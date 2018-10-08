Kerry Golf News & Results

WATERVILLE
Results:Fri/Sat 5th/6th Oct. 2018
Competition: Charlie Chaplin Am-Am
Sponsor Stonebridge
1st Peter Murphy (24) Palmerstown Hse
Shay Kelly (19) Beech Park
Joseph Kennedy (17) Beech Park
John Mooney (21) City West
189pts
2nd Dara Courtney (8) Waterville
Dominic McGillicuddy (5) Waterville
Ger McSweeney (12) Waterville
Rob O’Manony (17) Waterville
186pts
3rd John Sugrue (15) Waterville
Stephen Murphy (12) Waterville
Alan O’Dwyer (6) Waterville
Gerald O’Connell (10) Waterville
185pts
4th Gary Galvin (7) Waterville
Timothy O’Sullivan (15) Waterville
Barry O’Dwyer (14) Waterville
Clom Moynihan (12) Waterville
184pts
5th David Kelly (13) Blessington Lakes
Gerard Farrelly (7) Luttrellstown
P.J. Carroll (18) Roscrea
Michael Cremin (26) Castlewarden
184pts
6th Pat O’Riordan (17) Limerick
Liam Walsh (12) Limerick
Clement Hehir (20) Charleville
P.J. Ryan (22) Nenagh
184pts
ChaplinStick John Fleming (18) Waterville
Ger O’Driscoll (13) Waterville
Daniel O’Mahony (14) Waterville
Pat Everett (15) Waterville
87pts
Day 1 Stephen Curran (18) Waterville
John Donovan (20) Cobh
Bryan Sheehan (18) Dooks
Michael McSweeney (18) Waterville
97pts
Day 2 David Farrell (11) Waterville
Michael O’Flynn (11) Waterville
John O’Flynn (14) Cork
Shane O’Flynn (15) Cork
96pts
CASTLEGREGORY
RESULTS:
Ladies Club
Friday 5th & Sunday 7th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Hilsers Jewellers, Tralee, 1st Merlyn O Connor (19)42pts, 2nd Edel Randles (19)36pts, 3rd Anne Woods (22)32pts.
Over 50’s Ladies: Monday 1st October, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Joan Cantillon (23) 25 pts.
Men’s Club
Sunday 7th October, Vice Captains Plate, 18 Hole Stableford, 1st Bryan Tess (9)32pts, 2nd Sean O Connor(T)(21)30pts, 3rd Jim O Sullivan (14)30pts, Back 9, Michael Burrows (9)15pts, Front 9, John Mc Auliffe (28)17pts.
FIXTURES:
Ladies: Friday 12th & Sunday 14th October, 18 Hole Stroke kindly sponsored by Joan Ferriter, 10 am draw on Friday, Sunday Timesheet.
Ladies Over 50’s: Wednesday 10th October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am
Men’s Club: Sunday14th October Master Classic Final – Stroke, Timesheet.
Seniors: Thursday 11th October, 9 Hole Stableford, Draw at 9.30 am.
Seniors Captains Prize, Thursday 18th October, Shotgun start. Draw at 9.30 am
Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.
Men’s Club AGM is on Friday 9th November at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.
KENMARE
Kenmare Golf Club Men’s Result (W/E 7-10-18)
“Beaufort Exchange” at Beaufort Golf Club, Sponsored by Hallissey’s Cash and Carry Kenmare:
Result:
1st Paul O’Connor (12) 40 pts
2nd Alan Nagle (12) 37 pts
3rd Bertie McSwiney Jnr. (22) 36 pts
Winner Thursday – 9 hole, John Sheppard ,21pts.
CASTLEISLAND
The Seniors Results for 01/10/2018 are as follows:
1st Jer Long 24pts.
2nd William O’Sullivan 23pts.
3rd Johnny Burrows 22pts.
The Mixed Scramble Results for 03/10/2018are:
1st Mary O’Sullivan, Liam Sweeney, Cyril Quigley
2nd Catherine McGroary, William Galvin, Jer Long
Results of 18 hole stableford Green Tee GOY
1st Tone Brosnan 42pts
2nd Tim Geaney 40pts
3rd Kevin P Kerins 40pts
Next week competition
2 Man Scramble
The club would like to give their condolences to the Murphy family on the death of Donie Murphy . RIP
KILLARNEY
ladies branch
RESULTS Sunday 7th October – very kindly sponsored by Christy’s Irish Stores
1st & Best Gross Tracy Eakin (2) 41 pts (bk 9)
2nd Mary Leacy (19) 41
3rd Susan Tong (13) 39
4th Annette Mc Niece (32) 37 (bk 9)
5th Fiona Leacy (7) 37
6th Sinead O’Shea (13) 36
7th Anne Duggan (12) 35
CSS 36
Congratulations to all the winners!
