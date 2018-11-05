Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Ladies Club

Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 31st October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke(28)14pts.





Bank Holiday Monday 29th October,18 Hole 4 Person Classic 1st Helen Harty (25), Ger Dowling(15), Marilyn Spillane(34), Mary Sills(28) 97pts. 2nd Mary Ciepierski(37), Brian Ciepierski(19),Joe Ciepierski(25),Pat Goodwin(35)91pts. 3rd Sean O’Connor(A)(17), Sean Spillane(15), Noel Earlie(27), Merlyn O’Connor(17)91pts

Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th November, 18 Hole Single Stableford kindly sponsored by Brookfield College. 1st Carol Shanahan(18)37pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 4th November, 18 Hole 3 Person Classic, 1st Michael Burrows(10) Jim Sullivan (14) Pat O’Donnell(21)90pts, 2nd Joe Mc Kenna(17) Michael O’Connor(12) James O’Connell(15)87pts.

Seniors: Thursday 1st November 1st Eamon Travers(15)20pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 9th and Sunday 11th November, 18 Hole Single Stableford Friday draw at 9:30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 7th November 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 11th November, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.

Seniors: Thursday 8th November, Draw at 9.30 am

Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Tigh Uí Mhurchu, Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh

1. Patrick O’Connor (10) 45pts

2. Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 41pts

3. Aidan O’Connor (10) 41pts

Fixture List November:

11th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Martin Leane Glass & Glazing

18th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Old Reserves G S

25th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories

Ladies

Singles S/Ford (Hampers) Sponsored by David O’Connor Bar & Catering

1. Kate O’Connor (22) 38pts

2. Rosemary Sayers (16) 38pts

3. Orla Barry (23) 37pts

Front Nine. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (26) 22pts

Back Nine. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (37) 17pts

Ross

On Sat, Sun & Mon October 27th, 28th and 29th we held our Open Days with an 18 Hole SS competition sponsored by the Dunloe Lodge..

The winners were:-

1…Sean Moynihan (6) 40.

2…Leo Casey (15) 39.

3…Michael McCarron (14) 38

4… Jimmie Smith (13) 38.

On Nov 3rd/4th:- We held an Open Strokeplay Club Competition.

The winners were :-

1… Michael Courtney (13) 70

2…Renaldas Bendikas (10) 70

3….Seamus McCarthy (17) 71

Best Gross…… Alan Flynn 77

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles

Sponsor Holbein Carpentry and Joinery

1st. David O’Dwyer (Snr.) (16) – 41 pts.

2nd. Philip Duggan (6) – 40 pts. OCB.

3rd. Dan Lucey (16) – 40 pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Larry Kelly – 23pts.

Ladies Results.

Mini Christmas Hamper

Sponsor Patsy Miles.

1st. Joanne Bhamvra (27) 36 points OCB

2nd. Mege Dalton (21) 36 points

3rd. Kim Kennedy (13) 33 points.

Next week Comp. is 15 hole Stableford sponsored by Mick and Jimmy’s. (due to AGM). 2nd round Autumn League also 15 holes

Castleisland

See below this weeks results

Seniors 30/10/2018

1st John Manton 28pts

2nd Tom Lundie 24pts

3rd Mike o Connor 22 pts

Mixed Scramble 31/10/2018

1st William Galvin , Maire Gleeson, Esther Ward,

2nd Mike O’ Connor. Mary Scanlon, Esther Mcarthy

4/11/18

Xmas Hampers best 3 of 4 cards rd 1

1st John Brennan 41pts

2nd Jack Murphy 40pts

3rd Stephen Crookes 40pts

Next weeks competition

Xmas Hampers best 3 of 4 cards rd 2

Killarney

Results Sunday 4th November

Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty 18 Hole stableford, on Killeen, very kindly sponsored by Portwest CSS 35

1st Leila Moloney (17) 39

2nd Maire C Murphy (34) 38

Best gross Amy Arthur (6) 31

3rd Veronique Davern (29) 38

4th Tina O’Sullivan (18) 37 B9

5th Ailish Mulcahy (8) 37

Next weeks competition is the AIB Christmas Hampers, stableford format and will be held on Mahony’s Point

Mens Club

Date: 04/10/2018

Format: Single Stableford

Course: Mahony’s Point

1st Brendan Brosnan (13) 45 pts

2nd John O’Donoghue(J02) (10) 45 pts

3rd Ciaran Fleming (27) 44 pts

4th S C O’Connor(S07) (14) 44 pts

5th Barry O’Leary (10) 43 pts

Best Gross David O’Donoghue 36pts

Cat 2 Russell Fleming (09) 40 pts

Cat 3 Tadhg O’Keeffe (14) 40 pts

Cat 4 Michael Coleman (22) 43 pts

Competition Scratch Score : 38 pts.

Please note:

In light of increased numbers playing Mens’ club competitions, the time involved in processing scorecards has increased dramatically. A number of entrants are not adding up scores on their scorecards at all, and leaving it for the Committee member on duty to determine their scores. Totals for the front nine, back nine and overall should always be included on your scorecard.

When scores are not added on the scorecard, it creates some difficulty for the officer on duty, and they often have to manually calculate the entire card, so that the scorecards can be sorted properly, in order of scores returned.

We would sincerely appreciate your help in this matter for future competitions.

