Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

Ladies Club

Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke kindly sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 1st Karen Tess (17) 71 Nett.

Over 50’s Ladies: Wednesday 10th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Marilyn Spillane





Men’s Club

Sunday 14th October, Master Classic Final: 1st Colin O’Sullivan (12) 66 Nett, 2nd John Flynn (18) 70 Nett, 3rd Pat Doody (7) 72 Nett, Front 9: Pat Mulcahy (12) 35.00, Back 9: Tom Leen (15) 34.5

Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke, 1st Steven Neillings (13) 65 Nett, 2nd Joseph Mulcahy (9) 69 Nett., 3rd Sean O’Connor, A (17) 71 Nett.

Seniors: Thursday 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Leen (7) 20 pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 19th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Marion Bourke. Draw at 10 am.

Sunday 21st October, Fermoyle Cup – Mixed 4 Ball. Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 17th October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 21st October, Fermoyle Cup – Mixed 4 Ball. Timesheet.

Seniors: Seniors Captains Prize, Thursday 18th October, Shotgun start. Draw at 9.30 am

Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse.

Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.

Waterville

18 hole Singles S/Ford 14th October 2018

Sponsored by: Mike O’Sullivan Car Sales

1st David Farrell (11) 41pts

2nd Dominic McGillicuddy (5) 39 pts

3rd John O’Neill (3) 36 pts

F9 Patrick Fogerty (23) 21 pts

B9 Michael McSweeney (18) 19 pts

Ross

On Sat/Sunday Oct 13th/14th we held an SS competition

The winners were:-

1..Renaldas Bendikas (10) 39.

2..Michael J Casey (19) 39.

Killarney

RESULTS SUNDAY 14th OCTOBER 2018

Today’s competition was very kindly sponsored by Dave Keating it was stableford format .

1st Mary O’Rourke (22) 42 points

2nd Corrina Griffin (6) 42 points

Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 36 points

3rd Geraldine Collins (24) 41 points

4th Amy Arthur. (6) 40 points

5th Margaret Campion (8) 39 points

6th Sharon Ormonde (14) 39 points

Next sunday 21st October will be a stableford format on Killeen and is kindly sponsored by Castlerosse Hotel, Killarney.

RESULTS LADY CAPTAIN SHEILA CHARITY DAY

1st Sighle Hennigan (Ballybunion) 57pts

Norma Moran (Ballybunion)

2nd Noreen Sheahan (Killarney) 53pts

Marie Murphy

3rd Rosie Lane (Dooks) 49pts

Delia Foley (Dooks)

4th Oigie O’Sullivan (Dooks) 48pts

Breda Duggan (Killarney)

Men’s Club

Date: 14/10/2018

Format: Single Stableford (GOY)

Course: Killeen

1st Ted Healy (11) 43pts

2nd John O’Callaghan (22) 41pts

3rd Barry Linehan (24) 40pts

4th Marcus Treacy (14) 39pts

5th Damien Hickey (12) 39pts

Best Gross David O’Callaghan 31pts

Cat 2 Eoin O’Donoghue (7) 36pts

Cat 3 James Arthur (13) 38pts

Cat 4 Seamus Doheny (19) 37pts

Upcoming Competition

Date: 21/10/2018

Format: VPar

Course: Mahony’s Point

2 x shotguns – 08:20 and 12:30

** (BRS goes live 17/10/2018) at 19:00**

Congratulations to Matt Leacy who has won Golfer of the Year 2018!

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Windmill Glazing

1. Patrick Farrell (14) 41pts

2. John O’Connor (12) 38pts

3. Thomas Ashe (5) 38pts

Fixture List October:

21st Singles V/Par Sponsored by Dónal Ó Catháin

27th AGM

28th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire

29th Gents Open Singles S/Ford

Ladies

13 Hole Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

1. Nora Joyce (18) 30pts

2. Mary Murphy (22) 26pts

3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (19) 25pts

Ladies Fixture List October:

24th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Ann Long & Patsy Uí Shithigh

27th AGM

29th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald

31st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the first round of the Christmas Hampers competitions. The Top 10 after Sunday are

1 Glavin, Donal 32

2 O’Regan, Denis 25

3 Dillane, Pat 22

4 Hayes, Tommy 21

5 Roche, Patrick 20

6 O’Connor, Terry 19

7 O’Connor, Dan 18

8 O’Connor, Paul 17

9 Healy, Paddy 16

10 Stack, Eamon 15

Next Sundays competition is the second round of the Christmas Hampers. The hamper competitions will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.

Tralee

Master Classic Final/Playoff Sponsored by the Kerryman 14th October & Club Singles

Results

1st: Domo Lyne (10) 41 Points

2nd: Jim O’Donovan (6) 38 Points

3rd Colm Sheehy (16) 38

29 Cards processed.

Club Singles 14th October

1st Ger MacNamara (15) 40 Points

2nd Shane Durran (21) 37 Points

3rd Pat Prendeville (13) 37 Points

36 Cards Processed

9 Hole Sunday Afternoon Competition

Kieran T Dinan (20) 20 Points

7 Cards Processed

Fixtures.

October.

