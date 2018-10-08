Kerry Golf News & Results

WATERVILLE

Results:Fri/Sat 5th/6th Oct. 2018

Competition: Charlie Chaplin Am-Am

Sponsor Stonebridge

1st Peter Murphy (24) Palmerstown Hse

Shay Kelly (19) Beech Park

Joseph Kennedy (17) Beech Park

John Mooney (21) City West

189pts

2nd Dara Courtney (8) Waterville

Dominic McGillicuddy (5) Waterville

Ger McSweeney (12) Waterville

Rob O’Manony (17) Waterville

186pts





3rd John Sugrue (15) Waterville

Stephen Murphy (12) Waterville

Alan O’Dwyer (6) Waterville

Gerald O’Connell (10) Waterville

185pts

4th Gary Galvin (7) Waterville

Timothy O’Sullivan (15) Waterville

Barry O’Dwyer (14) Waterville

Clom Moynihan (12) Waterville

184pts

5th David Kelly (13) Blessington Lakes

Gerard Farrelly (7) Luttrellstown

P.J. Carroll (18) Roscrea

Michael Cremin (26) Castlewarden

184pts

6th Pat O’Riordan (17) Limerick

Liam Walsh (12) Limerick

Clement Hehir (20) Charleville

P.J. Ryan (22) Nenagh

184pts

ChaplinStick John Fleming (18) Waterville

Ger O’Driscoll (13) Waterville

Daniel O’Mahony (14) Waterville

Pat Everett (15) Waterville

87pts

Day 1 Stephen Curran (18) Waterville

John Donovan (20) Cobh

Bryan Sheehan (18) Dooks

Michael McSweeney (18) Waterville

97pts

Day 2 David Farrell (11) Waterville

Michael O’Flynn (11) Waterville

John O’Flynn (14) Cork

Shane O’Flynn (15) Cork

96pts

CASTLEGREGORY

RESULTS:

Ladies Club

Friday 5th & Sunday 7th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Hilsers Jewellers, Tralee, 1st Merlyn O Connor (19)42pts, 2nd Edel Randles (19)36pts, 3rd Anne Woods (22)32pts.

Over 50’s Ladies: Monday 1st October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Joan Cantillon (23) 25 pts.

Men’s Club

Sunday 7th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Bryan Tess (9)32pts, 2nd Sean O Connor(T)(21)30pts, 3rd Jim O Sullivan (14)30pts, Back 9, Michael Burrows (9)15pts, Front 9, John Mc Auliffe (28)17pts.

FIXTURES:

Ladies: Friday 12th & Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke kindly sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 10 am draw on Friday, Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 10th October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday14th October Master Classic Final – Stroke, Timesheet.

Seniors: Thursday 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.

Seniors Captains Prize, Thursday 18th October, Shotgun start. Draw at 9.30 am

Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.

Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.

KENMARE

Kenmare Golf Club Men’s Result (W/E 7-10-18)

“Beaufort Exchange” at Beaufort Golf Club, Sponsored by Hallissey’s Cash and Carry Kenmare:

Result:

1st Paul O’Connor (12) 40 pts

2nd Alan Nagle (12) 37 pts

3rd Bertie McSwiney Jnr. (22) 36 pts

Winner Thursday – 9 hole, John Sheppard ,21pts.

CASTLEISLAND

The Seniors Results for 01/10/2018 are as follows:

1st Jer Long 24pts.

2nd William O’Sullivan 23pts.

3rd Johnny Burrows 22pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 03/10/2018are:

1st Mary O’Sullivan, Liam Sweeney, Cyril Quigley

2nd Catherine McGroary, William Galvin, Jer Long

Results of 18 hole stableford Green Tee GOY

1st Tone Brosnan 42pts

2nd Tim Geaney 40pts

3rd Kevin P Kerins 40pts

Next week competition

2 Man Scramble

The club would like to give their condolences to the Murphy family on the death of Donie Murphy . RIP

KILLARNEY

ladies branch

RESULTS Sunday 7th October – very kindly sponsored by Christy’s Irish Stores

1st & Best Gross Tracy Eakin (2) 41 pts (bk 9)

2nd Mary Leacy (19) 41

3rd Susan Tong (13) 39

4th Annette Mc Niece (32) 37 (bk 9)

5th Fiona Leacy (7) 37

6th Sinead O’Shea (13) 36

7th Anne Duggan (12) 35

CSS 36

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next weeks competition will be held on Mahony’s Point and is very kindly sponsored by Dave Keating The Pro Shop Killarney

