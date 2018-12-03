Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men’s Results.
Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Jimmy and Mary Duggan.
1st. Mark Granville (18) 43pts.
2nd. James Murphy (9) 42pts.
3rd. Gavin O’Shea (14) 40pts.
Top Five after final round of the November Eclectic.
Dan Lucey (14c) 54pts.
Mark Granville (18c) 53pts
John Maye (12c) 50pts
David O’Dwyer (15c) 48pts
Shane Dalton (19c) 48pts
Ladies Results.
Sun 2nd. December
Sponsor: Marian & David O’Dwyer
15 hole Mystery Hole
1st. Margaret Hanley (18) 31 pts.(OCB)
2nd. Delia Long (26) 31pts
Sun 9th December
15 Hole Bottle competition
Sponsor: Carry Out O’Sullivan Mountain
Waterville
Results: 2nd December 2018
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Ger McSweeney (12) 36pts
2nd
Seamus Kelly (21) 36pts
3rd Pat Everett (15) 33pts
F/9 Ger McGillicuddy (19) 17pts
B/9 Con McCarthy (26) 16pts
Killarney
Men’s Club Results
Singles S/ford kindly sponsored by Sol Golf Course Construction
Killeen
02/12/2018
1st Mike McAuliffe (13) 38pts
2nd Paud O’Donoghue (5) 37 pts
3rd Donal Considine (3) 37 pts
4th Finbarr O’Mahony (6) 37 pts
5th Jamie Cronin (17) 36 pts
Category 1 Ian Spillane (1) 35 pts
Cat.2 Shane O’Sullivan (8) 35 pts
Cat.3 D. J. Fleming (12) 36 pts
Cat.4 John (Beaufort) O’Callaghan (20) 34 pts
Course Standard Scratch 34 pts
ladies club
RESULTS SUNDAY 2nd December 2018
Very kindly sponsored by Bank of Ireland, held on Mahony’s Point 18 Holes
1st Lisa Kerfoot (15) 43
2nd Jane Dwyer (23) 41
BG Anne Moynihan Rudden (6) 36
3rd Julie Leonard (23) 38 Back 9
Congratulations to all the winners !
Next weeks competition is very kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney and will be a “Step a side” scramble format
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Noel Gilbride (07) 28 pts
2nd Dan O’Connor (11) 27 pts
3rd Jerry Kelleher (26) 27 pts
Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
On Sunday Dec 16th there will be a mixed scramble at 11am with a shotgun start. This will be followed by the presentation of the Christmas Hampers competition. All outstanding prizes will also be presented on the day.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Half Door Restaurant
1. Tomás Ó Muircheartaigh (8) 39pts
2. Patrick Farrell (14) 39pts
3. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 36pts
Fixture List December:
9th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Jerry Kennedy Butchers
16th Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag Garry O’Malley Windows and Doors
23rd Singles S/Ford Urraithe ag An Coiste Bainistíochta
30th An Chéad Bhuille Mór- Captain’s Drive-in- 3 Person Competition
Tralee
Brandy Scramble 3 Person Team Results & Fixtures
Results:
1st Sean McCarthy, Sean Reidy, Colm Sheehy (5) 36pts
2nd Tony O’Halloran, Danny Leen, James O’Halloran (3) 36pts
3rd Diarmuid McElligott, PC Lynch, Domo Lyne (5) 35pts
22 Teams Entered
Monday 3rd Dec – Mens AGM Grand Hotel at 8pm – see you all then.
Saturday 8th Dec – Casual Golf
Sunday 9th December – Scotch Foursomes
Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf
Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – Shot Gun Start & Hamper Presentations
Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm – shot gun start at 10.30am – timesheet opens 10th December
Ladies:
Fixtures:
5th Dec. – 11th Dec. Weekly 9 Hole Re-Entry
Sun. 9th Dec. – Scotch Foursomes
Ballybunion
Monday 26th November – 2nd December 2018
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Christmas Hamper 2018 Sponsored by John J Galvin 25th November 2018 – Old Course
1st Adrian Farrell (5) 39pts (B6-15)
2nd Shay Downes (7) 39pts (B6-14)
3rd Michael McCarthy (17) 39pts (B6-12)
Gross Adrian Walsh (5) 31pts
4th Jerry Kiely (13) 39pts (B6-11)
5th Kieran Lynch (16) 39pts (B9-18)
6th Edward Grimes (10) 38pts (B9-21)
7th Brendan Slattery (14) 38pts (B9-20)
8th John Maher (8) 37pts (B9, 18pts)
Men’s Christmas Hamper 2018 Sponsored by John J Galvin 25th November 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Gerard Burke (12) 43pts
2nd Kevin O’Callaghan (12) 42pts (B21)
3rd John Kinsella (12) 42pts (B9-18)
Gross Edward Stack (0) 31
4th John Carroll (9) 41pts
5th John Nolan (20) 40pts
6th James Kennelly (9) 38pts (B6-13)
7th Joe Dore (10) 38pts (B6-10)
8th Vincent Moloney (13) 37pts (B9-21)
Mixed Christmas Hamper sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises 2nd December 2018 – Old Course
1st Patricia Gleeson, Garry Kearney, Joseph O’Connor, Brian Slattery 57.4
2nd Denis Cronin, Michael P Murphy, Eamonn O’Connor,
Eoin O’Shaughnessy 61.2
3rd Gary Kavanagh, Pat Neville, Tom Joe O’Mahony, Marie Reen 61.9
Mixed Christmas Hamper sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises 2nd December 2018– Cashen Course
1st Paul Enright, Conor Liston, James Maguire, Bernie Moloney 58.6
2nd Michael K Barrett, Noel Lynch, Dan Sheehan, Siobhan Walsh 59
3rd John Kinsella, Brendan O’Callaghan, Toni Quilter, Tim Sheehan 59
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd December 2018 Mixed Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 27th November 2018 – Old Course
1st Patricia Barrett (34) 28 pts
2nd Marie Benn (27) 27pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 9th December 2018 Ladies Christmas Hamper shotgun start (Team of 3) Sponsored by Spar Supermarket Listowel – Old
Tuesday 11th December 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition Sponsored by Michael P Murphy 29th November 2018 – Old Course
1st Tim Nolan (21) 34pts B7-14
2nd Donal Liston (6) 34pts
3rd Donal Quaid (21) 34pts
4th Tom Scanlon (18) 33pts B7-16
5th Martin Lucey (19) 33pts
6th Declan Lovett (13) 32pts
7th Eddy Moylan (16) 31pts B7-14
8th John Shier (18) 31pts B4-10
9th Joe McCarthy (19) 31pts
10th Sean Walsh (19) 30pts
Gross Cameron Sterritt 22pts
V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 30pts B1-3
S.V. Miley Costello (17) 27pts
Golfer of the year 2018 Rory Flannery
Fixtures:
Thursday 6th December 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 7th December 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
Gent’s Branch
1st\2nd December – Round 3 Winter League ( 13 hole Stableford – Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher
1st Michael Kissane (12) 30 pts
2nd John O’Callaghan (13) 30 pts
Fixtures
7th December – Beaufort Golf Club AGM – 8pm sharp at Clubhouse
8th/9th December – Round 4 Winter League – 13 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher.