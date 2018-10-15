Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
Ladies Club
Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke kindly sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 1st Karen Tess (17) 71 Nett.
Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 10th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marilyn Spillane
Men’s Club
Sunday 14th October, Master Classic Final: 1st Colin O’Sullivan (12) 66 Nett, 2nd John Flynn (18) 70 Nett, 3rd Pat Doody (7) 72 Nett, Front 9: Pat Mulcahy (12) 35.00, Back 9: Tom Leen (15) 34.5
Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke, 1st Steven Neillings (13) 65 Nett, 2nd Joseph Mulcahy (9) 69 Nett., 3rd Sean O’Connor, A (17) 71 Nett.
Seniors: Thursday 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Leen (7) 20 pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 19th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Marion Bourke. Draw at 10 am.
Sunday 21st October, Fermoyle Cup – Mixed 4 Ball. Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 17th October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday 21st October, Fermoyle Cup – Mixed 4 Ball. Timesheet.
Seniors: Seniors Captains Prize, Thursday 18th October, Shotgun start. Draw at 9.30 am
Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.
Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.
Waterville
18 hole Singles S/Ford 14th October 2018
Sponsored by: Mike O’Sullivan Car Sales
1st David Farrell (11) 41pts
2nd Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 39 pts
3rd John O’Neill (3) 36 pts
F9 Patrick Fogerty (23) 21 pts
B9 Michael McSweeney (18) 19 pts
Ross
On Sat/Sunday Oct 13th/14th we held an SS competition
The winners were:-
1..Renaldas Bendikas (10) 39.
2..Michael J Casey (19) 39.
Killarney
RESULTS SUNDAY 14th OCTOBER 2018
Today’s competition was very kindly sponsored by Dave Keating it was stableford format .
1st Mary O’Rourke (22) 42 points
2nd Corrina Griffin (6) 42 points
Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 36 points
3rd Geraldine Collins (24) 41 points
4th Amy Arthur. (6) 40 points
5th Margaret Campion (8) 39 points
6th Sharon Ormonde (14) 39 points
Next sunday 21st October will be a stableford format on Killeen and is kindly sponsored by Castlerosse Hotel, Killarney.
RESULTS LADY CAPTAIN SHEILA CHARITY DAY
1st Sighle Hennigan (Ballybunion) 57pts
Norma Moran (Ballybunion)
2nd Noreen Sheahan (Killarney) 53pts
Marie Murphy
3rd Rosie Lane (Dooks) 49pts
Delia Foley (Dooks)
4th Oigie O’Sullivan (Dooks) 48pts
Breda Duggan (Killarney)
Men’s Club
Date: 14/10/2018
Format: Single Stableford (GOY)
Course: Killeen
1st Ted Healy (11) 43pts
2nd John O’Callaghan (22) 41pts
3rd Barry Linehan (24) 40pts
4th Marcus Treacy (14) 39pts
5th Damien Hickey (12) 39pts
Best Gross David O’Callaghan 31pts
Cat 2 Eoin O’Donoghue (7) 36pts
Cat 3 James Arthur (13) 38pts
Cat 4 Seamus Doheny (19) 37pts
Upcoming Competition
Date: 21/10/2018
Format: VPar
Course: Mahony’s Point
2 x shotguns – 08:20 and 12:30
** (BRS goes live 17/10/2018) at 19:00**
Congratulations to Matt Leacy who has won Golfer of the Year 2018!
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Windmill Glazing
1. Patrick Farrell (14) 41pts
2. John O’Connor (12) 38pts
3. Thomas Ashe (5) 38pts
Fixture List October:
21st Singles V/Par Sponsored by Dónal Ó Catháin
27th AGM
28th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire
29th Gents Open Singles S/Ford
Ladies
13 Hole Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Barbara Carroll
1. Nora Joyce (18) 30pts
2. Mary Murphy (22) 26pts
3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (19) 25pts
Ladies Fixture List October:
24th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Ann Long & Patsy Uí Shithigh
27th AGM
29th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald
31st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the first round of the Christmas Hampers competitions. The Top 10 after Sunday are
1 Glavin, Donal 32
2 O’Regan, Denis 25
3 Dillane, Pat 22
4 Hayes, Tommy 21
5 Roche, Patrick 20
6 O’Connor, Terry 19
7 O’Connor, Dan 18
8 O’Connor, Paul 17
9 Healy, Paddy 16
10 Stack, Eamon 15
Next Sundays competition is the second round of the Christmas Hampers. The hamper competitions will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.
Tralee
Master Classic Final/Playoff Sponsored by the Kerryman 14th October & Club Singles
Results
1st: Domo Lyne (10) 41 Points
2nd: Jim O’Donovan (6) 38 Points
3rd Colm Sheehy (16) 38
29 Cards processed.
Club Singles 14th October
1st Ger MacNamara (15) 40 Points
2nd Shane Durran (21) 37 Points
3rd Pat Prendeville (13) 37 Points
36 Cards Processed
9 Hole Sunday Afternoon Competition
Kieran T Dinan (20) 20 Points
7 Cards Processed
Fixtures.
