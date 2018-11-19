Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
ladies club
RESULTS, Sunday 19th November 2018
Very kindly sponsored by Tim Jones Butchers 13 hole Scramble
1st : Elaine O Sullivan (45) & Maire Murphy (32) 26.5
2nd: Cara Fuller (36) & Lorna O Leary ( 36) 32
3rd: Mary Looney ( 36) & Kathleen Rice ( 45) 32.5
Congratulations to all the winners!
The competition on Sunday Nov 25th is an 18 hole mixed foursomes competition very kindly sponsored by Vincent Casey Life & Pensions. This is a shotgun start at 10.30am. The timesheet is now open for this competition.
The prize giving for the following competitions will take place after the mixed at 4.00pm -Vincent Casey Mixed, AIB Hampers, Tim Jones Scramble, Monsignor Hugh O Flaherty/Portwest
Men’s Club Competition Results
Christmas Hampers 2018
Course: Killeen
Handicaps: 0 to 14
Date: 18th November 2018
1st Ger Moroney (10) 38pts
2nd Ryan Kelliher (5) 37pts
3rd Dermot Roche (13) 37pts
4th Seamie O’Connor (14) 37pts
5th Sean Moynihan (5) 36pts
6th Eoin O’Donoghue (7) 36pts
7th Cathal White (12) 36pts
8th Ted Healy (9) 36pts
9th Creagh Courtney (11) 36pts
CSS 34 Pts
Course: Mahony’s Point
Handicaps: 14+
Date: 18th November 2018
1st Seamus Doheny (18) 40pts
2nd Ted O’Sullivan (20) 36pts
3rd Tom Ashe (17) 36pts
4th John Wall (22) 35pts
5th Adam O’Reilly (15) 35pts
6th Gary Long (18) 35pts
7th Padraig Griffin (19) 35pts
8th Pat Casey (27) 35pts
9th Bob Ryan (19) 34pts
CSS 36 Pts
Competition:
Mixed Foursomes sponsored by Vincent Casey Life and Pensions Co. Ltd
SHOTGUN START AT 10.30
Date: 25/11/2018
Course: Mahony’s Point
(BRS now live)
Waterville
Results: 18th November 2018
Competition: Single Stroke
Sponsor. Hogs Head Golf Club
1st Mark Dwyer (10) 67nett
2nd Ger McGillicuddy (19)
72 nett
3rd Ted Foley (16) 72 nett
F/9 Paul Sheehan (7) 34.5 nett
B/9 Abe Huggard (6) 36 nett
Dooks
Ladies Club
AIB Christmas Hamper 18th November 2018 CSS: 72
1st – Caroline Breen (15) = 37 pts
2nd – Rosemary Browne (33) = 37 pts
3rd – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 35 pts
Cat A – Catherine Doyle (13) = 33 pts
Cat B – Mary Curran (21) = 33 pts
Cat C – Dolores Johnston (30) = 33 pts
Mens Club – Bottle Singles – 18 November 2018
Winner Robert Gunning (28) 29 pts
2nd Patrick Riordan (12) 27 pts
3rd Mick Duffy (22) 26 pts c/b
4th Pat Bowler (17) 26 pts c/b
Gross Torlogh Byrnes (7) 25 pts
5th Kevin Guilfoyle (10) 26 pts c/b
6th Gerard Curran (17) 25 pts c/b
Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (11) 23 pts
NEXT WEEKEND – 25 & 26 November 2018 – Keane’s Supervalu Singles -18 Holes Stableford White Markers
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Old Reserves G S
1. Alan Flannery (20) 42pts
2. Patrick Farrell (14) 38pts
3. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 38pts
4. Gearóid Linnane (9) 38pts
Fixture List November:
25th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories
Ross
Results:-
On Nov 17th/18th we held an SS Competition sponsored by the Golf Shop, College St.
The winners were:-
1…….Johnny Brosnan (13) 37.
2……..Renaldas Bendikas (10) 36
3…… Michael J Casey (19) 35
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Men’s Singles Competition 18th November 2018 – Old Course
1st Kevin Enright (19) 38pts.
2nd Tom Scanlon (18) 37pts. (B9 19, B6 13, B3 7)
3rd Eamonn O’Connor (9) 37pts. (B9 19, B6 13, B3 5)
Best Gross Ed Hayes (4) 30pts (B9 17)
4th Bryan Hickey (7) 36pts. (B9 18, B6 14)
Senior Rory Flannery (15) 35pts.