Mens

Date: 07/10/2018

Format: 2 Man Scramble

Course: Mahony’s Point

1st Alan MacSweeney (5) & Adam O’Reilly (16) 62.8 nett

2nd Jonathan Sparling (7) & Tom Sugrue (7) 63.2 nett

3rd Daniel Shine (9) & Cathal White (13) 63.6 nett

4th Michael Maher (5) & Tommy Galvin (11) 63.8 nett

Full Results

*******************************************

Please note:

In light of increased numbers playing Mens’ club competitions, the time involved in processing scorecards has increased dramatically. A number of entrants are not adding up scores on their scorecards at all, and leaving it for the Committee member on duty to determine their scores. Totals for the front nine, back nine and overall should always be included on your scorecard.

When scores are not added on the scorecard, it creates some difficulty for the officer on duty, and they often have to manually calculate the entire card, so that the scorecards can be sorted properly, in order of scores returned.

We would sincerely appreciate your help in this matter for future competitions.

Kind Regards,

Men’s Club Committee

Upcoming Competition

Date: 14/10/2018

Format: Stableford (Final GOY event)

Course: Killeen

2x Shotguns – 08:30 and 12:30

** (BRS goes live 10/10/2018) at 19:00**

BALLYBUNION

Monday 1st – Saturday 7thof October 2018

Mens Competitions:

Adare Exchange Day – Saturday 6th October 2018 C.S.S. 69

1st Ógie Horgan (19) 41 pts (B9-23)

2nd Barry O’Callaghan (4) 41 pts (B9-21)

3rd Liam Carmody (9) 39 pts

Gross

1st Adrian Farrell (5) 28pts

Newcastle West Exchange Day – Sunday 7th October 2018 C.S.S. 71

1st John Joy (17) 39 pts (B9-21)

2nd James Kennelly (9) 39 pts (B9-20)

3rd Edmond Hayes (4) 38 pts (B9-20)

Gross Garry Scanlon (3) 31 pts

4th Tom Wall (16) 38 pts (B9-17)

5th Sean C Kennelly (10) 37 pts (B9-21)

6th Joe McCarthy (20) 37 pts (B9 16)

Senior Des O’Donnell (7) 35 pts

Back 9 Michael Geoghegan (17) 22 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 14th October 2018 Men’s Singles – Cashen Course

Sunday 14th October 2018 Mens Master – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition Tuesday 2nd October 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Louise Griffin (17) 35pts

2nd Lady Captain Nora Quaid (11) 33pts

3rd Meave Barrett (15) 32pts

Ladies Sunday Fourball 7th October 2018 – Old Course C.S.S.

1st Eileen K. Ryan(11) & Eileen Barrett(34) 36pts

2nd Louise Griffin(`17) & Patricia Gleeson(27) 34pts

3rd Nora Quaid (11) & Anna Walsh (37) 32 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 14th October 2018 Ladies Winter League Final – Old Course

Tuesday 16th October 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 4th October 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Eamon Kennelly (13) 32-1 31pts

2nd Maurice Fahy (14) 27+3 30pts

3rd Jerry Sexton (21) 32-3 29pts B5-12

4th Frank Whelan (20) 28+1 29pts

5th Des O’Donoghue (22) 29-1 28pts

6th Miley Costello (17) 27pts B-5 9

7th Noel Morkan (18) 28-1 27 pts

8th John Shier (18) 26-1 25 pts

Gross Eamon Condon 16 pts

V. Declan Lovett (13) 22 pts

S.V. Brendan O’Neill (16) 21+2 23 pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 11th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 5th October 2018 – Old Course

1st Loyola O’Sullivan (31) 17pts

2nd Mary Pierse (30) 15pts

3rd Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 12pts

Fixtures:

Friday 12th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

DOOKS

Mens Club – Audiology Medical Singles – 6TH & 7TH OCTOBER 2018

Winner Vincent Devlin (9) 38 pts c/b

2nd Owen Aherne (16) 38 pts

3rd John Dowling (18) 37 pts

4th Darren Crotty (17) 36 pts

Gross Seamus Curran (5) 29 pts

5th Patie Casey (21) 33 pts c/b

6th Ger O’Shea (16) 33 pts c/b

Over 65’s Sean A O’Sullivan (21) 31 pts

Front 9 Stephen O’Sullivan (20) 20 pts

Back 9 James McIntyre (8) 18 pts

NEXT WEEKEND – 12th & 13th October 2018 – WINTER MEDAL -Blue Markers – Stroke Competition

