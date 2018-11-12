Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Men’s Club
Sunday 11th November, 4 Ball (2 score to count, 3 on Par 3’s), 1st Joe McKenna (17), Joe Mulcahy (9), Brian Tess (13) & Eddie Hanafin (10) 93 pts.
Seniors: Thursday 8th November, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O’Sullivan (14) 22 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 16th and Sunday 18th November, 18 Hole Stableford. Friday draw at 9.30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 14th November, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 18th November, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.
Seniors: Thursday 15th November, Christmas Hampers (6 Weeks, 4 Cards to Count, Nov 8th – Dec 13th) , Draw at 9.30 am
The Management AGM is on Friday, 7th December at 7.30 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting i.e. November 23rd. Nomination Forms are available from the Clubhouse.
Castleisland
See below results for Seniors this week,
5/11/18
1st Patsy Sweeney 27pts
2nd Liam Martin 26pts
3rd Domhnall De Barra 26 pts
11/11/18
Xmas Hampers Rd 2 (best 3 of 4 cards)
1st Dan Nelligan 44pts
2nd Liam Collins 40pts
3rd Liam Martin 39pts
Next weeks competition
Xmas Hampers Round 3 (best 3 of 4 cards)
Huge thanks to Garveys Supervalue Castleisland and Kevin and Anne Hanafin on sponsoring the Christmas Hampers .
Waterville
Results: 11th November 2018
Competition: Single Stableford
Sponsor. Club
1st Micheal Donnelly (16) 34pts
2nd
Seamus Kelly (31) 31 pts
3rd John A Casey (19) 31pts
F/9
B/9
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Turkey Singles sponsored by Roger O’Sullivan Butcher cancelled.
Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Mike O’Brien 23pts.
Ladies Results and Fixtures.
Sunday 18th November
15 hole Scramble
Draw at 10.15
Shotgun start 10.30
Sunday 25th November
15 hole Stableford
Sponsor: Mick and Jimmy’s
Sunday 2nd December
15 hole stableford
Sponsor: Marian and David O’Dwyer
Autumn league round 2 is extended to Sunday 25th November
November and December we will also have a 9 hole re-entry
can be played any day and the best score will be taken from each hole at the end of Dec
Wed 21st and 28th is a 2 week Eclectic. Best score will be counted on each hole over the 2 weeks
Killarney
RESULTS Sunday 11th November 2018, Christmas Hampers very kindly sponsored by AIB, Stroke format, held on Mahony’s Point
1st Ciara O Mahony (13) 70
2nd Alicia Burke (12) 71
BG Tracy Eakin (1) 75
3rd Patricia Lynch (25) 71
4th Geraldine Collins (23) 71
5th Sinead Galvin (20) 73
6th Ann Moynihan Rudden (6) 73
7th Maureen Creedon (13)` 73
8th LC Mary Sheehy (2) 75
9th Sharon Ormonde (14) 75
Front 9 Lisa Kerfoot (15) 33.5
Back 9 Aoife Frazer (17) 37.5
Congratulations to all the winners!
Nest weeks competition 18th November will be a 13 hole scramble on Mahony’s
The Sol Golf Gent’s Singles Stableford competition was cancelled at the weekend. The decision was taken for Health & Safety due to lightning. The competition sponsored by Sol Golf will be rescheduled at a later date. This weekend coming sees the staging of the Christmas Hampers competition, kindly sponsored by AIB. There will be three shotguns, with two on Killeen and one on Mahonys. Special thanks must be given to the Ladies club for giving us time on Mahonys, to accommodate the large playing field.
Ross
Results:-
On Nov 10th/11th we held the Annual Christmas Hamper Competition sponsored by the Killarney Race Co.
The winners were:-
1..John O’Sullivan (19) 38.
2..Kevin O’Callaghan (9) 38
3..Ambrose O’Donovan (15) 38
4.. M J Casey (19) 37
5.. Mike Casey 37
6..Seamus O’Donoghue (11) 37
7..Leo Casey (14) 37
Tralee
Results & Fixtures Sunday 11th Singles – Sponsor Naughton/McGrath Solicitors
Results.
1.Domo Lyne (9) 31 Points.
2.Donagh Shanahan (16) 30 Points.
3.Brian Lennon (12) 30 Points.
Cards processed 59.
9 Hole Sunday afternoon Competition.
1.Gerard Griffin (23) 15 Points.
Cards processed 2
Fixtures.
