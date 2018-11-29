Kerry Golf Courses To Host Numerous GUI Competitions In 2019

Golf courses in Kerry feature prominently in the 2019 GUI fixture list which has just been published.

Ballybunion hosts two big competitions next year – the Irish Amateur Close Championship on the Old Course from August 3rd to 7th and the Munster Boys Amateur Open on the Cashen Course at the end of October.

The Killeen course in Killarney will host the Munster Seniors Amateur Open Championship on the 18th and 19th of June.





Tralee Golf Course is the venue for the Munster Under 14 Boys Amateur Open Championship on the 25th of April.

The West Munster rounds of various Irish Cups and Shields Tournaments will be played in Killarney, Ballybunion, Ceann Sibéal, Dooks, Castleisland, Tralee and Castlegregory throughout May, June and July 2019.