Kind Regards,

Men’s Club Committee

Upcoming Competition

Date: 11/11/2018

Format: Single Stableford

Course: Killeen

2 x shotguns – 08:30 and 12:30

** (BRS going live 7th Nov at 19:00)**

**********************************************************

Date: 18/11/2018

Format: Single Stableford

Course: Killeen

2 x shotguns – 08:30 and 12:30

0 to 14 h/c

********************

Date: 18/11/2018

Format: Single Stableford

Course: Mahony’s Point

One shotgun – 08:30

15+ h/c

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 4th November 2018

Sponsored by: O’Sullivans Bakery, Killorglin

1st John O’Neill(3) 40 pts

2nd Patrick Murphy (23) 38 pts

3rd Pat Everett (15) 38 pts

F9 Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 20 pts

B9 Jim Browne (24) 21 pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the fourth round of the Christmas Hampers competitions. The Top 10 after Sunday are

1 Roche, Patrick 74

2 O’Regan, Denis 70

3 Glavin, Donal 69

4 O’Halloran, Enda 67

5 Stack, Eamon 65

6 Healy, Paddy 57

7 O’Connor, Paul 54

8 O’Connor, Dan 53

9 Gilbride, Noel 49

10 Hayes, Tommy 48

Next Sundays competition is the fifth and final round of the Christmas Hampers. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.

Tralee

Sunday 4th – 14 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan.

Results

1st Luke Walsh (3) 33Pts

2nd Domo Lyne (7) 31Pts

3rd Peter Naughton (6)31Pts

4rd Brendan Kenny (9)31Pts

71 Cards

9 Hole

1st Simon Benner (12) 18 Pts

7 Cards

Fixtures

Tuesday 6th – Tues Singles (Limited Tee Times)

Saturday 10th Casual Golf & Junior Golf

Sunday 11th –14 Holes. Hamper by Naughton/McGrath

Tuesday 13th – Tuesday Singles

Saturday 17th – Casual Golf

Sunday 18th – Captain Kevin’s Christmas Hamper. 14 Holes.

Ladies results

Wednesday 31st October Club singles

1. Ann O Sullivan (33) 39pts

2. Michelle Moore (26).38pts

Sunday 4th November (14 holes)

1st Margaret O Donoghue (29) 29pts

2nd Maura Shanahan (17) 28pts

9 Hole Qualifying

1st Claire Benner (25) 21pts

Fixtures :

9 Hole re-entry Wednesday 7th to Tuesday 13th 9 hole re-entry

Sunday 11th November Christmas Hamper Rd 1 (14 holes)

Dooks

Ivertec Broadband Singles – 3 & 4 November 2018

Winner Martin Daly (5) 41 pts c/b

2nd Denis McGillycuddy (5) 41 pts

3rd Garry McGrath (15) 40 pts

4th Austin Shaughnessy (13) 39 pts

Gross Karl Falvey (4) 36 pts

5th Christy O’Mahony (16) 38 pts c/b

6th Patrick Riordan (12) 38 pts

Over 65’s Sean A O’Sullivan (21) 34 pts

Front 9 Jimmy O’Shea (14) 23 pts

Back 9 David Gillespie (15) 20 pts

NEXT SUNDAY – 11th November 2018 – AIB Christmas Hamper

*********************************

Ladies Club – Results

Jacks Coastguard Restaurant – Sunday 4th November 2018. CSS: 74

1st – Tracy Eakin (1) = 39 pts

2nd – Mary Bowler (21) = 34 pts

3rd – Nuala Curran (30) = 34 pts

Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts

Cat B – Louise Farrell (26) = 34 pts

Cat C – Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 29 pts

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th November 2018 Mens Singles –Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday Competition 30th October 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Angela Ryan(28) 29 pts

2nd Maureen Culhane(24) 28 pts(bk 9 -11pts)

3rd Louise Griffin(17) 28 pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 13th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 1st November 2018 – Old Course

1st Martin Lucey (19) 30pts. B3-7

2nd Tim Nolan (21) 30pts.

3rd Noel Kneafsey (18) 30-1 29pts. B5-11

4th P.J. Houlihan (15 ) 28+1 29pts. B5-8

5th Sean Stack (23) 27+2 29pts.

6th Dan F O’Brien (12) 29-1 28pts. B5-11

7th Vincent O’Kelly (16) 29-1 28pts. B1-3

8th Frank Whelan (21) 30-2 28pts.

Gross. Frank Dore 25pts

V. John Quirke (12) 28-1 27pts.

S.V. John Fox (16) 26+2 28pts. B3-3

Fixtures:

Thursday 7th November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 9th November 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

3rd/4th November – Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by The Golf Shop, Killarney

1st Timothy O’Neill (18) 40 pts

2nd John Looney (13) 40 pts

3rd Gabhan O’Loughlin (12) 38 pts

Fixtures

10th/11th November – Round 1 Winter League ( 13 Hole Stableford)(yellow tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butchers

(Ladies Branch)

3rd/4th November – Xmas Hampers (13 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Ger Lee

1st Una Moroney (22) 23 pts

2nd Eileen Sugrue (26) 21 pts

3rd Mary O’Shea (24) 19 pts

Fixtures

16th December – Flock & Bottle (Bring a prize)