Kerry Golf News And Results

WATERVILLE

Results: 1st January 2018

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Club

1st Greg Gibson (5) 41pts

2nd

Padraig Collins (7) 38pts

3rd Ger O’Neill (2) 37pts

Results: 6th January 2018

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Club

1st Rob O’Mahony (17) 42pts

2nd

Ger McCoy (19) 41pts

3rd Michael McSweeney (18) 38pts





KILLARNEY

The following are our results from the ladies club at Killarney Golf & fishing Club

RESULTS NOLLAIG NA MBAN SUNDAY 6th JANUARY 2019 Very kindly sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy, Killarney,

1st Jane Dwyer 35pts

2nd Annette Mc Neice 33pts

3rd Corrina Griffin 31pts

4th Mary Sheehy 30pts

5th Ailish Mulcahy 29pts

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next Sunday we will have an 11 hole competition on Killeen which will be Club sponsored.

The Gents 2 Man Scramble took place on Sunday the 7th of January. The competition was sponsored by the Men’s club and took place on Killeen, which was in fantastic condition and serious credit must go to the course staff for the wonderful presentation of the course at this time of the year. Result as follows;

1st Sean Brosnan & Mark Bowe, 62 (59.2)

2nd Shane Horgan & Neilus Hayes, 64 (60.4)

3rd Paud O’ Donoghue & Brendan Lynch, 64 (60.4)

4th Adam O Rielly & Alan McSweeney, 65 (61)

Next week’s competition will be a team of four on Mahony’s Point, with two shotguns at 8.30 and 12.30.

KENMARE

Men’s Results.

15 Hole Singles.

1st. Chris Dale (15) 36pts.

2nd. Tim Twomey (19) 35pts.

3rd.Gerald O’Dwyer (13) 34pts.

ROSS

Ross GC, Killarney – Gents Club – results from Jan 6th

On Sunday Jan 6th we held a single stableford competition

The winners were:-

1..John Cuskelly (16) 43 pts.

2..Rolandas Bendikas (13) 38 pts.

BALLYBUNION

Monday 31st December 2018 – Sunday 6th January 2019

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Competition Sunday 6th January 2019 – Old Course

1st Brian Hayles (10) 44pts

2nd Giles O’Grady (16) 40pts (back 3 8pts)

3rd Kevin Enright (19) 40pts (back 3 7pts)

Gross Peter Sheehan (-1) 35pts

4th Brian Slattery (5) 40pts (back 3 6pts)

Senior John Shier (18) 36pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th January 2018 Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Woman’s Christmas Hamper Sunday 28th January 2018 Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course

1st Lady Captain Margaret McAuliffe (29), Catriona Corrigan

(11), Mary Horgan (19), Mary Whelan (31) 43pts

2nd Susan Gilmore (9), Deirdre Keating (22), Marjorie Morkan (23), Judy Carmody (36) 47pts

3rd Mags O’Sullivan (15), Maria Lyons (21), Anne Marie Healy (22) Janelle Griffin (31) 47.1pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 15th January 2019 Ladies Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th January 2019 Senior AGM & Dinner – 2 nines– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 6th January 2019 – Old Course

1st Patricia Boyle (30) 17pts

2nd Del O’Sullivan (30) 16 pts

3rd Marjorie Morkan (23) 15 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 11th January 2019 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

TRALEE

Sun 6th Jan Scramble , Mixed Teams . Results and Fixtures (14 Holes)

Results:

1st : Alan Kelly (6) Gene Kelly (21) John Paul Enright (21) – 39pts

2nd : Billy Naughton (17) Phillip O’Sullivan (8) Brian Lennon (12) – 38pts

3rd : Gerard Deegan (1) James O’Halloran (8) Colm Lawlor (18) – 37pts

4th : Michael Lynch (19) Sean Walsh (21) Ber Walsh (19) – 37pts

Best Ladies Score:

1st – Angela Enright (24) Paula O’Sullivan (22) Antoinette Sayers (26) – 31pts

Fixtures:

Sun 13th Jan : Champagne Drive 4 Person Team (14 Holes) starting on the 5th Tee

Sun 20th Jan : 3 person Waltz (14 holes)

Sun 27th Jan : Captains Drive – In. BRS timesheet Opens Monday 7th at 8.00

Sat 02nd Feb: Casual Golf

Sun 03rd Feb Club Singles

Sat 09th Feb Casual Golf

Sun 10th Feb Club Singles

Sat 16th Feb Casual Golf

Sunday 17th Feb Volvo Scotch Foursomes Qualifying Round

Results of the last Ladies Club Singles over 14 holes for Sunday 30th December 2018:

1st Michelle Moore (20) 29 points

2nd Mary O’Donnell (21) 28 points

Ladies Fixtures

13th January Champagne Scramble

20th January 3 person Waltz

27th January Captains Drive in

CEANN SIBAL/DINGLE LINKS

Gents

Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

Green Tees

1. Tony Lawless (13) 40pts

2. Liam O’Hanlon (11) 39pts

3. Patrick Farrell (13) 39pts

Yellow Tees

1. Joe Curran (17) 38pts

January Fixture List

13th, 20th, 27th Singles S/Ford

Mná

13 Hole S/Ford- Sponsored by Winnie O’Sullivan & Mary Murphy

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (29) 33pts

2. Majella Murphy (14) 27pts

3. Bernie Firtéar (22) 26pts

4. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (26) 25pts

9 Hole S/Ford- Kris Kindle-Sponsored by Rosemary Harrington

1. Nora Joyce (12) 23pts

2. Sheila O’Reilly (15) 21pts

3. Tara Ui Chualáin (20) 18pts

CASTLEGREGORY

SUNDAY JAN. 6TH, Captain’s Drive-in. 9 Hole 4 person Scramble. Winners Joan Cantillon, Helen Harty, Sean Barry, Bryan Tess.

FIXTURE FOR SUNDAY JAN 13TH, 18 Hole Competition Shotgun start 8.30am.

LADIES. Friday Jan. 4th, 18 Hole S/F. Winner Alana Rowan (13) 35pts.

Ladies Fixtures for coming week, 18 Hole S/F, Friday 11th, Jan. draw at 9.30am and Sunday Jan 13th, shotgun start at 8.30am.

Ladies 9 Hole Re-entry continuing for the Month of January, 3 cards to count.

Lady Seniors. Wed. Jan. 2nd, 9 Hole S/F. Winner Jackie Moriarty (34) 23pts. Draw on Wed. 9th, at 10.00am for 9 hole S/F

Winners of 4 person Classic on Monday Dec. 31st, Tom Ferriter, Sean Spillane, Rick Earlie, Jim O’Sullivan, 94pts.

BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE

On Sunday we had a 2 Man 12 Hole Scramble.

1st Brian McGrath (16) & Michael Mulcahy (17) 37 Nett

2nd Sean O’Sullivan (12) & James o’Sullivan (15) 37 Nett

Next Sundays competition will be a 2 Man 12 Hole Scrambl. Timesheet available online.