Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Dermot Walsh Supervalu, Caherciveen

1st Jimmy Sugrue (13) 39pts

2nd

Abe Huggard (6) 35pts

3rd Ger McSweeney (12) 35pts

F/9 Gary Galvin (7) 19pts

B/9 Dan Brosnan (15) 19pts

Killarney





ladies club

RESULTS SUNDAY 9th December 2018 scramble format, very kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney

1st. Ailish Mulcahy

Grace Dennehy

Lorna O’Leary 72.9

2nd. Ann Stuart

Sinead Lynch

Kate O’Leary 77.4

3rd. Corrina Griffin

Noreen O’Mahony

Fidelma O’Connor 77.8

4th. Louise Langan

Bridie Brosnan 79.2

5th. Ciara O’Mahony

Sally Cooper

Mary B O’Connor 79.6

6th. Mary Geaney

Noreen C Buckley

Cara Fuller 80.0

7th. Ann Duggan

Sinead Lynch

Kathleen Rice 80.4

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next Sunday’s Competition is a 3 person team ( WALTZ) s/ford and is very kindly Sponsored by Bradley’s Pharmacy, Killarney – time sheet is now open

Mens Club

Date: 09/12/2018

Format: 2 Man Scramble

Course: Mahony’s Point

1st Paud O’Donoghue (5) & Brendan Lynch (13) 66 – 03.6 = 62.4

2nd Philip O’Connor (14) & Simon Gallivan (2) 67 – 03.2 = 63.8

3rd Colm O’Connor (8) & Denis Kiely (7) 67 – 03.0 = 64.0

4th Kevin O’Callaghan (16) & Gary Kerrisk (27) 73 – 08.6 = 64.4

We need your help!!

In order to continue our double shotgun starts we are asking our members for some assistance.

We are asking that the first group on the starting hole check the bunkers on their hole to ensure the deers/ animals haven’t caused damage in the bunkers. If they have its their responsibility to rake the bunkers for all players.

This will greatly help our greenkeeping staff as its impossible to get to all bunkers before 08:30 start

We thank you all for your assistance

Men’s Club Committee

Upcoming Competitions

Date: 16/12/2018

Format: Singles Stableford

Course: Killeen

Two shotguns at 08:30 & 12:30

** (BRS going live 12th Dec at 19:00)**

Date: 26/12/2018

Arbutus Cup

Format: Singles Stableford

Course: Mahony’s Point

One shotgun at 10:30

** (BRS going live 22nd Dec at 19:00)**

Sponsor

Joe Geaney

Drive in for Lady Captain Mary, Captain James, President Tom, Junior Captains Valerie and Ryan at 10.00am

Date: 27/12/2018

Format: Stableford

SHOTGUN START AT 10.30

Course: Mahony’s Point

** (BRS going live 13th Dec at 07:00)**

Tralee

Results & Fixtures 12.09.18

Tralee Golf Club

Results

Scotch Foursomes

1.Kieran Dinan, Kieran T Dinan (17) 30pts

2. Dermot Walsh, Billy Morrissey (12) 30pts

Cards processed 20.

Fixtures:

Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf

Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – 14 hole 3 Person Scramble – Shot Gun Start at 9.30am, Draw for Tee Box Saturday evening & Hamper Presentations

Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm – Time sheet opens 10th December

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

1. Ciarán Ó Coileain (14) 37pts

2. Tom Hoare (12) 34pts

3. Seán Ruiséal (24) 34pts

Fixture List December:

16th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors

23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta

30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford- Club Sponsored

1. Tara Uí Chualáin (20) 19pts

2. Siobhán Uí Mhurchú (13) 19pts

3. Cathy O’Boyle (11) 19pts

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Dr Boland’s Mini Hamper

1st. Sean Twomey (15) 36pts. (OCB)

2nd. Mark Granville (18) 36pts. (OCB)

3rd. Eugene O’Sullivan (23) 36pts.

Ladies Results

Sun 9th Dec

15 holes

Bottle competition sponsored by Carry Out

1st. Delia Long (26) 27pts

2nd. Angela Cronin (20) 27pts on c/b

Next Sun Dec 16th

15 hole Turkey competition

Sponsor Randles Butcher

Ballybunion

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 4th December 2018 – Old Course

1st Catriona Corrigan (11) 31 pts

2nd Marie Benn (27) 28pts

3rd Nora Quaid (11) 26 pts (B6-5)

Fixtures:

Saturday 15th December 2018 Ladies Christmas Hamper shotgun start Sponsored by Spar Supermarket – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 13th December 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 14th December 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Paddy Healy (15) 27 pts

2nd John Dineen (22) 25 pts

3rd Denis O’Regan (13) 25 pts

On Sunday Dec 16th there will be a mixed scramble at 11am with a shotgun start. This will be followed by the presentation of the Christmas Hampers competition. All outstanding prizes will also be presented on the day.

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

8th/9th December – Round 4 Winter League ( 13 hole Stableford – Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher

1st Tim Sheehan (11) 30 pts

2nd James Jones (7) 27 pts

Fixtures

Sunday 16th December – Flock & Bottle – Meet at Clubhouse at 10.30am for 11am shotgun start (everyone entering competition brings a bottle) – Presentation of outstanding prizes will take place at 2pm.