Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men’s Results.

18 Hole Singles sponsored by M O L Engineering.

1st. David Kelly (19) 41pts.

2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (23) 40pts.

3rd. Mark Granville (20) 40pts.

Thursday Autumn Gold winner – Pat O’Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 21pts.





Waterville

18 hole Singles Stableford 30th September 2018

Sponsored by: Sive Mineral Waters

1st Abe Huggard (7) 37pts

2nd Jimmy Sugrue (13) 36pts

3rd Gerard McCoy (19) 35pts

F9 Con McCarthy (26) 19pts

B9 Peter Huggard (27) 20pts

Sunday 14th October: Singles sponsored by

Michael O’Sullivan Car Sales

Ross

On Sunday we held the Maurice O’Donoghue Memorial Cup Strokeplay competition

The winners were:-

1..Jim Morris (14) 67.

2..Sean Walsh (16) 69

3..Jimmy Smith (13) 70

Best Gross.. Alan Flynn (6) 79

Castleisland

The Seniors Results for 24/09/2018 are as follows:

1st Jer Long 27pts.

2nd Domhnall de Barra 26pts.

3rd John Slattery 25pts.

The Mixed Scramble Results for 26/09/2018

1st Annette Galvin, Marian Kerrisk, Stephen Crookes, William O’Sullivan

2nd Mary O’Sullivan, Cyril Quigley, Paul Geaney, Tom Brennan

Results of 3 man Rumble played 30/09/2018

1st Willie Galvin Liam Martin Ben Foley 89 pts

2nd Kevin McNamara Kevin Kerins Tommy Moroney 88pts

Next weeks competition

18 hole stableford Green Tee GOY

Killarney

Results from ladies club at Killarney Golf & fishing club held on Sunday 30th September kindly sponsored by Liebherr

1st Mary Chute (24) 69 Bk 9

2nd Elizabeth kelliher (16) 69

BG: Mary Sheehy (03) 73

3rd lelia Moloney (17) 70

4th Nuala Meade (21) 71

5th Sheila Crowley (21) 72

6th Nancy Fleming (26) 72

CSS 71 and 60 played

Congratulations to all the winners!

Next Sunday’s competitions is very kindly sponsored by Christy’s the format is single stableford on Killeen. Not forgetting Ballybunion exchange on Tuesday Oct 2nd team of 2.

On Saturday last the Club hosted our annual Past Mens’ Captains’ Day on Killeen and along with some fine weather, there was a tremendous turnout for golf which was won for the second time in three years by Pat Cussen who recorded an impressive 35 Points in the old stableford format. This was just clear of Denis Cronin in second place and all in attendance were later treated to a wonderful meal by our catering team of David & Geraldine McCarthy. Congratulations to two of our up and coming stars, Brian O’Connor and Alex O’Callaghan who competed successfully on Sunday last at our Lackabane course in trials for the Kerry Under 13 team. Also on Sunday last, Larkin’s Bakery of Milltown sponsored our singles strokeplay competition which was played on a testing Killeen layout. With a premium on length and accuracy, Ger Hogan (5) recorded a magnificent Gross Score of 70 which included an eagle three at the 16th hole to finish top of the podium with a 65. This was two strokes clear of Fergus Houlihan’s fine 67, which would have prevailed on many other days. Full Results: Winner Ger Hogan (5) 65, Runner Up: Fergus Houlihan (10) 67, 3rd Damien Hickey (13) 68, 4th Mark Harmon (15) 69, 5th Donal Gap O’Sullivan (9) 70, Category 1 David Moloney (6) 72, Category 2 Sean Casey (10) 71, Category 3 Cathal White (13) 71, Category 4 Jamie Cronin (20) 73. Standard Scratch on the day was 72. Next Sunday there will be a two man scramble on Mahony’s Point, please see BRS for full details.

Castlegregory

RESULTS:

Ladies Club

Friday 28th & Sunday 30th September, The John Browne Memorial Perpetual Scratch Cup,18 Hole Stroke (GOY), Kindly sponsored by Padraig Quirke, Quirke’s Garage, Best Gross: Carmel Kearney (6) 78, Nett: 1st Anne Collins (24) 66 Nett, 2nd Karen Tess (17) 69 Nett, 3rd Mary Sills (28) 69 Nett.

