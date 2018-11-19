Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

ladies club

RESULTS, Sunday 19th November 2018





Very kindly sponsored by Tim Jones Butchers 13 hole Scramble

1st : Elaine O Sullivan (45) & Maire Murphy (32) 26.5

2nd: Cara Fuller (36) & Lorna O Leary ( 36) 32

3rd: Mary Looney ( 36) & Kathleen Rice ( 45) 32.5

Congratulations to all the winners!

The competition on Sunday Nov 25th is an 18 hole mixed foursomes competition very kindly sponsored by Vincent Casey Life & Pensions. This is a shotgun start at 10.30am. The timesheet is now open for this competition.

The prize giving for the following competitions will take place after the mixed at 4.00pm -Vincent Casey Mixed, AIB Hampers, Tim Jones Scramble, Monsignor Hugh O Flaherty/Portwest

Men’s Club Competition Results

Christmas Hampers 2018

Course: Killeen

Handicaps: 0 to 14

Date: 18th November 2018

1st Ger Moroney (10) 38pts

2nd Ryan Kelliher (5) 37pts

3rd Dermot Roche (13) 37pts

4th Seamie O’Connor (14) 37pts

5th Sean Moynihan (5) 36pts

6th Eoin O’Donoghue (7) 36pts

7th Cathal White (12) 36pts

8th Ted Healy (9) 36pts

9th Creagh Courtney (11) 36pts

CSS 34 Pts

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Course: Mahony’s Point

Handicaps: 14+

Date: 18th November 2018

1st Seamus Doheny (18) 40pts

2nd Ted O’Sullivan (20) 36pts

3rd Tom Ashe (17) 36pts

4th John Wall (22) 35pts

5th Adam O’Reilly (15) 35pts

6th Gary Long (18) 35pts

7th Padraig Griffin (19) 35pts

8th Pat Casey (27) 35pts

9th Bob Ryan (19) 34pts

CSS 36 Pts

Competition:

Mixed Foursomes sponsored by Vincent Casey Life and Pensions Co. Ltd

SHOTGUN START AT 10.30

Date: 25/11/2018

Course: Mahony’s Point

(BRS now live)

Waterville

Results: 18th November 2018

Competition: Single Stroke

Sponsor. Hogs Head Golf Club

1st Mark Dwyer (10) 67nett

2nd Ger McGillicuddy (19)

72 nett

3rd Ted Foley (16) 72 nett

F/9 Paul Sheehan (7) 34.5 nett

B/9 Abe Huggard (6) 36 nett

Dooks

Ladies Club

AIB Christmas Hamper 18th November 2018 CSS: 72

1st – Caroline Breen (15) = 37 pts

2nd – Rosemary Browne (33) = 37 pts

3rd – Aileen Curtayne (23) = 35 pts

Cat A – Catherine Doyle (13) = 33 pts

Cat B – Mary Curran (21) = 33 pts

Cat C – Dolores Johnston (30) = 33 pts

*******************************

Mens Club – Bottle Singles – 18 November 2018

Winner Robert Gunning (28) 29 pts

2nd Patrick Riordan (12) 27 pts

3rd Mick Duffy (22) 26 pts c/b

4th Pat Bowler (17) 26 pts c/b

Gross Torlogh Byrnes (7) 25 pts

5th Kevin Guilfoyle (10) 26 pts c/b

6th Gerard Curran (17) 25 pts c/b

Over 65’s Michael J O’Sullivan (11) 23 pts

NEXT WEEKEND – 25 & 26 November 2018 – Keane’s Supervalu Singles -18 Holes Stableford White Markers

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Old Reserves G S

1. Alan Flannery (20) 42pts

2. Patrick Farrell (14) 38pts

3. Jimmy O’Connor (11) 38pts

4. Gearóid Linnane (9) 38pts

Fixture List November:

25th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories

Ross

Results:-

On Nov 17th/18th we held an SS Competition sponsored by the Golf Shop, College St.

The winners were:-

1…….Johnny Brosnan (13) 37.

2……..Renaldas Bendikas (10) 36

3…… Michael J Casey (19) 35

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Men’s Singles Competition 18th November 2018 – Old Course

1st Kevin Enright (19) 38pts.

2nd Tom Scanlon (18) 37pts. (B9 19, B6 13, B3 7)

3rd Eamonn O’Connor (9) 37pts. (B9 19, B6 13, B3 5)

Best Gross Ed Hayes (4) 30pts (B9 17)

4th Bryan Hickey (7) 36pts. (B9 18, B6 14)

Senior Rory Flannery (15) 35pts.