Ladies Club

Audiology Medical Services 7th October 2018 – CSS 75 Reduction Only

1st – Elsie Stephens (35) = 37 pts

2nd – Kay Woods (21) = 35 pts

3rd – Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 29 pts

Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 28 pts

Cat B – Agnes Burns (25) = 27 pts

Cat C – Julie Fogarty (36) = 24 pts

Winners of Dooks Ladies Open Day Thursday 4th October 2018

Team of 2 (With 1 Score to count and 2 at 18th)

1st Dooks & Donabate GC – 48 Pts (Back 3) – Mary Donohoe (17) / Ann Carolan (28)

2nd Tralee GC – 48 Pts – Joan Cantillon (23) / Kathleen Houlihan (28)

3rd Tipperary GC – 46 Pts – Jo Kinehan (13) / Deirdre Hayes (19)

4th Dooks GC – 45 Pts (Back 3) – Catherine Spain (23) / Catherine O’Donoghue (19)

5th Kanturk GC – 45 Pts (Back 6) – Bernie O’Connor (17) / Phil Crotty (21)

6th Douglas GC – 45 Pts – Gillian Fitzgerald (22) / Ger Buttimer (38)

BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE

Sundays competition was the Master Classic which consisted of the Top 30 players in the Golfer of the Year. It was also the final competition in the Golfer of the Year.

1st Enda O’Halloran (7) 37 pts

2nd Denis O’Regan (13) 36 pts

3rd Tommy Hayes (14) 35 pts

CSS 34pts

Going into Sunday Denis had a 1pt lead over Enda in the GOTY so Enda is the Golfer of the Year for the 2nd year running.

There was also a competition for those not in the Master Classic and this was won by Paul O’Connor with 34pts.

Next Sundays competition is the first round of the Christmas Hampers. The hamper competitions will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.

TRALEE

Mens:

Sun. 7th Oct. – Round 6 Fourball/Foursomes – Sponsor Sean Hussey

1st Liam James O’Donnell (8) & Mark Leahy (4) 42 Points.

2nd Tony Johnson (15) & John M O’Sullivan (15) 42 Points.

3rd Fergus Kelly (11) & Patrick Stack(7) 41 Points.

Fixtures.

October.

Saturday 13th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 14th – Master Classic Final. (Top 36).

– Club Singles.

Saturday 20th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 21st – Club Singles – Sponsor Ryle Menswear. ( Diary change).

Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.

Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet is open.

November.

Saturday 3rd – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 4th – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan

Ladies:

Sun. 7/10/2018 Ardfert Quarries FourbalI Betterball

1st. Norah Quinlan Karen Gearon 40 Pts.

2nd. Catherine McCarthy Kathleen Finnegaqn 38 Pts.

3rd. Emma Morrissey Barbara Reen 37 Pts.

Wed. 3/10/2018

O’Donnell Cup Stroke Play

1st Noran Shanahan 70 nett

2nd Monica O Neill 74 nett (count back)

Fixtures:

Wed. 10th Oct. Ladies Club Singles

Sun. 14th Oct. Frank Stephenson Hamper

Wed. 17th Oct. Caherslee Cup rescheduled from 9/5/2018

Sun. 21st. Oct. Der O’Sullivan Hamper

Wed. 24th Oct. Mounthawk trophy rescheduled from 19th Sept.

Senior Ladies

Mon 1/10

The very popular winner of the 2018 Joe Quinlan Trophy was Eda O’Kelly.

Results:

1st: Eda O’Kelly

2nd: Mary Underwood

3rd: Bernie Rohan – on a count-back.

4th Bernie Nic Gearailt

Next Monday, 8th Oct, we will stay on Summer Tee-time of 3pm

The following week, 15th Oct, we will revert to our Winter time of 1.30

BEAUFORT

(Gents Branch)

7th October – Exchange Day with Kenmare – Sponsored by Mick Coffey, Civil Engineering

1st Shane O’Sullivan (8) – 38pts

2nd John Stack (25)- 36 pts

3rd Michael Kissane (17) – 36 pts

5th October – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Damien Callinan (18) 32 pts

Fixtures

13th/14th October – 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Randles Court Hotel

Presentation of outstanding Prizes on 14th October at 2pm.

(Ladies Branch)

Winner of Golfer of The Year – Karen Spence

Fixtures

13th/14th October – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noreen Kinsella

Prizegiving for outstanding prizes will take place on Sunday 14th October at 2pm.