Kerry Golf News And Results

WATERVILLE
Results: 1st January 2018
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Greg Gibson (5) 41pts
2nd
Padraig Collins (7) 38pts
3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 37pts
Results: 6th January 2018
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Rob O’Mahony (17) 42pts
2nd
Ger McCoy (19) 41pts
3rd Michael McSweeney (18) 38pts
KILLARNEY
The following are our results from the ladies club at Killarney Golf & fishing Club
RESULTS NOLLAIG NA MBAN SUNDAY 6th JANUARY 2019 Very kindly sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy, Killarney,
1st Jane Dwyer 35pts
2nd Annette Mc Neice 33pts
3rd Corrina Griffin 31pts
4th Mary Sheehy 30pts
5th Ailish Mulcahy 29pts
Congratulations to all the winners!
Next Sunday we will have an 11 hole competition on Killeen which will be Club sponsored.
The Gents 2 Man Scramble took place on Sunday the 7th of January. The competition was sponsored by the Men’s club and took place on Killeen, which was in fantastic condition and serious credit must go to the course staff for the wonderful presentation of the course at this time of the year. Result as follows;
1st Sean Brosnan & Mark Bowe, 62 (59.2)
2nd Shane Horgan & Neilus Hayes, 64 (60.4)
3rd Paud O’ Donoghue & Brendan Lynch, 64 (60.4)
4th Adam O Rielly & Alan McSweeney, 65 (61)
Next week’s competition will be a team of four on Mahony’s Point, with two shotguns at 8.30 and 12.30.
KENMARE
Men’s Results.
15 Hole Singles.
1st. Chris Dale (15) 36pts.
2nd. Tim Twomey (19) 35pts.
3rd.Gerald O’Dwyer (13) 34pts.
ROSS
Ross GC, Killarney – Gents Club – results from Jan 6th
On Sunday Jan 6th we held a single stableford competition
The winners were:-
1..John Cuskelly (16) 43 pts.
2..Rolandas Bendikas (13) 38 pts.
BALLYBUNION
Monday 31st December 2018 – Sunday 6th January 2019
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Competition Sunday 6th January 2019 – Old Course
1st Brian Hayles (10) 44pts
2nd Giles O’Grady (16) 40pts (back 3 8pts)
3rd Kevin Enright (19) 40pts (back 3 7pts)
Gross Peter Sheehan (-1) 35pts
4th Brian Slattery (5) 40pts (back 3 6pts)
Senior John Shier (18) 36pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th January 2018 Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Woman’s Christmas Hamper Sunday 28th January 2018 Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course
1st Lady Captain Margaret McAuliffe (29), Catriona Corrigan
(11), Mary Horgan (19), Mary Whelan (31) 43pts
2nd Susan Gilmore (9), Deirdre Keating (22), Marjorie Morkan (23), Judy Carmody (36) 47pts
3rd Mags O’Sullivan (15), Maria Lyons (21), Anne Marie Healy (22) Janelle Griffin (31) 47.1pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 15th January 2019 Ladies Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th January 2019 Senior AGM & Dinner – 2 nines– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 6th January 2019 – Old Course
1st Patricia Boyle (30) 17pts
2nd Del O’Sullivan (30) 16 pts
3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 15 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 11th January 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
TRALEE
Sun 6th Jan Scramble , Mixed Teams . Results and Fixtures (14 Holes)
Results:
1st : Alan Kelly (6) Gene Kelly (21) John Paul Enright (21) – 39pts
2nd : Billy Naughton (17) Phillip O’Sullivan (8) Brian Lennon (12) – 38pts
3rd : Gerard Deegan (1) James O’Halloran (8) Colm Lawlor (18) – 37pts
4th : Michael Lynch (19) Sean Walsh (21) Ber Walsh (19) – 37pts
Best Ladies Score:
1st – Angela Enright (24) Paula O’Sullivan (22) Antoinette Sayers (26) – 31pts
Fixtures:
Sun 13th Jan : Champagne Drive 4 Person Team (14 Holes) starting on the 5th Tee
Sun 20th Jan : 3 person Waltz (14 holes)
Sun 27th Jan : Captains Drive – In. BRS timesheet Opens Monday 7th at 8.00
Sat 02nd Feb: Casual Golf
Sun 03rd Feb Club Singles
Sat 09th Feb Casual Golf
Sun 10th Feb Club Singles
Sat 16th Feb Casual Golf
Sunday 17th Feb Volvo Scotch Foursomes Qualifying Round
Results of the last Ladies Club Singles over 14 holes for Sunday 30th December 2018:
1st Michelle Moore (20) 29 points
2nd Mary O’Donnell (21) 28 points
Ladies Fixtures
13th January Champagne Scramble
20th January 3 person Waltz
27th January Captains Drive in
CEANN SIBAL/DINGLE LINKS
Gents
Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
Green Tees
1. Tony Lawless (13) 40pts
2. Liam O’Hanlon (11) 39pts
3. Patrick Farrell (13) 39pts
Yellow Tees
1. Joe Curran (17) 38pts
January Fixture List
13th, 20th, 27th Singles S/Ford
Mná
13 Hole S/Ford- Sponsored by Winnie O’Sullivan & Mary Murphy
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (29) 33pts
2. Majella Murphy (14) 27pts
3. Bernie Firtéar (22) 26pts
4. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (26) 25pts
9 Hole S/Ford- Kris Kindle-Sponsored by Rosemary Harrington
1. Nora Joyce (12) 23pts
2. Sheila O’Reilly (15) 21pts
3. Tara Ui Chualáin (20) 18pts
CASTLEGREGORY
SUNDAY JAN. 6TH, Captain’s Drive-in. 9 Hole 4 person Scramble. Winners Joan Cantillon, Helen Harty, Sean Barry, Bryan Tess.
FIXTURE FOR SUNDAY JAN 13TH, 18 Hole Competition Shotgun start 8.30am.
LADIES. Friday Jan. 4th, 18 Hole S/F. Winner Alana Rowan (13) 35pts.
Ladies Fixtures for coming week, 18 Hole S/F, Friday 11th, Jan. draw at 9.30am and Sunday Jan 13th, shotgun start at 8.30am.
Ladies 9 Hole Re-entry continuing for the Month of January, 3 cards to count.
Lady Seniors. Wed. Jan. 2nd, 9 Hole S/F. Winner Jackie Moriarty (34) 23pts. Draw on Wed. 9th, at 10.00am for 9 hole S/F
Winners of 4 person Classic on Monday Dec. 31st, Tom Ferriter, Sean Spillane, Rick Earlie, Jim O’Sullivan, 94pts.
BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE
On Sunday we had a 2 Man 12 Hole Scramble.
1st Brian McGrath (16) & Michael Mulcahy (17) 37 Nett
2nd Sean O’Sullivan (12) & James o’Sullivan (15) 37 Nett
Next Sundays competition will be a 2 Man 12 Hole Scrambl. Timesheet available online.