1st: Patricia McKernan (24) 34 points
2nd: Gorretti O’Connor (20) 28 points
Best Gross: Mags Hayes 19 points
3rd: Maria McGrath (18) 27 points
CSS 74 (34 Stableford Points) R/O
34 cards processed
Commemoration Cup: A reminder that the entry for this Mixed Foursomes Matchplay competition is open on the BRS dated 4th June 2019.
Fixtures:
Wed 22nd May 3 Person Am Am.
Sun 26th May Ladies Club Singles kindly sponsored by Billy Nolan Jewellers.
Wed 29th May Ladies Club Singles kindly sponsored by CH Chemist.
Note No Ladies Golf Sun 2nd June.
Mon 3rd June Bank Holiday Open Golf Classic kindly sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy.
Results Billy Nolan Open Mixed Scotch Foursomes. May 18th 2019
Billy Nolan Open Mixed Scotch Foursomes
Results:
1st Ger Power & Jayne Power (22) 46 Points
2nd John O’Brien & Mary O’Donnell(17) 45 Points
22 Cards Processed
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 26th May 2019 –Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday Ladies Competition – 14th May 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Dori Cotter (29) 37 pts
2nd Eithne O Halloran (20) 35 pts
3rd Geraldine Williams(14) 33 pts(B9)
4th Mary Hickey Keane(27) 33 pts (B6)
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Bank of Ireland – Sunday 19th May 2019 – Old Course C.S.S 36pts (74)
1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 41 pts
2nd Patsy Gleeson (27) 37 pts
Best Gross Martina McAuliffe (11) 24 pts
3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 36 pts (b6/14)
4th Geraldine Williams (14) 36 pts (b6/13)
5th Maeve Barrett (15) 36 pts (b6/11)
6th Mary Horgan (20) 34 pts
Front 9: Jean Liston (29) 19 pts
Back 9: Maureen Culhane (24) 19 pts
Seniors: Marjorie Morkan (23) 32 pts (b9)
9 Hole: Anna Kureczko (35) 14 pts
Fixtures:
Ladies Scratch Open 36 holes – Saturday 25th May 2019 – Both Course
Tuesday 28th May 2019 Medal 2 Sponsored by Miss Designer Golf – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 16th May 2019 -Cashen Course
1st Colm O Callaghan (19) 30+5 35pts
2nd Noel Morkan (21) 35-1 34pts
3rd Leo Allman (21) 30+3 33pts
4th Michael Queally (20) 35-3 32pts B5-13
5th Michael K Barrett (12) 30+2 32pts
6th Denis Eggleston (26) 28+2 30pts B5-10
7th Brendan O Callaghan (14) 28+2 30pts
8th Gerry Murray (14) 30-1 29pts B1-2
9th Pat Shanahan (23) 27+2 29pts
10th Michael P O Farrell (22) 31-3 28pts B5-12
Gross Donal Liston 23pts
Vintage Paudie Kindlan (21) 29-1 28pts B5-11
S.V. Richard Nash (20) 25+3 28pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 23rd May 2019 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 17th May 2019 – Cashen Course
1st Marjorie Morkan (23) 18 pts
2nd Clare Hurley (26) 17pts (B6/12)
3rd Marian Flannery (26 17pts (B6/11)
Fixtures:
Friday 24th May 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
Gents Section
19th May – Round 2 Golfer of The Year (White Tees) – Sponsored by The Inn Between, Beaufort
1st Tim Sheehan (16) 65 Nett
2nd Michael Barry (12) 68 Nett
3rd David Carmody (19) 71 Nett
Category Winner: Michael Lynch (20) 75 Nett
17th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Jamie Morrissey (8) 39 pts
Fixtures
25th/26th May – Captains Charity Rumble – 3 Person Team – Yellow Tees – Sponsored by John O’Callaghan. Competition is a re-entry and will run until 20th October.
22nd May – Club Scramble – Meet at Clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start.
24th May – Open Friday – Sponsored by Clifford’s Groundcare Ltd – 18 Hole Single Stableford (Open to both Gents and Ladies) – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time
Ladies Branch
18th/19th May – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Blossoms Flowers, Killorglin
1st Joan O’Sullivan (21) 36 pts
2nd Renee Clifford (28) 34 pts
3rd Grainne McShortall (34) 31 pts
Fixtures
25th/26th May – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Aideen Ryan
Club Scramble – Wednesday 22nd May – Meet at clubhouse at 6pm for 6.30pm start
Killarney
The Backstakes Classic, kindly sponsored by the O’Donoghue Rings Hotel group, took place last weekend on Killeen. With the recent good weather and growth the rough was up and this added further difficulty to an already very long and tough challenge from the Blue markers. Results are as follows;
1 st James Devane (9) 39 Points
2 nd Finbarr O’Mahony (6) 36 Points
3 rd George Vass (4) 36 Points
4 th Ewan Macindoe (8) 36 Points
5 th DJ Fleming (11) 36 Points
6 th Michael Jr O’Neill (12) 36 Points
7 th Gerard Moroney (9) 35 Points
Best Gross: Ian Spillane (1) 34 Points
Div 2: Creagh Courtney (11) 35 Points
Div 3: Michael P O’Donoghue (14) 33 Points
Div 4: Andy Goulding (18) 34 Points