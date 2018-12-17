Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Sunday Dec 16th we held our end of year Scramble followed a by Prizegiving and our annual Christmas Party in the clubhouse.
In our review of 2018 we had the following winners:-
Captains Prize – Johnny Brosnan
Presidents Prize – Tadhg Moynihan.
Maurice O’Donoghue Memorial Cup – Jim Morris.
Christmas Hampers – John Mac O’Sullivan.
Keanes Jewellers Gold Medal – Michael Courtney.
Golfer of the Year – John Cushkelly.
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
15 hole Turkey Comp.
1st. Sean Twomey (15) 36pts.
2nd. Charlie Vaughan (17) 35pts. (OCB)
3rd. Shane Dalton (19) 35pts.
Ladies Results.
12 Hole Stableford.
Sponsor Paudie Randles
1st Clara Brosnan (20) 28pts
2nd Kim Kennedy(13) 24pts
Sun 23rd Dec
12 Hole S/ford
Festive Dress ( prize for best dressed)
Castleisland
12 hole single stableford played
16/12/18
1st John Haugh 28pts
2nd Ben Foley 27pts
3rd Liam Martin 26pts
Next weeks competition
12 hole single stableford
Waterville
Results: 16th December 2018
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Harrison O’Dwyer Solicitors
1st David Daly (6) 40pts
2nd
Vernon Devane (9) 39pts
3rd Gerald O’Connell (10) 39pts
F/9 David Curran (28) 22pts
B/9 Domnic McGillicuddy (5) 20pts
Sponsor Derek O’Keeffe (10) 38pts
Tralee
Results & Fixtures 16.12.18
Results: 14 Hole Scramble
1. Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy, Grainne Sheehy 38pts.
2. Sean McCarthy, Sean Reidy, Colm Sheehy 38pts
3. Kieran Rutledge, Brian Durran, Alan O’Connor 38pts
Cards processed 19
Fixtures:
Tuesday 18th December – 18 hole Singles
Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm
Ballybunion
Monday 10th – Sunday 16th December 2018
Mens Competitions:
AGC sponsored Christmas Hampers Men’s Waltz Competition 9th December 2018 – Old Course
1st Stephen Galvin, John Guiney, Padraig Murphy, Kevin Enright 80pts
2nd Donal Liston, Eamon Walsh, Noel Twomey, Tom Scanlon 79pts
3rd Mark Murphy, Daniel Hayes, Tom M O’Connor, Noel Morkan 76pts(Back 41)
Fixtures:
Sunday 30th December 2018 Captain and Lady Captain Drive In at 12pm
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Saturday 30th December 2018 Captain and Lady Captain Drive In at 12pm
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior’s Christmas Hampers Competition 13th December 2018 – Old Course
1st Frank Dore, Oliver Kearns, Donal Quaid, Sean Stack 50
2nd Gerry Murray, Eamon Condon, Tom M O’Connor, Michael Mulcaire
50.9
3rd Brendan O’Neill, Denis Cronin, Eddie Moylan, Don Gorman 52.1
4th Dan F O’Brien, Noel Knefsey, Michael P O’Farrell. Pat Costello 52.5
5th Eoin O’Shaughnessy, Sean O’Sullivan, Tim Nolan, Denis Eggleston 52.6
6th Donal Liston, Michael Jones, Sean Walsh, Joe Costello 52.7
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th January 2019 Senior Men’s Competition AGM & Dinner 2 nines – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 4th January 2019 Senior Ladies – Old Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors
1. Kenny Murphy (10) 39pts
2. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 39pts
3. Bosco Fitzgerald (19) 39pts
Fixture List December:
23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta
30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition
Nollaig Shona agus Bliain Nua faoi mhaise dhaoibh
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Ladies Club
Saturday 15th December, Christmas Hampers Scramble
1st Lady President Merlyn O’Connor & Kathleen Egan
2nd Marie McCarthy & Jackie Moriarty
3rd Helen Harty & Mary Sills
2018 Birdie Tree kindly Sponsored by Marilyn Spillane
1st Carmel Kearney
2nd Kathleen Hennessy
3rd Mary T. Real
Friday 14th December, 18 Hole Stableford
1st Jackie Moriarty (35) 42 pts.
Ladies 9 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 cards) Hamper kindly sponsored by the Senior Men:
1st Jackie Moriarty (35) 65 pts.
Mixed 9 Hole Re-Entry (Best 3 Cards) Hampers kindly sponsored by Merlyn & Sean O’Connor,
1st Jackie Moriarty 65 pts.
2nd Marion Bourke 54 pts.
3rd John Flynn 53 pts.
Congratulations to Bernard Fitzgerald winner of the Christmas Raffle Hamper kindly sponsored by Joan Cantillon.
Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 12th December, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Mary Sills
Men’s Club
Garveys SuperValu Christmas Hamper, Sunday 16th December, Three person scramble.
1st Pat Doody (7), Eddie Hanaffin (10) and Tom Ferriter (22) 57.1
2nd John Rowan (12), Michael O’Connor (12) and Kieran Kelliher (13) 58.3
Seniors: Thursday 13th December, 12 Hole Stableford with Hamper kindly sponsored by the Ladies Club
1st Fred Garvey (15) 24 pts.
2nd Eamonn Travers (15) 22 pts.
3rd Mike Spillane (16) & Jim O’Sullivan (14) 21 pts.
Christmas Hampers (best 4 cards over 6 weeks)
1st Sean Spillane (13) 75 pts.
2nd Sean Leen (12) 72 pts.
3rd Tony Conroy (18) 71 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 21st & Sunday 23rd December, 18 Hole Single Stableford, Friday draw at 9.30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 19th December, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 23rd December, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to all!!