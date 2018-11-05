Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Ladies Club
Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 31st October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marion Bourke(28)14pts.
Bank Holiday Monday 29th October,18 Hole 4 Person Classic 1st Helen Harty (25), Ger Dowling(15), Marilyn Spillane(34), Mary Sills(28) 97pts. 2nd Mary Ciepierski(37), Brian Ciepierski(19),Joe Ciepierski(25),Pat Goodwin(35)91pts. 3rd Sean O’Connor(A)(17), Sean Spillane(15), Noel Earlie(27), Merlyn O’Connor(17)91pts
Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th November, 18 Hole Single Stableford kindly sponsored by Brookfield College. 1st Carol Shanahan(18)37pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 4th November, 18 Hole 3 Person Classic, 1st Michael Burrows(10) Jim Sullivan (14) Pat O’Donnell(21)90pts, 2nd Joe Mc Kenna(17) Michael O’Connor(12) James O’Connell(15)87pts.
Seniors: Thursday 1st November 1st Eamon Travers(15)20pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 9th and Sunday 11th November, 18 Hole Single Stableford Friday draw at 9:30 am, Sunday Shotgun Start – Sign in at 8.30 am.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 7th November 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 11th November, Shotgun Start, sign in at 8.30 am.
Seniors: Thursday 8th November, Draw at 9.30 am
Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Tigh Uí Mhurchu, Baile ‘n Fheirtéaraigh
1. Patrick O’Connor (10) 45pts
2. Seán Ó Coileáin (18) 41pts
3. Aidan O’Connor (10) 41pts
Fixture List November:
11th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Martin Leane Glass & Glazing
18th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Old Reserves G S
25th Singles S/Ford / Hampers Sponsored by Moneygall Glazing Accessories
Ladies
Singles S/Ford (Hampers) Sponsored by David O’Connor Bar & Catering
1. Kate O’Connor (22) 38pts
2. Rosemary Sayers (16) 38pts
3. Orla Barry (23) 37pts
Front Nine. Siobhán Uí Mhurchu (26) 22pts
Back Nine. Padraigín Uí Shithigh (37) 17pts
Ross
On Sat, Sun & Mon October 27th, 28th and 29th we held our Open Days with an 18 Hole SS competition sponsored by the Dunloe Lodge..
The winners were:-
1…Sean Moynihan (6) 40.
2…Leo Casey (15) 39.
3…Michael McCarron (14) 38
4… Jimmie Smith (13) 38.
On Nov 3rd/4th:- We held an Open Strokeplay Club Competition.
The winners were :-
1… Michael Courtney (13) 70
2…Renaldas Bendikas (10) 70
3….Seamus McCarthy (17) 71
Best Gross…… Alan Flynn 77
Kenmare
Men’s Results.
18 Hole Singles
Sponsor Holbein Carpentry and Joinery
1st. David O’Dwyer (Snr.) (16) – 41 pts.
2nd. Philip Duggan (6) – 40 pts. OCB.
3rd. Dan Lucey (16) – 40 pts.
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Larry Kelly – 23pts.
Ladies Results.
Mini Christmas Hamper
Sponsor Patsy Miles.
1st. Joanne Bhamvra (27) 36 points OCB
2nd. Mege Dalton (21) 36 points
3rd. Kim Kennedy (13) 33 points.
Next week Comp. is 15 hole Stableford sponsored by Mick and Jimmy’s. (due to AGM). 2nd round Autumn League also 15 holes
Castleisland
See below this weeks results
Seniors 30/10/2018
1st John Manton 28pts
2nd Tom Lundie 24pts
3rd Mike o Connor 22 pts
Mixed Scramble 31/10/2018
1st William Galvin , Maire Gleeson, Esther Ward,
2nd Mike O’ Connor. Mary Scanlon, Esther Mcarthy
4/11/18
Xmas Hampers best 3 of 4 cards rd 1
1st John Brennan 41pts
2nd Jack Murphy 40pts
3rd Stephen Crookes 40pts
Next weeks competition
Xmas Hampers best 3 of 4 cards rd 2
Killarney
Results Sunday 4th November
Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty 18 Hole stableford, on Killeen, very kindly sponsored by Portwest CSS 35
1st Leila Moloney (17) 39
2nd Maire C Murphy (34) 38
Best gross Amy Arthur (6) 31
3rd Veronique Davern (29) 38
4th Tina O’Sullivan (18) 37 B9
5th Ailish Mulcahy (8) 37
Next weeks competition is the AIB Christmas Hampers, stableford format and will be held on Mahony’s Point
Mens Club
Date: 04/10/2018
Format: Single Stableford
Course: Mahony’s Point
1st Brendan Brosnan (13) 45 pts
2nd John O’Donoghue(J02) (10) 45 pts
3rd Ciaran Fleming (27) 44 pts
4th S C O’Connor(S07) (14) 44 pts
5th Barry O’Leary (10) 43 pts
Best Gross David O’Donoghue 36pts
Cat 2 Russell Fleming (09) 40 pts
Cat 3 Tadhg O’Keeffe (14) 40 pts
Cat 4 Michael Coleman (22) 43 pts
Competition Scratch Score : 38 pts.
Please note:
In light of increased numbers playing Mens’ club competitions, the time involved in processing scorecards has increased dramatically. A number of entrants are not adding up scores on their scorecards at all, and leaving it for the Committee member on duty to determine their scores. Totals for the front nine, back nine and overall should always be included on your scorecard.