Tuesday 16th- Tuesday Singles( Limited Tee Times)

Saturday 20th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 21st – Club Singles – Sponsor Ryle Menswear. ( Diary change).

Tues 23rd- Tuesday Singles- (Limited Tee Times)

Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.

Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet is open.

Tuesday 30th- Tuesday Singles (Limited Tee Times)

November.

Saturday 3rd – Casual Golf / Junior Golf. Captains Dinner at the Rose Hotel.

Sunday 4th – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan.

Kenmare

Result GOTY Round 6

1st Flor O’Donoghue (16) -69 nett

2nd Padraig O’Shea (11) -69 nett (OCB)

3rd Peter Cronin (21) -70 nett (OCB)

Thursday 9holes Winner Bertie MCswiney -23 pts

Ladies Result

18 Hole S/f

1st Margaret Hanley (18) -33pts

Next w/e Christmas Hamper (Names for draw, please)

Ballybunion

Mens Competitions:

Mens Singles – Sunday 14th October 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S. 70

1st Pat Lucid (20) 43pts

2nd Brian Slattery (5) 41pts

3rd Padraig Murphy (16) 40pts (B9-21)

Gross Peter Sheehan (-1) 36pts

4th James O’Callaghan (5) 40pts (B9-20)

Senior John Maguire (20) 37pts

Men’s Masters – Sunday 14th October 2018 – Old Course C.S.S.74

1st Tom Joe O’Mahony (17) 73pts (B9-30)

2nd Adrian Walsh (5) 73pts (B9-36)

3rd Senan Carroll (1) 74pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st October 2018 Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition Tuesday 9th October 2018 – Old Course CSS 76 R/O

1st Eithne O’Halloran(21)

74 nett

2nd Catriona Corrigan(11)

77nett [B9]

3rd Mary Sheehy(3)

77 nett

Ladies Sunday Scramble 14th October 2018 – Old Course

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler, Anne Marie Healy, Mary Beary 66.3 pts Nett

2nd Janet Horan, Jean Liston, Mags O’Sullivan 66.4 pts Nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st October 2018 Ladies Masters Sponsored by Mary Horgan Properties – Old Course

Tuesday 23rd October 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 11th October 2018 – Old Course

1st Tom Scanlon (18) 32-1 32 pts

2nd Michael P O’Farrell (22) 31-2 29 pts

3rd Didgie O’Connor (18) 27 pts

4th Noel Morkan (20) 28-2 26 pts B5-14

5th Finbarr O’Keeffe (19) 27-1 26 pts B5-10

6th Joe Costello (21) 29-3 26 pts B5-9

7th Michael D O’Sullivan (19) 22+4 26 pts

8th Brendan O’Neill (16) 26-1 25 pts B5-9

Gross Donal Liston (6) 21 pts

V. Jerry McAuliffe (21) 22+2 24 pts

S.V. Vincent O’Kelly (16) 24 pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 18th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 19th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Ladies Club – Kerry Woollen Mills Flag Day – 14th October 2018

1st – Catherine O’Donoghue (19) = 72

2nd – Rosie Lane (14) = 72

3rd – Rosemary Browne (33) = 73

Mens Club – WINTER MEDAL 13 & 14 October

1ST – DANIEL MCGILLYCUDDY (4) 67 nett C/B

2ND – TORLOGH BYRNES (8) 67 nett

Next Weekend SAT/SUN 20th / 21st October – ASHES BAR SINGLES

Castleisland

Seniors 08/10/2018

1st Mike o Connor 25 pts

2nd Jack Ahern 25 pts

3rd Domhnall De Barra 24 pts

Mixed Scramble 10/10/2018

1st Esther Ward , Annette Galvin, Mick O’ Connor, William Galvin.

2nd Mary O’ Sullivan, Catherine Mcgrory, Jer Long, Con Murphy.

Final day of Mixed Scramble for 2018 is next Wednesday please support .

Results of 2 man scramble

1st Sean Cronin & Seamus W O’Neill 53pts

2nd Des Byrne and Willie Galvin 53pts

Next week competition

18 hole stableford white Tee GOY & Final of the Medal Champion Playoff

Last chance to qualify for Master Classic GOY ( top 40 to qualify )

Beaufort

(Gents Branch)

13th/14th October – 18 hole Stableford sponsored by Randles Court Hotel

1st Jim O’Leary (17) 39 pts

2nd Austin Rooney (22) 36 pts

3rd Tom O’Leary (20) 36 pts

Fixtures

20th/21st October – 18 Hole Stableford (White Tees) – Sponsored by Calor Gas & CRL Oil

(Ladies Branch)

13th/14th October – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noreen Kinsella

1st Teresa Clifford (29) 30 pts

2nd Joan O’Sullivan (21) 23 pts

3rd Irene McCarthy (23) 21 pts

2018 Golfer of The Year – Sponsored by Catherine Murphy

Winner: Karen Spence

Charity Rumble – Winners: Lady Captain Aideen Ryan-Lee (33), Mary O’Shea (33) and Noeleen Mackessy (24) 76 pts

Fixtures

20th/21st October – Christmas Fayre – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Mary O’Shea

—