Wednesday Ladies: 26th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Kathleen Hennessy (20) 17 pts.

Men’s Club

Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th September, The John Browne Memorial Perpetual Intermediate & Junior Scratch Cups, 18 Hole Stroke Kindly Sponsored by Tomasins Bar & Restaurant,

Junior Scratch Cup: 1st Richie Greer (6) 77 Gross, 2nd Michael Kirby (8) 79 Gross, 3rd Joe Mulcahy 99) 81 Gross, Nett: 1st Tom Moriarty (11) 70, 2nd Bryan Tess (9) 72, 3rd George Nash (11) 73.

Intermediate Scratch Cup: 1st Tom Egan (12) 80 Gross, 2nd Rob Sheehy (12) 81 Gross, 3rd Steve Neillings (13) 83 Gross, Nett: 1st Paul Kelliher (16) 71, 2nd Kieran Kelliher (13) 72, 3rd Pat Mulcahy (12) 72.

Seniors: Thursday 27th September, 9 Hole Stableford, 1st Sean Spillane (7) 18 pts.

FIXTURES:

Friday 5th & Sunday 7th October, 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Hilsers Jewellers, Tralee, 10 am draw on Friday, Sunday Timesheet.

Ladies Over 50’s: Monday 1st October, 9 Hole Stableford. Draw 10.00am

Men’s Club: Sunday 7th October, Vice-Captain’s Plate, Stableford, Timesheet.

Seniors: There will be no competition this Thursday.

Ladies Club AGM is on Friday 26th October at 8 pm in the Clubhouse. Nominations and Motions must be lodged with the Honorary Secretary 14 days in advance of this meeting.

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Singles S/Ford (GOY) Sponsored by Toz O’Mahony

1. Gearóid Mac Gearailt (11) 40pts

2. Patrick O’Connor (10) 37pts

3. Fionnán Ó hÓgáin (12) 35pts

Whiskey Seniors- Sponsored by Dingle Distillery

Tuesday 25th

1. Rory Flannery (15) Tom O’Connor (16) Noel Morkam (20) John Maguire (20) 79pts

2. Tommy McDonnell (13) Mike Crowley (16) Larry Kelly (17) Peter Cronin (21) 78pts

3. Martin Mitchell (13) Fred Garvey (15) Micheál Ó Cinnéide (19) Denis Lyons (26) 78pts

4. Declan Lovett (13) Pat Conneely (16) Didgie O’Connor (18) Ollie Kearns (20) 76pts

Whiskey Seniors- Sponsored by Dingle Distillery

Thursday 27th

1. John Houlihan (7) John Breen (18) Joe O’Sullivan (22) Seán Ruiséal (23) 98pts

2. Joe McMahon (13) John Cooper (13) Barry Woulfe (18) Pat Quill (18) 97pts

3. Joe Hynes (17) Bernard Duggan (18) Paddy Duggan (21) Denis Winters (17) 97pts

4. Tom Moriarty (11) Michael O’Connor (16) Eddie Leahy (18) Eddie Brazil (20) 96pts

Fixture List October:

7th Singles V/Par / GOY Sponsored by Ó Cathain Iasc Teo

14th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Windmill Glazing

21st Singles V/Par Sponsored by Dónal Ó Catháin

28th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Kingdom Fast Hire

29th Gents Open Singles S/Ford

Ladies

Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Óstán Cheann Sibéal

1. Nora Joyce (25) 35pts

2. Maighréad Uí Chíobhain (8) 35pts

3. Bridie Uí Ghearailt (30) 33pts

Ladies Fixture List October:

3rd Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Curtain Call

10th Singles Stroke Medal / GOY Sponsored by Barbara Carroll

17th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Nora Joyce

24th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Ann Long & Patsy Uí Shithigh

29th Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Niamh Fitzgerald

31st Singles S/Ford Sponsored by Geaney Oil.