Fixtures:
Sunday 25th November 2018 Mens Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by John J Galvin& Son Ltd – Old Course and Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Tuesday 27th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 22nd November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition 16th November 2018 – Old Course
1st Sighle Henigan (17) 19 pts
2nd Del O’Sullivan (30) 14 pts
3rd Marian Flannery (26) 13 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 23rd November 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Tony Murphy (26) 27 pts
2nd John Lohan (18) 27 pts
3rd Earl McMahon (9) 26 pts
Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Beaufort
(Gent’s Branch)
18th November 2018 – Xmas Hampers – Sponsored by Kate Kearney’s Cottage
1st Shane O’Sullivan (8) 41 pts
2nd Tim Sheehan (15) 40 pts
3rd Bernie Coffey (20) 39 pts
4th Joe Kennedy (4) 39 pts
5th Pat Tangney (21) 38 pts
6th Michael Coffey (18) 38 pts
7th President Pat Quill (18) 38 pts
8th Jim O’Leary (16) 38 pts
9th James Jones (9) 37 pts
10th Padraig O’Sullivan (11) 36 pts
Fixtures
24th/25th November – Round 2 Winter League (13 Hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher.
Tralee
Results.
1.James O’Halloran (6) 33 Points.
2.Sean Corcoran (9) 31 Points.
3.Padraig Moynihan (9) 31 Points.
4.Pat Stack (5) 30 Points
Cards processed 79.
Fixtures:
Tuesday 20th Nov – Singles
Saturday 24th Nov – Casual Golf / Junior Golf
Sunday 25th Nov – Whiskey Singles – 14 Holes
Saturday 1st Dec – Casual Golf
Sunday 2nd Dec – Brandy Scramble
Monday 3rd Dec – Mens AGM Grand Hotel
Saturday 8th Dec – Casual Golf
Sunday 9th December – Scotch Foursomes
Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf
Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – Shot Gun Start & Hamper Presentations
Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm
Ladies results
Sunday 18th November Ladies Xmas Hamper round 2
1st Mary Murphy 32pts
2nd Eleanor Dowd 30pts
3rd Ber Walsh 30pts
Fixtures
Wednesday 21st November 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 25th November Round 3 Christmas Hamper
Castlegregory
RESULTS:
Men’s Club
Sunday 18th November 3person Classic. 1st Michael O’Connor,Eamon Travers,Noel McCoy
2nd, Sean OConnor, Tommy King, Steve Nellings
Ladies Club. Friday November 16th and Sunday 18th, 18 Hole S/f. 1st Joan Cantillon (23) 34pts. 2nd Marion Bourke (28) 29p
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 23rd and Sunday 25th November, 18 Hole Stableford. Friday draw at 9.30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 21st November, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 25th November, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.
Seniors: Thursday22nd November, Christmas Hampers (6 Weeks, 4 Cards to Count, Nov 8th – Dec 13th) , Draw at 9.30 am
The Management AGM is on Friday, 7th December at 7.30 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting i.e. November 23rd. Nomination Forms are available from the Clubhouse.
Castleisland
Seniors
1st Kevin Fitzgerald 27 pts
2nd Des Byrne 22 pts
3rd Paul Geaney 21pts
Mixed Scramble
1st William Galvin, Maire Gleeson.
2nd Mary O’ Sullivan, Elaine Richardson, Annette Galvin,
Result of Xmas hampers week 3
1stTone Brosnan 38pts
2nd Tom McNiece 38pts
3rd Kevin McNamara 37pts
Next week last week of xmas hampers
Shotgun start 9.30 and captain’s dinner after and presentation of outstanding prizes
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Turkey Competition sponsored by Roger O’Sullivan.
1st. Mark Granville (20) 44pts.
2nd. Daragh O’Siochru (10) 43pts.
3rd. Charlie Vaughan (19) 41pts.
Captain John Barry’s away trip to K Club.
Winning Team – John Joe Mahony, Dermot Murphy, Dan Lucey, and Dave Burke
Best weekend individual score – Dan Lucey (39+40) 79pts.
Next weekend Turkey Comp. and Eclectic.
Ladies Results.
Sun 18th. November
3 ball Scramble
Winners Clara Brosnan, Ena O’Brien and Anne Kelly Murphy 58.6
Next Sunday 25th November
15 Hole Stableford
Sponsor Mick and Jimmy’s