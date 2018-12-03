Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Jimmy and Mary Duggan.





1st. Mark Granville (18) 43pts.

2nd. James Murphy (9) 42pts.

3rd. Gavin O’Shea (14) 40pts.

Top Five after final round of the November Eclectic.

Dan Lucey (14c) 54pts.

Mark Granville (18c) 53pts

John Maye (12c) 50pts

David O’Dwyer (15c) 48pts

Shane Dalton (19c) 48pts

Ladies Results.

Sun 2nd. December

Sponsor: Marian & David O’Dwyer

15 hole Mystery Hole

1st. Margaret Hanley (18) 31 pts.(OCB)

2nd. Delia Long (26) 31pts

Sun 9th December

15 Hole Bottle competition

Sponsor: Carry Out O’Sullivan Mountain

Waterville

Results: 2nd December 2018

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Club

1st Ger McSweeney (12) 36pts

2nd

Seamus Kelly (21) 36pts

3rd Pat Everett (15) 33pts

F/9 Ger McGillicuddy (19) 17pts

B/9 Con McCarthy (26) 16pts

Killarney

Men’s Club Results

Singles S/ford kindly sponsored by Sol Golf Course Construction

Killeen

02/12/2018

1st Mike McAuliffe (13) 38pts

2nd Paud O’Donoghue (5) 37 pts

3rd Donal Considine (3) 37 pts

4th Finbarr O’Mahony (6) 37 pts

5th Jamie Cronin (17) 36 pts

Category 1 Ian Spillane (1) 35 pts

Cat.2 Shane O’Sullivan (8) 35 pts

Cat.3 D. J. Fleming (12) 36 pts

Cat.4 John (Beaufort) O’Callaghan (20) 34 pts

Course Standard Scratch 34 pts

ladies club

RESULTS SUNDAY 2nd December 2018

Very kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, held on Mahony’s Point 18 Holes

1st Lisa Kerfoot (15) 43

2nd Jane Dwyer (23) 41

BG Anne Moynihan Rudden (6) 36

3rd Julie Leonard (23) 38 Back 9

Congratulations to all the winners !

Next weeks competition is very kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney and will be a “Step a side” scramble format

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Noel Gilbride (07) 28 pts

2nd Dan O’Connor (11) 27 pts

3rd Jerry Kelleher (26) 27 pts

Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

On Sunday Dec 16th there will be a mixed scramble at 11am with a shotgun start. This will be followed by the presentation of the Christmas Hampers competition. All outstanding prizes will also be presented on the day.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Half Door Restaurant

1. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (8) 39pts

2. Patrick Farrell (14) 39pts

3. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 36pts

Fixture List December:

9th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers

16th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors

23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta

30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition

Tralee

Brandy Scramble 3 Person Team Results & Fixtures

Results:

1st Sean McCarthy, Sean Reidy, Colm Sheehy (5) 36pts

2nd Tony O’Halloran, Danny Leen, James O’Halloran (3) 36pts

3rd Diarmuid McElligott, PC Lynch, Domo Lyne (5) 35pts

22 Teams Entered

Monday 3rd Dec – Mens AGM Grand Hotel at 8pm – see you all then.

Saturday 8th Dec – Casual Golf

Sunday 9th December – Scotch Foursomes

Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf

Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – Shot Gun Start & Hamper Presentations

Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm – shot gun start at 10.30am – timesheet opens 10th December

Ladies:

Fixtures:

5th Dec. – 11th Dec. Weekly 9 Hole Re-Entry

Sun. 9th Dec. – Scotch Foursomes

Ballybunion

Monday 26th November – 2nd December 2018

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Christmas Hamper 2018 Sponsored by John J Galvin 25th November 2018 – Old Course

1st Adrian Farrell (5) 39pts (B6-15)

2nd Shay Downes (7) 39pts (B6-14)

3rd Michael McCarthy (17) 39pts (B6-12)

Gross Adrian Walsh (5) 31pts

4th Jerry Kiely (13) 39pts (B6-11)

5th Kieran Lynch (16) 39pts (B9-18)

6th Edward Grimes (10) 38pts (B9-21)

7th Brendan Slattery (14) 38pts (B9-20)

8th John Maher (8) 37pts (B9, 18pts)

Men’s Christmas Hamper 2018 Sponsored by John J Galvin 25th November 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Gerard Burke (12) 43pts

2nd Kevin O’Callaghan (12) 42pts (B21)

3rd John Kinsella (12) 42pts (B9-18)

Gross Edward Stack (0) 31

4th John Carroll (9) 41pts

5th John Nolan (20) 40pts

6th James Kennelly (9) 38pts (B6-13)

7th Joe Dore (10) 38pts (B6-10)

8th Vincent Moloney (13) 37pts (B9-21)

Mixed Christmas Hamper sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises 2nd December 2018 – Old Course

1st Patricia Gleeson, Garry Kearney, Joseph O’Connor, Brian Slattery 57.4

2nd Denis Cronin, Michael P Murphy, Eamonn O’Connor,

Eoin O’Shaughnessy 61.2

3rd Gary Kavanagh, Pat Neville, Tom Joe O’Mahony, Marie Reen 61.9

Mixed Christmas Hamper sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises 2nd December 2018– Cashen Course

1st Paul Enright, Conor Liston, James Maguire, Bernie Moloney 58.6

2nd Michael K Barrett, Noel Lynch, Dan Sheehan, Siobhan Walsh 59

3rd John Kinsella, Brendan O’Callaghan, Toni Quilter, Tim Sheehan 59

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd December 2018 Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 27th November 2018 – Old Course

1st Patricia Barrett (34) 28 pts

2nd Marie Benn (27) 27pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 9th December 2018 Ladies Christmas Hamper shotgun start (Team of 3) Sponsored by Spar Supermarket Listowel – Old

Tuesday 11th December 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy 29th November 2018 – Old Course

1st Tim Nolan (21) 34pts B7-14

2nd Donal Liston (6) 34pts

3rd Donal Quaid (21) 34pts

4th Tom Scanlon (18) 33pts B7-16

5th Martin Lucey (19) 33pts

6th Declan Lovett (13) 32pts

7th Eddy Moylan (16) 31pts B7-14

8th John Shier (18) 31pts B4-10

9th Joe McCarthy (19) 31pts

10th Sean Walsh (19) 30pts

Gross Cameron Sterritt 22pts

V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 30pts B1-3

S.V. Miley Costello (17) 27pts

Golfer of the year 2018 Rory Flannery

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th December 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 7th December 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

Gent’s Branch

1st\2nd December – Round 3 Winter League ( 13 hole Stableford – Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher

1st Michael Kissane (12) 30 pts

2nd John O’Callaghan (13) 30 pts

Fixtures

7th December – Beaufort Golf Club AGM – 8pm sharp at Clubhouse

8th/9th December – Round 4 Winter League – 13 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher.