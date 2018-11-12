Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Men’s Club

Sunday 11th November, 4 Ball (2 score to count, 3 on Par 3’s), 1st Joe McKenna (17), Joe Mulcahy (9), Brian Tess (13) & Eddie Hanafin (10) 93 pts.

Seniors: Thursday 8th November, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Jim O’Sullivan (14) 22 pts.





FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 16th and Sunday 18th November, 18 Hole Stableford. Friday draw at 9.30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 14th November, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 18th November, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.

Seniors: Thursday 15th November, Christmas Hampers (6 Weeks, 4 Cards to Count, Nov 8th – Dec 13th) , Draw at 9.30 am

The Management AGM is on Friday, 7th December at 7.30 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting i.e. November 23rd. Nomination Forms are available from the Clubhouse.

Castleisland

See below results for Seniors this week,

5/11/18

1st Patsy Sweeney 27pts

2nd Liam Martin 26pts

3rd Domhnall De Barra 26 pts

11/11/18

Xmas Hampers Rd 2 (best 3 of 4 cards)

1st Dan Nelligan 44pts

2nd Liam Collins 40pts

3rd Liam Martin 39pts

Next weeks competition

Xmas Hampers Round 3 (best 3 of 4 cards)

Huge thanks to Garveys Supervalue Castleisland and Kevin and Anne Hanafin on sponsoring the Christmas Hampers .

Waterville

Results: 11th November 2018

Competition: Single Stableford

Sponsor. Club

1st Micheal Donnelly (16) 34pts

2nd

Seamus Kelly (31) 31 pts

3rd John A Casey (19) 31pts

F/9

B/9

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Turkey Singles sponsored by Roger O’Sullivan Butcher cancelled.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Mike O’Brien 23pts.

Ladies Results and Fixtures.

Sunday 18th November

15 hole Scramble

Draw at 10.15

Shotgun start 10.30

Sunday 25th November

15 hole Stableford

Sponsor: Mick and Jimmy’s

Sunday 2nd December

15 hole stableford

Sponsor: Marian and David O’Dwyer

Autumn league round 2 is extended to Sunday 25th November

November and December we will also have a 9 hole re-entry

can be played any day and the best score will be taken from each hole at the end of Dec

Wed 21st and 28th is a 2 week Eclectic. Best score will be counted on each hole over the 2 weeks

Killarney

RESULTS Sunday 11th November 2018, Christmas Hampers very kindly sponsored by AIB, Stroke format, held on Mahony’s Point

1st Ciara O Mahony (13) 70

2nd Alicia Burke (12) 71

BG Tracy Eakin (1) 75

3rd Patricia Lynch (25) 71

4th Geraldine Collins (23) 71

5th Sinead Galvin (20) 73

6th Ann Moynihan Rudden (6) 73

7th Maureen Creedon (13)` 73

8th LC Mary Sheehy (2) 75

9th Sharon Ormonde (14) 75

Front 9 Lisa Kerfoot (15) 33.5

Back 9 Aoife Frazer (17) 37.5

Congratulations to all the winners!

Nest weeks competition 18th November will be a 13 hole scramble on Mahony’s

The Sol Golf Gent’s Singles Stableford competition was cancelled at the weekend. The decision was taken for Health & Safety due to lightning. The competition sponsored by Sol Golf will be rescheduled at a later date. This weekend coming sees the staging of the Christmas Hampers competition, kindly sponsored by AIB. There will be three shotguns, with two on Killeen and one on Mahonys. Special thanks must be given to the Ladies club for giving us time on Mahonys, to accommodate the large playing field.

Ross

Results:-

On Nov 10th/11th we held the Annual Christmas Hamper Competition sponsored by the Killarney Race Co.

The winners were:-

1..John O’Sullivan (19) 38.

2..Kevin O’Callaghan (9) 38

3..Ambrose O’Donovan (15) 38

4.. M J Casey (19) 37

5.. Mike Casey 37

6..Seamus O’Donoghue (11) 37

7..Leo Casey (14) 37

Tralee

Results & Fixtures Sunday 11th Singles – Sponsor Naughton/McGrath Solicitors

Results.

1.Domo Lyne (9) 31 Points.

2.Donagh Shanahan (16) 30 Points.

3.Brian Lennon (12) 30 Points.

Cards processed 59.

9 Hole Sunday afternoon Competition.

1.Gerard Griffin (23) 15 Points.

Cards processed 2

Fixtures.