Tralee

Men’s Dooks Exchange 30th September, 2018

1st: Bernard Costelloe (27) 38 Points

2nd: Shane O’Connor (18) 38

3rd: Seamus Enright (8) 37 Points

4th: Gerard O’Sullivan (5) 36 Points

5th: Danny Holly (14) 36 Points

6th: Rory Hill (3) 36 Points

Best Gross: Graham Spring 32 Points

18 plus Handicap: Thomas Greaney (21) 35 Points

Fixtures.

Saturday 6th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 7th – Round 6 Fourball/Foursomes – Sponsor Sean Hussey.

Saturday 13th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 14th – Master Classic Final. (Top 36). Club Singles.

Saturday 20th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 21st – Scotch Foursomes – Sponsor Ryle Mensware.

Saturday 27th – Casual Golf / Junior Golf.

Sunday 28th – 18 Hole Single Stableford Competition – Sponsor AIB.

Monday 29th- Open Golf Classic. Sponsor HR Suite. Timesheet opens Monday October. 1st at 8.00pm

Ladies Dooks Exchange 30th September, 2018

1st Maura Mc Kenna (26) 37 points

2nd Karen Gearon (24) 33 points

3rd Annette Dineen (35) 32 points

31 Cards Processed

CSS 74 (34 points)

Results 26/9/2018

Ladies Club Singles

1st Fionnuala Mann (14) 36 points

2nd Eleanor Dowd (24) 35 points

24 Cards Processed

CSS 73 (35 points)

Well done Ladies

Senior Ladies

Compared to the previous week, last Monday was a day made in Heaven for golfers, and the Senior Lady Chairperson missed it!

22 Ladies played in perfect conditions.

Thank you Maura for stepping in on the day.

RESULTS: The ladies who earned the golf balls (coming next week):

1st: Mary Underwood

2nd: Bridie O’Sullivan

3rd: Maura McKenna – on a count-back

4th: Eda O’Kelly

Diary & Updates

Wed 26th Sept Ladies Club Singles

Sun 30th Sept Exchange Dooks

Wed 3rd Oct O Donnell Cup Stroke Play

Sun 7th Oct Ladies Club Fourball Ardfert Quarries (Diary change)

Wed 10th Oct Ladies Club Singles

Sun 14th Oct Frank Stephenson Hamper

Wed 17th Oct Caherslee cup rescheduled from 9/5/2018

Sun 21st Oct Der O Sullivan Hamper

Wed 24th Oct Mounthawk Trophy rescheduled from 19th Sept

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

Monday 24th – Sunday 30th September 2018

Mens Competitions:

Mens Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes – Sunday 30th September 2018– Old Course C.S.S.

1st Ed Hayes (5) 36 pts

2nd Jim Cox (20) 35 pts (B6-13)

3rd Gary Kavanagh (12) 35 pts (B6-11)

Gross Philip Byrne (2) 32 pts

4th Ronan O’Neill (11) 34 pts (B6-13)

5th Paul Enright (10) 34 pts (B6-11)

6th John O’Sullivan (6) 33 pts (B9 19)

Senior Pat Mulvihill (24) 33 pts

B9 Sean C Kennelly (10) 21 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 6th October 2018 Past Captain’s/Presidents – Old Course

Saturday 6th October 2018 Adare Exchange Day.

Sunday 7th October 2018 Newcastle West Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition Sunday 30th September 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Gleeson (28) 35 pts

2nd Jean Liston (28) 33 pts

3rd Mary Horgan (20) 32 pts

4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (9) 31 pts

Ladies Competition Tuesday 25th September 2018 – Cashen Course C.S.S.74 R/0

1ST Nora Quaid (11) 36 pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (23) 32 pts

3rd Mary Hickey Keane (27) 32 pts B6

4th Sighle Henigan (17) 32 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 7th October 2018 Ladies Winter League Day 3 – Old Course

Tuesday 9th October 2018 Ladies Tuesday Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition 27th September 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Michael Jones (19) 37-1 36pts