Fixtures:

Sunday 25th November 2018 Mens Christmas Hamper Shotgun Start Sponsored by John J Galvin& Son Ltd – Old Course and Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Tuesday 27th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 22nd November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition 16th November 2018 – Old Course

1st Sighle Henigan (17) 19 pts

2nd Del O’Sullivan (30) 14 pts

3rd Marian Flannery (26) 13 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 23rd November 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Tony Murphy (26) 27 pts

2nd John Lohan (18) 27 pts

3rd Earl McMahon (9) 26 pts

Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Beaufort

(Gent’s Branch)

18th November 2018 – Xmas Hampers – Sponsored by Kate Kearney’s Cottage

1st Shane O’Sullivan (8) 41 pts

2nd Tim Sheehan (15) 40 pts

3rd Bernie Coffey (20) 39 pts

4th Joe Kennedy (4) 39 pts

5th Pat Tangney (21) 38 pts

6th Michael Coffey (18) 38 pts

7th President Pat Quill (18) 38 pts

8th Jim O’Leary (16) 38 pts

9th James Jones (9) 37 pts

10th Padraig O’Sullivan (11) 36 pts

Fixtures

24th/25th November – Round 2 Winter League (13 Hole Stableford – yellow tees) Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher.

Tralee

Results.

1.James O’Halloran (6) 33 Points.

2.Sean Corcoran (9) 31 Points.

3.Padraig Moynihan (9) 31 Points.

4.Pat Stack (5) 30 Points

Cards processed 79.

Fixtures:

Tuesday 20th Nov – Singles

Saturday 24th Nov – Casual Golf / Junior Golf

Sunday 25th Nov – Whiskey Singles – 14 Holes

Saturday 1st Dec – Casual Golf

Sunday 2nd Dec – Brandy Scramble

Monday 3rd Dec – Mens AGM Grand Hotel

Saturday 8th Dec – Casual Golf

Sunday 9th December – Scotch Foursomes

Saturday 15th December – Casual Golf

Sunday 16th December – Christmas Fun Golf – Shot Gun Start & Hamper Presentations

Thursday 27th December – Sean Walsh AmAm

Ladies results

Sunday 18th November Ladies Xmas Hamper round 2

1st Mary Murphy 32pts

2nd Eleanor Dowd 30pts

3rd Ber Walsh 30pts

Fixtures

Wednesday 21st November 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 25th November Round 3 Christmas Hamper

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Men’s Club

Sunday 18th November 3person Classic. 1st Michael O’Connor,Eamon Travers,Noel McCoy

2nd, Sean OConnor, Tommy King, Steve Nellings

Ladies Club. Friday November 16th and Sunday 18th, 18 Hole S/f. 1st Joan Cantillon (23) 34pts. 2nd Marion Bourke (28) 29p

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 23rd and Sunday 25th November, 18 Hole Stableford. Friday draw at 9.30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 21st November, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 25th November, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.

Seniors: Thursday22nd November, Christmas Hampers (6 Weeks, 4 Cards to Count, Nov 8th – Dec 13th) , Draw at 9.30 am

The Management AGM is on Friday, 7th December at 7.30 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting i.e. November 23rd. Nomination Forms are available from the Clubhouse.

Castleisland

Seniors

1st Kevin Fitzgerald 27 pts

2nd Des Byrne 22 pts

3rd Paul Geaney 21pts

Mixed Scramble

1st William Galvin, Maire Gleeson.

2nd Mary O’ Sullivan, Elaine Richardson, Annette Galvin,

Result of Xmas hampers week 3

1stTone Brosnan 38pts

2nd Tom McNiece 38pts

3rd Kevin McNamara 37pts

Next week last week of xmas hampers

Shotgun start 9.30 and captain’s dinner after and presentation of outstanding prizes

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Turkey Competition sponsored by Roger O’Sullivan.

1st. Mark Granville (20) 44pts.

2nd. Daragh O’Siochru (10) 43pts.

3rd. Charlie Vaughan (19) 41pts.

Captain John Barry’s away trip to K Club.

Winning Team – John Joe Mahony, Dermot Murphy, Dan Lucey, and Dave Burke

Best weekend individual score – Dan Lucey (39+40) 79pts.

Next weekend Turkey Comp. and Eclectic.

Ladies Results.

Sun 18th. November

3 ball Scramble

Winners Clara Brosnan, Ena O’Brien and Anne Kelly Murphy 58.6

Next Sunday 25th November

15 Hole Stableford

Sponsor Mick and Jimmy’s