Tuesday 13th – Tuesday Singles

Saturday 17th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf

Sunday 18th – Captain Kevin’s Christmas Hamper. 14 Holes.

Saturday 24th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf

Sunday 25th – Whiskey Singles. – 14 Holes.

Ladies results

Sunday 11th November (Christmas Hamper Round 1)

1st Mary Murphy 29pts

2nd Marion Cahillane 24pts

Fixtures : Wednesday 14th November 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 18th (Christmas Hamper Round 2)

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

125 Mixed Waltz 4th November 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Donal Liston (6), Eamon O’Connor (9), John Guiney (14) & Louise Griffin (17) 99 points

2nd Kevin Frost (10), Dermot Finnan (13), Brendan O’Loinsigh (20) & Patricia Gleeson (27) 93 points

33rd Michael Lucid (11), Marion Kennedy Hogan (12), John O’Halloran (13) & Neilus O’Sullivan (20) 92 points

Men’s Singles Competition 11th November 2018 – Old Course

1st John Guiney (14) 38 pts

2nd Ogie Horgan (18) 37 (B9 20pts)

3rd Tom Joe O Mahony (16) 37 (B9 18pts)

Gross Barry O’Callaghan (4) 27 Gross

4th Brendan Slattery (14) 36 pts (B9 17)

Senior Des O’Donnell (7) 33 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 18th November 2018 Men’s Singles –Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 6th November 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S

1st Ann O’ Connor(10) 28 pts

2nd Eileen K. Ryan (11) 28 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 20th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 8th November 2018 – Old Course

1st John Shier (18) 38pts.

2nd Billy Farrell (15) 33+1 34pts.

3rd Gerry Murry (14) 31+1 32pts.

4th Tom Scanlon (18) 34-3 31pts.

5th Martin Lucey (19) 33-3 30pts. B5-12

6th Tom M O’Connor (16) 29+1 30pts. B5-11

7th John Maguire (20) 30pts. B5-10

8th Maurice McAuliffe (15) 31-1 30pts.

Gross. Donal Liston (6) 24pts

V. Dan F O’Brien (12) 30-1 29pts. B5-10

S.V. Michael Barrett (17) 30-2 28pts. B5-12

Fixtures:

Thursday 15th November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 16th November 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Old Course

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Martin Leane Glass & Glazing

1. Niall Houlihan (17) 38pts

2. Tomás Anthony Ó Sé (18) 37pts

Fixture List November:

18th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Old Reserves G S

25th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories

Ladies

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil

1. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (19) 28pts

2. Kate O’Connor (16) 27pts

3. Elfrieda McNamara (26) 24pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the fifth and final round of the Christmas Hampers competitions and was sponsored by Ardfert Quarries. The 20 hamper winners were

1 Healy, Paddy 89 (After Countback)

2 O’Halloran, Enda 89

3 O’Regan, Denis 88

4 Glavin, Donal 82

5 Roche, Patrick 81

6 Stack, Eamon 80

7 Condon, Mark 68

8 Hayes, Tommy 67

9 O’Connor, Paul 64

10 White, John 61

11 Mc Mahon, Earl 60

12 O’Connor, Joseph 59

13 O’Connor, Dan 58

14 Condon, Declan 56

15 Darcy, Francis 52

16 Dillane, Pat 51

17 Gilbride, Noel 49

18 Young, Martin 47

19 Reidy, Kyle 42

20 Mc Cann, Declan 41

Full details available on masterscoreboard. The

Next Sundays competition is a Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

Dooks

AIB Christmas Hamper Singles

11 November 2018

Winner Joe McMahon (13) 40 pts

2nd Batty Foley (13) 37 pts

3rd Karl Falvey (4) 36 pts c/b

4th Ger P O’Connor (13) 36 pts c/b

Gross Seamus Curran (5) 33 pts

5th John Hickie (12) 36 pts c/b

6th Donal Woods (20) 36 pts c/b

Over 65’s Ronan Burke (13) 32 pts

Front 9 Stephen Foley (8) 20 pts

Back 9 Shane O’Sullivan (13) 19 pts

NEXT SUNDAY

18th November 2018

Bottle Sunday -Shotgun start @ 8.15 am

All prize-winners must be present to receive prize

Beaufort

10th/11th November – Round 1 Winter League (13 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butcher

1st Gearoid Keating (14) 30 pts

2nd Mike Gleeson (13) 29 pts

Fixtures

17th/18th November – Xmas Hampers – Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by Kate Kearney’s Cottage