2nd Michael O’Callaghan (20) 33-1 32pts B5-12

3rd Anton Casey (14) 31+1 32pts

4th Rory Flannery (15) 32-1 31pts B-11

5th Maurice McAuliffe (15) 27+4 31pts B1-3

6th Michael O’Connor (24) 30+1 31pts

7th John Maguire (20) 31-1 30pts B5-14

8th Finbarr O’Keeffe (19) 30pts

Gross Eddie Moylan 22pts

V. Nolan Morkan (20) 31-1 30pts

S.V. Ollie Kearns (20) 30-1 29pts B5-13

Fixtures:

Thursday 4th October 2018 Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies 27th September 2018 – Cashen Course

1st Madge Groarke 30 17 pts (B6

2nd June Hayes 34 17 pts

3rd Eleanor O’Sullivan 21 16pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 4th October 2018 Senior Ladies 9 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was an 18 Single Stableford competition sponsored by Jerry O’Halloran.

1 Denis O’Regan (14) 40 pts

2 Conor Harty (19) 38 pts

3 Joseph O’Connor (13) 38 pts

4 Billy Griffin (22) 37 pts

CSS 36pts

Next Sundays competition is the Master Classic (18 Hole Single Stableford) for the Top 30 in the GOTY. There is also 18 Hole Single Stableford competition for those that qualify for the master Classic Timesheet available in the clubhouse.

The Golfer of the Year for 2018 will also be decided on Sunday and will either be Denis O’Regan or Enda O’Halloran. Denis currently leads on 139pts to Enda’s 130pts. However Enda can cut this to 1 pt if he wins the Singles Matchplay Final on Saturday against Paddy Healy.

Beaufort

(Ladies Brach)

28th September – Open Friday – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare

Winner: Marie Fitzpatrick (34) 35 pts

Fixtures

7th October – Exchange Day with Kenmare Golf Club – Sponsored by Ladies Branch

Every Friday – Open Single Stableford – Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare – open to gents and ladies – Entry Fee €25 – Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

(Gents Section)

30th September – Stableford – Sponsored by Timothy & O’Connor Accountants, Tralee

1st Paul Fahy (13) 36 pts

2nd Tadhg MacCarthy (17) 35 pts

3rd Michael Barry (12) 35 pts

Fixtures

7th October – Exchange Day with Kenmare Golf Club – Sponsored by Mick Coffey, Civil Engineering.

Dooks

McNeill Tarmacadam Ltd Tralee Exchange GOY – September 30th 2018

Winner Robert Kennedy (9) 72 Nett

2nd Garry McGrath(15) 74 Nett C/B

3rd Edward Deniels(6) 74 Nett C/B

4th Pat Mahony(14) 74 Nett

Gross Daniel McGillycuddy (4) 80 Gross

5th Christopher O’Riordan(7) 75 Nett C/B

6th Patrick Riordan (12) 75 Nett

Over 65 Pat Nagle (11) 76 Nett

Front 9 Ger P O’Connor 34 Nett

Back 9 Mark Blennerhassett 36 Nett

NEXT WEEKEND – 6th & 7th October 2018

Audiology Medical Services – Singles S/Ford

Tralee Exchange – sponsored by O’Sullivan Bakeries 30th September 2018 CSS- 75 (reduction only)

1st – Joan Harmon (12) = 30

2nd – Kay Woods (21) = 29

3rd – Shivaun Shanahan (24) = 27

Cat A – Delia Foley (18) = 26

Cat B – Catherine Spain (23) = 26

Cat C – Nuala Curran (30) = 26

Irish Boys Inter-Club Championship Results

Tramore Golf Club

1 Tullamore 110pts (Daniel Fox 39, Liam Delaney 36, Caolan Smith 35)

2 Carrickfergus 107 (Mark Hunter 40, Taylor Morrison 36, Marcus Baird 31)

3 Tuam 105 (Oisín Roche 39, Ciaran McGrath 34, Adam Carton 32,)

4 Ballybunion 101 (James O’Callaghan 37, Sean Malone 32, Ewan McHale 32)