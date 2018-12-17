Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Sunday Dec 16th we held our end of year Scramble followed a by Prizegiving and our annual Christmas Party in the clubhouse.

In our review of 2018 we had the following winners:-

Captains Prize – Johnny Brosnan

Presidents Prize – Tadhg Moynihan.

Maurice O’Donoghue Memorial Cup – Jim Morris.

Christmas Hampers – John Mac O’Sullivan.

Keanes Jewellers Gold Medal – Michael Courtney.

Golfer of the Year – John Cushkelly.





Kenmare

Men’s Results.

15 hole Turkey Comp.

1st. Sean Twomey (15) 36pts.

2nd. Charlie Vaughan (17) 35pts. (OCB)

3rd. Shane Dalton (19) 35pts.

Ladies Results.

12 Hole Stableford.

Sponsor Paudie Randles

1st Clara Brosnan (20) 28pts

2nd Kim Kennedy(13) 24pts

Sun 23rd Dec

12 Hole S/ford

Festive Dress ( prize for best dressed)

Castleisland

12 hole single stableford played

16/12/18

1st John Haugh 28pts

2nd Ben Foley 27pts

3rd Liam Martin 26pts

Next weeks competition

12 hole single stableford

Waterville

Results: 16th December 2018

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Harrison O’Dwyer Solicitors

1st David Daly (6) 40pts

2nd

Vernon Devane (9) 39pts

3rd Gerald O’Connell (10) 39pts

F/9 David Curran (28) 22pts

B/9 Domnic McGillicuddy (5) 20pts

Sponsor Derek O’Keeffe (10) 38pts

Tralee

Results & Fixtures 16.12.18

Results: 14 Hole Scramble

1. Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy, Grainne Sheehy 38pts.

2. Sean McCarthy, Sean Reidy, Colm Sheehy 38pts

3. Kieran Rutledge, Brian Durran, Alan O’Connor 38pts

Cards processed 19

Fixtures:

Tuesday 18th December – 18 hole Singles

Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm

Ballybunion

Monday 10th – Sunday 16th December 2018

Mens Competitions:

AGC sponsored Christmas Hampers Men’s Waltz Competition 9th December 2018 – Old Course

1st Stephen Galvin, John Guiney, Padraig Murphy, Kevin Enright 80pts

2nd Donal Liston, Eamon Walsh, Noel Twomey, Tom Scanlon 79pts

3rd Mark Murphy, Daniel Hayes, Tom M O’Connor, Noel Morkan 76pts(Back 41)

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th December 2018 Captain and Lady Captain Drive In at 12pm

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Saturday 30th December 2018 Captain and Lady Captain Drive In at 12pm

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior’s Christmas Hampers Competition 13th December 2018 – Old Course

1st Frank Dore, Oliver Kearns, Donal Quaid, Sean Stack 50

2nd Gerry Murray, Eamon Condon, Tom M O’Connor, Michael Mulcaire

50.9

3rd Brendan O’Neill, Denis Cronin, Eddie Moylan, Don Gorman 52.1

4th Dan F O’Brien, Noel Knefsey, Michael P O’Farrell. Pat Costello 52.5

5th Eoin O’Shaughnessy, Sean O’Sullivan, Tim Nolan, Denis Eggleston 52.6

6th Donal Liston, Michael Jones, Sean Walsh, Joe Costello 52.7

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th January 2019 Senior Men’s Competition AGM & Dinner 2 nines – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 4th January 2019 Senior Ladies – Old Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors

1. Kenny Murphy (10) 39pts

2. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 39pts

3. Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 39pts

Fixture List December:

23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta

30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition

Nollaig Shona agus Bliain Nua faoi mhaise dhaoibh

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Club

Saturday 15th December, Christmas Hampers Scramble

1st Lady President Merlyn O’Connor & Kathleen Egan

2nd Marie McCarthy & Jackie Moriarty

3rd Helen Harty & Mary Sills

2018 Birdie Tree kindly Sponsored by Marilyn Spillane

1st Carmel Kearney

2nd Kathleen Hennessy

3rd Mary T. Real

Friday 14th December, 18 Hole Stableford

1st Jackie Moriarty (35) 42 pts.

Ladies 9 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 cards) Hamper kindly sponsored by the Senior Men:

1st Jackie Moriarty (35) 65 pts.

Mixed 9 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 Cards) Hampers kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor,

1st Jackie Moriarty 65 pts.

2nd Marion Bourke 54 pts.

3rd John Flynn 53 pts.

Congratulations to Bernard Fitzgerald winner of the Christmas Raffle Hamper kindly sponsored by Joan Cantillon.

Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 12th December, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Sills

Men’s Club

Garveys SuperValu Christmas Hamper, Sunday 16th December, Three person scramble.

1st Pat Doody (7), Eddie Hanaffin (10) and Tom Ferriter (22) 57.1

2nd John Rowan (12), Michael O’Connor (12) and Kieran Kelliher (13) 58.3

Seniors: Thursday 13th December, 12 Hole Stableford with Hamper kindly sponsored by the Ladies Club

1st Fred Garvey (15) 24 pts.

2nd Eamonn Travers (15) 22 pts.

3rd Mike Spillane (16) & Jim O’Sullivan (14) 21 pts.

Christmas Hampers (best 4 cards over 6 weeks)

1st Sean Spillane (13) 75 pts.

2nd Sean Leen (12) 72 pts.

3rd Tony Conroy (18) 71 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 21st & Sunday 23rd December, 18 Hole Single Stableford, Friday draw at 9.30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 19th December, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 23rd December, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to all!!