Tuesday 13th – Tuesday Singles
Saturday 17th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf
Sunday 18th – Captain Kevin’s Christmas Hamper. 14 Holes.
Saturday 24th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf
Sunday 25th – Whiskey Singles. – 14 Holes.
Ladies results
Sunday 11th November (Christmas Hamper Round 1)
1st Mary Murphy 29pts
2nd Marion Cahillane 24pts
Fixtures : Wednesday 14th November 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 18th (Christmas Hamper Round 2)
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
125 Mixed Waltz 4th November 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Donal Liston (6), Eamon O’Connor (9), John Guiney (14) & Louise Griffin (17) 99 points
2nd Kevin Frost (10), Dermot Finnan (13), Brendan O’Loinsigh (20) & Patricia Gleeson (27) 93 points
33rd Michael Lucid (11), Marion Kennedy Hogan (12), John O’Halloran (13) & Neilus O’Sullivan (20) 92 points
Men’s Singles Competition 11th November 2018 – Old Course
1st John Guiney (14) 38 pts
2nd Ogie Horgan (18) 37 (B9 20pts)
3rd Tom Joe O Mahony (16) 37 (B9 18pts)
Gross Barry O’Callaghan (4) 27 Gross
4th Brendan Slattery (14) 36 pts (B9 17)
Senior Des O’Donnell (7) 33 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 18th November 2018 Men’s Singles –Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 6th November 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S
1st Ann O’ Connor(10) 28 pts
2nd Eileen K. Ryan (11) 28 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 20th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition 8th November 2018 – Old Course
1st John Shier (18) 38pts.
2nd Billy Farrell (15) 33+1 34pts.
3rd Gerry Murry (14) 31+1 32pts.
4th Tom Scanlon (18) 34-3 31pts.
5th Martin Lucey (19) 33-3 30pts. B5-12
6th Tom M O’Connor (16) 29+1 30pts. B5-11
7th John Maguire (20) 30pts. B5-10
8th Maurice McAuliffe (15) 31-1 30pts.
Gross. Donal Liston (6) 24pts
V. Dan F O’Brien (12) 30-1 29pts. B5-10
S.V. Michael Barrett (17) 30-2 28pts. B5-12
Fixtures:
Thursday 15th November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 16th November 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Martin Leane Glass & Glazing
1. Niall Houlihan (17) 38pts
2. Tomás Anthony Ó Sé (18) 37pts
Fixture List November:
18th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Old Reserves G S
25th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories
Ladies
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil
1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 28pts
2. Kate O’Connor (16) 27pts
3. Elfrieda McNamara (26) 24pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the fifth and final round of the Christmas Hampers competitions and was sponsored by Ardfert Quarries. The 20 hamper winners were
1 Healy, Paddy 89 (After Countback)
2 O’Halloran, Enda 89
3 O’Regan, Denis 88
4 Glavin, Donal 82
5 Roche, Patrick 81
6 Stack, Eamon 80
7 Condon, Mark 68
8 Hayes, Tommy 67
9 O’Connor, Paul 64
10 White, John 61
11 Mc Mahon, Earl 60
12 O’Connor, Joseph 59
13 O’Connor, Dan 58
14 Condon, Declan 56
15 Darcy, Francis 52
16 Dillane, Pat 51
17 Gilbride, Noel 49
18 Young, Martin 47
19 Reidy, Kyle 42
20 Mc Cann, Declan 41
Full details available on masterscoreboard. The
Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
Dooks
AIB Christmas Hamper Singles
11 November 2018
Winner Joe McMahon (13) 40 pts
2nd Batty Foley (13) 37 pts
3rd Karl Falvey (4) 36 pts c/b
4th Ger P O’Connor (13) 36 pts c/b
Gross Seamus Curran (5) 33 pts
5th John Hickie (12) 36 pts c/b
6th Donal Woods (20) 36 pts c/b
Over 65’s Ronan Burke (13) 32 pts
Front 9 Stephen Foley (8) 20 pts
Back 9 Shane O’Sullivan (13) 19 pts
NEXT SUNDAY
18th November 2018
Bottle Sunday -Shotgun start @ 8.15 am
All prize-winners must be present to receive prize
Beaufort
10th/11th November – Round 1 Winter League (13 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher
1st Gearoid Keating (14) 30 pts
2nd Mike Gleeson (13) 29 pts
Fixtures
17th/18th November – Xmas Hampers – Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Kate Kearney’s Cottage