When scores are not added on the scorecard, it creates some difficulty for the officer on duty, and they often have to manually calculate the entire card, so that the scorecards can be sorted properly, in order of scores returned.
We would sincerely appreciate your help in this matter for future competitions.
Kind Regards,
Men’s Club Committee
Upcoming Competition
Date: 11/11/2018
Format: Single Stableford
Course: Killeen
2 x shotguns – 08:30 and 12:30
** (BRS going live 7th Nov at 19:00)**
**********************************************************
Date: 18/11/2018
Format: Single Stableford
Course: Killeen
2 x shotguns – 08:30 and 12:30
0 to 14 h/c
********************
Date: 18/11/2018
Format: Single Stableford
Course: Mahony’s Point
One shotgun – 08:30
15+ h/c
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 4th November 2018
Sponsored by: O’Sullivans Bakery, Killorglin
1st John O’Neill(3) 40 pts
2nd Patrick Murphy (23) 38 pts
3rd Pat Everett (15) 38 pts
F9 Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 20 pts
B9 Jim Browne (24) 21 pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the fourth round of the Christmas Hampers competitions. The Top 10 after Sunday are
1 Roche, Patrick 74
2 O’Regan, Denis 70
3 Glavin, Donal 69
4 O’Halloran, Enda 67
5 Stack, Eamon 65
6 Healy, Paddy 57
7 O’Connor, Paul 54
8 O’Connor, Dan 53
9 Gilbride, Noel 49
10 Hayes, Tommy 48
Next Sundays competition is the fifth and final round of the Christmas Hampers. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.
Tralee
Sunday 4th – 14 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan.
Results
1st Luke Walsh (3) 33Pts
2nd Domo Lyne (7) 31Pts
3rd Peter Naughton (6)31Pts
4rd Brendan Kenny (9)31Pts
71 Cards
9 Hole
1st Simon Benner (12) 18 Pts
7 Cards
Fixtures
Tuesday 6th – Tues Singles (Limited Tee Times)
Saturday 10th Casual Golf & Junior Golf
Sunday 11th –14 Holes. Hamper by Naughton/McGrath
Tuesday 13th – Tuesday Singles
Saturday 17th – Casual Golf
Sunday 18th – Captain Kevin’s Christmas Hamper. 14 Holes.
Ladies results
Wednesday 31st October Club singles
1. Ann O Sullivan (33) 39pts
2. Michelle Moore (26).38pts
Sunday 4th November (14 holes)
1st Margaret O Donoghue (29) 29pts
2nd Maura Shanahan (17) 28pts
9 Hole Qualifying
1st Claire Benner (25) 21pts
Fixtures :
9 Hole re-entry Wednesday 7th to Tuesday 13th 9 hole re-entry
Sunday 11th November Christmas Hamper Rd 1 (14 holes)
Dooks
Ivertec Broadband Singles – 3 & 4 November 2018
Winner Martin Daly (5) 41 pts c/b
2nd Denis McGillycuddy (5) 41 pts
3rd Garry McGrath (15) 40 pts
4th Austin Shaughnessy (13) 39 pts
Gross Karl Falvey (4) 36 pts
5th Christy O’Mahony (16) 38 pts c/b
6th Patrick Riordan (12) 38 pts
Over 65’s Sean A O’Sullivan (21) 34 pts
Front 9 Jimmy O’Shea (14) 23 pts
Back 9 David Gillespie (15) 20 pts
NEXT SUNDAY – 11th November 2018 – AIB Christmas Hamper
*********************************
Ladies Club – Results
Jacks Coastguard Restaurant – Sunday 4th November 2018. CSS: 74
1st – Tracy Eakin (1) = 39 pts
2nd – Mary Bowler (21) = 34 pts
3rd – Nuala Curran (30) = 34 pts
Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 34 pts
Cat B – Louise Farrell (26) = 34 pts
Cat C – Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 29 pts
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 11th November 2018 Mens Singles –Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday Competition 30th October 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Angela Ryan(28) 29 pts
2nd Maureen Culhane(24) 28 pts(bk 9 -11pts)
3rd Louise Griffin(17) 28 pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 13th November 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition 1st November 2018 – Old Course
1st Martin Lucey (19) 30pts. B3-7
2nd Tim Nolan (21) 30pts.
3rd Noel Kneafsey (18) 30-1 29pts. B5-11
4th P.J. Houlihan (15 ) 28+1 29pts. B5-8
5th Sean Stack (23) 27+2 29pts.
6th Dan F O’Brien (12) 29-1 28pts. B5-11
7th Vincent O’Kelly (16) 29-1 28pts. B1-3
8th Frank Whelan (21) 30-2 28pts.
Gross. Frank Dore 25pts
V. John Quirke (12) 28-1 27pts.
S.V. John Fox (16) 26+2 28pts. B3-3
Fixtures:
Thursday 7th November 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 9th November 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
3rd/4th November – Stableford (yellow tees) – Sponsored by The Golf Shop, Killarney
1st Timothy O’Neill (18) 40 pts
2nd John Looney (13) 40 pts
3rd Gabhan O’Loughlin (12) 38 pts
Fixtures
10th/11th November – Round 1 Winter League ( 13 Hole Stableford)(yellow tees) – Sponsored by Tim Jones Butchers
(Ladies Branch)
3rd/4th November – Xmas Hampers (13 Hole Stableford) – Sponsored by Ger Lee
1st Una Moroney (22) 23 pts
2nd Eileen Sugrue (26) 21 pts
3rd Mary O’Shea (24) 19 pts
Fixtures
16th December – Flock & Bottle (Bring a prize)