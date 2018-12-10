Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Dermot Walsh Supervalu, Caherciveen
1st Jimmy Sugrue (13) 39pts
2nd
Abe Huggard (6) 35pts
3rd Ger McSweeney (12) 35pts
F/9 Gary Galvin (7) 19pts
B/9 Dan Brosnan (15) 19pts
Killarney
ladies club
RESULTS SUNDAY 9th December 2018 scramble format, very kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney
1st. Ailish Mulcahy
Grace Dennehy
Lorna O’Leary 72.9
2nd. Ann Stuart
Sinead Lynch
Kate O’Leary 77.4
3rd. Corrina Griffin
Noreen O’Mahony
Fidelma O’Connor 77.8
4th. Louise Langan
Bridie Brosnan 79.2
5th. Ciara O’Mahony
Sally Cooper
Mary B O’Connor 79.6
6th. Mary Geaney
Noreen C Buckley
Cara Fuller 80.0
7th. Ann Duggan
Sinead Lynch
Kathleen Rice 80.4
Congratulations to all the winners!
Next Sunday’s Competition is a 3 person team ( WALTZ) s/ford and is very kindly Sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy, Killarney – time sheet is now open
Mens Club
Date: 09/12/2018
Format: 2 Man Scramble
Course: Mahony’s Point
1st Paud O’Donoghue (5) & Brendan Lynch (13) 66 – 03.6 = 62.4
2nd Philip O’Connor (14) & Simon Gallivan (2) 67 – 03.2 = 63.8
3rd Colm O’Connor (8) & Denis Kiely (7) 67 – 03.0 = 64.0
4th Kevin O’Callaghan (16) & Gary Kerrisk (27) 73 – 08.6 = 64.4
********
We need your help!!
In order to continue our double shotgun starts we are asking our members for some assistance.
We are asking that the first group on the starting hole check the bunkers on their hole to ensure the deers/ animals haven’t caused damage in the bunkers. If they have its their responsibility to rake the bunkers for all players.
This will greatly help our greenkeeping staff as its impossible to get to all bunkers before 08:30 start
We thank you all for your assistance
Men’s Club Committee
Upcoming Competitions
Date: 16/12/2018
Format: Singles Stableford
Course: Killeen
Two shotguns at 08:30 & 12:30
** (BRS going live 12th Dec at 19:00)**
**********************************************************
Date: 26/12/2018
Arbutus Cup
Format: Singles Stableford
Course: Mahony’s Point
One shotgun at 10:30
** (BRS going live 22nd Dec at 19:00)**
**********************************************************
Sponsor
Joe Geaney
Drive in for Lady Captain Mary, Captain James, President Tom, Junior Captains Valerie and Ryan at 10.00am
Date: 27/12/2018
Format: Stableford
SHOTGUN START AT 10.30
Course: Mahony’s Point
** (BRS going live 13th Dec at 07:00)**
Tralee
Results & Fixtures 12.09.18
Tralee Golf Club
Results & Fixtures 12.09.18
Results
Scotch Foursomes
1.Kieran Dinan, Kieran T Dinan (17) 30pts
2. Dermot Walsh, Billy Morrissey (12) 30pts
Cards processed 20.
Fixtures:
Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf
Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – 14 hole 3 Person Scramble – Shot Gun Start at 9.30am, Draw for Tee Box Saturday evening & Hamper Presentations
Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm – Time sheet opens 10th December
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
1. Ciarán Ó Coileain (14) 37pts
2. Tom Hoare (12) 34pts
3. Seán Ruiséal (24) 34pts
Fixture List December:
16th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors
23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta
30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored
1. Tara Uí Chualáin (20) 19pts
2. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (13) 19pts
3. Cathy O’Boyle (11) 19pts
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Dr Boland’s Mini Hamper
1st. Sean Twomey (15) 36pts. (OCB)
2nd. Mark Granville (18) 36pts. (OCB)
3rd. Eugene O’Sullivan (23) 36pts.
Ladies Results
Sun 9th Dec
15 holes
Bottle competition sponsored by Carry Out
1st. Delia Long (26) 27pts
2nd. Angela Cronin (20) 27pts on c/b
Next Sun Dec 16th
15 hole Turkey competition
Sponsor Randles Butcher
Ballybunion
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 4th December 2018 – Old Course
1st Catriona Corrigan (11) 31 pts
2nd Marie Benn (27) 28pts
3rd Nora Quaid (11) 26 pts (B6-5)
Fixtures:
Saturday 15th December 2018 Ladies Christmas Hamper shotgun start Sponsored by Spar Supermarket – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 13th December 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 14th December 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Paddy Healy (15) 27 pts
2nd John Dineen (22) 25 pts
3rd Denis O’Regan (13) 25 pts
On Sunday Dec 16th there will be a mixed scramble at 11am with a shotgun start. This will be followed by the presentation of the Christmas Hampers competition. All outstanding prizes will also be presented on the day.
Beaufort
(Gent’s Branch)
8th/9th December – Round 4 Winter League ( 13 hole Stableford – Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher
1st Tim Sheehan (11) 30 pts
2nd James Jones (7) 27 pts
Fixtures
Sunday 16th December – Flock & Bottle – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am for 11am shotgun start (everyone entering competition brings a bottle) – Presentation of outstanding prizes will take place at 2pm.