October.
Tuesday 16th- Tuesday Singles( Limited Tee Times)
Saturday 20th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 21st – Club Singles – Sponsor Ryle Menswear. ( Diary change).
Tues 23rd- Tuesday Singles- (Limited Tee Times)
Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.
Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet is open.
Tuesday 30th- Tuesday Singles (Limited Tee Times)
November.
Saturday 3rd – Casual Golf / Junior Golf. Captains Dinner at the Rose Hotel.
Sunday 4th – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan.
Kenmare
Result GOTY Round 6
1st Flor O’Donoghue (16) -69 nett
2nd Padraig O’Shea (11) -69 nett (OCB)
3rd Peter Cronin (21) -70 nett (OCB)
Thursday 9holes Winner Bertie MCswiney -23 pts
Ladies Result
18 Hole S/f
1st Margaret Hanley (18) -33pts
Next w/e Christmas Hamper (Names for draw, please)
Ballybunion
Mens Competitions:
Mens Singles – Sunday 14th October 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 70
1st Pat Lucid (20) 43pts
2nd Brian Slattery (5) 41pts
3rd Padraig Murphy (16) 40pts (B9-21)
Gross Peter Sheehan (-1) 36pts
4th James O’Callaghan (5) 40pts (B9-20)
Senior John Maguire (20) 37pts
Men’s Masters – Sunday 14th October 2018 – Old Course C.S.S.74
1st Tom Joe O’Mahony (17) 73pts (B9-30)
2nd Adrian Walsh (5) 73pts (B9-36)
3rd Senan Carroll (1) 74pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st October 2018 Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition Tuesday 9th October 2018 – Old Course CSS 76 R/O
1st Eithne O’Halloran(21)
74 nett
2nd Catriona Corrigan(11)
77nett [B9]
3rd Mary Sheehy(3)
77 nett
Ladies Sunday Scramble 14th October 2018 – Old Course
1st Susan Gilmore Kettler, Anne Marie Healy, Mary Beary 66.3 pts Nett
2nd Janet Horan, Jean Liston, Mags O’Sullivan 66.4 pts Nett
Fixtures:
Sunday 21st October 2018 Ladies Masters Sponsored by Mary Horgan Properties – Old Course
Tuesday 23rd October 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition 11th October 2018 – Old Course
1st Tom Scanlon (18) 32-1 32 pts
2nd Michael P O’Farrell (22) 31-2 29 pts
3rd Didgie O’Connor (18) 27 pts
4th Noel Morkan (20) 28-2 26 pts B5-14
5th Finbarr O’Keeffe (19) 27-1 26 pts B5-10
6th Joe Costello (21) 29-3 26 pts B5-9
7th Michael D O’Sullivan (19) 22+4 26 pts
8th Brendan O’Neill (16) 26-1 25 pts B5-9
Gross Donal Liston (6) 21 pts
V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 22+2 24 pts
S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (16) 24 pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 18th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 19th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Ladies Club – Kerry Woollen Mills Flag Day – 14th October 2018
1st – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 72
2nd – Rosie Lane (14) = 72
3rd – Rosemary Browne (33) = 73
Mens Club – WINTER MEDAL 13 & 14 October
1ST – DANIEL MCGILLYCUDDY (4) 67 nett C/B
2ND – TORLOGH BYRNES (8) 67 nett
Next Weekend SAT/SUN 20th / 21st October – ASHES BAR SINGLES
Castleisland
Seniors 08/10/2018
1st Mike o Connor 25 pts
2nd Jack Ahern 25 pts
3rd Domhnall De Barra 24 pts
Mixed Scramble 10/10/2018
1st Esther Ward , Annette Galvin, Mick O’ Connor, William Galvin.
2nd Mary O’ Sullivan, Catherine Mcgrory, Jer Long, Con Murphy.
Final day of Mixed Scramble for 2018 is next Wednesday please support .
Results of 2 man scramble
1st Sean Cronin & Seamus W O’Neill 53pts
2nd Des Byrne and Willie Galvin 53pts
Next week competition
18 hole stableford white Tee GOY & Final of the Medal Champion Playoff
Last chance to qualify for Master Classic GOY ( top 40 to qualify )
Beaufort
(Gents Branch)
13th/14th October – 18 hole Stableford sponsored by Randles Court Hotel
1st Jim O’Leary (17) 39 pts
2nd Austin Rooney (22) 36 pts
3rd Tom O’Leary (20) 36 pts
Fixtures
20th/21st October – 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Calor Gas & CRL Oil
(Ladies Branch)
13th/14th October – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noreen Kinsella
1st Teresa Clifford (29) 30 pts
2nd Joan O’Sullivan (21) 23 pts
3rd Irene McCarthy (23) 21 pts
2018 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Catherine Murphy
Winner: Karen Spence
Charity Rumble – Winners: Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee (33), Mary O’Shea (33) and Noeleen Mackessy (24) 76 pts
Fixtures
20th/21st October – Christmas Fayre – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Mary O’Shea
