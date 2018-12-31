Kerry Golf News and Results

Ross

On Sunday December 30th we held an SS competition

The winners were:-

1.Sean Moynihan (5) 43.

2.Michael J Casey (19) 39.





Castlegregory

Men’s Competition Sunday December 29th 4 person Classic

Winners Captain – John Dillane(15) Tommy King(18) Jim Maddan(8) Moss Hogan(16) 97pts.

Competition for Sunday Jan. 6th – Captains Drive-in 10.00 followed by 3 person scramble.

Ladies Competition Friday Dec. 28th/Sunday 30th

18 Hole S/F – Winner Marie McCarty(18) 39pts.

Competition for Friday Jan 4th – 18 hole S/F, draw at 9.30am.

Captain’s Drive-in Sunday Jan. 6th, 10.00am followed by Scramble and light lunch.

Annual Sub. is now due. Membership €400.00, GUI €24 ILGU €28, Insurance (optional but recommended) €27.00

Founder Family €600.00 plus GUI/ILGU plus Insurance

Happy New Year to all our Members and their Families.

Tralee

Mens Results

Sean Walsh AmAm December 27th 2018. Results & Fixtures

Results:

1st :Kevin Lucey(6), Donie O’Keeffe(6), Maurice Laide (17), Peter O’Driscoll (14) – 92pts

2nd :John Reen (24), Geraldine Reen (26), Barry Murphy (15), Billy Daly (21) – 91pts

3rd : Mary Fitzgerald (36), Eamon Fitzgerald (18), Gerard Griffin (23), Richard Barrett (19) – 91pts

4th : Paudie O’Keeffe (8), Derek O’Brien (16), Declan O’Connell (13), Maurice McEllistrem (13) – 91pts

No of Cards Processed – 31 teams

Sun 30th Dec: Club Singles (14 Holes)

Results:

1st :Liam Hussey (12) 37 Pts

2nd :Robert Dinan (22) 33 Pts

3rd :Patrick H Williams (10) 32 Pts

4th :Stephen Barter (14) 32 Pts

No of Cards Processed – 52

Fixtures

Sun 6th Jan : 3 person Scramble (14 Holes)

Sun 13th Jan : Champagne Drive (14 Holes)

Sun 20th Jan : 3 person Waltz (14 holes)

Sun 27th Jan : Captains Drive – In. Shotgun start. Details later.

Ladies Results.

Sun. 30th Dec – Ladies Club Singles – 14 Holes

1st. Michelle Moore 26(20) 29 Pts.

2nd. Mary O’Donnell 27(21) 28 Pts.

18 Cards Processed

Fixtures:

2nd. – 8th Jan. Weekly 9 Hole Re-entry

Sun. 6th Jan. 3 Person Scramble 14 Holes.

Ceann Sibeal / Dingle Links

An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- (Margaret & Ignatius) -3 Person Classic

Sponsored by: Pádraig Foley Solicitors, Dingle.

1. John O’Connor (12) Karl Heinz Schubet (24) Teresa Irwin (32) 48pts

2. David O’Connor (17) Ted O’Sullivan (19) Sheila O’Reilly (30) 45pts

3. John Gilligan (15) Jim Fitzgerald (25) Sinead Ní Chathasaigh (40) 44pts

4. Kieran Sharkey (11) Seamus Brosnan (22) Cora McCarthy (26) 42pts

5. Ann Courtney (15) Rosemary Sayers (16) Dick Brennan (24) 42pts

Congrats to Sheila O’Reilly on her hole in 1 on 10th and to John Lucey for his eagle on the 1st.

Members Draw: Free membership for 2019- Julie Devine

January Fixture List

6th, 13th, 20th, 27th Singles S/Ford

Mná

13 Hole S/Ford- Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald

1. Orla Barry (22) 28pts

2. Rosemary Sayers (16) 26pts

3. Margaret Power (31) 25pts

Waterville

Results:

29th December – Single Stableford Sponsored by The Lobster Bar

1. Abe Huggard (6) 38pts

2. David Daly (6) 36pts

3. Ger O’Neill (2) 36pts

30th December – Single Stableford

1. Mark O’Dwyer (10) 37pts

2. Paul Sheehan (7) 37pts

3. Michael McSweeney (18) 37pts

Golfer of the Year Sponsored by O’Connor Printing

1. Ger McGillicuddy 720pts

2. Timothy O’Sullivan 710pts

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club

St.Stephens day saw the annual Arbutus Cup being held on Mahony’s. This event was very kindly sponsored by Killarney Printing.

Result as follows :

1st Sean Goulding 41pts, 2nd Colm O’Shea 40pts, 3rd Declan Glavin 40pts, 4th Gerard Moroney 38pts and 5th Louis Holland 38 pts.

Best Gross – Simon Gallivan 34pts, Cat 2 DJ Fleming 35pts, Cat 3 James Lynch 38pts, Cat 4 John F Murphy 37pts.

The 2019 season Drive-In took place the following day. A large gathering of members were present as the newly appointed club Captains drove balls into Lough Leane, to celebrate the start of their year term. Men’s Captain James Curran, Lady’s Captain Mary Sheehy, Junior Boys Captains Ryan Kelliher and Junior Girls Captain Valerie Clancy. We wish them all luck in their year ahead and all of our members a happy and prosperous 2019.

Next competition is 2 person scramble on Killeen 6th Jan with an 08:30 and 12:30 shotgun sponsored by the Mens’ Club.

Lastly, copies of the new 2019 calendar are now available to members. Please contact any of the committee for a copy.