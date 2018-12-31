Kerry Golf News and Results

Ross
On Sunday December 30th we held an SS competition
The winners were:-
1.Sean Moynihan (5) 43.
2.Michael J Casey (19) 39.
Castlegregory
Men’s Competition Sunday December 29th 4 person Classic
Winners Captain – John Dillane(15) Tommy King(18) Jim Maddan(8) Moss Hogan(16) 97pts.
Competition for Sunday Jan. 6th – Captains Drive-in 10.00 followed by 3 person scramble.
Ladies Competition Friday Dec. 28th/Sunday 30th
18 Hole S/F – Winner Marie McCarty(18) 39pts.
Competition for Friday Jan 4th – 18 hole S/F, draw at 9.30am.
Captain’s Drive-in Sunday Jan. 6th, 10.00am followed by Scramble and light lunch.
Annual Sub. is now due. Membership €400.00, GUI €24 ILGU €28, Insurance (optional but recommended) €27.00
Founder Family €600.00 plus GUI/ILGU plus Insurance
Happy New Year to all our Members and their Families.
Tralee
Mens Results
Sean Walsh AmAm December 27th 2018. Results & Fixtures
Results:
1st :Kevin Lucey(6), Donie O’Keeffe(6), Maurice Laide (17), Peter O’Driscoll (14) – 92pts
2nd :John Reen (24), Geraldine Reen (26), Barry Murphy (15), Billy Daly (21) – 91pts
3rd : Mary Fitzgerald (36), Eamon Fitzgerald (18), Gerard Griffin (23), Richard Barrett (19) – 91pts
4th : Paudie O’Keeffe (8), Derek O’Brien (16), Declan O’Connell (13), Maurice McEllistrem (13) – 91pts
No of Cards Processed – 31 teams
Sun 30th Dec: Club Singles (14 Holes)
Results:
1st :Liam Hussey (12) 37 Pts
2nd :Robert Dinan (22) 33 Pts
3rd :Patrick H Williams (10) 32 Pts
4th :Stephen Barter (14) 32 Pts
No of Cards Processed – 52
Fixtures
Sun 6th Jan : 3 person Scramble (14 Holes)
Sun 13th Jan : Champagne Drive (14 Holes)
Sun 20th Jan : 3 person Waltz (14 holes)
Sun 27th Jan : Captains Drive – In. Shotgun start. Details later.
Ladies Results.
Sun. 30th Dec – Ladies Club Singles – 14 Holes
1st. Michelle Moore 26(20) 29 Pts.
2nd. Mary O’Donnell 27(21) 28 Pts.
18 Cards Processed
Fixtures:
2nd. – 8th Jan. Weekly 9 Hole Re-entry
Sun. 6th Jan. 3 Person Scramble 14 Holes.
Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links
An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- (Margaret & Ignatius) -3 Person Classic
Sponsored by: Pádraig Foley Solicitors, Dingle.
1. John O’Connor (12) Karl Heinz Schubet (24) Teresa Irwin (32) 48pts
2. David O’Connor (17) Ted O’Sullivan (19) Sheila O’Reilly (30) 45pts
3. John Gilligan (15) Jim Fitzgerald (25) Sinead Ní Chathasaigh (40) 44pts
4. Kieran Sharkey (11) Seamus Brosnan (22) Cora McCarthy (26) 42pts
5. Ann Courtney (15) Rosemary Sayers (16) Dick Brennan (24) 42pts
Congrats to Sheila O’Reilly on her hole in 1 on 10th and to John Lucey for his eagle on the 1st.
Members Draw: Free membership for 2019- Julie Devine
January Fixture List
6th, 13th, 20th, 27th Singles S/Ford
Mná
13 Hole S/Ford- Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald
1. Orla Barry (22) 28pts
2. Rosemary Sayers (16) 26pts
3. Margaret Power (31) 25pts
Waterville
Results:
29th December – Single Stableford Sponsored by The Lobster Bar
1. Abe Huggard (6) 38pts
2. David Daly (6) 36pts
3. Ger O’Neill (2) 36pts
30th December – Single Stableford
1. Mark O’Dwyer (10) 37pts
2. Paul Sheehan (7) 37pts
3. Michael McSweeney (18) 37pts
Golfer of the Year Sponsored by O’Connor Printing
1. Ger McGillicuddy 720pts
2. Timothy O’Sullivan 710pts
Killarney Golf and Fishing Club
St.Stephens day saw the annual Arbutus Cup being held on Mahony’s. This event was very kindly sponsored by Killarney Printing.
Result as follows :
1st Sean Goulding 41pts, 2nd Colm O’Shea 40pts, 3rd Declan Glavin 40pts, 4th Gerard Moroney 38pts and 5th Louis Holland 38 pts.
Best Gross – Simon Gallivan 34pts, Cat 2 DJ Fleming 35pts, Cat 3 James Lynch 38pts, Cat 4 John F Murphy 37pts.
The 2019 season Drive-In took place the following day. A large gathering of members were present as the newly appointed club Captains drove balls into Lough Leane, to celebrate the start of their year term. Men’s Captain James Curran, Lady’s Captain Mary Sheehy, Junior Boys Captains Ryan Kelliher and Junior Girls Captain Valerie Clancy. We wish them all luck in their year ahead and all of our members a happy and prosperous 2019.
Next competition is 2 person scramble on Killeen 6th Jan with an 08:30 and 12:30 shotgun sponsored by the Mens’ Club.
Lastly, copies of the new 2019 calendar are now available to members. Please contact any of the committee for a copy.