Next weeks competition will be held on Mahony’s Point and is very kindly sponsored by Dave Keating The Pro Shop Killarney
Mens
Date: 07/10/2018
Format: 2 Man Scramble
Course: Mahony’s Point
1st Alan MacSweeney (5) & Adam O’Reilly (16) 62.8 nett
2nd Jonathan Sparling (7) & Tom Sugrue (7) 63.2 nett
3rd Daniel Shine (9) & Cathal White (13) 63.6 nett
4th Michael Maher (5) & Tommy Galvin (11) 63.8 nett
Full Results
*******************************************
Please note:
In light of increased numbers playing Mens’ club competitions, the time involved in processing scorecards has increased dramatically. A number of entrants are not adding up scores on their scorecards at all, and leaving it for the Committee member on duty to determine their scores. Totals for the front nine, back nine and overall should always be included on your scorecard.
When scores are not added on the scorecard, it creates some difficulty for the officer on duty, and they often have to manually calculate the entire card, so that the scorecards can be sorted properly, in order of scores returned.
We would sincerely appreciate your help in this matter for future competitions.
Kind Regards,
Men’s Club Committee
Upcoming Competition
Date: 14/10/2018
Format: Stableford (Final GOY event)
Course: Killeen
2x Shotguns – 08:30 and 12:30
** (BRS goes live 10/10/2018) at 19:00**
BALLYBUNION
Monday 1st – Saturday 7thof October 2018
Mens Competitions:
Adare Exchange Day – Saturday 6th October 2018 C.S.S. 69
1st Ógie Horgan (19) 41 pts (B9-23)
2nd Barry O’Callaghan (4) 41 pts (B9-21)
3rd Liam Carmody (9) 39 pts
Gross
1st Adrian Farrell (5) 28pts
Newcastle West Exchange Day – Sunday 7th October 2018 C.S.S. 71
1st John Joy (17) 39 pts (B9-21)
2nd James Kennelly (9) 39 pts (B9-20)
3rd Edmond Hayes (4) 38 pts (B9-20)
Gross Garry Scanlon (3) 31 pts
4th Tom Wall (16) 38 pts (B9-17)
5th Sean C Kennelly (10) 37 pts (B9-21)
6th Joe McCarthy (20) 37 pts (B9 16)
Senior Des O’Donnell (7) 35 pts
Back 9 Michael Geoghegan (17) 22 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th October 2018 Men’s Singles – Cashen Course
Sunday 14th October 2018 Mens Master – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition Tuesday 2nd October 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Louise Griffin (17) 35pts
2nd Lady Captain Nora Quaid (11) 33pts
3rd Meave Barrett (15) 32pts
Ladies Sunday Fourball 7th October 2018 – Old Course C.S.S.
1st Eileen K. Ryan(11) & Eileen Barrett(34) 36pts
2nd Louise Griffin(`17) & Patricia Gleeson(27) 34pts
3rd Nora Quaid (11) & Anna Walsh (37) 32 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th October 2018 Ladies Winter League Final – Old Course
Tuesday 16th October 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition 4th October 2018 – Cashen Course
1st Eamon Kennelly (13) 32-1 31pts
2nd Maurice Fahy (14) 27+3 30pts
3rd Jerry Sexton (21) 32-3 29pts B5-12
4th Frank Whelan (20) 28+1 29pts
5th Des O’Donoghue (22) 29-1 28pts
6th Miley Costello (17) 27pts B-5 9
7th Noel Morkan (18) 28-1 27 pts
8th John Shier (18) 26-1 25 pts
Gross Eamon Condon 16 pts
V. Declan Lovett (13) 22 pts
S.V. Brendan O’Neill (16) 21+2 23 pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 11th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies 5th October 2018 – Old Course
1st Loyola O’Sullivan (31) 17pts
2nd Mary Pierse (30) 15pts
3rd Eleanor O’Sullivan (21) 12pts
Fixtures:
Friday 12th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
DOOKS
Mens Club – Audiology Medical Singles – 6TH & 7TH OCTOBER 2018
Winner Vincent Devlin (9) 38 pts c/b
2nd Owen Aherne (16) 38 pts
3rd John Dowling (18) 37 pts
4th Darren Crotty (17) 36 pts
Gross Seamus Curran (5) 29 pts
5th Patie Casey (21) 33 pts c/b
6th Ger O’Shea (16) 33 pts c/b
Over 65’s Sean A O’Sullivan (21) 31 pts
Front 9 Stephen O’Sullivan (20) 20 pts
Back 9 James McIntyre (8) 18 pts
NEXT WEEKEND – 12th & 13th October 2018 – WINTER MEDAL -Blue Markers – Stroke Competition
Ladies Club
Audiology Medical Services 7th October 2018 – CSS 75 Reduction Only
1st – Elsie Stephens (35) = 37 pts
2nd – Kay Woods (21) = 35 pts
3rd – Marie O’Sullivan (36) = 29 pts
Cat A – Joan Harmon (12) = 28 pts
Cat B – Agnes Burns (25) = 27 pts
Cat C – Julie Fogarty (36) = 24 pts
Winners of Dooks Ladies Open Day Thursday 4th October 2018
Team of 2 (With 1 Score to count and 2 at 18th)
1st Dooks & Donabate GC – 48 Pts (Back 3) – Mary Donohoe (17) / Ann Carolan (28)
2nd Tralee GC – 48 Pts – Joan Cantillon (23) / Kathleen Houlihan (28)
3rd Tipperary GC – 46 Pts – Jo Kinehan (13) / Deirdre Hayes (19)
4th Dooks GC – 45 Pts (Back 3) – Catherine Spain (23) / Catherine O’Donoghue (19)
5th Kanturk GC – 45 Pts (Back 6) – Bernie O’Connor (17) / Phil Crotty (21)
6th Douglas GC – 45 Pts – Gillian Fitzgerald (22) / Ger Buttimer (38)
BALLYHEIGUE CASTLE
Sundays competition was the Master Classic which consisted of the Top 30 players in the Golfer of the Year. It was also the final competition in the Golfer of the Year.
1st Enda O’Halloran (7) 37 pts
2nd Denis O’Regan (13) 36 pts
3rd Tommy Hayes (14) 35 pts
CSS 34pts
Going into Sunday Denis had a 1pt lead over Enda in the GOTY so Enda is the Golfer of the Year for the 2nd year running.
There was also a competition for those not in the Master Classic and this was won by Paul O’Connor with 34pts.
Next Sundays competition is the first round of the Christmas Hampers. The hamper competitions will be run over 5 Sundays. The format of the competition will be run the same as the Golfer of The Year. Each player will also receive 5 appearance points for each day they play.
TRALEE
Mens:
Sun. 7th Oct. – Round 6 Fourball/Foursomes – Sponsor Sean Hussey
1st Liam James O’Donnell (8) & Mark Leahy (4) 42 Points.
2nd Tony Johnson (15) & John M O’Sullivan (15) 42 Points.
3rd Fergus Kelly (11) & Patrick Stack(7) 41 Points.
Fixtures.
October.
Saturday 13th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 14th – Master Classic Final. (Top 36).
– Club Singles.
Saturday 20th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 21st – Club Singles – Sponsor Ryle Menswear. ( Diary change).
Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.
Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet is open.
November.
Saturday 3rd – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.
Sunday 4th – 18 Hole Single Stableford – Hamper – Sponsor Der O’Sullivan
Ladies:
Sun. 7/10/2018 Ardfert Quarries FourbalI Betterball
1st. Norah Quinlan Karen Gearon 40 Pts.
2nd. Catherine McCarthy Kathleen Finnegaqn 38 Pts.
3rd. Emma Morrissey Barbara Reen 37 Pts.
Wed. 3/10/2018
O’Donnell Cup Stroke Play
1st Noran Shanahan 70 nett
2nd Monica O Neill 74 nett (count back)
Fixtures:
Wed. 10th Oct. Ladies Club Singles
Sun. 14th Oct. Frank Stephenson Hamper
Wed. 17th Oct. Caherslee Cup rescheduled from 9/5/2018
Sun. 21st. Oct. Der O’Sullivan Hamper
Wed. 24th Oct. Mounthawk trophy rescheduled from 19th Sept.
Senior Ladies
Mon 1/10
The very popular winner of the 2018 Joe Quinlan Trophy was Eda O’Kelly.
Results:
1st: Eda O’Kelly
2nd: Mary Underwood
3rd: Bernie Rohan – on a count-back.
4th Bernie Nic Gearailt
Next Monday, 8th Oct, we will stay on Summer Tee-time of 3pm
The following week, 15th Oct, we will revert to our Winter time of 1.30
BEAUFORT
(Gents Branch)
7th October – Exchange Day with Kenmare – Sponsored by Mick Coffey, Civil Engineering
1st Shane O’Sullivan (8) – 38pts
2nd John Stack (25)- 36 pts
3rd Michael Kissane (17) – 36 pts
5th October – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Damien Callinan (18) 32 pts
Fixtures
13th/14th October – 18 Hole Stableford (Yellow Tees) – Sponsored by Randles Court Hotel
Presentation of outstanding Prizes on 14th October at 2pm.
(Ladies Branch)
Winner of Golfer of The Year – Karen Spence
Fixtures
13th/14th October – 18 Hole Stableford – Sponsored by Noreen Kinsella
Prizegiving for outstanding prizes will take place on Sunday 14th October at 2pm.